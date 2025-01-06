One-time or recurring donations can be made through Ko-Fi:

Update (1349ET): On Sunday, FBI New Orleans Special Agent in Charge Lyonel Myrthil told reporters that the investigation into the terror suspect, Shamsud-Din Jabbar, responsible for last week's Bourbon Street massacre, has "crossed state and international borders." Jabbar also visited New Orleans in October and used Meta smart glasses to map out the terror attack in the French Quarter. An earlier report from ABC News revealed Jabbar traveled to Egypt in 2023. Jabbar left a recorded video to his family, in which he spoke about his plans to kill them and informed them he had joined ISIS: "I wanted to record this message for my family," adding, "I wanted you to know that I joined ISIS earlier this year."

A prosecutor in New Orleans has taken his own life just days after the city was hit by a massive terror attack carried out by a homegrown Islamist radical.

As WVUE reported Sunday, Orleans Parish Assistant District Attorney Ian Kersting was discovered dead Saturday around 9 p.m. via suicide inside the offices of District Attorney Jason Williams’ staff according to authorities. His cause of death was an apparent gunshot wound to the head. Police said emergency medical services arrived at 619 South White St., the DA’s office building, but Kersting was already deceased. He was just 34-years-old.

A powerful winter storm is set to sweep through the nation’s capital, potentially delivering the heaviest snowfall seen since January 2022, or even as far back as 2019.

This looming weather event threatens to disrupt Monday’s planned certification of the 2024 presidential election results. The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Warning for Washington, D.C., effective from 10:00 PM Sunday until 1:00 AM Tuesday, forecasting heavy mixed precipitation and urging residents to avoid travel during this period.

The outgoing president has awarded the Medal of Freedom to 19 prominent individuals

US President Joe Biden has named 19 recipients of the Presidential Medal of Freedom, America’s top civilian award. Among them are former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, liberal billionaire George Soros, and culinary innovator José Andrés, who once posed for a photo with the man who attempted to assassinate then-President-elect Donald Trump. The ceremony to present the awards was held at the White House on Saturday. This honor is given to individuals who have made “exemplary contributions to the prosperity, values, or security of the United States, world peace, or other significant societal, public or private endeavors,” according to a statement from the White House.

"It bans an entire category of tankless water heaters and the ones that are most affordable."

According to the Free Beacon, the new regulations aim to reduce carbon dioxide emissions, a move aligned with broader climate change mitigation efforts. However, the regulations are set to remove approximately 40% of the current tankless water heater models from the market by 2029 (between gas and electric). This shift is expected to force consumers to opt for either more expensive or less efficient alternatives. An industry analysis forecasts that the average cost increase for new water heaters due to the regulations will be around $450. This price hike is poised to disproportionately affect low-income and senior households, who are among the most reliant on the more affordable models currently targeted for phase-out.

NY Times: Blinken insists he & Biden made the right calls...

The United States is currently dealing with conflicts in multiple hot spots from Eastern Europe to Gaza to dealing with a collapsed Syrian state and continued standoff with Iran over its nuclear program. But the Biden administration regrets nothing - so says Biden's Secretary of State Antony Blinken in a major end of term interview given to the NY Times and published this weekend. Among the more interesting pieces of new information from the interview is Blinken's direct admission that Washington was covertly shipping heavy weapons to Ukraine even months before the Russian invasion of February 2022. "We made sure that well before [Russia's 'special military operation'] happened, starting in September and then again in December, we quietly got a lot of weapons to Ukraine," he said in the interview published Saturday. "Things like Stingers, Javelins."

Jan 5 (Reuters) - Russia said on Sunday that Ukraine had launched a new attack in the Kursk region, an area of western Russia from which Russian troops have been trying to eject Ukrainian forces for the past five months.

Ukrainian troops broke across the border in a surprise incursion on Aug. 6 and have managed to hold on to a chunk of territory there which could provide Kyiv with an important bargaining chip in potential peace talks. Russia's defence ministry said its forces were beating back the Ukrainian forces but some reports from Russian military bloggers suggested the Russian side had come under heavy pressure.

Russian airports in the cities of Nizhnekamsk, Izhevsk and Perm temporarily halted flight arrivals and departures from 10:05 a.m. (0715 GMT) on Sunday to ensure the safety of civilian aircraft, the aviation watchdog Rosaviatsia said.

It did not specify a reason for the decision, but Russian airports have previously closed when there is a risk of Ukrainian drone strikes in the area. The three cities are located east of Moscow.

KYIV, Jan 6 (Reuters) - Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said security guarantees for Kyiv to end Russia's war would only be effective if the United States provides them, and that he hoped to meet U.S. President-elect Donald Trump soon after his inauguration.

In an interview with U.S. podcaster Lex Fridman published on Sunday, Zelenskiy said Ukrainians were counting on Trump to force Moscow to end its war and that Russia would escalate in Europe if Washington were to quit the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) military alliance. Almost three years after Russia's invasion, the election of Trump, who returns to the White House on Jan. 20, has sparked hope of a diplomatic resolution to stop the war, but also fears in Kyiv that a quick peace could come at a high price.

Fears are mounting over potential Chinese sabotage after a deep sea cable was reportedly cut off the coast of Taiwan.

A telecommunications cable was reportedly damaged near Yehliu, New Taipei City in the early hours of Friday – just days after Russia was accused of sabotage in the Baltic Sea. Taiwanese telecoms operator Chunghwa Telecom first reported it before Taiwan’s Coast Guard was called in to investigate. They discovered that four cores of the international cable had been mangled. Officials believe the cable was cut near the busy port of Keelung on Taiwan’s north coast.

North Korea fired a ballistic missile on Monday out to sea off its east coast, South Korea's military said.

Japan's coast guard also said a projectile believed to be a North Korea missile had fallen. The missile launch, the first in around two months, coincided with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken's visit to Seoul and during a period of political hiatus in South Korea.

Little noticed in the U.S. is the current precarious situation in South Korea where the outcome of bloody fighting in 1950 – 1953 to keep South Korea free from Communist control hangs in the balance.

The Korean War is not over, it is actually in a long-standing Armistice (there has been plenty of cross-border violence and intrigue since 1953). South Korea is one of our closest Allies, Treaty Partners, and Economic friends. There is a strong and historic relationship between the U.S. and South Korea. South Koreans are in the fight of their lives as they attempt to beat down a coup with distinct tentacles to North Korea, Globalists, and China.

South Korea’s anti-corruption agency requests police assistance in detaining impeached President after unsuccessful attempt by its investigators to bring him into custody.

South Korea’s anti-corruption agency has requested police assistance in detaining impeached President Yoon Suk Yeol after an unsuccessful attempt by its investigators to bring him into custody, The Associated Press reports. The effort ended in a prolonged standoff with the presidential security service last week. On Monday, the agency and police confirmed their discussions regarding the case, which came just hours before the expiration of a one-week detention warrant for Yoon. According to police, the Corruption Investigation Office for High-ranking Officials is likely to pursue a new court warrant to extend the detention timeline.

OTTAWA, Jan 5 (Reuters) - Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is increasingly likely to announce he intends to step down, though he has not made a final decision, a source familiar with Trudeau's thinking said on Sunday.

The source spoke to Reuters after the Globe and Mail reported that Trudeau was expected to announce as early as Monday that he would quit as leader of Canada's ruling Liberal Party after nine years in office. The source requested anonymity because they were not authorized to speak publicly. Trudeau's departure would leave the party without a permanent head at a time when polls show the Liberals will badly lose to the official opposition Conservatives in an election that must be held by late October.

David Menzies and Sheila Gunn Reid react to Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre's comments about the Trudeau Liberals' failure on immigration.

Welcome to Germany’s green economic miracle. The year is 2025!

Germany’s so-called Energiewende (transition to renewable energies) has had one unmistakable result: Germany now finds itself rapidly nearing the brink of a third world country where the power supply is no longer reliable and brownouts becoming more and more a daily routine. What’s happening is the opposite of what was once promised by the know-it-all climate wisemen: “Green energies would lead to a clean and prosperous country that would be the envy of the world. So much for their fantasies. The reality, as reported yesterday by Germany’s leading daily, Bild here: Germans in south Germany are now being told that their laundry and e-car charging are to be done only at certain times!

Thought police in full swing. They’re using force and intimidation to keep their grip on power. The people have spoken, but they’re still ignoring the will of the people.

LONDON, Jan 5 (Reuters) - Elon Musk said Nigel Farage should quit as leader of Britain's right-wing Reform UK party in an abrupt withdrawal of support by the U.S. billionaire for the Brexit campaigner who is trying to shake up the British political establishment again.

"The Reform Party needs a new leader. Farage doesn’t have what it takes," Musk said on his social media platform X on Sunday, a few hours after Farage described him as a friend who made Reform look "cool". Musk - a close ally of U.S. President-elect Donald Trump - had seemingly backed Farage and posed for a photograph with him last month.

BBC pulls documentaries on UK rape gangs, leaving only a fake story about a lying girl. They bury the truth while spotlighting fake cases. Labour MPs skipped a debate on child rape gangs—empty seats say it all.

Almost all politicians back it, and in some places, you can go to prison for posting against it. Welcome to the WEF's 'Great Reset'

Jihadist videos feature him conducting brutal street executions...

Syria's interim justice minister has come under scrutiny following the resurfacing of old videos reportedly showing him reading execution sentences in Idlib. The videos, verified by the fact-checking network Verify-sy, appear to show Shadi al-Waisi reading the execution sentences of two women charged with "corruption and prostitution" in 2015. The platform Verify-sy conducted a thorough verification process using specialized technical tools to match the features and tone of voice clearly heard in at least one of the videos, with the features and voice of [Justice] Minister Shadi al-Waisi, who had recently appeared in several filmed interviews,” the network said in a statement. “The results showed a high degree of match, despite the poor quality of the circulated recordings.” Verify-sy also reached out to several parties in the new Syrian government, with an anonymous senior official confirming that the man in the videos is Waisi.

An awkward scene without ordinary greetings was expected, the foreign minister has said

he refusal of Syria’s de facto leader to shake hands with German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock was expected, the top German diplomat has admitted. Baerbock and her French counterpart, Jean-Noel Barrot, made a surprise visit to Syria on Friday, meeting the country’s de facto leader, the head of the Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS) jihadist group, Ahmed Hussein al-Sharaa, best known by his nom de guerre Abu Mohammad al-Julani. The meeting started off with an awkward scene when al-Sharaa offered a handshake to Barrot but explicitly avoided shaking hands with Baerbock, placing his right hand on his heart instead. The new Syrian leader is known for refusing to shake hands with women due to his hardline Islamist views.

The Palestinian Authority has halted Qatari-owned Al Jazeera broadcasts in parts of the West Bank, accusing the channel of incitement and bias.

Al Jazeera, known for a pro-Palestinian slant, condemned the move, claiming it is an attempt to suppress information about events in the territories. The closure follows coverage of a security crackdown in Jenin, where at least 11 people have died. Al Jazeera, already barred in Israel, faced enforcement actions in Ramallah, marking the second such incident in recent months. Video footage showed a uniformed officer delivering closure orders to Al Jazeera staff. The Fatah-led Palestinian Authority, which holds no power in Gaza, has accused Al Jazeera of sowing discord within the region. The Authority, cooperating with Israeli security, faces declining public support, particularly in Jenin, a stronghold for armed factions.

Official from terror group demands weeklong truce to get info, but Israel unlikely to agree; Smotrich reportedly tells hostages’ families he won’t agree to ‘pay a price for bodies’

Hamas was said Sunday evening to have agreed with Israel on a list of 34 hostages to be released in the first phase of a potential ceasefire deal, but the Palestinian terror group was refusing to detail who of them was alive, according to multiple reports citing Hamas and Israeli officials. After a Hamas official was cited by the Reuters news agency as claiming the terror group had supplied such a list, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office quickly denied it and said that “as of now, Hamas has not given a list of hostages.”

Israel previously warned of Hezbollah violations and slow deployment of Lebanese forces

Defense Minister Yisrael Katz visited the Northern Command on Sunday morning, where he was briefed by the Chief of Staff, Brig. Gen. Sagiv Dahan, and other commanders. They reviewed the massive collection of confiscated weapons taken during IDF ground operations in southern Lebanon, and Katz stated that "if Hezbollah does not withdraw beyond the Litani, there will be no agreement – and we will act forcefully.” Brig. Gen. Dahan, with other commanders, gave Katz an operational and intelligence update on the Israel Defense Force's (IDF) recent activity in Lebanon.

Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi warned on Saturday of a “large-scale war” if Israel decides to strike Iran.

“We are fully prepared for the possibility of further Israeli attacks,” Araghchi said in an interview with the Chinese state-controlled news outlet CCTV. “I hope Israel will refrain from taking such reckless action, as it could lead to a large-scale war,” Iran’s top diplomat warned. "We maintain contact with other Middle Eastern countries and continue to consult with our allies such as China," Araghchi said.

With Iran's economic outlook growing increasingly grim, ultraconservative lawmakers are calling for the impeachment of the economy and oil ministers, barely four months into their tenure.

Ultraconservatives have tabled a motion in parliament (Majles) to impeach Economy Minister Abdolnasser Hemmati for failing to control the fall of the Iranian currency. However, Mohammad Taqi Naqdali, an MP who is a member of the ultraconservative Paydari Party emphasized that "Staunch supporters of the government are among those who have called for Hemmati's impeachment." Three other prominent ultraconservative lawmakers have also backed Naqdali's claim in interviews with Khabar Online website in Tehran.

In the wake of controversies surrounding the rapid development of COVID-19 vaccines, a group of ‘vaccine scientists’ are now turning their focus to a new global health concern: the bubonic plague.

The Oxford researchers who developed the AstraZeneca vaccine are now pushing to create a jab targeting a disease that once devastated Europe during the Middle Ages. The bubonic plague, caused by the bacterium Yersinia pestis, is infamous for its role in the Black Death, which wiped out nearly half of Europe’s population in the 14th century. This disease, primarily spread by infected fleas or contact with infected animals, has largely remained a historical relic.

A new State Department unit emerges under scrutiny, inheriting millions in funding from its defunct predecessor.

As we previously reported would be the case, the celebration about the shutting down of the US government’s most overt censorship unit would be short-lived. The State Department is moving forward with plans to reassign employees and resources from a controversial office accused of stifling media into a newly created internal unit, as revealed by documents obtained by the Washington Examiner. This maneuver is already drawing criticism, with some alleging it is a thinly veiled attempt to rebrand and continue the disputed activities of the defunct office.

Coffee lovers might have to save a few extra dollars in their weekly budget simply to afford a cup of Joe as experts warn prices will soar in 2025.

Coffee lovers could soon not be able to justify buying their caffeine fix daily with experts warning single cup could cost from $8-$12 by the end of 2025. Australian Restaurant and Cafe Association chief executive Wes Lambert said the skyrocketing costs of beans were putting direct pressure on cafes owners. “This is happening all around Australia. This is affecting every cafe,” Mr Lambert told Nine News.

“We expect these AIs to actually, over time, exist on our platforms, kind of in the same way that accounts do,” the Meta Vice President revealed.

Meta’s Facebook and Instagram are planning to flood the popular social media platforms with interactive AI-powered bots with the ability to interact with other profiles as if they were real, which in turn will replace real people with fake ones and could proliferate even more confusion and lies spread on these platforms. In a statement to the Financial Times, Connor Hayes, Meta’s vice president of product for generative AI, Meta expects AI bots will “exist on our platforms, kind of in the same way that accounts do.”

It’s no secret that artificial intelligence is advancing at a breakneck pace, reshaping industries and redefining what machines can do.

But what happens when new AI models, like OpenAI’s highly advanced o1 reasoning model, are replicated by others? That’s exactly what Chinese researchers from Fudan University and the Shanghai AI Laboratory have reportedly achieved. Their success in reverse-engineering this pivotal AI model marks a significant leap in the global race toward Artificial General Intelligence (AGI). Yet, this development also raises some big questions: Should such powerful technologies be open sourced? And what does this mean for the future of AI innovation and security?

A high school in Germany has become the first to host a humanoid robot as a teacher, with Captcha the Robot carrying out a day of lectures and debates.

It was just ahead of Christmas, on December 17, when Captcha the Robot officially took over a class for the first time in Delmenhorst in Germany. The robot started the day by conducting an interactive lecture called ‘The difference between how AI thinks and how humans think,’ which involved the humanoid asking the students numerous questions to ensure they understood.

Tech companies are racing to upgrade chatbots like ChatGPT not only to offer answers, but also to take control of a computer to take action on a person’s behalf.

Experts in artificial intelligence and cybersecurity warn the technology will require people to expose much more of their digital lives to corporations, potentially bringing new privacy and security problems. In recent weeks, executives from leading AI companies including Google, Microsoft, Anthropic and OpenAI have all predicted that a new generation of digital helpers termed “AI agents” will completely change how people interact with computers. They claim the technology, set to be a major focus of the industry in 2025, will initially automate mundane tasks like online shopping or data entry and eventually tackle complex work that can take humans hours.

Sixty-three million Americans are under blizzard warnings as the country braces for the coldest storm since 2011, which is set to bring travel chaos and deadly whiteouts.

The National Weather Service has warned that Storm Blair will bring freezing conditions to 30 central and eastern states from Colorado to Massachusetts. Kansas City International Airport has already announced that no major airlines will be operating today after the region was deluged with snow and arctic wind chills. A state of emergency has also been declared in Kentucky, Virginia, Kansas, Arkansas and Missouri, where the current bone-chilling climes are a rarity.

It's a story that almost any Christian would be instantly familiar with.

According to the Bible, Adam and Eve were the first man and woman on Earth. Said to be made out of dust and to have lived in the Garden of Eden, the two figures are central to the belief that everyone descended from a single pair of original ancestors. While this might seem far-fetched, there is now a growing body of evidence which suggests that at least some parts of the story could be true. Archaeologists have found surprising signs that Eden was not only a real place but could have been the birthplace of civilisation as we know it. Likewise, biologists have shown that all humans alive today really do share a single common ancestor.

Danish police are investigating reports of around 20 drones spotted above the port of Kæje, southwest of Copenhagen. No drone flying permits had been issued for that area at the time of the sighting.

Something strange is happening at America’s ports, and it’s leaving experienced workers baffled. Among the millions of containers that move through our shipping infrastructure daily, some don’t follow the rules—containers that seem ordinary at first glance but operate entirely outside the system we know and trust.

