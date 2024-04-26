Meanwhile in the EU Parliament: MEP CENSORED for Exposing the Truth About Globalist Agenda 2030
"We are going to repeal your Green Pact and erase from history your DIABOLICAL Agenda 2030..." - Jorge Buxade MEP
More Censorship from UNELECTED Brussels bureaucrats:
When Spanish conservative MEP Jorge Buxade dared to criticize globalist Agenda 2030 and the EU's Green Pact he immediately got his microphone CUT off
Reminder:
German MEP Christine Anderson had her voice silenced after exposing the corruption of Ursula von der Leyen’s crony vaccine contracts with Pfizer.
