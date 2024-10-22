One-time or recurring donations can be made through Ko-Fi:

The world needs a “balance of powers” to avoid “extermination,” the former Russian president has said

The US must abandon its ambitions of “world domination” or risk a war which could lead to the “complete extermination” of humanity, former Russian President Dmitry Medvedev warned on Monday. According to Medvedev, who currently serves as the deputy head of Russia’s Security Council, Washington’s goal is “domination over the Old World, as well as over the rest of the world.” However, this policy is merely leading to the “weakening and humiliation of the West, including Europe” within the framework of the modern multipolar global order, Medvedev wrote on his Telegram channel.

The Republican candidate’s comments are part of his election rhetoric, Dmitry Peskov has said

Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump’s claim that he had threatened Russian President Vladimir Putin with a strike on Moscow is attributable to US election rhetoric, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov suggested on Monday. In an interview with the Wall Street Journal on Friday, Trump said that when he was president he warned Putin that he would target Moscow if Russia decided to use force against Ukraine. When asked by journalists to address the issue on Monday, Peskov replied that the Russian authorities stick to their “very responsible stance of not making public the content of conversations that are conducted at the highest level.”

London plans to lend Kiev some $3 billion, to be repaid using interest generated from Moscow’s frozen assets

The UK will provide Ukraine with a £2.26 billion ($2.94 billion) loan for its war effort against Russia as part of a broader G7 lending program, according to Chancellor of the Exchequer Rachel Reeves. The announcement comes ahead of the gathering of G7 finance ministers during the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and World Bank meetings in Washington this week. Downing Street will contribute £2.26 billion to the G7 loan, as stated by the British finance minister on Monday. “This new funding is in Britain’s national interest because the frontline of our defense – the defense of our democracy and shared values – is in the Ukrainian trenches,” Reeves said.

The President of the United Arab Emirates, Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, stated after a meeting in Russia with Russian President Vladimir Putin that he is ready to support efforts to achieve peace between Russia and Ukraine, reports Reuters.

According to the agency, on Sunday, Putin held an informal conversation with Mohamed at his residence outside Moscow. "We continue to make efforts to mediate the exchange of prisoners. And I assure you that we will continue to work in this direction. We are ready to make any efforts to resolve crises and in the interests of peace, in the interests of both sides," said the UAE President.

Dmitry Peskov, the Kremlin's press secretary, commented on reports regarding the transfer of soldiers from North Korea to Russia, who were expected to join the front in Ukraine eventually. "There is much conflicting information; it should probably be treated as such," he stated.

"We see many conflicting pieces of information. South Korea says one thing, then the Pentagon claims there is no confirmation of such statements. There is much conflicting information; it should probably be treated as such," said Dmitry Peskov, Vladimir Putin's spokesperson, on Monday about the reports about the involvement of North Korean forces in the Ukraine war.

It would be a "dangerous and highly concerning development" if North Korea sends soldiers to Ukraine to fight alongside Russia, the United States told the United Nations Security Council on Monday.

"We are consulting with our allies and partners on the implications of such a dramatic move," deputy US Ambassador to the UN Robert Wood told the 15-member council.

The Russian plant Kremniy El in Bryansk announced the suspension of operations following a drone attack. It produces components for the Pantsir air defense systems and Iskander missile complexes, according to the plant's press service.

As representatives of the plant reported, the attack resulted in damage to the production and administrative buildings. This caused disruptions in power supply, damage to energy infrastructure facilities, and a breakdown of technological production chains. Oleg Dantsev, the general director of the Kremniy El Group, stated that the current "primary task is to restore the production of electronic equipment as quickly as possible." He mentioned that an assessment is being conducted to evaluate the possibility of restoring the damaged facilities.

As Lloyd Austin arrived, the US announced another $400 million in military aid

US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin has made an unannounced trip to Ukraine’s capital as Washington announced another $400 million draw-down of ammunition from Pentagon stocks for Vladimir Zelensky’s war effort. Austin arrived by train with “no major announcements,” the Wall Street Journal reported, noting that Ukraine had hoped for NATO membership or permission to use US-supplied long-range weapons against Russia. The US “will get Ukraine what it needs to fight for its survival and security,” Austin said in a speech after meeting Zelensky and his counterpart Rustem Umerov.

The US does not want to initiate a war with Russia. However, it will fulfill its obligations to other NATO countries, stated Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin during a meeting with Ukrainian students.

He assured that US President Joe Biden has chosen the path of mutual responsibility and collective security. Therefore, the US has decided to share the responsibility of ensuring that Ukraine remains sovereign and free. According to Austin, the US does not seek war with Russia. Even if Putin creates threats of nuclear war, the US will continue to treat it with the responsibility that the world rightly expects from a nuclear power, Austin emphasized.

"These are not dual-use capabilities," U.S. Deputy Secretary of State Kurt Campbell told reporters in Brussels on September 10, describing China's aid to Russia for use against Ukraine.

"These are component pieces of a very substantial effort on the part of China to help sustain, build, and diversify various elements of the Russian war machine." The Beijing-Moscow cooperation, Campbell argued, is "not a tactical alliance." It is, instead, "a fundamental alignment." The Chinese-Russian hook-up was "orchestrated at the highest levels" in the two capitals, he said.

Everything is ready for this Tuesday’s opening of the BRICS summit in Kazan, Russia. For President Vladimir Putin will it will be an opportunity to personally engage with multiple world leaders, including China’s Xi Jinping, India’s Narendra Modi, Turkey’s Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Iran’s Masoud Pezeshkian.

The multipolarity is on, and dedollarization is on everyone’s minds. Associated Press reported: “They will all be in the Russian city of Kazan on Tuesday for a meeting of the BRICS bloc of developing economies, defying predictions that the war in Ukraine and an international arrest warrant against Putin would turn him into a pariah.” The alliance is representative of the ‘Global South’, and is a real threat to the world order instituted by the western powers after WW2.

Here we go again: Absentee ballots put Yes over the top

Update (13:00 ET): Pushed over the top by absentee ballots submitted by expatriates, Moldova's referendum calling for membership in the European Union has passed by a razor-thin margin -- 50.46% Yes to 49.54% No. Moldova's government blamed the unexpectedly close finish on Russian interference. However, Moldova itself has been accused of manipulating the critical expatriate vote with an uneven facilitation of absentee voting. "Moldovan authorities opened only two polling stations in Moscow for 400,000 Moldovan citizens living in Russia (instead of 17 in the past)," tweeted Mikhail Ulyanov, Russia's permanent representative to international organizations in Vienna.

The IDF published documentation showing former Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah had a 'money bunker' used to finance the terrorist organization underneath a Beirut hospital.

The IDF on Monday evening published documentation showing that former Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah had a bunker, which served as a central financial facility for the Hezbollah terrorist organization and was built beneath the Al-Sahel Hospital in Beirut. "This bunker below the Al-Sahel Hospital in Beirut was used for many years by the former leader of Hezbollah, Hassan Nasrallah, as his emergency bunker," the IDF stated.

Al-Sahel Hospital denies IDF accusation that Hezbollah storing half a billion dollars in underground bunker, but evacuates patients amid more than a dozen Israeli airstrikes

More than a dozen Israeli airstrikes were said to hit Beirut’s southern suburbs on Monday night and in the early hours of Tuesday morning after the Israel Defense Forces accused Hezbollah of storing millions of dollars in a bunker underneath one of Lebanon’s largest hospitals amid a years-long financial crisis. The strikes were launched after the IDF’s Arabic-language spokesman Lt. Col. Avichay Adraee instructed residents of several buildings in Beirut’s southern suburbs to evacuate the area, warning that they were “located near facilities and interests belonging to Hezbollah.”

Defense Minister Yoav Gallant declared the association and concept "Qard al-Hasan," which finances Hezbollah, to the list of designated terrorist organizations by the State of Israel.

This was done as part of the economic campaign conducted by Israel's security establishment against the Lebanon-based terror organization.

Prosecutors allege they completed some 600 missions for Iran, including gathering intelligence on sensitive military and infrastructure sites and identifying potential human targets for Iran.

Seven Israelis were arrested on suspicion of espionage for Iran, Israel Police and the Shin Bet announced Monday. Prosecutors allege that the suspects completed some 600 missions for Iran, including gathering intelligence on sensitive military and infrastructure sites and identifying potential human targets for the Islamic Republic. Notable sites involved in their alleged espionage included Ramat David Airbase, Nevatim Airbase, Glilot, and the Golani Brigade base, where four soldiers were killed in a Hezbollah drone attack last week.

MBC network's offices in Iraq stormed and ransacked by Shi'ite militia supporters angered by the network's description of Hamas leaders Ismail Haniyeh and Yahya Sinwar as terrorists.

The government in Iraq decided to suspend the license of the MBC television channel, which is owned by Saudi Arabia, after the channel described the leaders of Hamas, Hezbollah and the special forces of the Iranian Revolutionary Guards as "the face of terrorism." The article that woke up the world tonight was broadcast last Friday on the "MBC Weekly" program, and dealt, among other things, with Saleh al-Arouri, who was described as "the mastermind and planner of the Hamas movement, who planned terrorist acts and was killed this year in an Israeli attack in Dahieh."

US Secretary of State making his tenth visit to Israel since October 7, 2023: On my way to Israel for intensive discussions about the importance of ending the war in Gaza, returning the hostages to their families, and alleviating the suffering of the Palestinian people.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Monday took off for a visit to Israel, where he is expected to push for a ceasefire in the region. The US Embassy in Israel said in a statement announcing Blinken’s visit that he “will discuss the importance of bringing the war in Gaza to an end, securing the release of all hostages, and alleviating the suffering of the Palestinian people.” “He will continue discussions on post-conflict period planning and emphasize the need to chart a new path forward that enables Palestinians to rebuild their lives and realize their aspirations free from Hamas’s tyranny.

Pentagon & DoD scramble to identify leaker...

The FBI and the Department of Defense are scrambling to uncover how it was that two highly classified intelligence documents related to Israel’s preparation for a potential retaliatory attack on Iran appeared on a Middle East news-related Telegram channel days ago. The White House has described President Biden as "deeply concerned" over the serious breach, and has confirmed there is an intense investigation ongoing to ascertain how it happened and who had access.

Fox News Decision Desk chief Arnon Mishkin has indicated that the outcome of the 2024 presidential election might not be confirmed for several days after Election Day.

In an interview with POLITICO, Mishkin attributed this potential delay to the vote-counting processes in several key swing states, including Pennsylvania. He suggested it could take up to four days to determine the winner. Mishkin commented on the closeness of the race, stating, “The race seems very, very close.” He pointed out that results from crucial states like Pennsylvania might follow historical reporting patterns, potentially leading to the announcement of the winner by Saturday, similar to the situation during the previous election cycle.

With just two weeks until Election Day, over 15 million people have already voted in the U.S. election.

According to data from the University of Florida’s Election Lab, five million people have voted early in person, and another 10 million have voted by mail. There are over 56 million mail-in ballot requests, meaning around 46 million remain outstanding. During the 2020 presidential election, over 65.5 million mail-in ballots were cast. In total, 2020 saw over 155 million people vote, the highest turnout—by percentage—since 1900. While turnout in the 2024 election may not match that seen in 2020, early indications suggest the presidential contest will still see a significant number of votes cast—and that should actually bode well for former President Donald J. Trump.

Asserts that the left is "incredibly intolerant and spewing hate"

Appearing at a town hall event in Pittsburgh Sunday, Musk told the crowd about being pictured on the cover of Der Spiegel magazine, which labeled him ‘Public Enemy No. 2’ – behind Trump. I’m like, enemy number 2 of what? Uh, democracy?” Musk told the crowd, adding “I mean I’m pro-democracy. I’m literally trying to uphold the Constitution and ensure we have a free and fair election.” Musk added, “I’m definitely upgrading my security,” quipping “Guess I better cancel that open-car parade.” The Tesla CEO admitted that he is a “little shook” by the “level of vitriolic hatred on the left.”

How worried are Democrats about the 2024 election? So worried that one columnist is already wondering aloud if they would have been better off sticking with the mentally compromised President Joe Biden as their candidate.

Lots of people predicted that a column just like this would be written at some point, but no one expected it this soon. This is a calm preview of the utter chaos and infighting that will take place among Democrats if Donald Trump beats Kamala Harris in the election, which more and more people are beginning to expect.

Vice President Kamala Harris, the 2024 Democratic Party’s presidential nominee, publicly dismissed two Christian rallygoers during a rally in LaCrosse, Wisconsin.

Grant Beth and Luke Polaske, students at the University of Wisconsin’s LaCrosse campus, attended Harris’s rally—and after a Democratic presidential nominee praised abortion—the two can be hard shouting “Christ is Lord.” A briefly startled Harris snaps back, “Oh, you guys are at the wrong rally,” while appearing to form the shape of two ‘horns’ with one of her hands. While this part of the exchange with Harris was caught on video, the rally crowd’s interactions with Beth and Polaske didn’t end with the Democratic Party nominee’s quip. Both were booed and heckled by the crowd, though they insisted during an appearance on Fox & Friends Weekend that they were “there for the right reasons.”

Are illegals voting in this election? Yes. They are. And guess what? That is not new in this election and there is proof. Many illegals are registered to vote without even knowing. Why won't Democrats support laws to protect them from that? Because they need them in the swing states, that's why.

If the three-ring circus that is the looming presidential election proves anything, it is that the Deep State’s plot to destabilize the nation is working.

The danger is real. Caught up in the heavily dramatized electoral showdown between Donald Trump and Kamala Harris, Americans have become oblivious to the multitude of ways in which the government is goosestepping all over our freedoms on a daily basis. Especially alarming is the extent to which those on both sides are allowing themselves to be gaslighted by both Trump and Harris about critical issues of the day, selectively choosing to hear only what they want to hear when it casts the opposition in a negative light.

Imagine for a moment that this election comes down to a razor-thin margin in storm-torn North Carolina.

Hurricane Helene devastated large swaths of western North Carolina, with entire towns wiped away or forever altered. The human disaster will be felt for decades. But there’s another impending disaster no one is talking about – a political one. North Carolina is a perennial swing state with a penchant for split-ticket voting. In 2020, Donald Trump won the state by less than 1.5 percentage points. In 2008, Barack Obama clinched the state for the Democrats by a mere 14,000 votes out of 4.3 million votes. This year, North Carolina is once again a battleground state, with both political parties spending hundreds of millions of dollars, and both presidential nominees are spending significant time here. In the Tar Heel State, Kamala Harris and Donald Trump are literally fighting for every single vote.

World Health Organization (WHO) Director-General Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus used the UN agency’s Summit 2024 to launch into yet another tirade against online “misinformation/disinformation.”

The WHO’s contribution against that threat, Tedros said, was countering it by “working” with a number of companies and other partners. In his speech, the WHO chief repeated the many-times heard accusations against social media as “turbo-charging” the spread of misinformation which then added to people’s skepticism toward vaccines and some other medical treatments. Tedros added to this the “stigma, discrimination, and even violence” toward health workers, but also “marginalized groups,” allegedly all a result of said disinformation.

Bill Gates loses groundbreaking lawsuit and must appear before a Dutch court

Tamara Ugolini speaks with lawyers Jeffrey Rath and Eva Chipiuk about a class-action lawsuit filed by small business owners seeking compensation for damages caused by COVID-19 restrictions.

A grandfather imprisoned for two years and eight months for taking part in an anti-immigration protest in Rotherham, England, has been found dead in His Majesty’s Prison (HMP) Moorland.

Peter Lynch, 61, carried a placard asserting politicians, police, journalists, and others had been corrupted by the World Economic Forum (WEF), BlackRock, Vanguard, and others at a protest outside a hotel hosting illegal immigrants following the deadly stabbing of three young girls in the town of Southport, allegedly by a migration-background teenager. The courts admitted Lych’s placard and protest were not unlawful. Still, they chastised him for having “a general conspiracy theory against anyone and any form of authority” and alleged his “racist and provocative” verbal abuse of riot police crossed the line into illegality.

The panelists agreed that both document authenticity and digital ID checks are going to have to be supported for the foreseeable future.

The following report is by Biometric Update: Remote digital identity proofing is in the midst of a dramatic upheaval, but the change is not proceeding quickly. A panel of insiders explained the reasons why that is, some of them understandable and some more frustrating, at the FIDO Alliance’s Authenticate 2024 event this week. Teresa Wu of Idemia moderated the discussion on “Private organization and government perspectives in navigating the technological landscape of remote digital identity proofing.” It featured insights from Paul Grassi of Amazon, Arun Vemury of DHS S&T and Bill Fisher of the U.S. National Institute of Standards and Technology’s National Cybersecurity Center of Excellence (NCCoE).

The rise in innovative applications for emerging tech such as artificial intelligence/machine learning (AI/ML) and Large Language Models (LLMs) has also opened the doors to new risks and vulnerabilities.

One such vulnerability, called a “prompt injection,” is affecting AI/ML apps and LLMs, and aims to override the model’s existing instructions and elicit unintended responses. Some quick background: The “prompt” here is the set of instructions that is either built in by developers or inserted by users telling an LLM and its integrated application what to do. On its own, this isn’t a threat, but bad actors can manipulate and inject malicious content into prompts to exploit the model’s operating system. For instance, hackers can trick LLM applications like chatbots or virtual assistants into ignoring system guardrails or forwarding private company documents.

Since it was founded nearly two decades ago, 23andMe has grown into one of the largest biotechnology companies in the world.

Millions of people have used its simple genetic testing service, which involves ordering a saliva test, spitting into a tube, and sending it back to the company for a detailed DNA analysis. But now the company is on the brink of bankruptcy. This has raised concerns about what will happen to the troves of genetic data it has in its possession. The company’s chief executive, Anne Wojcicki, has said she is committed to customer privacy and will “maintain our current privacy policy”. But what can customers of 23andMe themselves do to make sure their highly personal genetic data is protected? And should we be concerned about other companies that also collect our DNA?

Were you to be charitable, you might argue that, if a civilisation has been around for more than 5,000 years, it has the right to take its sweet time.

That if it is constructing a purportedly epic new showcase for its very glorious back-story, stuffed with treasures from distant centuries, it makes sense to ensure that the building is entirely fit for purpose. After all, what is another decade compared to the broad span of five millennia? Equally, you might tell it to get a move on. And if, like so many potential visitors, you have been waiting for the Grand Egyptian Museum to open, via a delay that has run to an astonishing 11 years, you might have absorbed the latest news about the project with a gasp of anything from elation to exasperation. Or at the very least, another pinch of salt.

Share