Exposing The Darkness

Exposing The Darkness

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Gayle Wells's avatar
Gayle Wells
Mar 12, 2023

Not a one will ever be forgotten. Not a single murder will they get away with. Not a one of the perpetrators will walk away unscathed. I am so sorry for this family. May we never become immune to such horrific stories. May every single one of them bring us strength and resolve as we fight for the children.

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Brandon is not your bro's avatar
Brandon is not your bro
Mar 13, 2023

Shame on the pediatricians and obstetricians who think it’s ok to give the jabs to babies , children and pregnant women .

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