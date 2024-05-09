Dr. Peter McCullough: Why Are Newscasters Passing Out?
“It’s not a low blood sugar, It’s actually what’s called POTS, Postural Orthostatic Tachycardia Syndrome.”
Renowned cardiologist Dr. Peter McCullough says he’s now seeing patients, “one after another,” passing out in his office.
As newscasters drop live on air, “It’s not a low blood sugar,” he explained. “It’s actually what’s called POTS, Postural Orthostatic Tachycardia Syndrome.”
“And it is brutal.”
“Before the vaccines, you never saw that [newscasters passing out by the dozens]. This is a smidgen of what’s going on. This is loaded. This is clinical practice right now. I have patients one after another passing out like this all the time.
It is due to the vaccine.”
Source: RogerHodkinson
