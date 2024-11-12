One-time or recurring donations can be made through Ko-Fi:

The Republicans will keep control of the House of Representatives and control the Senate in a huge governmentwide sweep this election.

The US Supreme Court currently has 6 Conservative justices and 3 three liberal justices. Republicans will control all three branches of government after Trump won the 2024 election in a landslide with huge down ballot victories. Congressional races are still outstanding but Decision Desk HQ has projected the GOP to win the House with at least 218 seats as of Monday evening.

"Where do we find most victims of sex trafficking and forced labor trafficking? At worksites."

Incoming "border czar," Tom Homan, told "Fox & Friends" hosts earlier today that President-elect Trump's administration will increase worksite raids to address out-of-control labor and sex trafficking nationwide. "Where do we find most victims of sex trafficking and forced labor trafficking? At worksites," Homan told Fox's Steve Doocy.

Former President Donald Trump has reportedly chosen Florida Congressman Michael Waltz as his new National Security Adviser, The Wall Street Journal reports, citing unnamed sources close to the decision.

The role of National Security Adviser is one of the most significant positions within the executive branch, advising the president on crucial national security issues, coordinating across all major security agencies, and helping shape U.S. foreign policy. Unlike cabinet-level positions, it does not require Senate confirmation, according to WSJ. Mike Waltz is a combat-decorated Green Beret and a retired Colonel in the National Guard.

Trump could still change his mind, the sources cautioned, noting that the decision wouldn’t be finalized until the president-elect makes a formal announcement.

President-elect Donald Trump is expected to name Sen. Marco Rubio of Florida as secretary of state for his administration in the coming days, according to three sources familiar with the selection process. Trump could still change his mind, the sources cautioned, noting that the decision wouldn't be finalized until the president-elect makes a formal announcement. The New York Times first reported Trump's plans to name Rubio as the nation's top diplomat. Foreign policy is one of the few areas where there is a deep philosophical disagreement among Trump's base.

"He does represent something new..."

Allies of Donald Trump are encouraging the president-elect to make the most of what he described as “an unprecedented and powerful mandate” by nominating a dyed-in-the-wool MAGA diplomat to serve as his secretary of state, rather than an America First convert as he did during his first term. He is the former U.S. ambassador to Germany, who served previously as the acting director of national intelligence, and whose chief characteristic is an undying devotion to Trump. During the frenetic early days of the presidential transition, a number of names have already been floated, including Florida Sen. Marco Rubio and Tennessee Sen. Bill Hagerty. Grenell, a firebrand whose name gives establishment foreign policy circles heartburn, is already lining up support from divergent corners of the GOP.

There’s many a slip between cup and lip

I have been speaking with MAGA Americans and, as I suspected, there is little comprehension of the vast impediments to renewal. The swamp that Trump is to drain is entrenched and institutionalized, but Trump supporters think that with Trump elected and the Senate and House in Republican hands the job is done. Nothing could be further from the truth. The majority of Republicans in the Senate and House are RINOs, not Trump supporters. They are part of the establishment and comfortable in it. Mitch McConnell is forever as he is in the process of demonstrating. This Wednesday McConnell is holding the election of the Senate Majority Leader. His two candidates, chosen without any input from Trump, are John Thune and John Cornyn, neither being MAGAs.

The U.S. State Department is being accused of engaging in gender discrimination against men in its promotion process for foreign service positions.

A study by the Heritage Foundation indicates that in 2023, women were promoted at higher rates than men across all five foreign service officer career tracks despite men being more numerous in the workforce. The career tracks include consular affairs, economic affairs, political affairs, public diplomacy, and management. Concerningly, the report suggests that the promotional challenges for men are not a new development at the State Department. The data suggests similar disparities in promotion rates throughout the Biden-Harris government from 2020 to 2022. Additionally, a 2020 Government Accountability Office report found that between 2003 and 2018, women generally spent less time in each rank compared to their male counterparts.

America Hangs In The Balance For Having Refused To Confront The NATURE Of "Democrat" Radicalism; Obama's Marxist College Friend Recalls His Plan To Achieve The Revolution By Working Within The Party

The newspaper’s report about a purported conversation “absolutely does not correspond to reality,” spokesman Dmitry Peskov has said

US President-elect Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin did not have a phone conversation about the Ukraine conflict, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov has said. The Washington Post claimed on Sunday that Trump called Putin after winning a new term as US president to discuss his vision regarding how the Ukrainian crisis could be deflated. Peskov said on Monday that the article was a “vivid example of the quality of information published by even some respectable outlets.”

Such incidents are needed by the West to sow chaos and to advance its interests, Nikolay Patrushev says

The US and the UK are considering staging new attacks on critical undersea infrastructure reminiscent of the Nord Stream pipelines bombing, Nikolay Patrushev, an aide to Russian President Vladimir Putin, has said. Patrushev, who led Russia’s Security Council for over a decade before assuming his new role this year, made the remarks in an interview with the Kommersant daily published on Monday. “According to available information, the Americans and the British are viewing the sabotage on the Nord Stream pipelines as one of many methods to advance their economic interests. They could attack other infrastructure facilities, including undersea fiber optic cables that provide communications throughout the world,” Patrushev stated.

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has signed a decree to ratify the comprehensive strategic partnership treaty between Pyongyang and Moscow, the Voice of Korea has reported.

The decree was signed on Monday in Pyongyang, and the treaty will enter into force from the day the two countries exchange the ratification documents and has no expiration date, the news agency said. In June, Russia and North Korea signed the Treaty on Comprehensive Strategic Partnership. According to Article 4 of the agreement, should one of the parties be subjected to an armed aggression by any state or a group of states and find itself in a state of conflict, the other party shall immediately provide military and other forms of assistance with all available means in accordance with Article 51 of the UN Charter and in conformity with Russian and North Korean laws.

Now that Donald Trump has won the election, he is going to have to deal with Vladimir Putin and Russia, and that isn’t going to be easy.

The Russians have no incentive to end the conflict because they are steadily gobbling up territory in eastern Ukraine. As long as the Russians are making progress toward achieving their goals, why would they want to stop? On the other side, the Ukrainians will never agree to any peace agreement that allows the Russians to keep all of the territories that they have already taken, but the Ukrainians are losing even more ground with each passing day.

In the first ten days of November, up to 331 GPS signal disruptions were recorded, primarily affecting airplanes and ships in South Korea. According to the Ministry of Science and Information and Communication Technology in Seoul, the source of these disruptions was identified as the southwestern part of North Korea.

The ministry noted that it had "consistently detected radio interference originating from the Kaepung and Haeju areas of North Korea." Despite the numerous incidents, South Korean authorities stress that no significant threats to the navigational safety of airplanes and ships have been recorded. Of the 331 registered cases, 279 involved aviation, while 52 were related to maritime navigation.

Germany may move to ban the second-largest party in the country shortly before elections

With the German government collapsing, one of the main proponents of an Alternative for Germany (AfD) ban, CDU politician Marco Wanderwitz, is pushing for a speedy procedure right before new elections. “Our aim is still to submit the motion and vote on it in this legislative period and thus get the proceedings at the Federal Constitutional Court underway,” he told Redaktionsnetzwerk Deutschland. He said that things now have to “move quickly.”CDU MP Marco Wanderwitz says the AfD, the second most popular party in the country, must be banned to save democracy. (Source: Wanderwitz.de)

CENTCOM forces strike nine targets in two locations associated with Iranian groups in Syria, in response to several attacks on US personnel.

US CENTCOM forces on Monday conducted strikes against nine targets in two locations associated with Iranian groups in Syria, CENTCOM announced in a statement. The strikes were in response to several attacks on US personnel in Syria over the last 24 hours. These strikes will degrade the Iranian backed groups' ability to plan and launch future attacks on US and Coalition forces who are in the region to conduct D-ISIS operations, CENTCOM said.

The filmed torture of Gazan prisoners at the hands of Hamas has been found by Israeli troops in Jabaliya, according to new reports.

As the IDF continues operations in the Gaza Strip, Israeli soldiers have grown accustomed to uncovering weapons caches in children’s bedrooms, booby-trapped homes, and terror tunnels under hospitals, schools and mosques. However, the Daily Mail revealed that thousands of hours of horrific video footage from CCTV has now been discovered. Scenes dating back from 2018 and 2019 show Palestinians with their heads covered in hoods, strung up by their hands or feet in excruciating pain.

Ayyash was involved in the 2005 suicide truck bombing that killed former Lebanese PM Rafik Hariri.

An Israeli strike eliminated Salim Ayyash, a senior Hezbollah terrorist, one of the most wanted in the world, who assisted in the assassination of Lebanon’s Prime Minister in 2005. On Sunday, al-Arabiya reported that Salim Ayyash, who was given five life sentences in absentia, was dead. Ayyash was involved in the 2005 suicide truck bombing that killed former Lebanese PM Rafik Hariri. In 2020, an international tribunal gave Ayyash five concurrent life sentences.

The Netherlands will impose controls on its land borders, all of which are with fellow countries in the EU's Schengen border-free zone, and some flights from within the Schengen zone from Dec. 9, the Migration Ministry said in a statement on Friday.

The controls are set to last six months, part of a wider crackdown on migration proposed by the right-wing coalition led by the PVV party of Geert Wilders. They follow a similar move by neighboring Germany.

Pro-Palestine protestors had clashed with riot police earlier in the day at Amsterdam's central Dam Square, leading to over 50 arrests.

Violence erupted on the streets of Amsterdam on Monday night in the second wave of antisemitic attacks to hit the Dutch capital over the last week, according to local media reports. One of the city's famous trams was set alight by rioters dressed in black and armed with fireworks, according to De Telegraaf. The rioters threw debris and shouted "Kanker Joden" (cancer Jews), but it is used to mean "f*** the Jews." Rioters reportedly burned a tram in the city's western suburbs and clashed with police earlier in the day.

In a disturbing escalation of online incitement and antisemitic violence, Antwerp police arrested five individuals this Sunday following social media calls to “hunt down Jews,” echoing similar scenes from Amsterdam just days earlier.

As Antwerp’s Jewish community faces heightened fear, authorities mobilized swiftly, dispatching large police forces to patrol the Jewish quarter and conduct checks across the city. Among those detained was a 17-year-old identified as a key figure inciting violence online. Images have surfaced showing aggressive acts against Jews in Antwerp, leading many to fear an alarming “copycat” trend could be gaining ground. Antwerp’s conservative mayor, Bart De Wever, emphasized the city’s commitment to the Jewish community’s security, responding forcefully to this weekend’s events.

The players were reportedly chased by a crowd wielding sticks and knives, according to German news site Tagesspiegel daily.

Players from TuS Makkabi, a youth under-17 soccer team in Berlin, were reportedly chased and assaulted on Thursday after playing against DJK Schwarz-Weiß Neukölln, according to international media reports. The players were reportedly chased by a crowd wielding sticks and knives, according to German news site Tagesspiegel daily. Players from the opposing team reportedly yelled “Free Palestine” at the Jewish team, one of the player’s fathers told the media. The children were also allegedly spat at repeatedly, and the father claimed the referee failed to intervene.

David Menzies was manhandled and arrested by Toronto police on Sunday while attempting to question anti-Israel protesters demonstrating in a Jewish neighbourhood.

The United Kingdom is doubling down on its censorship and those who dissent from the official narrative.

Proving it doesn’t value free speech, the UK has fined a “conspiracy theorist” $58,000 for the crime of speculating that the Manchester Arena bombing was staged. Two survivors of the 2017 Manchester Arena bombing were awarded £45,000 ($58,000) in damages on Friday after they won a harassment case against a conspiracy theorist who had claimed the attack was staged by the UK government, according to a report by RT.

And if there is no agreement by end May it dies. Or we get a meaningless treaty. Or we leave WHO.

The Dossier and Open The Books partnered to reveal a government scandal.

(Reuters) - Oil prices fell about 2% on Monday after China's stimulus plan disappointed investors seeking fuel demand growth in the world's second-biggest oil consumer and as the U.S. dollar edged higher.

Brent crude futures were down $1.83, or 2.48%, to $72.04 a barrel by 1444 GMT while U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude futures were at $68.47 a barrel, down $1.91, or 2.71%. Both benchmarks fell more than 2% on Friday. The U.S. dollar index, a measure of its value relative to a basket of foreign currencies, slightly overshot the highs seen right after the Nov. 5 U.S. presidential election, with markets still waiting for clarity about future U.S. policy.

Bitcoin stood on the verge of $90,000 on Tuesday, riding a wave of euphoria since the election of Donald Trump as US president on expectations his administration will be crypto friendly.

The world's biggest cryptocurrency BTC= has become one of the most eye-catching movers in the week since the election and touched $89,637 in Asia - a gain of more than 25% since Nov. 5. It is surging along with Elon Musk's automaker Tesla TSLA.O, which is up nearly 40% since voting results rolled in as investors figure Trump's friends and interests will do well while he is in office. "Obviously (it's) a clear Trump trade as he is so supportive of the industry, and this can only mean more demand both for crypto stocks as well as the currencies themselves," said Nick Twidale, chief market analyst at ATFX Global in Sydney.

Origins of Money Metals Exchange

In the early two thousands and leading up to the financial crisis, myself and my brother, Stefan and brother-law, Clint, we were all precious metals investors because we were concerned about the state of things we saw, you know, the inflation that was coming potentially, you know, financial crisis at some point and, and really precious metals was just a way to kind of protect ourselves, a hard asset like gold and silver just seemed to make a lot of sense just really as a diversification. There were a lot of companies out there that were promoting rare coins and high premium products that aren’t necessarily good investments. And so we saw a gap in the market at that time and wanted to fill it by providing people with value and basically giving them access to gold and silver, very close to the actual melt value of the metal, which is the way that people should be investing in gold and silver.

Despite the incoming Trump administration's likely move to deregulate all things EV, that isn't necessarily going to stop California from continuing down its 'green' agenda path.

And people wonder why there's exodus from the state to places like Texas and Florida? Last week, the California Air Resources Board voted to amend the Low Carbon Fuel Standard, which requires fuel producers exceeding carbon targets to buy credits from low- or zero-carbon suppliers, according to Bloomberg. The updated rules accelerate target reductions, despite concerns over affordability as the state faces rising housing and energy costs. Governor Gavin Newsom is grappling with the economic strain on the nation’s largest state economy amidst this push for stricter climate measures.

Despite Republican rhetoric and Trump’s past policy on the Paris agreement, the incoming Trump administration is being heavily influenced by figures tied to carbon markets and efforts to implement dubious climate finance schemes.

While many Republicans for years have railed against the official narrative around climate change and many of the solutions promoted to mitigate it, climate finance is poised to make a comeback over the next 4 years, despite Republicans taking both the White House and the legislature by a significant margin. This is because many of the most influential names in the incoming Trump administration, as well as the previous one, have become intimately involved in creating carbon markets in recent years, while others have a long-standing track record of pushing carbon taxes and other forms of “carbon pricing.”

Good men praise virtue where bad men practice vice.

Marriage and childbirth in the West have been collapsing for a while now, and has gotten so absurdly out of control that it cannot be ignored. There are all sorts of reasons for this, too many to get into here for now, but I do want to briefly discuss some of the underlying issues why marriages have failed and childbirths are declining by extension. This is not meant to be an exhaustive study by any means but mainly to hit on the core issues and what the Bible says about it, and look at some of the reasons how we got where we are at today. I am not going to be writing from a worldly, secular perspective (unless I specify otherwise), but judging by what the scriptures say on this issue.

The Mattel toy company has come under fire for packaging toys for the upcoming ‘Wicked’ movie with a link to a porn site on the back of boxes.

‘Wicked’ is a prequel spin-off of The Wizard of Oz based on the Broadway musical featuring the well-known Wicked Witch of the West and her Good Witch friend, Glinda. The movie is set to premiere in theaters later this month. X users were quick to point out the supposed error Sunday morning. “If you buy your little girl a ‘Wicked’ doll, whatever you do don’t let them visit the website printed on the back of the box,” said one user.

A retired rear admiral, who served as the Navy's head oceanographer, will testify to Congress about the risks of UFOs that appear to traverse Earth's seas with impunity.

Rear Admiral Tim Gallaudet (ret.) has attested publicly in the past to 'an interesting correlation [...] where we see so many potential interactions of UAP [i.e. UFOs] and nuclear ships' — but has never before discussed the issue under oath. And increasingly, Rear Adm. Gallaudet has also given voice to growing concern among military officials that these strange apparent craft possess 'capabilities [...] beyond our current understanding of science, technology as well as engineering.'

Rabbi Yosef Berger revealed some amazing aspects of Donald Trump’s victory in the recent US Presidential election, most notably his potential role in building the Third Temple.

As the spiritual descendant of Rome, the nation that destroyed the Second Temple, Trump has the potential to do a tikkun, fixing the sin of Rome, and returning the glory to Western society. “Trump’s election is a necessary element of the geula (redemption) and a sign that the moshiach (messiah) is imminent,” Rabbi Berger said. “That is why Donald Trump in Gematria (Hebrew numerology) equals 424, which is the same as Moshiach ben David (Messiah from the house of David),” Rabbi Berger pointed out. “This certainly does not mean he will be the Messiah, but it indicates that he will play a role in preparing the way for the arrival of the Messiah. He clearly has this inclination.”

Ursula Von der Leyen receives another award. Listen to what she says 'Family ties & but it thrives because of the values we share'.

Share