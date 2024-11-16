One-time or recurring donations can be made through Ko-Fi:

By Dr. Ileana Johnson Paugh ——Bio and Archives--November 15, 2024

What is the chance that two very large and powerful hurricanes hit the same area within 13 days of each other? Look at the landfall areas of Tampa Bay, Sarasota, Siesta Key, Longboat Key, Anna Maria Island, and other barrier islands in that area of Florida.

The locals lost their homes, condos, and their possessions that they had worked a long time to build and accumulate within 13 days of two unimaginable disasters. These possessions are now buried in tall mountains of rubbish temporarily housed on a large vacant lot near the Tamiami Trail in Sarasota.

NOAA Debunking weather modification claims

Nobody can say that the Tampa Bay area was not prepared. In 2009 they had developed Project Phoenix, a four-module plan to “address the challenges of response and recovery during a catastrophic event in the Tampa Bay area. Hurricane Phoenix, a fictitious storm, was created to simulate the effects of a worst-case scenario in the region; a direct strike from a Category 5 hurricane. A 10-minute video describes the scenario using realistic weather reports and archived video footage.” Project Phoenix 2.0: The Recovery - Tampa Bay Regional Planning Council

The problem is that nobody is willing to address the elephant in the room. How did two such powerful hurricanes, within 13 days of each other, happen to hit the same areas with similar intensity? Is it a coincidence? I don’t believe in coincidences. Was it that Mother Nature had gone rogue, or the right variables of water, heat, cold, and wind aligned and created such devastations twice in the same places?

The Internet was quick to squash the conspiracy theories about the “two historic hurricanes, and [blasted] the large amount of disinformation about nonexistent weather manipulation technology.” Fact check: Debunking weather modification claims | National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration

NOAA wrote, “No technology exists that can create, destroy, modify, strengthen or steer hurricanes in any way, shape or form. All hurricanes, including Helene and Milton, are natural phenomena that form on their own due to aligning conditions of the ocean and atmosphere.” But that contradicts the experiment in 1947.

Extensive list of weather modification activities

NOAA states in the middle of the website that they are “required by law to track weather modification activities by others, including cloud seeding, but has no authority to regulate those activities.”*

In the NOAA Library, Weather and Climate Collections, there is an extensive list of weather modification activities, defined as “any activity performed with the intention of producing artificial changes in the composition, behavior, or dynamics of the atmosphere (15 CFR § 908.1), activities subject to reporting (15 CFR § 908.3):

“Seeding or dispersing of any substances into clouds or fog to alter drop size distribution, produce ice crystals or coagulation of droplets, alter the development of hail or lightning, or influence in any way the natural development cycle of clouds or their environment; Using fires or heat sources to influence convective circulation or to evaporate fog; Modifying the solar radiation exchange of the earth to clouds, through the release of gases, dusts, liquids, or aerosols into the atmosphere; Modifying the characteristics of land or water surfaces by dusting or treating with powders, liquid sprays, dyes, or other materials; Releasing electrically charged or radioactive particles, or ions, into the atmosphere; Applying shock waves, sonic energy sources, or other explosive or acoustic sources to the atmosphere; Using aircraft propeller downwash, jet wash, or other sources of artificial wind generation; Using lasers or other sources of electromagnetic radiation; or Other activities undertaken with the intent to modify the weather or climate, including solar radiation management activities and experiments.” Weather and Climate - Weather and Climate Collections - NOAA Library at National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration

Massive Strange Rings Above Australia | WHAT ON EARTH?

After reading this detailed list of activities which must be reported to NOAA, a non-scientist would wonder, if nobody engages in such activities, how do they know in so much detail what can be done to modify weather and climate and that must be reported to NOAA?

Watching an episode of What on Earth?, I came across an interesting report about bizarre events that happened on January 22, 2011 in Australia. Satellite images of meteorological maps showed bizarre glowing spiral rings over the city of Melbourne, spanning an area of tens of thousands of miles, reaching all the way to the island of Tasmania off the south coast. Before these rings appeared, the weather was calm, the longest drought on record was taking place. After the circles appeared, the area experienced bizarre weather, torrential rains, funnel winds, and hail.

Scientists thought it was a radar issue; radar combines with satellite images to create real time weather maps of changing weather across a specific area. But radar is reliable.

Other circles appeared in other parts of Australia; one spanned 400 miles. One circle had a white and red eye with a black circle within the larger circle, with black lines radiating from it. Dr. Mike Pavelec said that “it looked like a computer glitch.”

Each strange circle that appeared on the satellite maps seemed to bring extreme weather. “Melbourne had the worst storm in its history, flash floods, 4-inch hail storms, a month’s rain in 48 hours, and a mini tornado. All the other areas plagued by intense and long drought also experienced massive, big thunderstorms, the wettest weather on record.

U.S. conducted Operation Popeye during the Vietnam War

The question all participants in the video were asking was, if these circles represented an experimental weather weapon.

The weather war has been on the military’s radar, causing the enemy to suffer an earthquake, intensifying a storm that struck the enemy, etc. Jim Marrs, the author of “Above Top Secret,” said, “if you can intensify a storm and guide it to one place or another, you have the foundation for what has been known for a long time as a weather war.”

The narrator explained that “the U.S. conducted Operation Popeye during the Vietnam War from 1967 to 1972, where they would seed the clouds to make it rain. The military would pump huge quantities of cloud seeding chemicals into the air above enemy territory in Vietnam. The resulting downpour turned dirt tracks into rivers of mud, created landslides, impossible to move vehicles and troops. The monsoon season was extended by weeks, destroying harvests.” That was decades ago, they now have much more sophisticated methods.”

Disastrous first hurricane seeding experiment

And let us not forget the experiment of October 13, 1947, when an Air Force B-17 plane “penetrated a hurricane 415 miles east of Jacksonville and dumped several pounds of crushed dry ice into the storm, just to see what would happen. This was the first attempt to modify a tropical cyclone by seeding it with freezing nuclei. It was almost the last.”

The experiment was prompted by GE’s Vincent Schaefer’s discovery that “by introducing dry ice (solid carbon dioxide) to supercooled water that had not yet frozen, he could induce the water to freeze into ice,” causing reactions that would change clouds and precipitation. The results were disastrous as the hurricane made a 135 degree left turn, was strengthening, and landed in Georgia and South Carolina, causing $2 million in damages and one death.70th Anniversary of the first hurricane seeding experiment - NOAA's Atlantic Oceanographic and Meteorological Laboratory

______________________________

*The Weather Modification Reporting Act of 1972 (15 Code of Federal Regulations § 908) requires anyone who intends to engage in weather modification activities within the United States, including cloud seeding, to provide a report to the Administrator of NOAA at least 10 days prior to undertaking the activity. Those reports are filed via email and may be found on the NOAA Central Library website.

Dr. Ileana Johnson Paugh, Ileana Writes is a freelance writer, author, radio commentator, and speaker. Her books, “Echoes of Communism”, “Liberty on Life Support” and “U.N. Agenda 21: Environmental Piracy,” “Communism 2.0: 25 Years Later” are available at Amazon in paperback and Kindle.

Source: canadafreepress.com

