October 27, 2024

A leading surgeon has warned that “extremely aggressive” cancers with a “different biology” are rapidly forming, spreading, and mutating into “never seen before” forms of the deadly disease in people who have been “vaccinated” for Covid.

Dr. James Royle is a colorectal and general surgeon who has been working as a consultant for the UK government’s National Health Service (NHS) for 9 years

Royle has spoken out to describe what he and his team have been witnessing among patients who received Covid mRNA injections.

“Cancers being observed are in all ages,” he revealed.

“It is my assertion, shared by many expert oncologists and clinical colleagues around the world, that the cancers we are seeing are extremely aggressive and they are of a different biology.”

However, Royle asserted that it’s not just cancers that are surging among the Covid-vaxxed.

“Post-vaccine boosters, I’ve observed what seem to be a lot of sudden deaths from necrotising pancreatitis,” he revealed.

Dr. Royle raised the alarm during a speech before attendees of a summit held in Stormont, Northern Ireland.

Members of The People’s Vaccine Inquiry (PVI) team travelled to Belfast to attend a meeting for Covid vaccine-injured and family members of those killed by mRNA injections in Stormont.

The event took place in Northern Ireland’s Parliament Building.

While in Belfast, the PVI team convened The Stone Summit in Stormont.

The Summit was named after Dr. Jackie Stone.

Stone was a brave doctor who suffered persecution for upholding her ethical principles.

She was persecuted by the authorities and unjustly stripped of her medical licence for questioning the Covid “vaccines.”

Stone used ivermectin to completely eliminate COVID-19 in Zimbabwe but was smeared as a “conspiracy theorist” and accused of “spreading disinformation” when she shared her findings.

This battle took a terrible toll on her and, tragically, she took her own life earlier this month.

Dr. Royle was one of the leading experts who gave a presentation at Stormont.

In the fourth session of The Stone Summit, Royle discussed the unusual cases of pulmonary thrombosis observed in colorectal cancer follow-up patients.

He explained the correlation between mRNA covid injections and an increase in cancer cases, and the alarming rise of aggressive multi-site cancer recurrences, particularly in younger patients.

Royle also addressed the challenges that doctors and surgeons face in voicing their concerns.

He revealed that, after the Covid shots were rolled out for public use, his “elective cancer mortality rate went from one death in my first five years as a consultant to six mortalities within 30 days – five non-covid, three of these sudden cardiac deaths.”

Royle blames the surge in deaths and disease on “The coerced, so-called vaccines.”

He admitted that was sceptical from the start of the vaccine rollout but said that health officials crossed the line when the injection was given to healthy children.

Royle revealed that he noticed diseases had begun to mutate and rapidly accelerate in patients who had been “vaccinated.”

“From about March 2021, I started noticing new patterns of disease suddenly frequently appearing that I had never seen before in my patients,” he said.

“The first pattern was [unusual] blood clotting.”

There was also a significant increase in incidents of a new type of pancreatitis in patients who didn’t appear to be that ill when they went to the doctor but their initial CT scan showed substantial pancreatic necrosis, areas where the pancreas had died.

“This is a new phenomenon,” Royle said.

“Post-vaccine boosters, I’ve observed what seem to be a lot of sudden deaths from necrotising pancreatitis in elderly patients,” he said.

There was also an increase in “nasty inflammatory or infective” emergency general surgery cases, he said.

“Such as gangrenous cholecystitis and gangrenous or perforated appendicitis, especially in middle-aged patients. This is unusual.”

There has also been a surge in appendix cancers, which were previously considered rare, Royle said.

In highly vaccinated countries, there has been an alarming spike in cancers since the rollout of the mRNA “vaccines”.

“These cancers have been termed colloquially ‘turbo cancers’,” Royle explains.

“Obviously this is not a scientific term but it seems to reflect the aggressive biological nature being observed by the public as well as clinicians.”

Despite corporate media publishing articles in an attempt to gaslight the increase in cancers, “there is a clear dramatic increase that occurred in 2021 shortly after the rollout [of the ‘vaccines’],” he said.

“Cancers being observed are in all ages,” he continued.

“It is my assertion, shared by many expert oncologists and clinical colleagues around the world, that the cancers we are seeing are extremely aggressive and they are of a different biology.

“I’ve noticed aggressive, widespread reoccurrences in previously successfully treated bowel cancer cases that I considered cured.

“Many metastases in these cases are unusual or atypical.”

“Middle-aged and elderly people are presenting with out-of-the-blue stage 4 colorectal cancer who are incurable and die within weeks or months,” he added.

“In many of these cases, the entire liver appears to be filled with large round tumour masses.

“It is horrific to see on a weekly basis in my MVT.

“In my experience, it is rare for colorectal cancer to be aggressive in the elderly,” the doctor noted.

“Usually, sporadic cancers that are diagnosed are still operable when they present.

“Elderly patients rarely present with stage 4 disease. And certainly not in the way I’ve started seeing.”

“Recently we’ve seen three patients presenting with synchronous cancers.

“That is two separate bowel cancers in different areas of the colon presenting at the same time.

“This was previously considered rare, less than 3 per cent.”

Many of his multidisciplinary teams which include surgeons, oncologists, pathologists, radiologists and specialist nurses have told him that they have noticed the sudden change in the patterns and dramatic increase in these aggressive and advanced cancers in the past two years.

Royle briefly explained some of the theories that are being discussed in an attempt to explain the increase in cancer cases.

But he was able to dismiss them all using simple facts or personal experience, except for one.

“There is a close temporal association of the increasing cancers and the rollout of the population-wide mRNA covid-19 genetic injections,” Royle said.

“The evident correlation fulfils the majority of the 9 Bradford-Hill epidemiological criteria for causation.”

“There are multiple plausible mechanisms that have been proposed by which cancer can be induced or potentiated, accelerated, by the mRNA gene injections including unacceptable high levels of bacterial plasmid contamination, the discovery of the SV40 tumour promoter, disruption of the p53 suppressor etc,” he added.

“More generally, the shots are clearly causing generalised immunosuppression.”

Royle explained in an earlier in his presentation that the suppression of the immune system is a risk factor for cancer.

He said has submitted over 20 reports to regulators regarding the issues since June 2021.

However, Royal says his warnings are being “ignored.”

“I could have submitted many more but it was becoming very apparent that the MHRA [Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency] was ignoring the data,” he explains.

“I’ve never been given any feedback on any analysis on my cases, or even acknowledgement except two or three cases where further clarifying information, that I had already provided, was requested.

“I was given no information back from the MHRA to indicate they were looking at Yellow Card data or analysing it,” he said.

“Despite this, the safety signal from both the MHRA and the VAERS system in the United States is unprecedented and undeniably obvious.”

“The data are clear that the COVID-19 vaccines are neither effective nor safe,” Royle concludes.

“My own personal observations are being increasingly backed up by other data around the world in research studies as well as expert opinion in other centers.

“I personally demand that these injections and any promotion of them be stopped with immediate effect.”

