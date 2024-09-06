One-time or recurring donations can be made through Ko-Fi:

"We will root for her..."

Russian President Vladimir Putin said during an interview at the Eastern Economic Forum in Vladivostok that Russia now wants Vice President Kamala Harris to win in November since they had previously supported Joe Biden - and Biden has endorsed Harris. "I told you, our favorite, if I may say so, was the current president, Mr. Biden," said Putin, smirking. "He was removed from the race, but he advised all his supporters to support Ms. Harris. So we will do it as well, we will root for her," he continued. Putin said Harris "laughs so contagiously and expressively, it shows she’s doing well."

The Russian president’s lengthy keynote speech in Vladivostok focused on regional development and foreign policy issues

Russian President Vladimir Putin delivered a lengthy keynote speech on Thursday at the plenary session of the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF) in Vladivostok. The address focused on the development of the Far East, cooperation with Russia’s partners in the Asia-Pacific Region, as well as other domestic and foreign policy issues. The ongoing standoff with the West and the Ukraine conflict – particularly Kiev’s incursion into Kursk Region – loomed large on the agenda. The session was attended by a number of high-ranking foreign officials, including Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim and Chinese Vice President Han Zheng. Here are the key takeaways from the president’s address.

President Putin has outlined Russia’s ambitious plans for the expansion of economic ties with the new global economic center of gravity in Asia, calling the Russian Far East the country’s “standard-bearer” in this “new global economic reality.” Russia has good prospects for achieving its goals, leading Asian affairs observers told Sputnik.

The Russian government has “identified the development of the Far East as a national priority for the duration of the 21st century,” President Vladimir Putin said Thursday at the plenary session of the Eastern Economic Forum in Vladivostok. “The importance and correctness of this decision has been confirmed by life itself, including the challenges that we have faced recently, as well as objective trends…that are gaining strength in the global economy, where the main business connections, trade routes, and in general the entire vector of development is being reoriented more and more toward the East and the Global South,” Putin said.

"Whoever jokes about our red lines, do not fool with our red lines."

The Kremlin has just threatened to take over and directly occupy essentially the whole of Ukraine, extending the main theater of war far past the Donbass in the East, in a warning aimed at Washington and NATO as President Biden mulls allowing US weapons for long-range attacks deep inside Russian territory. The fresh warning was issued by the Deputy Chairman of Russia’s Security Council Dmitry Medvedev, who is certainly no stranger to issuing boisterous, hugely threatening statements. He told a press briefing with correspondents from TASS that a future permanent buffer zone along Russia's southern border with Ukraine will crucial in staving off cross-border shelling and attacks.

The former UN weapons inspector commented after Washington imposed restrictions on Russian media

Former UN weapons inspector Scott Ritter has announced that the latest US sanctions imposed on RT mean he will no longer be able to contribute to the Russian media outlet. Ritter insisted that his engagement with RT has been nothing but “legitimate journalism.” A former US Marine Corps major who also served as a UN weapons inspector in Iraq during the 1990s, Ritter came into the spotlight in 2003 when he opposed the US military operation against the Middle Eastern country. He argued that Saddam Hussein’s government did not possess weapons of mass destruction, despite Washington’s claims.

The CEO has denied the claims that the messenger is a safe haven for criminals

Telegram CEO Pavel Durov has said that it is completely wrong to portray his encrypted messenger as a platform where criminals act with impunity. The Russian-French businessman defended Telegram after being charged by the French authorities with allowing the dissemination of illegal content. Durov released a lengthy statement on his Telegram channel on Thursday, saying that he had cooperated with French law enforcement in the past. “When asked, I personally helped them establish a hotline with Telegram to deal with the threat of terrorism in France,” he wrote.

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un ordered up to 30 officials to be executed over their alleged failure to prevent massive flooding and landslides in the summer that resulted in the deaths of some 4,000 people, according to South Korean media.

An official under Kim’s regime said between 20 and 30 leaders in North Korea had been charged with corruption and dereliction of duty, with the state sentencing them to capital punishment, TV Chosun reported. “It has been determined that 20 to 30 cadres in the flood-stricken area were executed at the same time late last month,” the official told the outlet.

French President Emmanuel Macron has finally decided on a Prime ministerial candidate after the country was without a new government for nearly two months following July’s legislative elections.

Macron has called on Michel Barnier, the former European Union official tasked with negotiating a deal with the UK following the 2016 Brexit referendum, which is well-known as opposed to the UK leaving the European Union. Barnier, a member of the center-right Les Republicains, is now tasked with forming a government as no single party or bloc of parties has a clear majority in the French parliament. Marine Le Pen of the populist National Rally (RN) stated that her party’s support for Barnier would depend on his policies. Le Pen also referred to Barnier as the “French Joe Biden” due to his age, 73, which makes him one of the oldest French Prime Ministers in recent history.

Canadians want real change. Immigration concerns are rising, and the Trudeau Liberals have no solutions. The Conservatives are building momentum, but can they maintain it until the next election?

With Chancellor Olaf Schulz and his ‘traffic light’ coalition enjoying dismal poll numbers, and with the recent victories by the Eurosceptics right-wingers of AfD in Eastern states, Germany’s government has decided to at least pretend to do something about one of the most concerning issues for the population: unchecked mass migration.

To do so, a surprising idea has arisen, in which Germany has demanded that the EU send migrants to Rwanda – using facilities originally built to receive those arriving in the UK by boat – before the new Labour government scrapped the plan. It was German migration commissioner Joachim Stamp who proposed deporting those who arrive illegally in the bloc – but only those coming via Poland’s border with Belarus.

He was reportedly killed by law enforcement officers.

A suspected terror attack was attempted near the Israeli Consulate in Munich on Thursday, which resulted in the attacker being fatally wounded by police amid a huge security response.

A shootout erupted shortly after 9am after a young man was witnessed carrying a "long-barreled gun" with a bayonet attached to it in the Karolinenplatz area, near downtown Munich. Five officers were at the scene at the time and responded with gunfire. The 18-year-old shooter later identified as being a Muslim from Austria died at the scene. German Police said they immediately deployed 500 officers to the area on fears there could be more attackers. Authorities believe that the Israeli consulate was the target given it happened on the anniversary of the Palestinian terror attack on the 1972 Munich Olympics which killed eleven Israeli athletes. But investigators say they are still looking at the motive.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Thursday issued a bombshell of a statement which constitutes a glaring contradiction of the White House narrative on how things are going with Hamas negotiations toward a ceasefire deal.

"There’s not a deal in the making," he told Fox News. "Unfortunately, it’s not close." He said this during a morning Fox News live interview segment. The remarks are the firmest and most unequivocal Netanyahu has ever been regarding what are clearly failed and perhaps even dead international efforts to achieve a truce in Gaza. For days and weeks now, a series of White House statements have claimed the Biden administration is spearheading efforts to achieve a peace deal and hostage swap, and Blinken and Kirby have used a variety of metaphors including being at "the goal line" while repeatedly claiming there's been a comprehensive deal on the table that's 'close'.

Sinwar seeks a return to the same power and capacity he had before October 7. It is clear that he is asking for the capacity to return to threatening Israel.

Sinwar seeks a complete cessation of the war in the Gaza Strip, IDF withdrawal from the area in addition to the release of Palestinian prisoners detained in Israel, Lt. Col. Yaron Buskila, CEO of the Israel Defense and Security Forum, told Maariv on Thursday. He also explained his views on the progress of the war in the Gaza Strip and the pressures to carry out a hostage deal on Thursday. He began by saying, "Regarding the continuation of fighting in Gaza, what Sinwar is actually asking for is not only the withdrawal of the IDF from the Philadelphi Corridor but also the [total] cessation of hostilities, the withdrawal from the Netzarim Corridor and in general the withdrawal of the IDF.

Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar reportedly intended to flee the Gaza Strip via the Egyptian border and travel to Iran together with other Hamas leaders and the hostages.

Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar planned to smuggle himself, other Hamas leaders, and the remaining Israeli hostages through the Philadelphi Corridor to Sinai and from there to Iran, the Jewish Chronicle reported on Thursday, citing intelligence officials. According to the report, the plan was revealed by a captured senior Hamas official during his interrogation by Israeli security forces, as well as by information obtained from documents seized last week, the same day the six bodies of the murdered hostages were retrieved. The report notes that the Hamas leader understands that the end of his organization is near and his only way out would be to sneak out of the Gaza Strip and flee to Iran. For that reason, according to the report, Hamas is insisting on Israel withdrawing from the corridor which runs along the Egyptian border.

Data produced by the U.S. Congressional Budget Office (CBO)—and based on census numbers—is shedding more light on claims that a bulk of American job growth under the Biden–Harris government hasn’t gone to or benefited native-born Americans at all.

The CBO numbers reveal that labor force participation among foreign-born residents has hit nearly 70 percent. Meanwhile, the rate among native-born Americans remains below pre-COVID-19 pandemic levels. While foreigners are becoming a larger share of the U.S. labor force, they’re also more likely than native-born American workers to lack a high school diploma. Additionally, the unemployment rate among immigrants remains almost double that of native workers. The CBO estimates support concerns that the U.S. economy is becoming increasingly overreliant on cheap imported labor, comprising an increasing share of the country’s lower economic class.

It's only going to get worse from here, as the Biden-Harris administration's disastrous open border policies have now come to a 'neighborhood near you' (for some of you).

In the past week, we saw armed Venezuelan prison gang Tren de Aragua members terrorize the northern Denver suburb of Aurora and other sanctuary cities run by far-left Democrats. New concerns out Thursday afternoon indicate critical infrastructure is now under threat from migrant cartel members. According to Libs of TikTok, a Texas-based oil/gas company issued a memo to employees informing them that police and the FBI have warned armed Cuba and Venezuela migrant gangs are committing thefts in the Permian Basin (America's highest producing oil field).

Franklin Arquimedes Viera-Guevara, arrested alongside partner Wedni Del Cid Rodriguez for keeping two boys aged seven and nine chained near a sleeping cot in Virginia town near the Washington D.C. metro area, has been outed as an illegal alien deported under former President Donald J. Trump in 2018.

Viera-Guevara, 29, and Rodriguez, 47, told law enforcement they would only chain up the brothers occasionally to “scare them” into not leaving the apartment. However, a roommate said the boys were left shackled and unsupervised regularly, only being released when Viera-Guevara and Rodriguez were at home.

"At the suggestion of Elon Musk, who has given me his complete and total endorsement..."

Former President Trump confirmed at the Economic Club of New York that he will create the Department of Government Efficiency. "At the suggestion of Elon Musk, who has given me his complete and total endorsement, I will create a Government Efficiency Commission tasked with conducting a complete financial and performance audit of the entire federal government — and making recommendations for drastic reforms." Former President Trump plans to adopt Elon Musk's proposed new commission, the Department of Government Efficiency, abbreviated as 'DOGE.' According to The Wall Street Journal, Trump could unveil the new government efficiency commission as early as today.

According the Economist Eric Weinstein, the ENTIRE American election system is setup to "prune" populist candidates through Primary Elections, to make certain both party Candidates are acceptable to the International Rules-Based Order.

Our election system thereby provides only the "illusion" of Democracy, because both party candidates become a "magicians choice" . . . "Pick a card, any card" but the magician always knows what card it is, because the people cannot be trusted to decide. Eric Weinstein is, by any measure, a "power player" in matters financial and political. He is presently the Managing Director of Peter Thiel's "Theil Capital" of San Francisco. You remember Peter Thiel, don't you? He was on stage at the 2016 Republican National Convention where he announced he is proud to be a Gay Republican.

Facebook is once again at the center of a censorship storm after being accused of blocking the circulation of a video exposing harsh criticisms by a official regarding the prosecution of former President Donald Trump.

The video, also published on Rumble features undercover footage showing Nicholas Biase, the chief spokesman for the Manhattan US Attorney’s Office, which brought cases against President Trump, slamming Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg’s Trump case as a “perversion of justice.”

“Honestly, I think the case is nonsense,” Biase says in the video.

Not even one value of Western civilization remains. All values that composed an era of freedom have been repudiated.

The example of the hour is Telegram owner Durov’s indictment in France. The basis of the French indictment is that Telegram’s privacy, the basis for its existence, provides a mechanism that criminals can use to commit crimes, such as posts of children in sexual acts. Privacy also provides secret means of communication that criminals and drug dealers use for their illegal businesses. The French government’s claim is that Telegram, by providing privacy, enables these crimes and therefore Durov is complicit in the crimes. Notice that it is Durov, not the child pornographers and drug dealers, who is being prosecuted. In other words, the argument of the French indictment is that as an owner of a communication mechanism that criminals use to facilitate their commitment of crimes, Durov himself has committed a crime.

The insistence of regimes in the West that they must control public messaging has meant dramatic changes in the freedom citizens have on social media and more generally.

Media is more centralized than ever, and what we can say and read is more subject to control than we ever imagined possible in nominally free societies. It is getting worse and not better, and our own judicial systems seem largely oblivious to the implications: this strikes at the heart of the First Amendment of the Bill of Rights. What kicked off the high-gear mode of censorship was of course the Covid lockdowns, a time when the whole citizenry was expected to act as one in a “whole of society” response. We were told “We are all in this together” and the misbehavior of one person endangers everyone. This extended from lockdown compliance to masking and finally to shot mandates. Everyone had to comply, we were warned, or else we risk continuing to be vexed by the deadly virus.

Billionaire Elon Musk slammed a New York Times writer that wrote an article which claimed the U.S. Constitution can be considered one of the “biggest threats” to the country.

The Times’ book critic Jennifer Szalai claimed that “The United States Constitution is in trouble” due to the fact that former President Trump was able to become president through the Electoral College. “Americans have long assumed that the Constitution could save us; a growing chorus now wonders whether we need to be saved from it,” Szalai said. “The document that’s supposed to be a bulwark against authoritarianism can end up fostering the widespread cynicism that helps authoritarianism grow.” She went on to attack the originalist interpretations of the Constitution, “calling it “Constitution worship.”

Infectious disease experts are upset that four years on from the coronavirus pandemic, members of the public are no longer listening to their “recommendations” regarding vaccines and other supposed prevention methods against COVID-19.

According to a report from the leftist The Guardian newspaper, infectious disease experts are complaining that COVID-19 is still a massive threat to the public and people need to continue taking booster vaccines at every opportunity.

Previously speaking to the author using the pseudonym Corey Maverick, Air Force Col. Katheryn Ellis is going public with an update to her story. Emphasizing that her views do not reflect those of the Department of Defense or Department of the Air Force, Col. Ellis spoke to The Gateway Pundit about “a win” for Christian service members who opposed the once-mandated COVID-19 injection on the grounds of religion.

On October 21, 2021, Col. Ellis said she was “unlawfully relieved of command” of the 14th Medical Group at Columbus Air Force Base by Col. Seth W. Graham. In documentation reviewed by the author, the Air Force Review Boards Agency has essentially found that Col. Graham is guilty of religious discrimination as it relates to his removal of Col Ellis.

When U.S. consumers are doing well, the U.S. economy does well. But of course the opposite is also true.

When U.S. consumers are not doing well, the U.S. economy really suffers. The government has been trying really hard to put a happy face on things, but the truth is that the standard of living for most U.S. consumers has been going down for a long time. The cost of living has been rising faster than paychecks have, and so most of us have less discretionary income than we once did. And that is really bad news for the U.S. economy, because as the official White House website has pointed out, consumer spending typically accounts for about two-thirds of all economic activity…

Tech companies cut over 27,000 jobs in August 2024, with major firms like Intel, IBM, and Cisco among those announcing layoffs. Intel plans to reduce its workforce by 15%, while Cisco is shifting focus to AI and cybersecurity. IBM is discontinuing R&D in China. Other companies like Infineon, GoPro, Apple, Dell Technologies, ReshaMandi, Brave, and ShareChat also announced significant job cuts.

Tech companies continued to cut jobs at a rapid pace in August 2024. More than 27,000 workers in the industry lost their jobs as over 40 companies, including big names like Intel, IBM, and Cisco, as well as numerous smaller startups, announced layoffs. To date, more than 136,000 tech workers have been laid off by 422 companies in 2024, indicating significant upheaval in the sector.

"Just because money appears in your account, doesn’t mean it’s literally yours..."

Chase Bank responded to viral social media videos depicting people exploiting an apparent flaw in the bank’s system, saying that those customers were likely committing fraud. Over Labor Day weekend, videos appeared on TikTok and other social media platforms allegedly showing people depositing fraudulent checks written for large sums of money at Chase Bank ATMs. They would then make a withdrawal for a significant amount, believing they discovered a glitch that allowed them to get free money. However, a spokesperson for Chase Bank said those people were likely committing fraud and that the issue was resolved. The bank also warned customers not to mimic what they’ve seen on the internet.

At the start of the coronavirus pandemic, David Martin took a water cooler and placed it on his driveway in front of his Goodyear, Ariz., home.

He filled the cooler with water bottles and ice and told anyone who passed by to take one. It was just a small gesture to help his neighbors during a hard time, Martin told The Washington Post. He decided to keep it going, and the cooler, with Martin’s offer of free chilled water, has sat outside his garage ever since. His neighbors have gratefully obliged. So have delivery drivers, dog walkers and passersby playing basketball at a park near his house, especially this summer as southern Arizona scorches under a record-breaking heat wave.

Researchers have created nanoscale robots which could be used to manage bleeds in the brain caused by aneurysms.

The following report is a press release by The University of Edinburgh: The development could enable precise, relatively low-risk treatment of brain aneurysms, which cause around 500,000 deaths globally each year. The medical condition – a blood-filled bulge on a brain artery that can rupture and cause fatal bleeds – can also lead to stroke and disability. The study points to a future where tiny robots could be remotely controlled to carry out complex tasks inside the human body – such as targeted drug delivery and organ repair – in a minimally invasive way, researchers say.

If the ground under your feet is moving “up to 10 inches a week”, that might be a sign that it is time to relocate. What is currently taking place in Rancho Palos Verdes is perhaps the most extreme example of the geophysical instability plaguing much of the state of California.

Rancho Palos Verdes is about 30 miles away from downtown Los Angeles, and the constant “land movement” in that community is busting gas lines, causing homes to sink, and creating enormous cracks in the roads. If you were to walk through Rancho Palos Verdes right now, you would see that it currently looks like something out of a science fiction movie. The ground has been moving in that area for quite some time, but in recent months the rate of movement has accelerated significantly. On Monday, authorities announced that another 105 homes would have their power cut off because emergency repairs are required…

Yagi intensified into a super typhoon on September 4, 2024, becoming the second-most powerful storm in 2024. The system has since weakened but it remains a very dangerous typhoon as it continues its track toward south China and Vietnam where landfall is expected on September 6 and 7, respectively.

After an impressive period of extremely rapid intensification, Yagi peaked at about 250 – 260 km/h (155 – 160 miles) around 21:00 UTC on September 4 but has since weakened while undergoing an eyewall replacement cycle (ERC). At 09:00 UTC on September 5, Yagi had maximum sustained winds near 230 km/h (143 mph), according to the JTWC. It was located about 357 km (222 miles) SSE of Hong Kong and was moving WNW at 13 km/h (8 mph). While environmental conditions remain favorable over the next 12 hours, some re-intensification is possible after the ERC is completed.

The main account of the siege comes from the Roman-Jewish historian Flavius Josephus, who described extended anticipation as the Romans prepared to attack.



The legend of Masada is etched into Jewish lore: For years, the story goes, ancient Jews held out in a desert fortress against their Roman foes. Now, researchers from Tel Aviv University have determined that the first-century siege on Masada in southern Israel lasted just weeks, upending a long-held narrative about Jewish perseverance against steep odds. The main account of the siege comes from the Roman-Jewish historian Flavius Josephus, who described extended anticipation as the Romans prepared to attack, then a drawn-out resistance before the Jews atop Masada committed suicide rather than being captured.

Note how accurate the representation on the bill is. Not only does it show two equally tall buildings on fire, it is correct down to the point that the destruction happened on each tower.

