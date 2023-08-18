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By Amy Mek August 16, 2023

Detective Helen Grus’s journey into uncovering the truth behind infant deaths possibly linked to COVID-19 vaccines culminates in a trial shadowed by allegations of police targeting.

In a startling and controversial case that has captured the attention of the nation, Detective Helen Grus of the Ottawa Police Service’s Sexual Assault and Child Abuse Unit (SACA) finds herself at the center of a trial that has ignited a firestorm of debate and allegations of a cover-up. Grus’s investigation into a potential link between COVID-19 vaccines and sudden infant deaths (SIDS) has led to a cascade of events that raise questions about her motives, the influence of external agencies, and the integrity of her police force.

Between June 2020 and January 2022, Detective Grus, within her professional jurisdiction, examined a cluster of nine infant deaths that occurred within a condensed time frame. In September 2021, as vaccine mandates were introduced, Grus’s proactive approach led her to inquire whether the police force could be held accountable for vaccine-related injuries resulting from the mandates. This inquiry, which aligned with her duty to ensure public safety, may have inadvertently triggered the cascade of events that followed.

Grus’s concern was ignited by an alarming spike in sudden infant deaths, deviating significantly from the norm. While the SACA unit usually handles 2 to 3 infant deaths per year, the year 2021 witnessed a staggering total of seven such deaths, sending off alarm bells for Grus. Determined to unveil potential connections between these tragedies and COVID-19 vaccines, she ventured beyond her assigned cases.

In a recent interview with RAIR Foundation USA, retired Toronto Police Detective Donald Best emphasized the importance of officers initiating investigations to prevent undue political interference. Best viewed Grus’s actions as a diligent attempt to uphold her responsibilities as a police officer and protect the community from potential dangers.

However, controversy intensified as it came to light that the Public Health Agency of Canada might have influenced the police’s handling of Grus’s investigation. This allegation raised concerns of conflicts of interest and external manipulation, given the agency’s role in approving and mandating the COVID-19 vaccine.

Grus’s proactive approach extended to updating the SIDS questionnaire used by her unit, incorporating inquiries about COVID-19 mRNA injections. Her intent was to ensure comprehensive data collection, including information on vaccine-related adverse events. Grus believed this was an essential aspect of her duty to safeguard public health.

Further complicating matters, Grus found herself suspended from duty shortly after she began accumulating evidence related to her investigation. Coincidentally, her suspension occurred during the Freedom Convoy, a significant protest against COVID-19 vaccine mandates that gained prominence in Ottawa. This sequence of events prompted speculation regarding the potential political motivations behind her suspension.

The internal trial now facing Grus has drawn global attention as it deviates from a traditional criminal trial and occurs within the confines of the Ottawa Police Service. Despite her actions aligning with her job description, the consequences of the trial could be substantial, including termination or fines.

Critics of the situation argue that the case underscores a potential cover-up surrounding Grus’s investigation into the infant deaths. A significant point of contention is the alleged illegal surveillance of Detective Grus and her family, involving their electronic communications, phone records, social media accounts, and text messaging applications. The questionable legality of these wiretaps raises concerns about potential motives behind such actions.

As the hearings commenced at an Ottawa Police Station hearing room in the western part of the city, the eyes of the nation remain fixated on the proceedings. The trial of Detective Helen Grus embodies not only a debate about the limits of investigative pursuit by police officers but also broader questions about transparency, accountability, and potential external influences within the law enforcement community.

The trial is expected to last until at least Friday of this week. Its outcome will undoubtedly carry significant implications, serving as a precedent for permissible investigations by authorities not only in Canada but also potentially across North America. This trial transcends the fate of one officer; it speaks to the very legality of uncovering the truth, especially in matters as grave as the deaths of children.

Amid the trial’s proceedings, supporters of Detective Grus have gathered to hold a prayer session on her behalf, underscoring the weight and importance of the trial’s outcome.

Source: rairfoundation.com

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