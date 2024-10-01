One-time or recurring donations can be made through Ko-Fi:

IDF attacks in southern Lebanon, targeting Hezbollah terrorists. Ground forces are supported by Israel Air Force.

IDF soldiers entered southern Lebanon as part of a ground assault on Monday night while the conflict with Hezbollah continued to escalate increasingly, Israel's military confirmed the operation during the early hours of Tuesday morning. "The IDF began limited, localized, and targeted ground raids based on precise intelligence against Hezbollah terrorist targets and infrastructure in southern Lebanon," Israel's military said. It added that the IDF will be carrying out "a methodical plan set out by the General Staff and the Northern Command, which soldiers have trained and prepared for in recent months."

US Secretary of Defense speaks to Defense Minister Gallant, reaffirms US support for Israel's right to defend itself.

US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin spoke on Monday night with Defense Minister Yoav Gallant, as the IDF launched a limited ground operation against Hezbollah terrorist targets in Lebanon. In a statement following the conversation, Pentagon Press Secretary Maj. Gen. Pat Ryder said that Austin “reaffirmed US support for Israel's right to defend itself against Iran, Lebanese Hezbollah, Hamas, the Houthis, and other Iran-backed terrorist organizations.” “They agreed on the necessity of dismantling attack infrastructure along the border to ensure that Hezbollah cannot conduct October 7-style attacks on Israel's northern communities,” Ryder added.

Looking uncomfortable in recorded speech, the first by Hezbollah official since Israel killed Nasrallah, Naim Qassem says new leader to be named soon, fallen commanders replaceable

Hezbollah deputy leader Sheikh Naim Qassem said on Monday that his organization is ready for any potential ground operation by Israeli troops, in the first speech by an official of the terror group since its leader was killed. Hezbollah Secretary-General Hassan Nasrallah was assassinated on Friday by Israel, the climax of a series of airstrikes over the week that eliminated much of the terror group’s command structure. “We will face any possibility and we are ready if the Israelis decide to enter by land and the resistance forces are ready for a ground engagement,” Qassem said in prerecorded remarks.

Tehran is not afraid of war but stands for a safe and stable Middle East, spokesperson Nasser Kanaani has said

Iran will not send troops to Lebanon or Gaza to confront Israel, the Foreign Ministry in Tehran announced on Monday. The statement comes amid Israel’s intensified attacks against the Lebanon-based militant group Hezbollah and the Houthis in Yemen. Tehran does not seek war but is not afraid of it and stands for a safe and stable Middle East, the ministry stressed. “There is no need to send extra or volunteer forces of the Islamic Republic of Iran,” Foreign Ministry spokesperson Nasser Kanaani told a weekly news conference. Lebanon and fighters in the Palestinian territories “have the capability and strength to defend themselves against the aggression,” he added.

In a bold strategic shift, Israel recently demonstrated its resolve both militarily and diplomatically in addressing regional challenges.

Following a series of decisive military actions against the Iranian-backed terror groups, including a major strike on Hezbollah's headquarters in Beirut, Israel has now launched an unprecedented diplomatic initiative. This two-pronged approach showcases Israel's determination to reshape its relationship with adversaries and their populations. Against this backdrop of assertive Israeli action, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu took an extraordinary step on Monday by directly addressing the Iranian people.

Iran working to recruit Israeli citizens online, security agency says, noting recent arrest of Ashkelon man tasked with killing top official; public urged to stay vigilant

The Shin Bet security agency warned in a statement Monday that Iran has increasingly been attempting to carry out assassinations in Israel, and that some were foiled in very advanced stages, with details not yet made public. “In recent weeks, the Shin Bet has detected a significant rise in Iran’s efforts to advance assassinations against targets in Israel,” the agency said, adding that Iran has been attempting to recruit Israeli civilians to harm senior officials in the country. The agency noted the recent arrest of Moti Maman, a 73-year-old Israeli man from the coastal city of Ashkelon, who was smuggled into Iran twice and was tasked with helping to assassinate the prime minister, defense minister, or the head of the Shin Bet.

Fighting intensifies between Israeli troops and Hezbollah along the Israel-Lebanon border, raising concerns over escalating conflict and civilian safety.

(JTA) — Fighting is underway between Israeli troops and Hezbollah fighters along the Israel-Lebanon border. What is yet unclear: How many will fight, how long they will stay there, how many people will be killed and whether the blazing conflict between Hezbollah and Israel, after a year of bloodshed, will cross the tipping point into an all-out war. Also unclear is what it will take to secure Israel’s north enough that civilians who have been evacuated from the region for nearly a year can safely return. What is clear is that Israel seems intent on striking a decisive blow against a terror group that has, for decades, posed a formidable threat — even in the face of potentially steep costs. Over the past year, Hezbollah has rained missiles on Israel on a near-daily basis, with Israel returning fire.

Several high-ranking terrorists eliminated, including Sharif Abu al-Amin, a senior Hamas official in Lebanon and chairman of UNRWA's teachers' union there. UN Watch was not surprised.

An Air Force attack in the Tyre area killed Sharif Abu al-Amin, chairman of UNRWA's teachers' union in Lebanon. We talked about the man and the close connection between UNRWA and terrorism with Hillel Neuer, CEO of UN Watch, which has been working in recent years to prove UNRWA’s connection to terrorism to parliaments around the world. "Already four months ago, we revealed that the head of the teachers' union, who was the director of a school near Tyre, a director of thousands of teachers, and responsible for forty thousand students, is a member of Hamas and it was no secret. For ten years he posted incitement on his Facebook page, and praised Sheikh Hassan Yousef, a co-founder of Hamas, for the attacks and massacres against Jews and Israelis.

Philippe Lazzarini, head of UN “Palestinian refugee” agency, denies knowing that UNRWA employee who was eliminated in Lebanon was a Hamas commander.

Philippe Lazzarini, the head of the UN “Palestinian refugee” agency UNRWA, on Monday denied knowing that one of the agency’s employees, Fateh Sherif Abu el-Amin, was a Hamas commander in Lebanon, Reuters reported. Hamas announced earlier that el-Amin, who led its Lebanon branch, was eliminated in an Israeli air strike in southern Lebanon along with family members. Lazzarini acknowledged that el-Amin had been suspended from his job and put under investigation back in March due to concerns about his affiliations, but added, "The specific allegation at the time was that (he was) a part of the local leadership... I never heard the word commander before. What's obvious for you today, was not obvious yesterday."

At least two Katyusha rockets fired at a military base hosting U.S. forces

It appears the pro-Iranian Iraqi paramilitary factions are going on the offensive in response to the Friday assassination of Hassan Nasrallah. "At least two Katyusha rockets were fired at a military base hosting U.S. forces near Baghdad International Airport, two Iraqi military officials told Reuters early on Tuesday." Air defenses at the base have reportedly intercepted the rockets. The location has come under attack several times before. This weekend saw large protests outside of the US Embassy in Baghdad's Green Zone and clashes with local police, as largely Shia demonstrators tried to access the embassy compound.

The Biden-Harris government has confirmed the loss of another $30 million MQ-9 Reaper drone in Yemen.

The U.S. military was tasked with fighting another interminable war in the country against the Iran-backed Houthis in January after the group stepped up attacks on international shipping in the Red Sea. So far, the campaign against the Houthis has yielded few results, with the group expanding its attacks to include targets in the Arabian Sea, Mediterranean Sea, and Indian Ocean. Joe Biden acknowledged the campaign was failing early on but insisted it would continue regardless: “[W]hen you say ‘[are the strikes] working,’ are they stopping the Houthis? No. Are they going to continue? Yes,” he told reporters.

Zelensky's 'victory plan' was described by US officials as offering nothing new...

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky told Fox News that former President Donald Trump reassured him that Washington will maintain its support for Kiev should he return to the White House. The Ukrainian leader said Trump made the remarks when the two met last week. "I don’t know what will be after [the] elections and who will be the president… But I’ve got from Donald Trump very direct information that he will be on our side, that he will support Ukraine," he said.

The president has cleared up any ambiguity about how Moscow will respond to any new threats in its backyard

On September 26, Russian President Vladimir Putin announced updates to the Foundations of State Policy of the Russian Federation in the Area of Nuclear Deterrence. The revised document implies that under certain conditions, Moscow may consider a proxy war against itself as justification for using nuclear weapons. Traditional nuclear deterrence doctrines date back to the Cold War and were developed with major world powers and military alliances in mind. The underlying assumption is that large states are unlikely to attack a nuclear power, since they risk facing a massive retaliatory strike.

Russian aircraft came dangerously close to a U.S. fighter jet sent to intercept them off the coast of Alaska.

The North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD) detected and tracked four Russian military aircrafts operating in the Alaska Air Defense Identification Zone (ADIZ) on September 23.

Vladimir Putin has ordered the conscription of another 133,000 soldiers to aid his war in Ukraine.

The 18-to-30 year olds will be called up between tomorrow and December 31, but parents have raised fear that the untrained conscripts will be thrust straight into ‘hot’ border regions close to the war zone. The figure is higher than the same draft last year when Putin recruited 130,000, and in spring when he drafted another 150,000. The Russian regime is facing an increasing backlash over use of conscripts close to the war zone in defiance of an earlier Putin promise to parents that he would not put recruits in harm’s way.

BEIJING (Sputnik) - Today, 95% of settlements between Russia and China are carried out without the participation of third-country currencies, Russian Ambassador to China Igor Morgulov said in an interview with Sputnik.

In March-April of this year, a slight decline was observed in bilateral Russian-Chinese trade. In particular, in March, for the first time since 2022, the total export of goods from China to Russia decreased year-on-year. Many attributed this to the difficulty of mutual settlements.

Over the course of two hours, the two leaders discussed key issues affecting their administrations, focusing on national security and sovereignty, areas where Bukele has made significant strides in El Salvador, which Milei aims to replicate in Argentina.

The Salvadoran president, who arrived in Buenos Aires on Thursday, was received with honors at an event that included a military band and a red carpet.

The former leader of France’s right-wing National Rally has rejected claims that the party’s MEPs embezzled funds

Right-wing French politician Marine Le Pen appeared in a Paris court on Monday to stand trial over allegations that senior members of the party she formerly headed, the National Rally, embezzled €3 million ($3.3 million) in EU funds. According to French authorities, the alleged scheme ran between 2004 and 2016, and involved lawmakers from the National Front (as the party was then known) in the European Parliament fictitiously employing 20 assistants who simultaneously held positions within the party. The assistants allegedly did not conduct EU-related work and spent most of their time in France, while still receiving EU payments. The practice is illegal under EU parliament rules.

At the heart of Germany’s political resurgence, the AfD (Alternative für Deutschland), the country’s only conservative party, once again proves itself as the voice of the people.

During their election celebration, the party’s youth wing played a remix of the popular song “Das geht ab!” titled “Wir schieben sie alle ab!” [We’re deporting them all!]. The new version, dubbed controversial by the left, unapologetically highlights the AfD’s commitment to defending Germans from the effects of mass immigration, which has left the country grappling with safety concerns, economic strains, and cultural shifts.

Zero Cabinet-level officials are on the ground in the American South.

First Hand Report: "My Uncle Mitch Knows Someone Who Works For EMS…They Are Hauling Them By The Truckloads To The Morgue." Please Don't Call Me A Catrophist—This Is Real, Media NOT Reporting Truth

Eight alleged migrants have been arrested for looting in an area of eastern Tennessee that has been severely impacted by flooding and mudslides caused by Hurricane Helene. The men, arrested on Saturday, faced their first court appearance on Monday.

Five of the men are being charged with aggravated burglary. Washington County law enforcement says they broke into occupied structures to rob individuals impacted by the catastrophic flooding. They have been identified as Albin Nahun Vega-Rapalo, 24; David Bairon Rapalo-Rapalo, 37; Kevin Noe Martinez-Lopez, 25; Marvin Hernandez-Martinez, 43; and Dayln Gabriel Guillen Guillen, 37.

A whistleblower revealed information on Tim Walz’s ties to the Chinese Communist Party (CCP).

House Oversight Chairman James Comer (R-KY) subpoenaed DHS Chief Alejandro Mayorkas for information on a long-standing connection between the CCP and Tim Walz. “According to recently received whistleblower disclosures, we’ve learned of a non-classified, Microsoft Teams group chat among DHS employees and additional intelligence reports that contain information regarding a longstanding connection between the CCP and Minnesota Governor Tim Walz,” the Oversight Committee announced on Monday.

A shelter in place order has been extended indefinitely after a fire at a chemical plant in Georgia sparked an unstoppable chemical reaction.

The order was issued for more than 90,000 residents of Rockdale County after the fire at BioLab in Conyers sent a massive plume of dark smoke high into the sky that could been seen from miles away. The fire was extinguished on Sunday but officials say air quality surveys have detected chlorine in the air coming out of the lab.

Hilary Clinton just warned that we're about to see a major Black Swan event... Oh she just got her wish as early voting started across the country...

Sir Chris Whitty, the Chief Medical Officer for England and Wales and Government Chief Medical Adviser, has admitted that officials “overdid it” in terms of the way COVID-19 risks were presented during the pandemic. He also admits it is likely that many people delayed seeking treatment for serious medical conditions.

“I worried at the beginning—I still worry, actually, in retrospect—about did we get the level of concern right? Were we either over-pitching it so that people were incredibly afraid of something where, in fact, their actuarial risk [of dying] was low, or were we not pitching it enough, and therefore people didn’t realize the risk they were walking into?” the technocrat said while giving evidence to the official public inquiry into the pandemic and the government’s response to it.

"Unleash the Apoorcalypse..."

Time is running out for the International Longshoremen's Association (ILA) and the US Maritime Alliance (USMX)—a coalition of port operators and carriers—to form a new labor contract as the existing one expires at midnight. A no-deal scenario would mean thousands of longshoremen at three dozen facilities across 14 Gulf and East Coast ports would begin striking at 12:01 am EST. Tuesday would mark the beginning of a major supply chain storm (inflation surge) in a no-deal scenario. Goldman analyst explained last week that a walkout by ILA members would jeopardize $5 billion in daily international trade coming into the Gulf and East Coast ports.

Verizon customers were left without cell service on Monday as one of the nation’s largest telecom networks went dark.

Verizon Communications experienced a massive outage, causing significant disruptions in major cities across the country. According to Downdetector, a platform that tracks outages through user-submitted reports, over 100,000 incidents of service disruptions were reported. However, many are speculating that millions of Verizon users were actually impacted, with widespread reports of individuals unable to make phone calls, send text messages, or access the internet.

Last Friday, a few minutes after the Tokyo stock exchange closed for the week, news about Shigeru Ishiba winning the LDP party leadership elections, making him virtually the next Prime Minister, jolted Japan’s futures and FX markets.

Why did Japan stock futures crash more than 7% after the news? Because he is supportive of a less accommodating BOJ monetary policy (those who keep calling that “tightening” should go check the meaning of the word in the vocabulary and compare it with what the BOJ is really doing), and because among the initiatives he is bringing to the table to deal with Japan’s government deficit, he is supportive of higher capital gains taxes. This is what the official narrative wants us to believe, overlooking a very important aspect: when markets are just “disappointed” they don’t crash 7%.

In the wake of the 2008 Financial Crisis, former chief economist of the IMF Simon Johnson warned that the same dysfunctional policies he saw in his basketcase banana republics had taken hold in the United States.

Johnson warned that if America didn't act fast, we would plunge into a "Quiet Coup" as the American financial system effectively captures the government, bailing itself out until we run out of money. Well, we didn't act fast. In fact, we got worse. And here we are.

One of the primary reasons that investors turn to physical gold and silver is to eliminate counterparty risk. Stock markets can melt down, banks and brokerages can close, the currency can hyperinflate, the federal government can default on Treasury debt, or all of the above.

When a person owns bullion and keeps personal possession of it, it will retain value. Its purchasing power could even surge. Metals investors aren’t relying upon the smooth functioning of the financial system and the good stewardship of corporate executives and political leaders – thank goodness. The only steward is the individual investor, and that is a responsibility which should not be taken lightly. They must stay alert and think carefully about safeguarding their investment.

Trudeau’s Health Minister Mark Holland bragged that Canada is pushing ‘free’ contraceptives and ignored serious health risks linked to contraception.

OTTAWA (LifeSiteNews) — Canada’s health minister again took the time to push his pro-abortion and anti-life agenda when he claimed in a social media post that providing free “contraceptives” and at-home abortion pills to everyone is necessary for “freedom.” Last Thursday, Mark Holland’s posted on X an infographic showing what looks like an abortifacient pill, contraceptive hormonal pills, and an IUD device.

According to Statistics Canada, the nation's birth rate plummeted to a record low 1.26 children per woman in 2023, placing it in the same category as countries like South Korea, Japan, Spain and Italy.

OTTAWA, Ontario (LifeSiteNews) –– Canada’s birth rate is continuing to plummet, reaching yet another all-time low. According to Statistics Canada’s latest births and stillbirths’ data released on September 25, in 2023 10 of the 13 provinces and territories recorded a new record low birth rate, with the national average clocking in at just 1.26 children per woman. Characterizing the new data, Statistics Canada announced that the country has “joined the group of ‘lowest-low’ fertility countries, including South Korea, Spain, Italy, and Japan, with 1.3 children per woman or less.”

A new film claims to reveal the real truth behind Al Gore's climate change agenda

