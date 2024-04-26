One-time or recurring donations can be made through Ko-Fi:

More Censorship from UNELECTED Brussels bureaucrats:

When Spanish conservative MEP Jorge Buxade dared to criticize globalist Agenda 2030 and the EU's Green Pact he immediately got his microphone CUT off

Source

Reminder:

German MEP Christine Anderson had her voice silenced after exposing the corruption of Ursula von der Leyen’s crony vaccine contracts with Pfizer.

