One-time or recurring donations can be made through Ko-Fi:

By Frank Bergman January 29, 2025

A disturbing peer-reviewed study has provoked widespread concern among the scientific community after leading researchers confirmed that unvaccinated people are experiencing side effects from Covid mRNA “vaccines” after being “close” to those who received the injections.

The major study finally confirms the existence of “vaccine shedding” – a phenomenon where people transmit mRNA “vaccine” material to people around them.

While scientific reporting on “vaccine shedding” is not new, the issue was previously shot down by health officials and the corporate media as a “conspiracy theory.”

Alarmingly, the study found that unvaccinated people suffer vaccine harms even if they are “indirectly exposed” to those who received Covid mRNA shots.

The researchers found that unvaccinated people suffered side effects just after being near vaccinated individuals, without touching them.

The study, titled “Menstrual Abnormalities Strongly Associated with Proximity to COVID-19 Vaccinated Individuals,” was published in the peer-reviewed International Journal of Vaccine Theory, Practice, and Research.

Professor Jill Newman and Dr. Sue E. Peters led the team of top American researchers behind the study.

The study revealed shocking findings: Unvaccinated women who were around vaccinated people daily (within 6 feet) suffered vaccine side effects.

The women suffered a 34% higher risk of heavy menstrual bleeding, a 28% higher chance of their period starting over a week early, and a 26% higher chance of menstrual bleeding lasting more than seven days.

Women with little close contact with vaccinated people saw no change.

One of the authors of the study wrote:

“After more than a year of censorship from the medical journals, our landmark study and manuscript have been published demonstrating significant circumstantial evidence that something is being shed from the COVID-19 vaccinated population to the unvaccinated population.

“It is far beyond time for these toxic injections to be withdrawn from the market.”

Reacting to the study’s alarming findings, esteemed physician Dr. Pierre Kory wrote on X:

“The most puzzling thing we’ve seen with the vaccine is its ability to ‘shed’ and harm those who never got it.

“A peer-reviewed study just validated the thousands of shedding reports sent to us.”

Dr. Kory also detailed the “vaccine shedding” phenomenon during a recent interview on American Thought Leaders.

WATCH:

In the study’s paper, the researchers prove the scientific plausibility of these findings by providing evidence supported by several key observations.

They discuss five key points in the paper:

Timing Consistency with Shedding Studies:

68.4% of respondents reported symptoms within one week of being near a vaccinated individual, with 48.6% experiencing symptoms within 3 days or the same day, aligning with the FDA’s guidance on vaccine-shedding timelines.

Prolonged Presence of Vaccine Components:

The detection of mRNA fragments and spike protein in vaccinated individuals’ blood for extended periods (up to 187 days) provides evidence of prolonged circulation of potential transmissible components.

Documented Excretion Pathways:

Established pathways for the excretion of lipid nanoparticles and spike protein, including saliva, sweat, breast milk, and potentially exhalation, provide mechanisms for environmental transmission.

Alignment with Previous Studies:

Similar menstrual irregularities, such as heavier bleeding and prolonged cycles, have been documented in vaccinated individuals, reinforcing the relevance of these findings in unvaccinated individuals.

Potential Mechanisms of Action:

The cytotoxic and estrogen-receptor-modulating properties of the spike protein, along with known inflammatory and autoimmune responses to vaccines, offer biologically plausible mechanisms for these observed effects.

The researchers assert that their findings show that materials from the mRNA “vaccines” are passed from one person to another, causing harm in the unvaccinated.

In their paper, the researchers conclude:

“Our findings suggest possible indirect transmission of ingredients or products of the COVID-19 vaccines, presumably through shedding, from people who received one or more of the COVID-19 injections.”

The bombshell findings come amid a growing push from globalist elites to begin vaccinating the general public with mRNA shots for multiple diseases.

As Slay News reported, members of the World Economic Forum (WEF) are demanding that global populations are permanently mass-vaccinated “every six months” with “long-acting” mRNA “vaccines.”

During panel discussions at last week’s annual WEF meeting in Davos, Switzerland, globalists have been laying out plans for tech-driven precision medicine, “long-acting injectables,” “climate-sensitive” vaccines, and mRNA therapeutics for non-communicable diseases.

Source: slaynews.com

Share

Related articles: