Exposing The Darkness

Exposing The Darkness

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Yet Another Tommy's avatar
Yet Another Tommy
Aug 18, 2023

We need more people like Helen Grus. She should be publicized as the international hero that she is.

Science by itself won't fix this.

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Lisa@eatrealfood's avatar
Lisa@eatrealfood
Aug 18, 2023

Thanks for this story of another hero.

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