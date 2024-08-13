One-time or recurring donations can be made through Ko-Fi:

Iran and Hezbollah "are threatening to harm us in a way they haven't done in the past..."

In a significant shift in its recent assessment of Iran's intentions, Israeli intelligence reportedly now believes that Iran is preparing a major strike on Israel after all -- and that it will happen in the next few days. This comes after Israel had concluded that international pressure and US saber-rattling had persuaded Iran to leave it to Lebanese militant group Hezbollah to strike Israel for blowing up Hamas political leader Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran on July 31. Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant shared his country's latest assessment with US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin in a Sunday conversation, Axios reported -- telling Austin that Iranian actions signify the country is readying a major strike. Also on Sunday, Gallant told an Israeli Defense Forces unit that Iran and Hezbollah "are threatening to harm us in a way they haven't done in the past."

In conversation with Elon Musk on X, former US President: When I was President, Iran had no money. Israel would’ve never been attacked.

Former US President Donald Trump once again said on Monday that Israel would not have come under attack had he been President. Trump made the comments during a conversation with Elon Musk on X, which began late due to technical difficulties but later went ahead with a smaller number of concurrent listeners. “All the stuff that you’re seeing now, all the horror…look at Israel: They’re all waiting for an attack from Iran. Iran would not be attacking [if I were President], believe me. You know, when I was there, and I say it with respect...I don’t want to do anything bad with Iran, but they knew not to mess around. Iran was broke, because I told China, ‘If you buy oil from Iran, you’re not going to do any business with the United States.’ And I meant it. And they said, ‘We’ll pass’. Other countries, likewise,” said Trump.

Lebanese media outlet says terror group moved people, computers and other equipment from Dahieh suburb to ‘prepare for the worst’ as it threatens to attack Israel

Hezbollah has entirely evacuated its headquarters in the Beirut suburb of Dahieh as a precaution against a possible Israeli response to the Lebanese terror group’s threatened revenge attack on Israel, Lebanese media reported Monday. Outlet Al Joumhouria reported that Hezbollah has moved its entire operation — personnel, computers, and other equipment — out of Beirut, including its political wing. The move came as Hezbollah is threatening to make Israel pay for the recent killing of the terror group’s top military commander Fuad Shukr in Beirut. The report indicated Hezbollah is “preparing for the worst” with regard to Israel’s response to an attack by the Iran-backed group.

Terror group spokesman pins responsibility on Israel, says efforts underway to save two severely injured female captives

The military wing of Hamas on Monday said that members of the terror group assigned to guard Israeli hostages killed a male captive and seriously wounded another two female hostages. The Israel Defense Forces said it could neither confirm nor deny the claim. Hudhaifa Kahlout — known by the nom de guerre Abu Obeida — the spokesman for the Al Qassam Brigades, said in a statement that the shootings had happened in two separate incidents and that “attempts are being made to save” the lives of the wounded hostages.

In a phone call with his Turkish counterpart earlier today, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken discussed the importance of Hamas attending Thursday’s summit in Doha aimed at finalizing a ceasefire agreement between the terror group and Israel, the State Department says.

Hamas announced yesterday that it would not attend, calling on mediators to coax Israel into agreeing to the updated proposal that the terror group submitted in early July. That offer saw Hamas cave on its long-held, central demand that Israel commit up-front to a permanent ceasefire. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu responded by submitting a series of new demands that Hamas has rejected, Israeli and US officials say.

"We ask all of our allies that have any relations with Iran to prevail on them to de-escalate, and that includes Turkey," said US ambassador.

The United States is asking Turkey and other allies that have ties with Iran to persuade it to de-escalate tensions in the Middle East, the US ambassador to Turkey said. Ambassador Jeff Flake made the comments as the region braces for possible attacks by Iran and its allies after the killing of senior members of Hamas and Hezbollah. Ismail Haniyeh, the political leader of Iran-backed Hamas, was assassinated in the Iranian capital Tehran on July 31, triggering threats of revenge by Iran against Israel, which is fighting the Palestinian Islamist group in Gaza. Iran blamed Israel for the killing. Israel has not claimed responsibility.

The United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) says it received a report of an incident 97 nautical miles northwest of Yemen’s Hodeidah, as the Iran-aligned Houthis have launched attacks on global shipping since November, claiming solidarity with Palestinians in the war between Israel and Hamas. Authorities are investigating, UKMTO adds in an advisory note.

Abbas is in Moscow on a long-expected visit until Wednesday and is to travel to Turkey for talks with President Tayyip Erdogan afterwards.

Russia's President Vladimir Putin will discuss the situation in the Middle East with Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas in Moscow on Tuesday, the Kremlin said late on Monday. "It is expected that an exchange of views will be held on the situation in the Middle East in light of the current aggravation of the Palestinian-Israeli conflict and the unprecedented humanitarian catastrophe in the Gaza Strip," the Kremlin said in a post on the Telegram messaging app. Abbas is in Moscow on a long-expected visit until Wednesday and is to travel to Turkey for talks with President Tayyip Erdogan afterwards.

Report says Russian officers already training on the Fath-360 defense system...

NATO countries have been warning of swift and severe consequences in the wake of widespread reports that Iran is considering transferring sophisticated ballistic missiles to Russia for use in the Ukraine war. A weekend Reuters story authored by multiple national security veteran reporters alleged that Russian personnel are already being trained to operate the Fath-360 close-range ballistic missile system. Several European intelligence sources were cited as the basis of the report, which Iranian leaders subsequently denied.

The Russian president has condemned Ukraine’s indiscriminate strikes and attempts to target nuclear power facilities amid the Kursk incursion

Any peace talks with Ukraine are impossible as long as it conducts strikes on civilian populations and threatens nuclear power plants, Russian President Vladimir Putin has said. Speaking at a meeting with senior officials on Monday, Putin addressed Ukraine’s recent incursion into the border region of Kursk, as well as a drone strike that damaged Russia’s Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant. He suggested that Ukraine’s most recent actions show why it has refused to revisit plans to settle the conflict based on either on a Russian proposal, or roadmaps presented by neutral parties.

At least 12 civilians have reportedly been killed and more than 120 injured in Ukraine’s cross-border attack on the Russian region, according to regional head Aleksey Smirnov

The Ukrainian Army has occupied 28 settlements in Russia’s Kursk Region, intruding some 12km inside the country’s territory, acting regional Governor Aleksey Smirnov revealed on Monday. In a report to President Vladimir Putin on the situation in the border region, Smirnov said there was no clear front line in current clashes with Ukrainian troops, which makes gauging their location complicated. Clashes in the border areas of Kursk Region have been ongoing since August 6, when Kiev’s troops launched a major cross-border incursion. The Russian Emergencies Ministry and the National Antiterrorism Committee (NAC) have respectively launched measures in the region.

The former president told Elon Musk that there was “zero chance” of hostilities until Joe Biden opened his mouth

Former US President Donald Trump has accused President Joe Biden of bringing the world to the brink of nuclear war by making “stupid threats” against Russia, blaming the Ukraine conflict on Biden’s “low IQ.” Trump has often claimed that the conflict never would have happened had he been in the White House in early 2022. In a live-streamed conversation with X owner Elon Musk on Monday, he said that he viewed Russia’s troop buildup on the Ukrainian border as a negotiating tactic.

The X owner has promised a “highly entertaining” conversation with the former US president

Former US President Donald Trump and tech billionaire Elon Musk sat down for a free-flowing interview on Musk’s X platform on Monday. Three months out from the US presidential election, Trump’s campaign billed the talk as the “interview of the century.” The “live conversation” with Trump will be “unscripted with no limits on subject matter,” Musk wrote on Sunday, adding it “should be highly entertaining” and encouraging users to post questions and comments. Hours before the interview, Trump returned to X and posted a flurry of videos promoting his own campaign and attacking US vice president and Democratic candidate Kamala Harris.

Former President Donald J. Trump has returned to X (formerly Twitter) with a string of posts made just after noon on Monday.

The 2024 Republican presidential nominee had largely been absent from the social platform since the then-sitting President’s account was suspended on January 8, 2021, by the company’s former ownership under Jack Dorsey. Since his suspension over three years ago, the former Republican President founded his own social media company, Truth Social, which went public earlier this year—earning Trump billions. Over the past two years, an exclusivity agreement with Truth Social had largely kept Trump from other social media platforms. However, it is believed that the deal has since expired.

Democrats really want voters to forget...

President Biden's appointed "border czar," Kamala Harris, has single-handedly failed the American people. She owes citizens a straightforward explanation of why this administration facilitated the greatest illegal alien invasion this nation has ever seen. Some of these migrants are on FBI terror watchlists. "In less than four years, the Biden-Harris Administration has released into the United States more than 5.4 million illegal aliens, with another 1.9 million illegal alien 'gotaways' escaping into the country during the same time," GOP House Judiciary Committee wrote in a report last week. The report also revealed about 100 illegal aliens that crossed the border were on the terrorist "watch list."

A 2019 video of Kamala Harris vowing to shut down all immigration detention centers on “day one” as president has surfaced.

Then-Senator Kamala Harris promised to free all criminal illegal aliens if elected president during a town hall in Iowa City, Iowa in October 2019. “I want to know, when you become president, would you be committing to close the immigration detention centers?” an attendee asked Kamala Harris. “Absolutely, on day one. On day one,” Kamala Harris said.

Newly released data suggests the vast majority of jobs created in Britain since the Wuhan virus pandemic have been taken by migrants.

The figures, acquired by lawmaker Neil O’Brien from His Majesty‘s Revenue and Customs (HMRC), equivalent to the Internal Revenue Service (IRS), show the tax agency had 1.481 million more “employments” on the books in December 2023 compared to December 2019. Non-European Union migrants account for 1.465 million of these. Only 257,000 more employments were recorded for British nationals, and employments of European Union (EU) nationals dropped by 242,000. “Employments” are not a perfect measure of job creation, as they do not account for the self-employed, and foreigners who arrived in Britain before age 16 are counted in the British figures. Still, they provide a better picture of the state of the British jobs market.

If they can fake this, imagine what else they might be deceiving us with. Trump has accused the Harris campaign of using AI-generated “fake crowds.”

Police in the United Kingdom have arrested hundreds of people who took part in the anti-mass migration protests sparked by the killing of three young girls in Southport. One of those arrested is a boy aged 12.

The boy was arrested by Merseyside Police for taking part in a protest on July 30. He is one of three males to be arrested in connection with the violence that broke out during a protest in Southport the day after the three girls were stabbed to death, allegedly by a migration-background teenager born to Rwandan parents, in the seaside town. Another 12-year-old was also arrested in connection with protests in Manchester, and pleaded guilty to charges he engaged in violent behavior on July 31 and August 3.

As the UK descends into tyranny, where just re-Tweeting something the government doesn’t like can land a person a multi-year jail sentence, Americans are wondering, “can it happen here?” After all, we have the guarantees of the First Amendment.

But while we shake our heads at UK authorities jailing people for their social media posts this past week, we should not kid ourselves. The answer is that silencing dissent can happen here and it is happening here. Here are just three recent examples of how the “deep state” or the permanent government is conspiring to restrict political dialogue in the United States.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has called the ISIS terror plot by a Toronto father and son that was foiled by the RCMP a “serious situation,” and said his government will release more information on the incident at a later time.

“This is obviously a very serious situation that the minister of public safety is ensuring there are a full follow-up and understanding on exactly how this happened,” Trudeau told reporters in Napanee, Ont., during an unrelated funding announcement on Aug. 12. “I know investigations are ongoing, and the minister will share all that we learned in the appropriate moment.” The RCMP arrested suspects Ahmed Eldidi and his son Mostafa Eldidi in Richmond Hill, Ont., on July 29. The two men are facing nine different terrorism charges, including conspiracy to commit murder on behalf of the terrorist organization ISIS, also known as the Islamic State or Daesh.

The leader of the interim government has condemned the atrocities, describing them as “heinous”

Protests have erupted in Bangladesh over communal violence that has been reported following the ouster of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and the swearing-in of an interim government. Hasina resigned last Monday and fled to India after weeks of nationwide student demonstrations over a quota system for government jobs, which was criticized for favoring people with connections to Hasina’s Awami League party. The protests started peacefully but quickly turned violent, reportedly resulting in more than 400 deaths. An interim government was sworn in on Thursday with Mohammad Yunus, a Nobel Peace Prize winner known for pioneering the concepts of microcredit and microfinance, as its chief adviser – a position equivalent to prime minister.

The messaging app has been ignoring Ankara’s requests to shut down channels selling child porn and drugs, Takvim newspaper claims

Türkiye could be set to block Telegram over the messaging app’s alleged failure to cooperate with the country’s authorities, Takvim newspaper has claimed. The company has reportedly not responded to more than 1,000 notifications issued by Türkiye’s Information Technologies and Communication Authority (BTK). On Saturday, Ankara said it had restored access to another popular social media platform, Instagram, following a nine-day ban imposed earlier this month over cases of alleged censorship.

The person who was arguably most responsible for the lies that destroyed the livelihoods of millions of Americans during the COVID pandemic has contracted the virus again and has more bad advice.

In a video interview back on July 30 that went viral on Monday, Fauci told Dr. Jeremy Faust that despite being vaccinated to the max; he still caught the virus for the third time. “I got infected about two weeks ago,” said Fauci. “It was my third COVID-19 infection, and I had been vaccinated and boosted a total of six times.”

Reposting the speech by Senator Malcolm Roberts (Australia) from August 9, 2023.

Why are retailers closing thousands of stores if the U.S. economy is in good shape? Of course the truth is that the U.S. economy is not in good shape at all.

The cost of living crisis is absolutely crushing working families all over the nation, and U.S. consumers simply don’t have as much discretionary income as they once did. Needless to say, our retailers are highly dependent on discretionary spending, and many of them have been reporting very disappointing sales numbers recently. Sadly, the problems that our retailers are experiencing are only going to intensify as U.S. economic activity continues to slow down.

Last week I wrote the provocative, but substantiated, “THIS IS NOT 1987, 2000, 2008 OR 2020, BUT A WHOLE NEW MARKET MONSTER” with the main goal of bringing to everyone’s attention how the current financial market is presented with many “unknown unknowns.”

Today it’s worth looking a little deeper in the best effort to understand what lies ahead of us. First and foremost, what is a “singularity”? Strictly speaking, “A singularity refers to a place in the universe where our laws of physics simply break down.” Transposing this into a financial perspective, we can then say “a singularity refers to a stage in financial markets where the laws used to describe and understand them simply do not apply anymore.” This time the #FED CANNOT cut rates to save #stocks

This week, the brilliant journalist and financial analyst Mike Maharrey of Money Metals revisited the recent dream of inflationists…

…to increase the U.S. money supply by means of the U.S. government’s creation of one or two platinum coins with trillion-dollar denominations. The idea would have the U.S. Treasury Department mint the coins and deposit them with the Federal Reserve, whereupon the Fed could create and distribute U.S. dollars matching the trillion-dollar deposits. Since a longstanding obscure statute authorizes the Treasury to mint platinum coins of any denomination, this would be a way of increasing the U.S. money supply in a big way without addressing the stupendous and rapidly growing U.S. government debt and without obtaining approval from Congress.

It’s one of the “biggest data breaches ever” and you might be exposed as a result.

Background check company Jerico Pictures Inc., which does business under the name National Public Data was breached back hackers earlier this year, a new lawsuit alleges. The suit says that as a result, 2.9 billion people have had confidential data exposed and stolen, according to a new report from Mashable. The worst part is that those impacted by this cyberattack may be unaware of their involvement since National Public Data allegedly collects data from non-public sources without consent.

Last week, OpenAI published the GPT-4o “scorecard,” a report that details “key areas of risk” for the company’s latest large language model, and how they hope to mitigate them.

In one terrifying instance, OpenAI found that the model’s Advanced Voice Mode — which allows users to speak with ChatGPT — unexpectedly imitated users’ voices without their permission, Ars Technica reports. “Voice generation can also occur in non-adversarial situations, such as our use of that ability to generate voices for ChatGPT’s advanced voice mode,” OpenAI wrote in its documentation. “During testing, we also observed rare instances where the model would unintentionally generate an output emulating the user’s voice.”

Maybe liberal white ladies should stop getting degrees in cultural studies and using it as cool points. That is what happened when Rachael Gunn, AKA Raygun, scored 0 points in the first and last Break Dancing competition at the Olympics. Is this a sign that humanities degrees have given white liberals a narcissistic false sense of entree into a place you should not be able to study yourself into? Spoiler alert: Yes. It is.

You wouldn’t know from looking at it, but this pretty flowering plant is so dangerous it can cause severe burns and even alter your DNA.

New York officials have sounded the alarm about the invasive Giant Hogweed that is taking hold throughout the state, but it is becoming widespread across the nation. Giant Hogweed can grow to be 10 to 20 feet tall, has spiky leaves and blooms white flowers during the summer, but contains toxins that can cause painful blisters. The sap also contains a substance that can bind to DNA in the skin’s cells when exposed to ultraviolet, destroying the body’s DNA molecules.

A 4.4 magnitude earthquake was strongly felt Monday afternoon from the Los Angeles area all the way to San Diego, swaying buildings, rattling dishes and setting off car alarms, but no major damage or injuries were immediately reported.

Monday’s quake was centered near the Los Angeles neighborhood of Highland Park, about 6.5 miles (10.5 kilometers) northeast of Los Angeles’ City Hall, and about 7.5 miles (12.1 kilometers) below the surface, the U.S. Geological Survey said. The quake was felt from greater Los Angeles south to San Diego and east to the Palm Springs desert region, according to the USGS community reporting page. A small number of reports were filed from the southern San Joaquin Valley about 100 miles (160) northwest of LA.

Camera on. Camera off. The truth remains.

Share



