Renowned cardiologist Dr. Peter McCullough says he’s now seeing patients, “one after another,” passing out in his office.

As newscasters drop live on air, “It’s not a low blood sugar,” he explained. “It’s actually what’s called POTS, Postural Orthostatic Tachycardia Syndrome.”

“And it is brutal.”

“Before the vaccines, you never saw that [newscasters passing out by the dozens]. This is a smidgen of what’s going on. This is loaded. This is clinical practice right now. I have patients one after another passing out like this all the time.

It is due to the vaccine.”

Source: RogerHodkinson

