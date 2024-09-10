One-time or recurring donations can be made through Ko-Fi:

Burns & Moore spoke at an unprecedented joint public event in London...

CIA Director William Burns and Richard Moore, the head of the UK’s MI6 foreign intelligence agency, spoke at an unprecedented joint public event in London on Saturday, where they praised Ukraine’s invasion of Russia’s Kursk Oblast. Moore said the Kursk invasion was "typically audacious and bold on the part of the Ukrainians, to try and change the game" and said it had "brought the war home to ordinary Russians." Burns said the operation in Kursk was a "significant tactical achievement" that boosted morale in Ukraine. While the fighting continues in Kursk, Russian forces have been making more rapid gains in Ukraine’s Donbas region since the invasion was launched.

Ukraine-Russia talks fell apart after Kiev asked foreign backers for advice, the former US deputy secretary of state has said

The US, UK and other backers of Ukraine told Kiev to reject the deal reached at the 2022 Istanbul peace talks with Russia, former US under secretary of state Victoria Nuland has said. In an interview with Russian journalist Mikhail Zygar, former editor-in-chief of the liberal news channel Dozhd, which aired on Thursday, Nuland was asked to comment on reports that the peace process between Moscow and Kiev in late March and early April 2022 collapsed after then-British Prime Minister Boris Johnson traveled to Ukraine and told Vladimir Zelensky to keep fighting.

At least ten UAVs were shot down while approaching the Russian capital overnight

Russian air defenses thwarted a Ukrainian drone attack on Moscow during the night, according to the city’s mayor, Sergey Sobyanin. Preliminary reports indicate there were no casualties or damage on the ground. The first UAV was intercepted in the Lyubertsy district on the outskirts of the Russian capital, the official stated on Telegram around 2:30am on Tuesday. Fifteen minutes later, Sobyanin reported that two more drones were shot down in the Ramensky district southeast of Moscow. He noted that falling debris did not cause any casualties or damage, stating that emergency services were working at the sites.

The drone crashed right into the middle of the building. One person was injured. The drone crashed into an apartment on the ninth floor, resulting in destroyed windows & more...

Kiev's forces started deploying a new weapon in recent weeks: a drone jury rigged to spray incendiary substance on the ground below, potentially starting fires and inflicting damage on both personnel and military hardware.

While Western media outlets claim that the Ukrainian so-called “dragon drones” are using a mixture of aluminum powder and iron oxide, also known as thermite, Russian military analyst Alexei Leonkov suggests that the drones likely carry “pyrogel mixtures” that are more effective than the powder mixtures. “Usually, these kind of mixtures were used during combat in woodlands to start multiple fires and smoke out guerrillas,” Leonkov, who is also editor of Arsenal Otechestva (Arsenal of the Fatherland) magazine, tells Sputnik. “The Americans, for example, used them in Vietnam, and they were also used in other wars.”

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - It is dangerous for the United States to attempt an undeclared war with Russia via Ukraine, former US Ambassador to the Soviet Union Jack Matlock said in an interview with the Schiller Institute.

"It seems to me that it is extremely dangerous to attempt what is, in effect, an undeclared war against a nuclear armed power, which perceives, rightly or wrongly, that its sovereignty and even its political existence are being threatened," Matlock said in the interview, conducted on September 3 and released on Monday. Such a situation could result in a nuclear exchange between the United States and Russia because of mistakes, Matlock said.

The United States cannot confirm reports that Iran had supplied Russia with ballistic missiles, White House national security spokesman John Kirby said on Monday.

A senior Iranian official denied the reports earlier on Monday, describing them as "psychological warfare." A European Union spokesperson described the information as "credible."

Without China's consent, transferring Belarusian Polonez-M systems to Russia, whose performance we recall, will not be possible. It is one of the most advanced weapons of the Lukashenko regime, recently tested in combat readiness tests.

The newspaper South China Morning Post examined Belarusian weapons. As highlighted in its pages, the Polonez-M systems have much in common with China. They were not only prepared in cooperation with Chinese engineers, but Chinese-made missiles were also used in the launchers. For this reason, any potential transfer of Polonez-M systems into Russian hands would require Beijing's consent. Despite the tense relations between Beijing and the West, its issuance is currently out of the question.

The US and China have agreed to expand military-to-military contact and hold a second round of talks on artificial intelligence (AI) cooperation, even as disagreements on core issues remain.

A possible call between US President Joe Biden and his counterpart Xi Jinping “in the coming weeks” was also discussed between US National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan and China’s top diplomat Wang Yi at their two-day talks in Beijing which ended on Aug 28. Both sides agreed to maintain high-level exchanges, while continuing to cooperate in areas such as drug control, law enforcement, climate change and the repatriation of illegal immigrants, according to official statements from both sides.

White House is considering changing the status of the mission in Haiti to a UN Peacekeeping force.

Secretary of State Antony Blinken recently traveled to Haiti to show support for the US-backed government and Kenyan police in their struggle for legitimacy. As the Kenyans have been unable to take Port-au-Prince from the gangs and paramilitary groups, the White House is considering changing the status of the mission in Haiti to a UN Peacekeeping force. According to the Washington Post, Blinken’s trip to Haiti is an "unusual attempt to boost the country’s interim leader and deliver a message of support for a US-backed international policing mission that has so far failed to make a significant impact."

There are violent clashes between El Mayo supporters and groups loyal to El Chapo.

With the recent AfD victory in Thuringia and strong showing in Saxony, the German Globalist mainstream parties are in a panic, scrambling to counter the relentless surging of the rightwing forces in the country.

And it’s not like they don’t know what’s wrong with their policies and in what way they differ from what the population really wants – they are just not prepared to abandon the Brussels line in favor of some common sense for a change. But they now have to at least pretend to do it, to try and stop AfD from growing before it’s too late. So now, Germany’s deeply unpopular government has announced plans to impose ‘temporary’ tighter controls at all of the country’s land borders.

Hafiz Saad Hussain Rizvi, who styles himself the “Emir of Pakistan’s Largest Religio-Political Organization,” the Tehreek-e-Labaik Pakistan (TLP) party, and Muhammed Ashraf Asif Jalali, an imam linked to the TLP, have been convicted of inciting Muslims to murder Dutch populist leader Geert Wilders. Rizvi and Jalali, tried in absentia in the Netherlands, received four-year and 14-year sentences, respectively.

Wilders, whose Party for Freedom (PVV) is the largest in the Netherlands and incorporated into its new anti-mass migration government, was put under an Islamic fatwa by Jalali in 2018. This was sparked by Wilders’, a longtime critic of Islam, organizing a ‘Draw Mohammed’ contest, which had to be abandoned due to jihadist threats. Rizvi called for Wilders’s assassination at a press conference the same year.

It is remarkable how many well-informed conservative foreign policy strategists have never even heard of the State Department’s Bureau of Population, Refugees, and Migration (PRM).

Even those who closely follow immigration and border issues rarely understand the role PRM plays in accommodating and promoting the worldwide movement of illegal migrants. PRM should not be confused with State’s Bureau of Consular Affairs, which is in charge of issuing visas to foreigners to enter the United States and is known in Foggy Bottom as “CA.” Because so many interest groups constantly want more visas to be issued, CA gets its fair share of scrutiny from the media, lobbyists, and members of Congress. The PRM bureau has nothing to do with visas, and so it often flies under the conservative policy radar.

Kamala Harris states on a 2019 American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) candidate questionnaire that she supports taxpayer-funded gender transition surgeries for illegal immigrants held in detainment facilities and other federal prisoners.

In addition, the 2024 Democratic Party’s presidential nominee said she supports radical cuts to Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) funding as well as severely restricting the agency’s ability to operate and detain illegal immigrants. “Our immigrant detention system is out of control, and I believe we must end the unfair incarceration of thousands of individuals, families and children,” Harris wrote responding to the questionnaire. She added: “I was one of the first Senators after President Trump was elected to advocate for a decrease in funding to ICE.

As The Gateway Pundit reported, livid citizens confronted local officials during a recent City Commission meeting in Springfield, Ohio. They accused them of ignoring revolting crimes being committed by Haitian migrants against innocent animals in their town.

One resident recalled witnessing Haitians “grabbing up ducks by their necks, decapitating them, and walking off with them to eat.” Others revealed how the massive influx of immigrants, thanks to border czar Kamala Harris, has drained Springfield’s resources and turned a once-safe city into a crime-ridden hell. One Springfield resident even claimed she spotted a cat hanging from a branch and being carved up for food by Haitian immigrants.

A 2021 video of Kamala Harris bragging about allowing tens of thousands of Haitians into the US is making the rounds amid reports the migrants are wreaking havoc on Springfield, Ohio.

More than 20,000 Haitians are now living in Springfield, Ohio and the residents are fed up. Springfield has a population of about 60,000 people and Haitians now make up 25% of the population. Democrats want to take back Ohio so they have flooded parts of the state with Haitians and other illegal migrants. The City of Springfield held a City Commission meeting last week and angry residents went off on them for doing nothing about the Haitians wreaking havoc on the community and draining resources.

One particular grocery store in NYC has a rising theft problem. As with all theft in our city, some will excuse it as an act of desperation on the part of someone who is hungry, while others blame it on laws that protect criminals. Complicating matters is the fact that this particular grocery store is one block from one of the city's largest shelters for asylum seekers...

Kamala Harris’s 2024 presidential campaign has finally launched a policies section on its campaign website, nearly 50 days after Joe Biden dropped his re-election bid—making Harris the presumptive Democratic Party nominee— and less than 60 days before the November election.

The Harris policy agenda is mostly vague platitudes, though what details it does offer appear to be heavily borrowed from both Biden and former President Donald J. Trump. Absent from the policy website are some of the more radical proposals that Harris campaigned on during the 2020 Democratic Party’s presidential primary, including radical climate regulations, abolishing Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), and slashing police funding. However, the campaign still pushes several far-left plans buried under political platitudes.

House Foreign Affairs Committee Republicans have issued a report accusing the Biden-Harris government of misleading the public regarding the 2021 U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan. They allege the decision led to chaotic conditions and ignored military warnings, ultimately costing 13 U.S. service members their lives in a Kabul suicide bombing.

Committee Chairman Michael McCaul (R-TX) criticized Joe Biden and Kamala Harris’s planning and execution during an interview on Sunday, ” highlighting what he called “moral negligence.” The report, released Monday, suggests that political considerations were prioritized over national security concerns. The politicization of the military and its role in the attack on Abbey Gate at the Kabul Airpot are also the subject of a recently released documentary from the American Principles Project.

Senior Hamas official reiterates the group's demands, including a complete cessation of hostilities and a complete withdrawal of Israel from the Gaza Strip.

Izzat Al-Rishq, a member of the political bureau of Hamas, warned on Monday that the Israeli hostages will not see the light of day unless pressure is exerted on Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and an exchange deal is forced on him. "Everyone knows that Netanyahu and his Nazi government are the factor that is thwarting the agreement," Al-Rishq said, in comments quoted by the Palestinian Arab Safa news agency. He reiterated the demands of Hamas, including a complete cessation of hostilities and a complete withdrawal of Israel from the Gaza Strip.

An IDF investigation into the killing of six captives whose remains were recovered from Gaza last week has shed light on the conditions the six hostages faced before their captors murdered them.

New evidence shows that the hostages were likely murdered hours before the IDF found them in the tunnel, and there is also some indication that they fought back against their captors. The tunnel was so narrow they could barely stand up, and no more than two could lie down at a time. There was also very little air, and the ventilation was so poor that many of the hostages likely had trouble breathing. The tunnel had no toilets or showers, and the hostages had to use bottles of water to bathe themselves, which were also used for drinking.

Defense Minister holds situational assessment in the Netzarim area: We will continue to apply pressure, and we will cripple Hamas.

Defense Minister Yoav Gallant entered the Gaza Strip on Sunday, where he held a situational assessment in the Netzarim area. Gallant spoke with the reservists who are currently carrying out the third round of reservist duty since the start of the war, and expressed his appreciation for their full commitment and significant contribution. "We in Gaza need to achieve our two goals - both to eliminate Hamas and to return the hostages, and we are working on this with all our might." He stressed that "parallel to this, we are looking at the entire war scene, and that means that while you are fighting here in Gaza, we are preparing for anything that can happen in the north, and a move of the center of action can be quick and can include you, too, on a short schedule, and we are prepared for all these possibilities."

IDF chief warns army is ‘ready for any mission’ as CENTCOM chief visits Israel

A drone launched by Hezbollah slammed into a high-rise apartment building in the city of Nahariya in northern Israel on Monday morning. While several people were treated for shock, none were wounded in the incident. The IDF confirmed a drone launched by Hezbollah had struck the building but didn’t explain how it was able to penetrate the aerial defenses. Another drone was shot down over the sea around the same time, the army stated. “Hezbollah’s attack on a residential building this morning in Nahariya is a serious incident, as is the shooting at the citizens of the north,” said IDF Chief of Staff Lt.-Gen. Herzi Halevi.

The resolution is expected to be brought to a vote at the U.N. General Assembly, which is scheduled to open on Sept. 10.

The Palestinian Authority is circulating a draft resolution asking the United Nations General Assembly to urge Israel to withdraw from Judea and Samaria and remove some 500,000 Israeli citizens living in the territory within six months. According to a report by Israel’s Channel 12 on Sunday, the resolution, which cites a July 19 advisory opinion by the International Court of Justice in The Hague, is expected to be brought to a vote next week. The 79th Session of the U.N. General Assembly is scheduled to open on Sept. 10. In addition to demanding an end to Israel’s civilian and military presence, the draft text urges U.N. member states to impose sanctions on officials in Jerusalem, banning trade with Jewish businesses in Judea and Samaria and blocking weapons sales to Israel if they might be used in the area.

Sheila Gunn Reid discusses how Canada's broken immigration system has led to an increase in danger from potential terrorists

Imagine a street performer standing behind a small table, moving three shells around at lightning speed, concealing a pea beneath one of them. As the audience watches closely, they try to follow the pea’s location, only to realize that no matter how well they track it, they’ve been fooled.

Now, replace that street performer with the Federal Reserve and the U.S. government, the shells with gold, silver, and paper money, and the pea with real value. This, dear reader, is how the public got tricked into believing in fiat currency—a shell game of epic proportions.

Markets are manipulated, yes, but they're still structures of tightly bound, self-organizing complexity which lend themselves to sudden non-linear collapses...

Just as thunderstorms scent the air before their arrival, market crashes often announce themselves in the autumn zephyrs. Markets don't crash when everyone's in full-blown panic? they crash when the headlines and data are reassuring, analysts are confident in ever-higher profits, and complacency reigns supreme, evidenced by record-high household allocation in stocks and bullish sentiment readings. Markets crash after a brief bit of panic selling is immediately bought and markets are returned to a permanently high plateau of valuation as we saw in August, as the S&P 500 shot back up within a whisker or two of all-time highs.

In 69 years of vigorous political activism, I have never seen a movement so compromised by controllers, lack of strategic thinking, turf-and-ego nonsense and just plan, old batshit crazy lunacy

“We the people are the rightful masters of both Congress and the courts, not to overthrow the Constitution but to overthrow the men who pervert the Constitution.” — Abraham Lincoln

It is both apt and ironic that the anniversary of 9/11, which paved the way for the government to overthrow the Constitution, occurs the week before the anniversary of the day the U.S. Constitution was adopted on September 17, 1787. All sides are still waging war on our constitutional freedoms, and “we the people” remain the biggest losers. This year’s presidential election is no exception. As Bruce Fein, the former associate deputy attorney general under President Ronald Reagan, warns in a recent article in the Baltimore Sun, “In November, the American people will have a choice between Harris-Walz and Trump-Vance. But they will not have a choice between an Empire and a Republic.”

A research paper, authored by Microsoft, OpenAI, and a host of influential universities, proposes developing “personhood credentials” (PHCs).

It’s notable for the fact that the same companies that are developing and selling potentially “deceptive” AI models are now coming up with a fairly drastic “solution,” a form of digital ID. The goal would be to prevent deception by identifying people creating content on the internet as “real” – as opposed to that generated by AI. And, the paper freely admits that privacy is not included. Instead, there’s talk of “cryptographic authentication” that is also described as “pseudonymous” as PHCs are not supposed to publicly identify a person – unless, that is, the demand comes from law enforcement.

I don’t need to bring my wallet or phone when I shop at Whole Foods anymore. I can pay with my palm instead.

All I had to do was sign into the Amazon One app, give Amazon permission to use my body’s unique data—aka biometrics—and take a photo of each of my palms. Amazon used those photos to generate a number-based representation called a “palm signature” in its cloud, then deleted the images, the company says. After I chose a credit card to link to my palm, I visited my nearby Whole Foods. I hovered my hand over a palm sensor at checkout and walked out with a box of chocolate-chip protein bars.

Chinese AI start-up firm MiniMax has debuted ‘video-01,’ its new text-to-video-generating model, one that rivals Silicon Valley-based OpenAI’s Sora.

Sora caused a stir earlier this year when the company showcased its capabilities to create very detailed and realistic videos just from a simple text prompt…MiniMax – known as one of China’s AI “tigers” along with Zhipu AI, Baichuan and Moonshot AI – made video-01 available to the public via its website after unveiling the new tool at the company’s first developer conference in Shanghai on Saturday. Video-01 enables a user to input a text description to create a video that is up to six seconds in length. The process from the text prompt to generating a video takes about two minutes.

This review of laws and regulations is significant since Thailand’s Food and Drug Administration recently drafted new labeling regulations prohibiting “meaty terms” and animal imagery in plant-based meat and dairy products.

The following report is by Vegconomist: Thailand’s Trade Policy and Strategy Office (TPSO) at the Ministry of Commerce has developed a roadmap to transform the country into a hub for the global plant-based market. The former Ministry of Commerce announced last month that Thailand aims to become a world leader in producing high-protein plant-based ingredients, tapping into the worldwide trend of plant-based diets.

One may think that balloons are just an old-fashioned technology that stayed in the past in this world of drones and missiles and spacecraft – but the fact is they are still very much in use for a variety of usages.

We can, of course mention the famed Chinese spy baloons: Joe Biden Wanted to Apologize to Xi Jinping For Shooting Down Chinese Spy Balloon and Breaking: Canada Monitoring “Potential Second Incident” of Chinese Spy Balloons. Russians also used them both defensively as reconnaissance and also offensively as spy craft: Here We Go… Ukraine Says Six Russian Spy Balloons Spotted Over Kiev – Shot Down by Air Force. But balloons may have other dirtier usages: North Korea’s ‘Rocket Man’ Kim Jon Un Halts the ‘Excrement Balloon War’ Against South Korea.

Why do solar eclipses keep falling on such noteworthy dates? In 2024, there will be a total of just two solar eclipses. The first happened on April 8th, 2024.

That was known as the “Great American Eclipse of 2024,” and it occurred just after the sun had gone down in Israel and the first day of the first month on the Hebrew calendar had begun. The second solar eclipse of 2024 will take place on Oct. 2nd. When it occurs, the sun will have just gone down in Israel and the festival of Rosh Hashanah will have just started. I realize that this is a lot to process, and so let it sink in for a moment. Is it just a coincidence that the first solar eclipse of 2024 just happened to fall on the very first day of the very first month on the Hebrew calendar, and the second solar eclipse of 2024 just happens to fall on the day that is celebrated as “the Jewish New Year”?

Good news everyone! The World Health Organization commissioned a study and found that cell phones do not cause cancer. Well that's a relief. Only...it's the WHO and they lied about the pandemic and the Covid vaccine so what are we to make of this? The study says that they went through all phone studies and analyzed 1% and they're pretty sure..no cancer. With 1G and 2G networks. 5G networks? Who knows. This is sloppy research at best. Why would they do this?

