Exposing The Darkness

Exposing The Darkness

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Dcr8888's avatar
Dcr8888
Feb 8, 2024

We are witnessing the greatest crime ever committed against humanity by the pharmaceutical industrial complex.

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FREED0ML0VER's avatar
FREED0ML0VER
Feb 8, 2024

It looks like we're now up to 2081 collapsing athletes with 1457 dead....that we know of.

https://goodsciencing.com/covid/athletes-suffer-cardiac-arrest-die-after-covid-shot/

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