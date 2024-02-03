One-time or recurring donations can be made through Ko-Fi:

By Dr. Michael Yeadon February 3, 2024

If you thought the greatest challenge to our liberty anywhere was from faked pandemics, economy- and society-wrecking “countermeasures” and intentionally injurious, sometimes lethal, false vaccines, I have worrisome news for you.

This utter nonsense about climate change has such heavyweight momentum behind it, with absolutely every stakeholder who has access to mass audiences already roped in, that I regard the billionaires desire to use it as a battering ram in the form of a “planetary health emergency” is every bit as bad if not worse.

In a fake pandemic, you could declare that you’re not prepared to play along and prefer isolation with other, unconcerned people.

In an “anthropogenic climate emergency”, despite nothing happening at all, there’s no such scenario possible, because everything you do involves you adding to the “already unacceptable burdens upon our global commons”.

Get out of that one, if you can.

Dr. Jacob Nordangard takes us through the 75+ years of the “elites” painstaking planning that has brought us here.

It is all fakery. We’re not “damaging the earth’s climate” one bit. The earth is not overpopulated.

Despite fake modelling from the Club of Rome, there’s not a single unmanageable problem and in any case, population was already set to fall hard later this century in any case, now being given a firm push by “covid”. Some say we’re running out of “fossil fuels”, but oddly enough, it gets not a single mention except to point out its dominant claimed contribution to “climate emergency”.

In my opinion, there is no doubt that depopulation is the overarching objective of all of this, together with permanent, real-time, totalitarian control of earths peons, which is you, me, and everyone not in The Big Club.

As I’m often drawn to retort, “There is a conspiracy. There’s nothing theoretical about it”.

Best wishes,

Mike

Ps: “It’s for your safety” is the tyrants excuse for time immemorial.

