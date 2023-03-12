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Tune in to hear a heartbreaking story, shared by Dan Hartman, about the tragic loss of his son. Sean, a healthy and athletic teenage boy, had an intense reaction to the Pfizer COVID vaccine, which ultimately led to his passing. On ‘Friday Roundtable,’ this week, Dan tells the full story. Also, featured doctors reveal shocking information related to this experimental mRNA technology and the unspoken dangers of childhood and other routine vaccines.

Are you AWAKE yet? Our battle is SPIRITUAL

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