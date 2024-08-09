One-time or recurring donations can be made through Ko-Fi:

By Frank Bergman August 9, 2024

A devastating crisis is emerging in Singapore as deaths continue to skyrocket among the nation’s Covid-vaccinated population.

Shocking new data has also revealed birth rates are plunging in Singapore, one of the most vaccinated countries in the world, as death surge.

The news comes after Singaporean government officials have tried to downplay the issue.

However, the new data directly contradicts the government’s gaslighting narratives.

Like many other highly-vaccinate nations, excess deaths soared among those who received Covid mRNA shots.

However, birth rates are also plummeting, causing a potentially catastrophic population crisis.

In 2021, the first year the mRNA injections were rolled out for public use, Singapore’s natural population increase (births minus deaths) fell by 13%.

By 2022, this figure plunged even further to a staggering 39.4%.

This decline is unprecedented.

Officials have attempted to blame COVID-19 for the spike in excess deaths.

However, deaths only surged after the Covid mRNA shots were rolled out.

Excess deaths also continued to skyrocket through 2023, long after the pandemic was over.

Official data also shows that the total COVID-19 deaths during this time were relatively low.

In mid-2022, Singapore ranked number one globally for excess deaths.

Alarmingly, Singapore was suddenly removed from the Mortality Watch database as the numbers began to raise major concerns.

Additionally, a law requiring investigations into deaths linked to medical treatment was quietly removed in 2023.

The law was changed amid growing calls for investigations into the links between the Covid shots and the surging deaths.

Meanwhile, the nation’s Ministry of Health claims Singapore has one of the lowest excess death rates globally.

However, the data shows the exact opposite.

Singapore isn’t the only country where births are in freefall and deaths surging, however.

As Slay News previously reported, America’s birth rate recently plunged to its lowest level in over four decades, according to the latest figures published in April.

The U.S. birth rate is currently sitting far below the “replacement rate” which is required to keep the population at a sustainable level.

According to the data, published by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), fewer babies were born in America in 2023 than in any year since 1979.

The data was revealed in a new report from the U.S. National Center for Health Statistics.

There were 3.59 million babies born in 2023, down 2% from 3.66 million recorded in 2022.

This number is the lowest since 1979 when 3.4 million babies were born.

Meanwhile, government officials in the Philippines are raising the alarm after the nation has now recorded a staggering 290,000 deaths linked to Covid mRNA shots, as Slay News reported.

Unlike other countries around the world, Filipino lawmakers are now sounding the alarm about the crisis and the government has launched a full investigation into the deaths.

Notably, lawmakers have become alarmed that excess deaths surged among the public after they received Covid mRNA injections.

Noteworthy hearings have been taking place in the Philippines’ House of Representatives.

The hearings established that the deaths were not related to COVID-19 and that the spike only emerged after the “vaccines” that were meant to tackle the virus were rolled out for public use.

During the hearing, lawmakers sought to identify the cause of more than 290,000 excess deaths among the nation’s Covid-vaccinated population.

Explosive testimonies followed and concerning data was unveiled, provoking unprecedented discussions about the Covid mRNA shots’ role in the deaths.

“It stands to reason that this very substantial increase in the number of deaths in 2021 could be attributed mainly to either two factors – to COVID-19 infection or to the vaccines themselves,” Congressman Dan S. Fernandez asserted during the hearings.

However, during the hearings, lawmakers heard evidence proving that the deaths were not attributed to the virus, meaning they were caused by the injections.

Strikingly, Fernandez admitted in remarks:

“We’ve been a part of that mistake because we approved the law that mandates the pharmaceutical to be responsible.

“And now we learn from that mistake.”

Source: slaynews.com

