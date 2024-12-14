One-time or recurring donations can be made through Ko-Fi:

By Dr. Mike Yeadon December 11, 2024

There has been a remarkable series of Substack articles in recent days from Robert Malone, Katherine Watt and Sasha Latypova.

I don’t know what to make of it all. You decide.

Meanwhile, I slipped another silver bullet in the chamber and fired it into the comments section:

So, far, there’s been too little mention that not only was there no pandemic, no public health emergency nor a new illness, instead, deliberately mischaracterised existing illnesses, medical murder, a persistent and pan media lying campaign, culminating in mass administration of obviously superfluous, useless and intentionally harmful injections.

I know little to nothing about how these materials for injection got made, but I know this, after 30y+ working with teams engaged in rational design of new medicinal entities, then evaluating them pre clinically, through toxicology and into early clinical trials: these injections were designed to harm recipients.

No other outcome is built into their designs. Toxicity is always a question of dose, persistence, distribution, clearance, susceptibility etc. So, not everyone was harmed. Those who were harmed were not always harmed immediately, because there were built into them multiple, independent, unnecessary and obvious mechanisms of toxicity.

I make these claims based on training in biochemistry and mechanistic toxicology, respiratory pharmacology and several decades in biopharmaceutical R&D.

Dr Malone is a biologist with good knowledge of immunology and toxicology. Was he unaware of the expected consequences of mass administration of materials of their publicly stated design and composition? (I’m aware that what people were injected with was not identical to the stated designs, not that this is any better).

If you’ve not yet heard from me, this is a good introduction. I’ve been languishing under extraordinary levels of censorship since mid-2020. I expect those who would prefer me to “STFU” aren’t pleased that they haven’t yet succeeded in shutting me up.

Best wishes,

Mike

P.S: in case it isn’t clear, I’m a big fan of Sasha and Katherine and share no credit whatsoever for what their sleuthing has uncovered. I do claim to have been among the earliest, qualified people to have called out what I expected to happen from mass administrations of these intentionally harmful materials. Unfortunately, it’s not the end, possibly the end of the beginning, for monsters are going to scare & coerce many more people to roll up their sleeves yet. There’s no benign interpretation of the build-out around the world for products of this kind & the capacity to manufacture tens of billions of doses annually.

This Substack piece by Katherine Watt was first published by her in April 2023.

It’s relevance today is in the context of the series of remarkable Substacks from Robert Malone, Katherine Watt and Sasha Latypova.

In this article, you’ll find a very clear trail of documentary evidence that shows how the materials masquerading as vaccines were commissioned and delivered. All perfectly legal on paper.

Bent laws, of course, so cleverly written and assembled over time that even those reading them, if they even did & voting for them in some parliamentary building somewhere, would be very unlikely to realise the lethal jigsaw of which they were part assemblers. This assembly took literally decades. Ordinary representatives & senators who weren’t in the loop would have no way to know what they were creating.

I’m not giving them a pass. “They didn’t ask the right questions” applies here as in so many other contexts.

Best wishes,

Mike

