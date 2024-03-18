Exposing The Darkness

Exposing The Darkness

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Mark A Girard's avatar
Mark A Girard
Mar 18, 2024

The people who told us covid was going to kill people in the streets and that the injections would not are the same people claiming carbon is causing climate change...

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
Steve C's avatar
Steve C
Mar 18, 2024

I’ve always wondered about our “climate elites.” What exactly is their climate goal? ( notice how they never state one?)Was it the climate back in the 1800s? 1700s? There was a mini ice age back then, from which we’re still moderating. Maybe they want our already dangerously low CO2 levels of 400 ppm to drop to an extinction event level in the upper 300s? Maybe it’s the climate they experienced when they were little children, back when everything and everyone was “nicer” and dressed in prettier colors? Our elites are children. Very dangerous, rich, deluded children. I’m all for spanking each of them.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
7 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Lioness of Judah
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture