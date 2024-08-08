One-time or recurring donations can be made through Ko-Fi:

US President tells CBS in interview to air on Sunday he is “not confident at all” that there will be a peaceful transfer of power in January if Trump loses the election this fall.

US President Joe Biden said in a new interview that he is “not confident at all” that there will be a peaceful transfer of power in January if former President Donald Trump loses the election this fall. "If Trump loses, I'm not confident at all," Biden told CBS News when asked if he was confident that power would be peacefully transferred in January 2025. The President also claimed that people were not taking Trump’s past comments about a “bloodbath” seriously. “He means it, all the stuff about if we lose, there’ll be a bloodbath,” Biden said. “You can’t love your country only when you win.”

A resurfaced video shows Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-Md.) unveiling a plan for Congress to implement “civil war conditions” and disqualify former President Donald Trump if he wins the November presidential election.

According to Legal Insurrection, Raskin’s comments were given in February during an appearance at the Politics and Prose bookstore in Washington, D.C., prior to the Supreme Court’s ruling that individual states could not prohibit Trump from appearing on the ballot by using the 14th Amendment. The Maryland Democrat claimed that if the Supreme Court ruled that states could not remove Trump from the ballot, then Congress would have to act to disqualify the former president from a second term in the White House.

Last year, Governor Tim Walz (D-MN)—Kamala Harris‘ 2024 vice presidential running mate—signed sweeping civil rights legislation that designated “gender identity” as a legally protected class, along with other changes.

However, buried in the bill was amended language, which removed text from existing Minnesota law that specifically states those sexually attracted to children are not considered to be part of a legally protected group for the purposes of employment discrimination. The amended language, which could pave the way for pedophiles to receive employment protections, was authored by state Representative Leigh Finke (D), a transgender male who claims to be a woman. Finke’s amendment specifically struck language reading: ‘”Sexual orientation’ does not include a physical or sexual attachment to children by an adult.”

U.S. military forces were forced out of Airbase 201 in Agadez, Niger on Monday. Prior to the U.S. military’s withdrawal, Airbase 101 served as an important base for counterterrorism efforts in the region.

In a joint statement released on Monday by the U.S. Department of Defense and the Department of National Defense of the Republic of Niger, officials noted that the U.S. military’s withdrawal from Niger was initiated in May after the two countries finalized withdrawal conditions. “The U.S. Department of Defense and the Ministry of National Defense of the Republic of Niger announce that the withdrawal of U.S. forces and assets from Air Base 201 in Agadez is complete,” officials said in Monday’s statement. Officials added that coordination between the U.S. military and the Nigerien military will continue “over the coming weeks to ensure the full withdrawal is complete as planned.”

At least five U.S. personnel were injured on Monday in an attack on a military base in Iraq, according to U.S. officials.

The incident comes amid high tensions in the Middle East due to senior members of militant groups Hamas and Hezbollah dying in Israeli strikes last week. Two Katyusha rockets hit al-Asad airbase in western Iraq, per Iraqi security sources. Any connections between the attack and Iran’s threats to retaliate for the killing of Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh remain unclear. Speaking anonymously, U.S. officials confessed that one American sustained severe injuries and warned the initial casualty reports may change. Base personnel are currently assessing the damage post-attack.

Israel has vowed to "eliminate" new Hamas chief Yahya Sinwar, who just yesterday was announced as the new political leader of Hamas, replacing the slain Ismail Haniyeh, killed in Tehran by an Israeli covert assassination operation on July 31st.

Among some alernative possible options for the top leadership spot were candidates deemed 'moderate' by comparison, but Hamas' choosing Sinwar is intended to send a firm message that the Gaza-based organization will "continue its path of resistance," according to a statement. Sinwar, who was Hamas military leader in Gaza since 2017, is considered the mastermind behind the Oct.7 terror attack on southern Israel. He is also seen as closer to Tehran compared to the late Haniyeh, who had lived in Qatar. Few outsiders have laid eyes on Sinwar in years, and it's widely believed he's been commanding operations from tunnels deep below Gaza throughout the war which is now in its 11th month.

CNN says Lebanese terror group seems increasingly set to launch attack ‘independent’ of its Iranian patron; Israel reportedly warns of disproportionate response if civilians hurt

Israeli officials increasingly believe it will be Hezbollah, rather than Iran, that will be first to launch a major attack on Israel in the coming days, according to Hebrew media reports Wednesday. Citing two sources familiar with intelligence on the matter, CNN reported that Hezbollah appears increasingly set to act against Israel “independent” of an expected Iranian response to the recent killings of the Lebanese terror group’s top military commander Fuad Shukr in Beirut and Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran.

IDF chief says Israel able to launch swift response anywhere in the region amid threats of attack from Iran, proxies; Netanyahu tells Israelis ‘to stay calm and composed’

Defense Minister Yoav Gallant on Wednesday warned Lebanon of the steep price it would pay if Hezbollah makes do on threats to retaliate forcefully against Israel for the killing of a senior commander in the terror group. “As things stand, [Hezbollah chief Hassan] Nasrallah may drag Lebanon into paying extremely heavy prices. They can’t even imagine what might happen,” Gallant said during a visit to troops of the 646th Reserve Paratroopers Brigade. “This may also deteriorate into a war. It’s not theoretical, it’s real,” he added, according to a statement from his office.

“We believe that this child-killing Israeli regime is nearing its end. History shows that anyone who rules with oppression will not remain in power and will be annihilated ASAP."

Israel will soon be met with "a strong and definite response" to the killing of Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran, Chief Commander of the Iranian Army Abdolrahim Mousavi said on Wednesday, according to Iranian news sites. According to IFP News, Mousavi was speaking at a ceremony commemorating Journalist's Day in Bandar Abbas, a port city in Southern Iran. “The Zionist regime will soon receive a strong and definite response, and there is no doubt about it," Mousavi reportedly said, according to IRNA and Tasnim.

American officials ask for de-escalation and Egypt asks its airlines to avoid Iranian airspace.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu warned Iran and Hezbollah of proactive attacks, while Tehran spoke of the Jewish state’s annihilation and the region braced for the possibility of a second direct confrontation between the two arch-foes. “We are prepared both defensively and offensively,” Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu stated during a visit Wednesday to the IDF induction base at Tel Hashomer. “I know that the citizens of Israel are concerned, and I ask one thing of you: Be patient and level-headed,” he said.“We are striking our enemies and are determined to defend ourselves.”

US officials tell Politico that Iran may be 'rethinking' its plan to launch multi-pronged attack on Israel.

Two senior US officials have told Politico that Iran has decided against conducting a direct attack on Israel in retaliation for the killing of Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh last week in Tehran. According to the Wednesday report, Tehran is now convinced that Haniyeh was killed when someone activated a remot-controlled bomb in the room where he was staying, and not in a direct military operation. Washington stressed to Tehran that such an action, so long as no Iranian citizens were killed, does not justify a direct military operation against Israel.

36 Executed in Last 24 hours, All Were Marked by Severe Violations of International Law. Global Community Must Forcefully Warn Iran to Stop These Unlawful Hangings

August 7, 2024—The Islamic Republic, already one of the world’s leading executioners, is significantly ramping up its execution of prisoners, in a deeply disturbing surge in hangings that have seen at least 36 individuals unlawfully executed in the last 24 hours. Since August 6, 29 men, including two Afghan nationals and a member of the Baluch minority, were reportedly executed for murder, drug-related and rape charges in Karaj, Alborz province—26 in Qezel Hesar Prison and three in the city’s Central Prison. In addition, one man was executed in Sabzevar, Khorasan Razavi province, three men were executed in Shiraz, Fars province, and three men were executed in Bandar Abbas, Hormozgan province. These are only the known executions; there are often additional executions that take place without public knowledge.

Thousands evacuated...

The governor of the Russian border region of Kursk on Wednesday declared a "state of emergency" - and also tightened security around a nearby nuclear plant - amid a major ground and cross-border incursion by Ukrainian forces, led by fast moving armored vehicles, all of which kicked off early the day prior. "To eliminate the consequences of enemy forces coming into the region, I took the decision to introduce a state of emergency in the Kursk region from 7 August," Kursk's acting Governor Alexei Smirnov said Wednesday evening. The Russian Defense Ministry has described that "the enemy's movement further into Russian territory has been prevented" but that "the operation for the destruction of Ukrainian army units is continuing."

Kiev has been indiscriminately attacking civilians, the Russian president has said

Ukraine has conducted its latest large-scale provocation against Russia by launching an attempted incursion into Kursk Region, President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday. Ukrainian forces “are conducting indiscriminate fire from various types of weapons, including rocket weapons, at civilian buildings, homes, ambulances,” Putin said at a government meeting. The president said he is regularly briefed on the situation by the Defense Ministry and other relevant governmental departments. He is also in touch with acting Governor Aleksey Smirnov and has pledged additional support for the Kursk Region administration to help it deal with the emergency.

A Russian military blogger has been sentenced to six-and-a-half years in a penal colony after being found guilty of spreading false information about the armed forces, state investigators said on Wednesday.

Andrei Kurshin ran the "Moscow Calling" Telegram channel, which supported the aims of Russia's war in Ukraine but criticized the way that its military leadership was conducting the campaign.

In July, Russian and Chinese bombers conducted a joint air patrol in international airspace off the coast of the US state of Alaska.

The joint operation is the first of its kind between the two countries in this area. The flight took place in international airspace, and the patrol was intercepted by US and Canadian fighters under Norad's lead, the bi-national command between the United States and Canada. A total of four aircraft, two Russian TU-95 bombers and two Chinese PRC H-6 bombers, entered the Alaska Air Defense Identification Zone (see fact box) but stayed in international airspace until they were escorted out of the zone, according to a press release from Norad.

Only essential personnel will stay to assist citizens remaining in the country amid political turmoil

New Delhi has evacuated all non-essential staff and their families from its embassy and consulates in Bangladesh, The Tribune reported on Wednesday, citing government sources who were not named. This comes in response to violent protests in Bangladesh, which have forced Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina to resign and flee the country. However, the diplomats are staying in Bangladesh and the missions are functional. Apart from its embassy in the capital Dhaka, New Delhi also maintains assistant high commissions or consulates in Chittagong, Rajshahi, Khulna and Sylhet.

Where are the eyes of the world?

British police admit Birmingham, England’s second city, was essentially abandoned to a violent Muslim mob on Monday because “community leaders” told them in advance that their demonstration would be “policed within themselves.”

“[W]e have really strong business and community relations, and… we had the opportunity to meet with community leaders [before the demonstration] to kind of understand the style of policing that we needed to deliver,” said Superintendent Emlyn Richards, for West Midlands Police. Journalists who were chased from the area by aggressive, armed Muslims “for miles” described the “style of policing” on the day as officers simply surrendering the streets to the mob, which besieged a pub and violently assaulted a customer seemingly for no other reason than that he was a white person in Birmingham.

Stephen Parkinson, the Director of Public Prosecutions of England and Wales (DPP) under Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer—himself a former DPP—warns police officers tasked solely with hunting down people being racially offensive amid the anti-mass migration protests gripping the country, even if all they do is repost others’ content.

“The offense of incitement to racial hatred involves publishing or distributing material which is insulting or abusive, which is intended to or likely to stir up racial hatred,” Parkinson said. He warned, “If you retweet that, you’re republishing it, and potentially, you’re committing that offense.”

Three events in Vienna, Austria were called off after two terrorism-related arrests

US pop mega-star Taylor Swift has canceled three upcoming concerts in Vienna, Austria after two suspects were arrested for allegedly planning terrorist attacks at the shows. Swift was supposed to perform at Vienna’s Ernst Happel Stadium on August 8, 9, and 10 as part of her European leg of the Eras Tour. Venues across the continent have been sold out for weeks. “With confirmation from government officials of a planned terrorist attack at Ernst Happel Stadium, we have no choice but to cancel the three scheduled shows for everyone’s safety,” concert promoter Barracuda Music said in an Instagram post. “All tickets will be automatically refunded within the next 10 business days.”

The World Health Organization’s director-general said the United Nations health body is considering declaring an emergency for mpox, also known as monkeypox, amid an outbreak in Africa.

“But more funding and support for a comprehensive response are needed,” WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus wrote on the social media platform X on Sunday. “I am considering convening an International Health Regulations emergency committee to advise me on whether the outbreak of mpox should be declared a public health emergency of international concern.” By Tuesday, it was unclear when the WHO would declare the emergency or issue any warnings about the virus.

Tamara Ugolini looks at how a Reuters fact check was recently applied to a Rebel News story, and how the incident highlights the spinning from mainstream media outlets and fact-checking organizations on excessive death rates in highly vaccinated countries.

Some folks are calling August 5, 2024 “Black Monday 2.0.” It could be remembered as the day when the global market crash began in earnest.

The following should not be considered financial advice. If you are looking for financial advice, I recommend speaking to an expert who is not vested in the stock market system. I’m just explaining what has been explained to me in the clearest way possible…Some folks are calling August 5, 2024 “Black Monday 2.0.” It could be remembered as the day when the global market crash began in earnest. The following should not be considered financial advice. If you are looking for financial advice, I recommend speaking to an expert who is not vested in the stock market system. I’m just explaining what has been explained to me in the clearest way possible.

The financial guru who correctly predicted the disastrous Lehman Brothers collapse in 2008 offered a dismal outlook on the future of California.

Robert Kiyosaki, the author of Rich Dad Poor Dad, is known for making hyperbolic predictions about the US economy – and this time he has a grim prognosis for the most populous state in the nation. ‘The problem is California is going broke,’ he wrote on X. ‘California will begin raising taxes and cutting subsidies to the poor, to prisons, environmental problems, and teachers unions. That means crime will spread as police will be cut.’ He believes even Americans who don’t live in the Golden State should care about its prospects because it’s a bell weather for the rest of the country.

For many people, sitting back in the dentist’s chair can already be a terrifying experience.

But now a trip to the dentist could get a whole lot scarier as an AI-powered robot completes its first unsupervised procedure on a live human. The robot, developed by US-based company Perspective, successfully carried out a crown replacement in just 15 minutes – eight times faster than a human specialist. To carry out the procedure, the patient’s mouth was first mapped with a 3D scanner before an AI planned and carried out the operation autonomously.

It is getting very difficult to ignore all of the shaking that is going on.

Over the past few months, there have been very unusual earthquakes all over the United States. As you will see below, there have been noteworthy quakes on the west coast, on the east coast, near our northern border, and near our southern border. Of course all of this comes at a time when the entire planet is being shaken by unusual seismic activity. Is all of this unusual seismic activity building up to something? If so, what does that mean for all of us?

An earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 7.1 hit western Japan on Thursday, triggering tsunami advisories for several regions in the southwestern Japanese islands of Kyushu and Shikoku, public broadcaster NHK reported.

Colleton County officials say the McGrady Dam has the potential to fail and urged residents in the surrounding area to evacuate as a precaution.

The McGrady Dam is near the intersection of Cane Branch Rd and Cavanaugh Rd. Colleton County Fire Rescue officials said in an update Tuesday the dam is currently holding, but there is substantial flooding in the area of the dam and creek which resulted in Edward Road and Cavanaugh Road being closed by SCDOT. The opposite end of Edward Road suffered substantial damage and will be closed for an extended time.

