“You should see the patients in my office that come to see me with these injuries. It is life changing and there’s nothing we can do for these people. They don’t get better.”

“ I have young people, I have older people… so a lot of it is neurological which is very difficult to fix.”

“I looked at my new patient appointments, and in the two years following the roll out of the shots seven percent of my new patients were coming to see me for injuries directly related to these shots.”

“They never reported to VAERS. None of the patients that came to see me were reported to VAERS.”

Source: EDWARD DOWD

