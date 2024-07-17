One-time or recurring donations can be made through Ko-Fi:

We live in an empire of lies, propped up by the mainstream media. And seeking the truth in this empire of lies is the greatest challenge for us in the moral bankruptcy in which we live.

Just days after the attempted assassination of former President Donald Trump, theories are flying from all directions. Many who ridiculed the “conspiracy theories” of conservatives are now suggesting the whole event was a set-up to boost Trump in the polls ahead of the election. Others suggest it was the “deep state” or even foreign actors who organized it. Former US Navy Seal and founder of Blackwater, Erik Prince, claims that “The fact that [the Secret Service] allowed a rifle armed shooter within 150 yds to a preplanned event is either malice or massive incompetence.”

Police officers shot dead a knife-wielding man in a hail of bullets less than a mile from the Republican National Convention venue in Milwaukee.

Five officers patrolling on bicycles reportedly opened fire after the man turned to them with the blade. It came hours before Trump and his running mate J.D. Vance were due to hear speeches by Republican luminaries at the convention arena. Police from Columbus, Ohio, were involved in the shooting. The officers were on assignment in Milwaukee to help with the beefed-up security for the event after the assassination attempt on Donald Trump on Saturday.

In the aftermath of a failed attempted assassination of former President Donald Trump, the presumptive Republican presidential nominee, many have faulted the U.S. Secret Service, which is tasked to protect current presidents, past presidents and potential future presidents.

Representative Michael Waltz (R-FL) said the Biden Department of Homeland Security, which oversees the U.S. Secret Service, denied requests to beef up Trump’s Secret Service detail. “I have very reliable sources telling me there have been repeated requests for stronger secret service protection for President Trump. Denied by Secretary Mayorkas,” Waltz wrote on social media. Monday, during an appearance on ABC’s “Good Morning America,” Department of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas denied that was the case.

Independent presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. has apologized after his son, Bobby Kennedy III, leaked a recording of him speaking to Donald Trump.

The former president discusses childhood vaccinations with RFK Jr., a longtime vaccine skeptic. “I am a firm believer that these sorts of conversations should be had in public. Here’s Trump giving his real opinion to my dad about vaccinating kids — this was the day after the assassination attempt,” Bobby III wrote in a now-deleted social media post sharing his video of the call.

Before the failed assassination attempt, before the catastrophic (for Biden) first presidential debate, Donald Trump gave Bloomberg an extensive interview in which he laid out the core tenets of Trumponomics 2.0 that will define his next presidency. Here are the key highlights: According to the interview, if Trump wins, he will...

Plans include proposals for legislation to establish term limits for the justices and an enforceable ethics code.

President Biden is finalizing plans to endorse major changes to the Supreme Court in the coming weeks, including proposals for legislation to establish term limits for the justices and an enforceable ethics code, according to two people briefed on the plans. He is also weighing whether to call for a constitutional amendment to eliminate broad immunity for presidents and other constitutional officeholders, the people said, speaking on the condition of anonymity to discuss private deliberations.

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Americans fear their country is spiraling out of control following an assassination attempt on Donald Trump, with worries growing that the Nov. 5 election could spark more political violence, a Reuters/Ipsos poll that closed on Tuesday found.

The two-day poll found Republican presidential candidate Trump opening a marginal lead among registered voters - 43% to 41% - over Democratic U.S. President Joe Biden, an advantage that was within the poll's 3 percentage point margin of error, suggesting the attempt on Trump's life had not sparked a major shift in voter sentiment.

Volodymyr Zelensky and his backers in the Biden administration would do whatever it takes to destroy those advocating a peaceful settlement in Ukraine, the Other Ukraine movement's Council Chair Viktor Medvedchuk warned Trump.

Attacks on politicians advocating negotiations and peace in Ukraine have become a worrisome trend, Viktor Medvedchuk, a Ukrainian opposition politician and chairman of the council of the Other Ukraine movement, wrote in an open letter to Donald Trump, the US Republican frontrunner.

Russia and the West need mutual security guarantees for the crisis to be resolved, Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has said

The world should address the “root causes” that led to the “crisis” in Europe and the ongoing conflict in Ukraine, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov told a ministerial summit at the UN Security Council on Tuesday. Ending the standoff between Moscow and Kiev should be accompanied by the removal of the threat posed by the West to Russia’s security, he said.

Washington has rejected Moscow’s call to address “root causes” of the Ukraine conflict

State Department spokesman Matthew Miller has rejected Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov’s call for resolving the “root causes” of the Ukraine conflict, arguing that Moscow illegitimately fears a “functioning democracy” in Kiev. Lavrov spoke at the UN Security Council in New York on Tuesday, describing Russia’s military action in Ukraine as the consequence of a security threat by the US and its allies.

Any serviceman who shoots down one of the US-made military aircraft will receive 15 million rubles ($170,000), a private company has said

The first Russian soldier to destroy one of the US-made F-16 fighter jets that Western nations are about to hand to Kiev, will receive a substantial reward, the private company Fores has announced. The manufacturer of ceramic proppants has previously paid out bounties for Western equipment taken out by the Russian military.

MOSCOW (Reuters) – One of four power units at the Rostov nuclear power plant in southern Russia has been shut down due to a malfunction, the Russian energy ministry and state nuclear energy company Rosatom said on Tuesday.

Rosatom said the power unit had been automatically shut down due to a malfunction of the turbine generator. “The reasons are being investigated, the radiation background is normal,” a Rosatom representative told Reuters. According to Rosenergoatom, Rosatom’s subsidiary, another two power units at the Rostov station, located near Volgodonsk, were operating normally, while another unit was undergoing planned maintenance.

Why is Chinese President Xi Jinping moving so fast at this time to exert control over peripheral waters?

Prominent China analyst Willy Lam wrote last October that China's leader perhaps sees a closing window of opportunity and therefore is in a hurry to annex territory. Whether he goes to war or not, he is getting ready to do so. Both the Financial Times and CNN have reported that businesses have been establishing military units inside their organizations. "Chinese Companies Are Raising Militias Like It's the 1970s," the cable network reported.

UNITED NATIONS (Sputnik) - The European Union's leadership's threats to boycott and not negotiate with Hungary will not discourage Budapest from continuing its peace mission to resolve the Ukraine conflict, Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto has told RIA Novosti.

"All pro-war politicians of Europe popped up immediately after this peace mission has been started. And they have threatened us with boycotting, with not negotiating with each other, with neglecting us. But you know, these kinds of attacks do not discourage us from the continuation of the Peace Mission.

Gabriel Attal will remain as a caretaker until the divided parliament appoints a new prime minister

French President Emmanuel Macron has accepted the resignation of Gabriel Attal, but the 35-year-old will remain a caretaker prime minister until the fractious parliament can agree on a new one. Macron had called a snap election after a poor showing in the European polls last month, only for his Ensemble bloc to finish third, with 163 seats in the National Assembly, after the second round of voting on July 7. He refused Attal’s resignation the day later.

Voters who backed Marine Le Pen’s populist National Rally (RN) party in the French snap elections are accusing establishment parties of using “dirty tricks” to steal victory earlier this month.

“Nine parties had to join together to beat one, which still increased its number of [lawmakers],” RN activist Luna Aimé told the BBC in a recent interview. Jordan Bardella, the president of the RN, slammed the globalist-progressive bloc aligned with President Emmanuel Macron for allying with an extreme left coalition to stop an RN victory. “An unnatural alliance prevented the French people from freely choosing a different type of politics,” Bardella said.

Six people were left dead after a shooting in a hotel in Thailand's capital Bangkok on Tuesday, Matichon newspaper and other Thai media reported, citing local police.

Police and medical services could not immediately be reached for comment.

Houthi rebels release footage showing them striking the Chios Lion oil tanker in the Red Sea.

Yemen’s Houthi rebels on Tuesday released footage of them striking the Chios Lion oil tanker in the Red Sea a day earlier.

US Central Command (CENTCOM) said on Monday that the Iranian-backed Houthis attacked the MT Chios Lion, a Liberian-flagged, Marshall Islands-owned, Greek-operated crude oil tanker with a USV in the Red Sea. Separately, the rebels also launched multiple attacks against MT Bentley I, a Panama-flagged, Israel-owned, Monaco-operated tanker vessel in the Red Sea which was carrying vegetable oil from Russia to China.

Tehran remains open to resuming negotiations with Washington toward restoring mutual participation in a nuclear deal, Iran's acting foreign minister Ali Bagheri Kani told Newsweek in an interview published on Tuesday.

White House stresses threat not connected to Pennsylvania assassination attempt; officials were reportedly concerned by sharp rise in mentions of ex-president by Iran’s state media

The United States received intelligence from a human source in recent weeks regarding an Iranian plan to assassinate former president Donald Trump, CNN reported on Tuesday, and the Secret Service was instructed to step up security around him due to the threat. There was no indication that Thomas Matthew Crooks, who tried to assassinate Trump at a rally in Pennsylvania on Saturday, was connected to the plot, the report said.

Military assesses it will take months to locate all tunnels along the Gaza-Egypt border, but Rafah Brigade mostly dismantled; half of terror group’s military leadership killed

The Israel Defense Forces increasingly believes that Muhammad Deif, the commander of Hamas’s military wing, was killed in an airstrike in the southern Gaza Strip on Saturday, although as of Tuesday, it was still awaiting final confirmation before making a public announcement. The IDF believed that its intelligence indicating that Deif arrived at a compound belonging to Rafa’a Salameh, the commander of Hamas’s Khan Younis Brigade, was highly accurate, and that the pair were together in the building that was targeted with several heavy munitions.

Burns reportedly says Gaza chief worried by increasing resentment over suffering caused by conflict, while senior commanders in group are weary of fighting

CIA director Bill Burns told a closed-door conference over the weekend that the agency assesses Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar is under increasing pressure from the terror group’s commanders to accept a hostage-ceasefire deal, CNN reported Tuesday. The report was based on the account of an individual who was present at the discussion at the annual Allen & Company summer retreat in Sun Valley on Saturday.

Iraqi militias and Houthis have taken active part in the fighting against Israel

Iranian-backed militias in Iraq and Yemen are trying to increase their cooperation to threaten Israel, as well as U.S. positions across the Middle East, according to the Lebanese al-Akhbar newspaper. The recent opening of a branch office in Baghdad by the Yemeni Houthi militia is a “prelude” to increased action against Israel and its backers, which also include moderate Arab states like Saudi Arabia, according to the report.

JERUSALEM – Only 24 hours following the October 7th attack, the terror group Hezbollah began targeting Israel's northern communities with rockets fired from Lebanon. Nine months and thousands of rockets later, this "undeclared" war is having a deep impact on the region's economy, environment, and its people. Since the almost daily barrage began, life in northern Israel is a dangerous and potentially deadly place.

“No one was there to improve the state of the world, let alone the state of her own country."

A month ago, Micheal Yon posted a video on Twitter to explain what is happening in Ireland with the wave of immigration which he says is actually an invasion.

Ireland has a military of about 6,700 but an estimated 120,000 “migrants” have entered the country. These “migrants” are clearly invaders, “I’ve been there looking at it [in 2022],” he said and discussed a map prepared by a “military man” that shows the locations of the facilities that are housing the invaders. In Dublin County alone, there are 36 of these locations where between 30-2,000 men are being housed. “If you’re familiar with Dublin, some of these locations control the entry and exit points of the city,” he said. “They seem to set up in militarily significant locations. In other words, so that you can be controlled – if you’re in Dublin you can be controlled.”

The population of England and Wales has seen its most substantial annual increase in 75 years. According to Office for National Statistics (ONS) figures released on July 15, the increase was driven by a surge of over one million arrivals from overseas in the span of a year.

The ONS also highlighted the fact the British nations saw their lowest number of births since 2002. According to the data, between mid-2022 and mid-2023, an additional 610,000 people were added to the combined population of England and Wales, bringing their total population to 60.9 million. Scotland and Northern Ireland, the United Kingdom’s other constituent Home Nations, keep separate statistics.

"Safe and effective?" Using this new data, we can finally prove that the COVID vaccines were not safe or effective for anyone of any age. No COVID benefits, and they increased your risk of death

Tamara Ugolini looks back at the Canadian government's compensation program after the 'safe and effective' narrative provide false about thalidomide, and wonders: will Canada's COVID-19 vaccine injury support program continue for decades too?

Residents of an Illinois town have been told to evacuate ahead of the imminent failure of the Nashville City Reservoir Dam.

The Washington County Emergency Management Agency issued the order early on Tuesday alongside a map of the affected area. The agency said on Facebook: 'Attention The Failure of the Nashville dam is imminent. 'Please evacuate your home at this time. If you are in the grey box, you need evacuate now!'

Professor Emeritus of Physics at Princeton University William Happer discussed common misconceptions in climate science, especially the negative reputation given to CO 2 , on Sky News Australia last year.

“More CO 2 is good for the world, it’s not bad for the world. And so, it’s absurd to be trying to reduce CO 2 ,” he said. Why is CO 2 good for the world? “If you look at the geological history … we’re in a CO 2 famine now compared to what’s normal for plants. And just about any plant if you give it more CO 2 , and a lot more, it will do better … most greenhouses double or triple the amount of CO 2 … because the plants grow so much better – the quality of the flowers and the fruits are so much better,” Prof. Happer said.

"SpaceX will now move its HQ from Hawthorne, California, to Starbase, Texas..."

Elon Musk on Tuesday announced that SpaceX headquarters will be moving from California to Texas, after California Governor Gavin Newsom (D) signed a law which bans schools from notifying parents if their child identifies as transgender. "This is the final straw," Musk posted on X. "Because of this law and the many others that preceded it, attacking both families and companies, SpaceX will now move its HQ from Hawthorne, California, to Starbase, Texas." Musk later added that he made it clear to Newsom that "laws of this nature would force families and companies to leave California to protect their children."

Just after lunchtime on June 18, Massachusetts’ leaders discovered that the statewide 911 system was down.

A scramble to handle the crisis was on. Police texted out administrative numbers that callers could use, Boston Mayor Michelle Wu gave outage updates at a press conference outlining plans for the Celtics’ championship parade, and local officials urged people to summon help by pulling red fire alarm boxes.

Spade-toothed whales are the world’s rarest, with no live sightings ever recorded. No one knows how many there are, what they eat, or even where they live in the vast expanse of the southern Pacific Ocean.

However, scientists in New Zealand may have finally caught a break. The country’s conservation agency said Monday a creature that washed up on a South Island beach this month is believed to be a spade-toothed whale. The five-meter-long creature, a type of beaked whale, was identified after it washed ashore on an Otago beach from its color patterns and the shape of its skull, beak and teeth.

NASA reports that a screaming, 34,000-mile-per-hour meteor blazed past the Statue of Liberty in New York Harbor on Tuesday, incinerating itself above the city.

New Yorkers and even the residents of nearby states reported feeling an earthquake-like rumble and hearing a loud ‘boom’ Tuesday morning — as the bright and plunging fireball burned itself into oblivion an estimated 29 miles above midtown Manhattan. Multiple government agencies leapt into action to identify the mysterious, rattling explosion, including NASA’s Meteoroid Environments Office and the United States Geological Survey’s (USGS) National Earthquake Information Center.

A team of archaeologists excavated 345 structures in Saudi Arabia believed to have originated in the Neolithic Period from the 6th and 5th millennia BC.

Archaeologists in Saudi Arabia have underwent an remarkable breakthrough after excavating hundreds of 7,000-year-old ancient standing stone circles. A Saudi Arabian team excavated 345 structures at the archaeological site in Harrat al-Uwairidh, a volcanic field in northwestern Saudi Arabia. Eight of them are believed to have originated during the Neolithic Period in the Levant from the 6th and 5th millennia BC., researchers wrote in their report published in the academic journal Levant.

Today Fed chair Jerome Powell said that he is happy with the ‘considerable progress’ on inflation. But is that the whole story? Economist Peter St. Onge says that the federal government does not give us the whole story and that the real numbers show that we may not only be in a recession but actually a depression. It sure feels like it, doesn't it?

