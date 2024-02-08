Collapsing Athletes: Oncologist Unveils One of the Biggest Lies About the COVID-19 Shots
"Myocarditis is a “much bigger problem than public health officials have admitted” - Dr. William Makis
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Myocarditis is a “much bigger problem than public health officials have admitted,” lamented Dr. William Makis.
He mentioned two studies with alarming findings, especially in teenagers.
A study in Thailand found a ONE IN THIRTY incidence of cardiac damage, such as myopericarditis or subclinical myocarditis, among teenagers after their second Pfizer dose.
Furthermore, a Swiss study of 800 healthcare workers who received a COVID booster shot showed similar rates of cardiac damage, approximately 1 in 35.
As such, Dr. Makis said this:
“Myocarditis following the COVID vaccination has been one of the biggest lies of the pandemic, coming from public health officials who’ve told us that myocarditis is mild and it’s rare. That was a big lie.”
Full video:
Collapsing Athletes: The Injection Connection with Dr William Makis
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We are witnessing the greatest crime ever committed against humanity by the pharmaceutical industrial complex.
It looks like we're now up to 2081 collapsing athletes with 1457 dead....that we know of.
https://goodsciencing.com/covid/athletes-suffer-cardiac-arrest-die-after-covid-shot/