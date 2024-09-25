One-time or recurring donations can be made through Ko-Fi:

Biden says ‘diplomatic solution still possible,’ ahead of Security Council session on Lebanon set for Wednesday; Macron urges Iran’s president to use his influence on Hezbollah

World leaders lined up at the United Nations on Tuesday to call on Israel and Lebanon’s Hezbollah to refrain from a full-scale war, with the UN chief warning the situation was on the “brink.” The UN General Assembly, the high point of the international diplomatic calendar, comes after Lebanese authorities said Israeli strikes targeting Hezbollah had killed 558 people — 50 of them children, without differentiating between civilians and combatants. “Full-scale war is not in anyone’s interest. Even though the situation has escalated, a diplomatic solution is still possible,” US President Joe Biden said in his farewell address to the global body.

Rocket sirens are activated in Tel Aviv and throughout central Israel, with the IDF Home Front Command instructing residents to enter bomb shelters. There is no immediate claim of responsibility for the apparent attack, which comes amid intensive fighting between Israel and Lebanon’s Hezbollah.

Following the alerts that were activated in the area of ​​Gush Dan and Sharon, one launch of a surface-to-surface missile was detected that crossed from Lebanon and was intercepted by the air defense fighters.

Hezbollah takes responsibility for surface-to-surface missile fired at Mossad HQ: 'his is the place responsible for the pagers explosion and killing of top officials in the organization.'

Sirens were sounded Wednesday morning, around 6:30 a.m., in Tel Aviv and Gush Dan. A few minutes later, sirens were also activated in the Sharon area, including in Netanya, where a siren was sounded for the first time since the start of the war. After the sirens, interceptions of rockets were seen in the area. The IDF Spokesperson's Unit said, "Following the sirens that sounded in the Tel Aviv and Netanya areas, one surface-to-surface missile was identified crossing from Lebanon and was intercepted by the IDF Aerial Defense Array."

Danon maintained the Israeli government's talking point that it prefers diplomacy but is "using other methods to show the other side that we mean business."

NEW YORK – Israel’s newly minted ambassador to the United Nations Danny Danon held up an oversized photo of a Hezbollah rocket apparently positioned inside a Lebanese home, showing reporters outside the General Assembly that the militant group is using civilians in Lebanon to target civilians in Israel. “Their disregard for civilian life not only threatens Israel but holds the people of Lebanon hostage in their own country, pushing the entire region toward conflict and chaos for everyone’s sake,” he said.

The strike, conducted on a six-story building in Beirut's Dahieh, targeted a senior Hezbollah official.

The IDF eliminated Hezbollah's rocket chief, Ibrahim Muhammad Kabisi, in Beirut on Tuesday afternoon. Additional Hezbollah commanders from the rocket unit were with Kabisi at the time of the strike. Kabisi planned the kidnap terror attack in Mount Dov in the year 2000 in which Hezbollah terrorists kidnapped and killed St.-Sgt. Benyamin (Benny) Avraham, St.-Sgt. Adi Avitan and St.-Sgt. Omar Sawaid, whose bodies were returned to Israel for burial in 2004.

The Defense Ministry also announced that 700 troops will be sent to the region to assist in evacuation.

Britain has announced that its nationals should leave Lebanon and continued to advise against all travel to the country amid the escalating tensions between Hezbollah and Isarel, the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office said on Tuesday. "The Government continues to prepare its contingency plans following significant escalation between Israel and Lebanon in recent days," the office said in a statement. “Events in the past hours and days have demonstrated how volatile this situation is, which is why our message is clear: British nationals should leave now,” Defence Secretary John Healey said.

“I say to Nasrallah - your era is over in Lebanon and in the whole world and you should know that there is a turning point in the entire Middle East and you no longer have status and turn and your existence is over and take the initiative and hand South Lebanon over to the Lebanese army”

Source tell Reuters Iran has brokered ongoing secret talks between Russia and Yemen's Houthi rebels to transfer anti-ship missiles to the rebels.

Iran has brokered ongoing secret talks between Russia and Yemen's Houthi rebels to transfer anti-ship missiles to the rebels, three Western and regional sources told Reuters on Tuesday. Seven sources said that Russia has yet to decide to transfer the Yakhont missiles – also known as P-800 Oniks - which experts said would allow the Houthis to more accurately strike commercial vessels in the Red Sea and increase the threat to the US and European warships defending them. Two regional officials aware of the talks said that the Houthis and Russians met in Tehran at least twice this year and that the talks to provide dozens of the missiles, which have a range of about 300 km, were ongoing with further Tehran meetings expected in coming weeks.

"It's not looking good. I've been told by a shipowner the Navy does not have a spare oiler to deploy and is scrambling..."

gCaptain has received multiple reports that the US Navy oiler USNS Big Horn ran aground yesterday and partially flooded off the coast of Oman, leaving the Abraham Lincoln Carrier Strike Group without its primary fuel source. First reported on the gCaptain forum and by maritime historian Sal Mercogliano, a leaked video and photos show damage to the ship’s rudder post and water flooding into a mechanical space. US Navy vessels don’t typically transmit AIS signals, so we don’t know the exact location of the ship but a Navy source confirms she is anchored near Oman awaiting a full damage assessment.

A Russian attack on a Norwegian fishing boat has further stoked already tense relations between the superpower and its Western neighbors.

A Russian warship opened fire on a Norwegian fishing boat in a sinister Arctic incident triggering alarm over the threat of a full-scale war between Russia and the West. The ugly flashpoint in the Barents Sea on September 12 has only been revealed now, almost two weeks later. It coincides with a Japanese fighter jet firing flares at a Russian plane after an alleged violation of Tokyo's airspace. Øystein Orten and his twin brother Torstein were on the 49ft MS Ragnhild Kristine during the chilling confrontation with the Russian anti submarine destroyer Admiral Levchenko, one of the largest vessels in Vladimir Putin’s Northern Fleet.

Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump stated that the United States should exit the war in Ukraine. However, he claimed that the current administration in the White House has no intention of doing so, according to Reuters.

In his speech, he referred to current President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris. "Biden and Kamala got us into this war in Ukraine, and now they can't get us out. They can't get us out," Trump said in a speech in Georgia. Reuters notes that the US does not have troops in Ukraine; however, the country has provided military and humanitarian assistance amounting to billions of dollars. In turn, Trump asserted that he would achieve negotiations. He warned that if he did not become president, the US would become stuck in the Russian-Ukrainian war.

The Pentagon and the State Department reportedly disagree on the issue

Vladimir Zelensky is expected to bring up the issue of restrictions on long-range attacks into Russian territory when he meets with US President Joe Biden later this week, White House national security spokesman John Kirby has said. Ukraine’s leader is scheduled to meet with Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris on Thursday, after giving a speech at the UN General Assembly in New York. “I’m sure the issue will come up,” Kirby told reporters on Tuesday, speaking on the sidelines of the UN session, adding that Biden “has not made a policy change” and is “still in the same place” on the issue of missiles.

Moscow has criticized the West for turning the UN Security Council into a concert stage for the former Ukrainian actor

The conflict in Ukraine cannot be resolved through negotiations, and decisive action is needed to “force” Russia into submission, Ukrainian leader Vladimir Zelensky has told the UN Security Council. Addressing a special UNSC session attended by nearly a dozen pro-Kiev non-member delegations, Zelensky insisted that “action” is necessary against Moscow because the conflict “can't be calmed by talks” and won’t “simply fade away.” “Russia can only be forced into peace, and that is exactly what's needed: forcing Russia into peace as the sole aggressor in this war, the sole violator of the UN Charter,” he claimed, without specifying what actions he had in mind.

With less than a month before the crucial BRICS annual summit... serious informed discussions are raging in Moscow and other Eurasian capitals on what should be at the table in the de-dollarization and alternative payment system front.

With less than a month before the crucial BRICS annual summit in Kazan under the Russian presidency, serious informed discussions are raging in Moscow and other Eurasian capitals on what should be at the table in the de-dollarization and alternative payment system front. Earlier this month Andrey Mikhailishin, head of the task force on financial services of the BRICS Business Council, detailed the list of top projects under consideration.

The mainstream media keeps saying that the 2024 presidential election is over and that Trump has already lost to Willie Brown’s mistress, Kamala Harris.

So why is far-left billionaire George Soros trying to buy 220+ radio stations before the election, the Audacy radio network, reaching 165 million Americans? And why is the Federal Communications Commission allowing him to do it, in an unprecedented move? FCC Commissioner Brendan Carr is bringing this to light in a House Oversight Committee last week, noting that it is a violation of the FCC’s most basic rules against monopoly interests. The New York Post first reported this pending Soros sale of a large portion of the nation’s radio stations.

Rumors have been circulating that, if elected, Kamala Harris will appoint Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison as the US Attorney General.

Trump campaign national press secretary Karoline Leavitt told Fox News Digital that Harris recently made this campaign promise to Arab-American leaders in Detroit. “Keith Ellison would be a natural fit in a Kamala Harris administration. Both are radical liberals who support ending cash bail and releasing violent criminals into American neighborhoods. The good news for the American people is that it’s never going to happen, because President Trump is going to win on November 5,” Leavitt said. The former acting director of National Intelligence under the Trump administration, Richard Grenell, posted this to Twitter.

The election aftermath. The U.S. will not survive it, at least as we recognize the U.S. for what it has historically been… a somewhat United States comprised of a somewhat united citizenry. Most of its people have held some common ground with a core set of ideologically rooted principles that led to the establishment of this nation.

This has changed. You all know what I am talking about. I do not have to spell it out for you. This great experiment has been a blip on the historical timeline of governance. Today there are deeply rooted and highly powerful forces behind the ruling structures of modern civilization. Their architecture and leadership prefer to be hidden from public consciousness and rule through an array of institutional, governmental, and business proxies. Today, however, they have a big problem. Exposure. Many eyes have become wide open, and this U.S. election and its aftermath, to a large extent, is a climactic period in history for them, and for us.

What do they know that we don't?

Haitians are arriving not only in Springfield, Ohio, where an influx of some 20,000 has caused considerable issues in the city but also in various small rural towns across the United States. For instance, Sylacauga, Alabama, saw a city meeting shut down by the City Council President, Tiffany Nix, earlier this month after several members of the public complained of busloads of Haitians arriving in the city, supposedly to work, and “sitting around outside… not working.”

“What’s wrong with that? I don’t see what the issue is,” Nix responded. “I want to welcome anyone that wants to come,” she said, implying residents are racist by saying, “We have no reason to… treat people differently because of how they look” and insisting, “There’s no reason for us to discuss this any further.”

As you will see below, video footage that was just captured on the streets of Philadelphia looks like it could have been pulled out of an extremely violent video game.

If this is what our streets look like now, what are they going to look like once economic conditions become very harsh in this country? Just a few days ago, I wrote about the tremendous chaos that is erupting in cities all over America. When I wrote that article, I wasn’t even aware of the drama that had just played out in the city of Philadelphia. From late on Saturday night through the early hours of Sunday morning, there were multiple clashes with police as authorities attempted to break up a series of illegal street takeovers…

Sustainable.” “Sustainability.” A couple of the popular new buzz words Leftists love to use as they continue to shove their “Green New Deal” down the throats of hard-working Americans, struggling harder than ever to hold on to their sanity, pay their bills, keep a roof over their heads and food on the table and shoulder an ever-increasing crushing burden of taxes.



I’m sick to death of hearing the word, because nothing the government does is “sustainable.” And our so-called “representatives” in Congress exempt themselves from every insane new rule they mandate for the rest of us. In a recent TV ad from Amazon.com, they used the word “sustainable” or “sustainability” eight times in thirty seconds. Give me a break. As with everything the Communists running our government come up with, every idea or program ends up being the exact opposite of what they name it. Consider: “The Affordable Care Act,” or “The Inflation Reduction Act.”

America is not a “melting pot.” It never has been a melting pot. This phrase is used by leftists and open borders activists to suggest that there is no American culture...

The American Founding Fathers built our nation on a core premise that has been long forgotten and this memory lapse is causing endless grief for current generations. What premise? That the rest of the world is not the responsibility of the US. We don’t owe the world anything, we don’t need to be involved in foreign wars, we are not beholden to foreign interests and we are not obligated to foreign peoples. America is not a “melting pot.” It never has been a melting pot. This phrase is used by leftists and open borders activists to suggest that there is no American culture; that we are nothing more than an economic buffet for far flung tribes to feast upon.

What if I told you the private airline companies have lucrative contracts with the department of defense to take illegal immigrants, including known criminals, back and forth to their home countries over and over and over again. Sonya LaBosco a former US federal air marshal is here with this exclusive story.

Despite a 2019 rape conviction and an order to leave France, 22-year-old Moroccan Taha O. remained due to deportation failures, resulting in the brutal murder of 19-year-old student Philippine in Paris. He was arrested in Geneva this Tuesday.

In yet another heart-wrenching and preventable tragedy, 19-year-old Philippine, a student in Paris, has become the latest victim of France’s open-border policies. The suspect, 22-year-old Moroccan national Taha O., was arrested in Geneva this Tuesday after a brutal crime that has once again exposed the lethal consequences of France’s left-wing government’s immigration stance. Philippine was a bright young woman studying financial economics and engineering at Paris-Dauphine University, whose promising life was violently cut short last Friday in Paris.

"This is the moment to realize that whatever our ideological differences may be, are completely unimportant if we lose the republic..."

“This is potentially the end of the West. It’s now or never," warns Bret Weinstein in an ominous reality check of just what's at stake over the next few months. "This is, in my opinion, absolutely urgent," he adds: "People’s fancy rationales for staying on the couch and not voting because they don’t think their vote counts. This is no time for that...This is no time for what I have done in past elections, which is, you know, to vote my conscience and vote for people that I knew would not be elected. There is a time and a place for that. I do not believe this is the time and the place. This is the moment at which we have to defeat whatever that force is that has taken over our system and targeted all of our rights."

Despite the COVID-19 pandemic being declared over in the Spring of 2023, the Biden–Harris government has decided to spend more American taxpayer dollars on sending out free testing kits for the virus. The new initiative, starting this month, will allow Americans to receive free COVID-19 test kits by mail.

Under the Biden-Harris directive, U.S. households can order up to four nasal swab tests through the government website COVIDTests.gov. This is part of the federal program’s reopening after it was initially suspended in March this year. The National Pulse reported last year that much of the federal government’s test kit stock is expired. However, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has extended its estimate of how long the tests would remain ‘effective.’

Tamara Ugolini examines information from the Public Health Agency of Canada that appears to show higher death rates among boosted Canadians compared to the unvaccinated.

The United Nation’s Summit of the Future 2024 held ahead of this year’s UN General Assembly has revealed that the world organization is moving toward adding more initiatives to its existing, and upcoming, “power grab portfolio.”

This time it’s the Pact for the Future (with the Global Digital Compact as an annex), that has just been adopted. The main component of this scheme is the “action-oriented outcome” document, the other being an international agreement, and the implementation of both, driven by the UN, is expected to start after the summit. We obtained a copy of the document for you here.

The government wants your money.

It will beg, steal or borrow if necessary, but it wants your money any way it can get it. The government’s schemes to swindle, cheat, scam, and generally defraud taxpayers of their hard-earned dollars have run the gamut from wasteful pork barrel legislation, cronyism and graft to asset forfeiture, costly stimulus packages, and a national security complex that continues to undermine our freedoms while failing to making us any safer. Americans have also been made to pay through the nose for the government’s endless wars, subsidization of foreign nations, military empire, welfare state, roads to nowhere, bloated workforce, secret agencies, fusion centers, private prisons, biometric databases, invasive technologies, arsenal of weapons, and every other budgetary line item that is contributing to the fast-growing wealth of the corporate elite at the expense of those who are barely making ends meet—that is, we the taxpayers.

US banks have closed more than 50 branches in just two weeks, as the march towards online banking continues to decimate local services.

Wells Fargo, Chase, and Fulton were among the banks who closed locations between August 19 and September 7. Bank of America and Chase gave notice to close the most locations, notifying the regulator that they will shut a further twelve of their branches each. Wells Fargo informed the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency (OCC) that it would be shuttering nine locations, and Fulton confirmed it would be closing seven. The rest of the closures, which spanned from Arizona to New Jersey, were closed by First National Bank of Long Island, Flagstar, Moody, PNC, Santander, UMB and Zions Bancorporation. Scroll down for the full list with addresses.

Personal information of more than 3,000 congressional staffers has been leaked across the dark web in a wide-ranging cyberattack on the Capitol, according to reports.

Internet security firm Proton found over 1,800 passwords used by staffers in Congress available on the dark web, through an investigation of exposed accounts among U.S. political staffers, according to The Washington Times. Proton, which is based in Switzerland and worked with U.S.-based firm Constella Intelligence on the investigation, estimated that almost 1 in 5 congressional staffers had personal information available on the dark web. Proton said the leaks came from several sources, including social media, dating apps, and “adult websites.”

A major hurricane is approaching the Gulf of Mexico. AccuWeather meteorologists warn that communities along the central and eastern Gulf coast only have a couple of days to prepare for the fast-brewing, quick-moving Helene’s arrival, which can potentially bring life-threatening storm surge and flooding rainfall, as well as destructive winds.

The western Caribbean to the Gulf of Mexico has been an area highlighted by AccuWeather meteorologists as a hot spot for tropical activity since the middle of September. Gov. Ron DeSantis declared a state of emergency in advance of the strengthening storm. Officials have expanded mandatory evacuation orders for the barrier islands and some low-lying coastal areas from the Florida Big Bend to near Tampa. A hurricane watch is in effect from Englewood to Indian Pass, Florida, including Tampa Bay.

It’s been almost 100 years since the ‘Nessie’ craze began, turning a bucolic Scottish lake into the home of one of planet earths greatest mysteries – or hoaxes, depending on your views on the subject.

The folklore surrounding Loch Ness gained a new impulse last august, when the ‘newly revamped’ Loch Ness Centre gathered volunteers from across the globe to participate – in person and online – in the ‘largest surface watch’ that put the Scottish highlands back in the world’s eye. While nothing came out of the event, ‘Nessie Hunters’ are still keeping a watchful eye searching for clues to the mythical creature. It now arises that new footage of an unidentified hump in Scotland’s Loch Ness surprisingly suggests that ‘there might not be one, but possibly TWO long-necked creatures lurking in its depths’, according to one dedicated monster hunter.

Researchers have uncovered what might be the earliest evidence of human-caused environmental pollution at the ancient site of Khufu’s harbor near Cairo, potentially reshaping our understanding of the history surrounding the Great Pyramid of Giza.

Oldest Instance in History. The discovery was made in the dry basin of an old port that dates back about 4,600 years. This area, now parched, was once a bustling harbor during the era of pyramid construction, according to Illustreret Videnskab. The research team, composed of archaeologists, chemists, and geologists, identified copper contamination levels in the soil that are five to six times higher than natural levels. French geochemist Alain Véron, a lead researcher in the study, highlighted that this finding represents the oldest recorded instance of local pollution in history.

Does art require a soul, or is a mechanical approach sufficient?

Share