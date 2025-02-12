One-time or recurring donations can be made through Ko-Fi:

Cincinnati Children’s Hospital has refused to perform a life-saving heart transplant operation on a 12-year-old Indiana girl because she hasn’t received a Covid “vaccine.”

Defending the decision, hospital officials argued that they are “guided by science.”

Young Adaline Deal’s life now hangs in the balance as her family desperately seeks medical help for the child.

Brayton and Jeneen Deal adopted Adaline from China.

Adaline, who is a distant relative of Vice President JD Vance, was born with two heart conditions that now require a transplant.

When the Deals were in the process of adopting Adaline, the adoption agency told them to pick another child because “her heart was so bad, she wasn’t going to make it,” they wrote in a GoFundMe campaign.

“We continued to support Adaline so she could stay in a foster home, but shortly after we arrived home with our other adopted child, the agency stopped taking the funds out of our account,” they wrote.

“So, we thought she had passed away.”

After starting the process a second time to adopt from China, the Deals saw Adaline was still in the system.

They brought her home, where they said she excelled – despite her medical challenges.

However, Jeneen Deal said her health has started to decline over the last few months.

Adaline was treated at Cincinnati Children’s Hospital for nearly 10 years, and her parents hoped she would get the transplant there.

“Since we brought her home, she’s been in and out of the Cincinnati Children’s Hospital,” the family wrote.

“She has grown so much that now her heart can’t sustain her.

“She is now to the point where she will be needing a heart transplant.”

Stephanie Stock, president of Ohio Advocates for Medical Freedom, posted a video to Facebook speaking with Jeneen Deal about why Adaline is not yet on the list.

“The doctors at Cincinnati Children’s were talking with us and told us that one of the requirements [for being] put on the list is to have the COVID vaccination and the flu vaccination,” Deal said.

“That is against everything we believe in.”

The family said they asked for a religious exemption.

However, the hospital declined, citing its transplant policy.

Stock claimed the hospital’s policy is based on recommendations from the National Institution of Health (NIH).

However, she described the NIH recommendations as “discriminatory.”

“I can’t think of anything more horrible than denying a child a heart transplant or a kidney because of their vaccination status,” Stock said.

Deal said there isn’t much they can do beyond pleading with the hospital.

“We really don’t have many options,” she said.

“We’re just hoping that we can change their minds.”

Deal noted the family never experienced an issue with previous treatments.

Since sharing their story, the family said the hospital has received a number of calls advocating for Adaline.

The family claims the hospital has yet to put the denial in writing, however.

Lawyers are not involved in the case, yet.

While Adaline is cognitively delayed, her mother said she can tell something is wrong.

“She knows Mom is upset, and she knows something’s going on,” Deal said.

“She knows her heart is really sick because she doesn’t feel good, and she doesn’t want to go to school or do basic things like taking a shower or play on her iPod…

“She knows mom is crying a lot, and she’ll say, ‘It’s OK, Mom,’ and pat me on the back.”

Still, they remain faithful.

“I tell her, God’s going to get us through this,” Deal said.

“It’s just such a process. I never dreamed it would be this difficult, especially with a religious exemption.”

Following a backlash, Cincinnati Children’s issued a statement defending the move.

“At Cincinnati Children’s, clinical decisions are guided by science, research, and best practices,” the hospital wrote.

“We tailor care plans to each patient in collaboration with their family to ensure the safest, most effective treatment.”

Janine Deal told The Cincinnati Enquirer that the hospital appears to be hiding behind its policies.

“I thought, wow,” Janeen Deal told the newspaper of the hospital’s decision to deny her daughter.

“So, it’s not about the kid.

“It’s not about saving her life.”

The mom said the family believes vaccines are unsafe.

Deal said she and her husband decided not to vaccinate Adaline against COVID-19 or the flu after “the Holy Spirit put it on our hearts.”

A GoFundMe campaign was set up to help raise money for the heart transplant process, according to the family.

As of Wednesday morning, the campaign has raised more than $50,000.

