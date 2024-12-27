Dr. Mary Talley Bowden on the Growing Number of COVID 'Vaccine' Injured Patients She is Seeing
"It is life changing and there’s nothing we can do for these people.”
“You should see the patients in my office that come to see me with these injuries. It is life changing and there’s nothing we can do for these people. They don’t get better.”
“ I have young people, I have older people… so a lot of it is neurological which is very difficult to fix.”
“I looked at my new patient appointments, and in the two years following the roll out of the shots seven percent of my new patients were coming to see me for injuries directly related to these shots.”
“They never reported to VAERS. None of the patients that came to see me were reported to VAERS.”
Dr. Talley Bowden is a hero. She's been an outspoken fighter since the beginning. I lost my career, and appreciate her as an honest doctor saying and doing what's right. She's been dragging through the mud by the Texas medical board and her former hospital because of it. These Covid tyrants are scum. I won't forget
i am seeing more and more vasculitis type cases along with very unusual slow healing after basic injuries like an ankle sprain that will turn into small fiber neuropathy and/or CRPS... the shots are destroying human lives in so many ways and they are still being marketed...