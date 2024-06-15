Children’s UK Clinical Trials: How the MHRA and UK Government Ignored The Data of Harms and Deaths
A chronological breakdown of the unethical and fraudulent children’s clinical trials for AstraZeneca, Pfizer, and Moderna in the UK
Exposing The Darkness is a reader-supported publication. To support my work, please consider becoming a paid subscriber.
One-time or recurring donations can be made through Ko-Fi:
A chronological breakdown of the unethical and fraudulent children’s clinical trials for AstraZeneca, Pfizer, and Moderna in the UK
Dr. Ros Jones, a retired consultant pediatrician gives a brilliant breakdown of how the UK MHRA and UK Government ignored all safety warnings and proceeded to recommend dangerous and untested biogene therapies for our children.
POSITION STATEMENT ON COVID-19 VACCINES FOR CHILDREN
Related articles:
mRNA "Vaccines" Are Gene Therapy. May cause Undesirable Side Effects That Could Delay Or Prevent Their Regulatory Approval According To BioNTech SEC Filing
·
Moderna SEC Filing: We May Be Delayed or Prevented From Receiving Full Regulatory approval. Unexpected Safety Issues Could Significantly Damage Our Reputation and That of Our mRNA Platform
·
The Truth About Safety of mRNA Vaccines Found in The European Medicines Agency's Document Titled "Comirnaty (COVID-19 mRNA Vaccine) Risk Management Plan"
·
I am wondering was there is any clinical data on file surrounding harms of mRNA shots in the first? Were the harms projected and product distributed anyways? These things were fast tracked through emergency use authorization in all countries. Less then a year is not a process of research, manufacturing, clinical trials and ready for mass distribution. The more I find out about bioweapons, authorization of pharmaceutical products in many countries, military involvement and toxins and dna contamination I have big questions. It looks sinister to me.
You cannot immunize against ANY respiratory pathogen full stop and anyone who says otherwise received their science degree from an online university in Burkina Faso.