South Korean MPs have begun impeachment proceedings against President Yoon Suk Yeol after thwarting his shock move to impose martial law

The president had said martial law was needed to protect the country from "North Korea's communist forces" and to "eliminate anti-state elements". Though he cited North Korea, President Yoon's decision was seen as a response to domestic pressure and a series of scandals. Less than two hours after his declaration, MPs forced their way into the National Assembly and voted to block his decision - some broke through barricades to enter the building; one MP told the BBC protesters helped him climb over a wall. After the assembly vote, President Yoon announced he was reversing his martial law decision. MPs will now vote on his impeachment in the coming days - if they approve it, Yoon will face trial at a constitutional court

The Korean won is sharply losing its value against the dollar following President Yoon Suk Yeol’s declaration of emergency martial law.

The local currency was trading at 1,425.20 won per dollar as of 11:30 p.m. on Tuesday, up 23.9 won from the previous session's closing price, after soaring as high as 1,423. The price of Bitcoin also briefly plunged below the 100 million won threshold to 88.27 million won at around 11:00 p.m. on Upbit, Korea's largest cryptocurrency exchange, down by more than 30 percent from the trading price at 9:00 a.m. that day, but recovered back to the 128 million won range.

The nine-nation alliance of emerging economies has shifted away from the US dollar...

President-elect Donald Trump has threatened to slap a 100 percent tariff on the economies of BRICS nations if they try to abandon the U.S. dollar as the chief international reserve currency, prompting speculation among economic observers. “The idea that the BRICS countries are trying to move away from the dollar while we stand by and watch is over,” Trump wrote in a Nov. 30 Truth Social post. BRICS—a nine-nation alliance of Brazil, China, Egypt, Ethiopia, India, Iran, Russia, South Africa, and the United Arab Emirates—has been at the forefront of the de-dollarization initiative in recent years.

The conservative journalist believes the US and Russia are the closest they’ve ever been to a “nuclear holocaust”

Independent American journalist and political commentator Tucker Carlson has promoted an upcoming conversation with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, promising to provide a perspective on how close Washington and Moscow could be to a direct clash. Despite the growing risks of conflict, Americans are only provided the perspective allowed to them by “NBC News and The New York Times,” Carlson said in a three-minute video on X (formerly Twitter) on Wednesday, adding that viewers should get the chance to hear the Russian point of view. Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova also promoted the upcoming interview, posting a photo of Carlson and Lavrov sitting opposite each other. “Be patient,” she added.

The launches were part of a combined task force exercise in the eastern Mediterranean

Russian warships and fighter jets have launched hypersonic, cruise, and ballistic missiles as part of a training exercise in the eastern Mediterranean. The drills that began on Sunday involved over 1,000 sailors and aviators, ten ships and support vessels, 24 aircraft, and a coastal missile battery, the Russian Defense Ministry announced. Admiral Alexander Moiseyev, the commander in chief of the Russian Navy, supervised the exercises personally. “Some of the combat exercises involved complex use of high-precision weapons, recently adopted by the Navy and Air Force of Russia,” the ministry said in a statement.

Kilo-class submarines are considered to be “one of the quietest diesel submarines in the world."

The Philippine military deployed a navy ship and air force planes to shadow a Russian submarine, which passed through the South China Sea off the country's western coast last week, a security official told AFP. One official said the navy was surprised to see the vessel because it was a "very unique submarine." The Russian UFA 490 submarine identified itself about 80 miles from the Philippines coast in response to a navy two-way radio inquiry, saying it was en route home to Russia's eastern city of Vladivostok after joining an exercise with the Malaysian navy, Jonathan Malaya, assistant director-general of the National Security Council, said.

NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte on Tuesday ignored the demand in a Brussels summit.

A new Ukrainian government statement has made clear the country will reject any alternative to NATO membership if it is proposed as part of a peace plan with Moscow. Reports of President-elect Trump's peace plan say it hinges on security guarantees while indefinitely postponing Ukraine joining NATO (for at least 20 years). This is precisely what the Zelensky government is now very vocally pushing back against. A Tuesday statement from the Foreign Ministry asserts, "Having the bitter experience of the Budapest Memorandum behind us, we will not settle for any alternatives, surrogates, or substitutes for Ukraine's full membership in NATO."

Germany, Hungary, and the US are reportedly among the countries objecting to Ukraine joining the military bloc

Vladimir Zelensky’s push for Ukraine to join NATO has been meeting resistance from the military bloc’s heavy-hitters, including Germany and the US, Le Monde reported on Tuesday. The Ukrainian leader renewed his call on Sunday ahead of a NATO foreign ministers’ meeting in Brussels this week. At a meeting in Kiev with new EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas and the new president of the European Council, Antonio Costa, Zelensky insisted an invitation was a “necessary thing for the country’s survival.” However, according to a diplomat cited by the French daily, the issue is not currently on the table in Brussels. The unnamed official said there were objections from Germany, Hungary, and the US, and that Ukrainian NATO membership “is an option that makes many allies very uneasy.”

Iran’s foreign minister announced Tehran’s willingness to consider deploying forces to Syria if requested by President Bashar al-Assad’s government, marking a potential major escalation to the conflict.

“The Islamic Republic neither commands resistance groups in Arab countries nor maintains organizational ties with them but supports their cause and, if needed, provides assistance.” Abbas Araghchi was quoted as saying by the Al-Araby Al-Jadeed website on Tuesday. The remarks come as Syria's stalemated civil war was suddenly jolted last week as rebels led by hardline Islamists launched an offensive which captured Aleppo, the second biggest city, in a setback to a key regional ally of the Islamic Republic.

An Iranian commander who led the battle to retake Aleppo from Syria’s opposition forces in 2017 has returned, Iran’s state media said, as President Bashar al-Assad faces renewed threats from armed groups bent on toppling his government.

Javad Ghaffari, a senior figure in Iran’s Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) was reported to have arrived in Damascus on Tuesday, Iran's state-run Al-Alam news website reported, hours after Iran’s foreign minister said Iranian forces could be deployed to Syria if requested by Assad. Ghaffari was sanctioned by the United States in September 2024 for his role in “targeting critics of the Iranian regime abroad” as head of the IRGC Intelligence Organization’s Special Operations Division.

Relations between Iran and Turkey have always been tense in the South Caucasus, due to Ankara's support of Azerbaijan.

On December 15, 2020, following the Second Nagorno-Karabakh War from September 27 to November 10 of that year, in which Turkish-backed Azerbaijan defeated Armenia, the Iranian reformist newspaper Shargh published an interview, titled "In Turkey's Strategy, Iran Is The Most Important Rival," with Sadeq Maleki, an Iranian expert on Turkish affairs. In the interview, Maleki stated that Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan wishes to divide Iran and to annex Azerbaijan to Turkey in order to form Greater Turkistan. Maleki also stated that Erdoğan is trying to "establish Neo-Ottomanism," which differentiates itself from Ottomanism in its geopolitical perception. According to Maleki, while the old Ottomanism looked to expand to the gates of Vienna and to the West, Erdoğan's Neo-Ottomanism has its view toward the East. Maleki further explained that Iran is opposing Turkey's expansionism eastward and this is why Iran is Turkey's main rival.

Reports: "US airstrikes target positions of Iran-backed militias in Deir Ezzor"

A US Air Force A-10C "Warthog" Thunderbolt II Close-Air Support Aircraft has been filmed flying low and doing strafing runs over eastern Syria as fighting has broken out there in the wake of the fall of Aleppo to Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS) jihadists. It appears that US-backed "Syrian Democratic Forces" (SDF) are clashing with pro-Syrian forces, including possibly the Syrian Army and allied militias, some of which have been pouring across the border from Iraq. US Central Command (CENTCOM) has yet to confirm anything, but one independent geopolitical news source writes, "US Air Force (USAF) A-10 Warthog combat jets were purportedly deployed in Syria to conduct airstrikes against Iran-linked militias that entered Syria to fight the rebels that have launched a fresh offensive against Bashar al-Assad regime." A Pentagon official has said that at least one airstrike took place "in self defense".

"The president believes that the hostages must be released immediately and that there must be no further delay," Boulos told Le Point. "

The first priority for the Trump administration will be the release of the hostages immediately, with no further delay, President-elect Donald Trump's newly-appointed Middle East Advisor, Massad Boulos, told French paper Le Point in an exclusive interview on Tuesday. Boulos added that while the release of the hostages should be separate from issues relating to the future of Gaza, a hostage deal should come within the framework of a temporary ceasefire. "The president believes that the hostages must be released immediately and that there must be no further delay," he told Le Point. "According to him, their fate should not be linked to other issues related to the day after in Gaza. Several countries are currently helping to achieve this goal, whether it is Egypt, Jordan, Qatar, or even Turkey."

Defense minister urges Lebanese to keep terror group within ceasefire terms; Hezbollah liaison with Syrian army killed in strike; US said to press Jerusalem, Beirut to uphold deal

Defense Minister Israel Katz warned Tuesday that if the recently implemented ceasefire with Hezbollah collapses, the state of Lebanon will no longer be exempt from blame for attacks, and Israel’s military responses will not distinguish between the terror group and the country where it is based. Katz’s remarks came a day after the ceasefire, reached last week after 14 months of conflict initiated by Hezbollah, was rattled by a Hezbollah mortar attack on Israeli territory and retaliatory IDF strikes on southern Lebanon.

How will Trump and his team respond to sharp Jordanian rhetoric against Israel during war?

King Abdullah II, the moderate Muslim monarch of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan, is in Washington this week for a brief but critically important visit. ALL ARAB NEWS has learned that His Majesty is holding quiet — and so far unpublicized — meetings with Biden administration officials. He is also meeting with officials of the incoming Trump administration. Senior Congressional leaders are also likely meeting with the King, though we have not yet been able to verify this. With the Middle East on fire — Day 424 of Israel’s raging war with Hezbollah and Hamas, and now rapidly deteriorating security environment inside Syria — the King urgently wants to do everything in his power to strengthen US-Jordan relations and protect the Kingdom from the violence and volatility spreading across the region.

Egypt’s tightly controlled border with Gaza tells a story that Westerners seem blind to even an Islamic country like Egypt, sharing cultural, religious, and regional ties with “Palestinians,” refuses to open its borders.

Why? Security. Egypt fears the infiltration of militants, weapons, and the destabilization of its own territories. If Egypt, an Islamic nation, prioritizes its national safety over unquestioned solidarity, what does that say about the reckless open-door policies of Western countries? The Egypt–Palestine border, also known as the Egypt–Gaza border, is just 12 kilometers (7.5 miles) long. Despite its relatively short length, Egypt has established a buffer zone stretching approximately 14 kilometers (8.7 miles), with strict controls in place. The Rafah Border Crossing, the only official crossing point between Egypt and Gaza, is tightly regulated and often closed. These measures reflect Egypt’s recognition of the severe security risks posed by unchecked movement across the border.

Four Muslim men, including an “Imam” and two brothers, have been charged with preparing a terrorist attack on behalf of the Islamic State (ISIS), with Jews and synagogues as the primary targets. This is not a case of “radicalization” but a clear expression of Islamic doctrines that openly condone hostility and violence toward Jews.

The religious defendants, all tied to the Islamic Cultural Association in Tyresö, south of Stockholm, are accused of working directly with ISIS, attempting to procure weapons and bomb materials, and recruiting others to join their jihadist cause. Evidence gathered from months of police surveillance, including wiretapped conversations, reveals the group’s meticulous planning and unwavering hatred for Jews.

Alexa Lavoie hears from residents in Churubusco, New York, about how human smugglers have been advertising their operations on social media, as illegal immigration between the U.S. and Canada increases.

Whatever their original plans, the reality of mass deportation puts these people on a time table and some may act out violently in response. Many will feel entitled to stay in the US despite their criminal entry...

If US security was represented as a great dam holding back a historic flood, today it would be a Chinese built Temu dam held together with paper mache and ramen noodles, ready to snap in half and kill a million people downstream. In 2024 there is no security: The public simply operates on blind faith that no one will take advantage of the vast weaknesses built into the system and government officials hide any risks associated with their policies. But what are the sources of the danger headed our way? Why is 2025 becoming more and more prominent as an inception date for an attack?

President-elect Donald Trump is reportedly considering replacing his embattled pick for Secretary of Defense, Pete Hegseth, with Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, according to sources cited by The Wall Street Journal.

This follows Trump and DeSantis’s attendance at a memorial for fallen law enforcement officers on Tuesday in Florida, according to CBS News. Far-left CBSNews Senior White House Ed O’Keefe echoed this reporting, stating, “Two sources familiar with the transition tell CBS News’ Aaron Navarro and me that President-elect Trump is considering naming Florida Gov. Ron De Santis as his pick for Defense Secretary. He would replace embattled Fox News host Pete Hegseth. Hegseth has faced allegations of past sexual and workplace misconduct which have come to light in recent news reports.”

House Republicans are urging an immediate inquiry by the Department of Homeland Security’s (DHS) Inspector General into the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) over reports of anti-Trump discrimination. According to reports, FEMA relief workers ignored the homes of Trump supporters in Florida and North Carolina.

Representative Sam Graves (R-MO), chairman of the House Committee on Transportation and Infrastructure, along with Representative Scott Perry (R-PA), addressed Inspector General Joseph Cuffari in a letter. They called for a thorough investigation into reports that fired FEMA supervisor Marn’i Washington instructed workers to bypass residences displaying Trump campaign signs in Lake Placid, Florida. Concerns were raised that these actions might indicate a broader pattern within the agency.

Joe Biden spoke at the National Museum of Slavery in Angola, Africa on Tuesday, where he showcased a commitment of $3 billion to redevelop the Lobito Corridor railway and pledged more than $1 billion in additional humanitarian aid.

According to the Associated Press, White House national security spokesperson John Kirby said the project is “going to take years,” and they hope President Trump and his administration “see the value too.” This comes as Americans are still suffering devastation caused by storms in the Southeast region, including Hurricane Helene in North Carolina and Hurricane Milton in Florida. But our government doesn’t care. As The Gateway Pundit reported, Officials with the so-called Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) even ordered relief workers to purposely skip over homes in Florida displaying Trump signs in the aftermath of Hurricane Milton. Hurricane Helene victims in North Carolina are still sleeping in tents as FEMA slow-rolls recovery efforts.

As President-elect Donald Trump assembles a cabinet that will be tasked with implementing policy change at the federal level, individual state governments are plotting their own policy responses.

California Governor Gavin Newsom is organizing a coalition of blue states to resist the “Make America Great Again” agenda. Democrat governors aim to, for example, defend sanctuary cities against immigration enforcement efforts, impose their own “clean” energy mandates, and retain funding for Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion programs that could be targeted for elimination by the Trump administration. Meanwhile, red state governors are largely vowing to work with President Trump to help him implement his agenda. But however hopeful Trump backers may be for sweeping reforms, the incoming administration will face roadblocks from Congress, the courts, and the entrenched bureaucracy in Washington, D.C.

The House Select Subcommittee on the Coronavirus Pandemic released a final report regarding its two-year investigation into social distancing, masking, and the COVID-19 vaccine mandates.

In the 520-page report, the committee released its findings regarding “the origins of the Coronavirus Pandemic,” the “Efficacy, Effectiveness, and Transparency of the Use of Taxpayer Funds and Relief Programs” that addressed the COVID-19 pandemic, “the implementation or effectiveness” of federal laws or regulations that were “applied, enacted, or under consideration” to address the pandemic, as well as “the development of vaccines and treatments” during the pandemic.

After two weeks of negotiations at the 29th annual United Nations “climate” summit, the UN and its member governments agreed to rules for a global “carbon market” led by the global body.

The scheme will put a price on emissions of the gas of life, carbon dioxide (CO 2 ), and allow carbon credits to be traded. UN bosses called it a “base to build on.” The final deal, inked over the weekend, also saw Western governments pledge $1.3 trillion per year in “climate” wealth transfers by 2035. The money for Third World kleptocracies and climate profiteers will come from what remains of the middle class in the West. These reparations are to compensate for “loss and damage” supposedly caused by Western CO 2 , the UN claims.

A United States sheriff’s office on the border with Canada has become one of the first to implement iris biometric identification technology with patrol vehicles.

The Niagara County Sheriff Michael J. Filicetti announced that the Inmate Identification and Recognition System (IRIS.) would be deployed within a patrol vehicle. Previously, the Niagara County Sheriff’s use of the technology had been limited to its county jail. The IRIS is supplied by BI2 Technologies. “Whether it’s within our Correctional Facility or in the field, the I.R.I.S. helps to ensure a greatly reduced chance of misidentification,” Sheriff Filicetti said. “Now, a Deputy, at a glance, will be able to see if a suspect is within the I.R.I.S. database, and may respond accordingly to any information that search reveals,” he added.

Meta’s content moderation policies have come under scrutiny, with a senior executive admitting to excessive removal of user content across its platforms. Nick Clegg, former British deputy prime minister and Meta‘s president of global affairs, recently acknowledged the company’s high error rates in content moderation. He emphasized the need for enhanced precision and accuracy when applying their rules, stating that the current system often hampers free expression.

During a recent press briefing, Clegg expressed regret over the company’s rigorous removal of COVID-19 pandemic-related posts. “We know that when enforcing our policies, our error rates are still too high, which gets in the way of the free expression that we set out to enable,” the former leader of Britain’s Liberal Democrats said. “Too often, harmless content gets taken down or restricted, and too many people get penalized unfairly.”

Ben Christenson was raised Anglican — church every Sunday, a religious school, and Christian camp every summer. But Christenson, 27 of Fairfax, Virginia, always found himself longing for a more traditional faith.

“The hard thing about growing up in my church is that there was a lot of change even in my lifetime,” he told The Post. “I realized that there really was no way to stop the change.” He watched as traditions went by the wayside: The robed choir was swapped out for a worship band, lines were blurred on female ordination, and long-held stances on LGBT issues shifted. “All of that stuff was basically fungible, which gave me a sense that the theological commitments are kind of fungible, too,” he said.

A newly discovered asteroid is on a collision course with Earth and will hit our atmosphere in just hours.

The asteroid, designated COWECP5, is forecasted to streak through the sky over Eastern Siberia at 11:14 am ET. Scientists say the small space rock, measuring 27 inches in diameter, is expected to burn up in the atmosphere and poses no threat to humans on the ground. NASA’s Asteroid Terrestrial-impact Last Alert System spotted the asteroid. The system was designed to give scientists up to a week’s notice of impending asteroids. It was detected seven hours before it is due to hit, which is only the 12th time scientists have accurately reported an asteroid before it struck.

The 21 incidents occurred near national security sites, officials said.

The Pentagon and the Director of National Intelligence have released the annual report on UFO sightings and while they still haven't found any extraterrestrial origin for the more than 700 new reports that came in last year, there are about two dozen that have them really curious. UAP is the term the Pentagon and the intelligence community use to describe UFOs, which stands for Unidentified Anomalous Phenomena. The agency that reviews all of the new incidents being reported by military personnel and now additional federal agencies is the All-Domain Anomaly Resolution Office (AARO).

The Federal Bureau of Investigation, the FBI is focusing on something very, very important today. It is December 3rd. It is Alien invasion Day

