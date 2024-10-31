One-time or recurring donations can be made through Ko-Fi:

By Ethan Huff October 30, 2024

Ohio attorney Tom Renz has dropped another bombshell exposing the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) for licensing the use of deadly DNA vaccines in America's food supply.

While the USDA had previously given the green light for salmon to be vaccinated with the latest mRNA (modRNA) chemicals, this newest scheme is even worse in that it allows even more questionable pharmaceutical chemicals to be administered to animals that people consume as food.

"... the deadly mRNA poison vaccines weren't enough for the Biden Harris administration," Renz notes. "They and their big pharma partners are now licensing DNA vaccines for use in our foods."

Renz shared screenshots from two documents showing that these DNA vaccines not only exist – and the world was not told about them until now – but are already licensed and being used in the U.S. food supply, unbeknownst to most of the country.

"Our food supply is simply NOT safe," Renz warns.

Check out the following video to see what the salmon industry is already doing to the sea-based food supply:

(Related: Be sure to also check out our earlier report about how RNA and DNA contamination of the food supply is already much worse than most people realize.)

Beware GMO salmon

Renz's bombshell so upset Rainmaking CEO Kim Greenhouse (@Rainmaking) that she called on X / Twitter for the USDA to be "charged with crimes, including the FDA."

"GOD HELP US," she added in desperation.

Another echoed the sentiment that the USDA – or at least the people running the thing – needs to be taken down as soon as possible because "this is our last chance" to save the country.

"RFK Jr. can't come on board fast enough as Food Health Czar," wrote another, desperate for Donald Trump to win reelection and appoint Robert F. Kennedy Jr. as the lead guy for cleaning up the nation's food supply.

The same person who celebrated RFK Jr.'s potential recalled how during a recent trip to the grocery store, she noticed what she described as "an unusually large supply of salmon on sale."

"Typically it's so high priced the store doesn't stock much," she continued. "Now I know why mass quantities are available at affordable prices."

It is clear, wrote another, that the powers that be (TPTB) really want to lower the average lifespan to keep their human herd in check.

"It's time to raise our own food," wrote another about a possible solution to America's highly polluted food supply. "Either alone or in communities."

"I'm not eating poison or having it put in my body by a vax. I'll raise my own thank you. Or support small organic local farms. Anything but swallow whatever the global elites want us to swallow. Don't go along. Demand testing of our food. Raise your own. Go to small farms or on line small co-ops. Anything but taking the govt poison."

Another agreed, noting that this is why TPTB are starting to go so aggressively against small farmers "so that we do not have a choice."

"They are even passing laws for backyard chickens to be vaccinated," this person added. "Some places are making it illegal to sell local products to people."

More related news about how Big Pharma is deliberately poisoning America's food supply with all sorts of experimental chemical concoctions can be found at Frankenfood.news.

