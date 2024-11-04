One-time or recurring donations can be made through Ko-Fi:

"The best thing to do on November 5 is keep pummeling the Nazi regime in Kiev!"

Days after Russia launched a massive readyness drill of their nuclear forces, former Russian President and current deputy chairman of the country's Security Counsel Dmitry Medvedev says that the outcome of the US election doesn't matter, as both candidates believe "Russia must be defeated," and that if Donald Trump is elected and tries to intervene, he may be assassinated. Medvedev made the comments to his nearly 1.4 million followers on Telegram.

Western leaders do not fully appreciate Russia’s readiness to deploy nuclear weapons to protect itself, Dmitry Medvedev told RT

Washington and its allies mistakenly believe that Russia will never cross the line of using nuclear weapons, former President Dmitry Medvedev stated in an exclusive interview with RT on Saturday. Medvedev, who currently serves as deputy chairman of the Russian Security Council, suggested that current Western leaders are not as forward-thinking as their predecessors and fail to take into account Russia’s willingness to defend its existence using all means at its disposal.

The statements of General Herbert Raymond McMaster, former national security advisor to Donald Trump, are explosive

“In a sense, Joe Biden gave the green light to the Russian invasion. Anyway, Putin understood it this way: once the Russian invasion started, Washington offered Zelensky to leave his country, which prompted this response. “I need ammunition, no driver,'" the general stated. Alain Bauer, professor of criminology at the National Conservatory of Arts and Crafts, puts it this way: “Terrorists always say what they are going to do, dictators always do what they say”, Joe Biden's message to Putin is ambiguous, to say the least.

The agreement between the DPRK and Russia to send North Korean troops provides for bilateral benefits. In particular, Russia allegedly pledged to pay high salaries to the military, reports The Korean Herald.

Korean MP Wee Sung-luck, who was Seoul's ambassador to Russia, said in a commentary to The Korea Herald that joining the war against Ukraine was “not a bad deal at all” for North Korea. According to him, the financial and food crises in the DPRK are largely resolved thanks to Russian compensation for its contribution to the military effort against Ukraine. According to South Korean intelligence, in exchange for the North Korean military, Russia has pledged to supply 600-700 thousand tons of rice per year to the DPRK, pay $2,000 salaries to North Korean soldiers involved in the war against Ukraine, and share space technology.

Yoon "shouldn’t engage South Korea in a proxy war with North Korea... in a faraway land."

South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol is weighing directly providing arms to Ukraine, amid the ongoing reports that North Korea has sent some 10,000 troops to Russia, readying them to fight against the Ukrainian military. FT has noted of the decision in a fresh report that "Seoul has previously resisted entreaties from western allies to draw on its vast stockpiles of military armaments, preferring to contribute to Kyiv’s war effort through non-lethal aid." Seoul's "answer" to the north might indeed be to weaponize the other side, by providing badly needed 155mm artillery shells to Ukraine. So far this has only allegedly been done indirectly, by routing the shells to the United States.

Given the extensive promotion of strategic & relations in recent years, there was an expectation they would officially condemn the attacks

China and Russia's response to Israel's attacks on Iran has drawn widespread criticism, with many deeming the reactions insufficient and delayed. The Tehran-based Ham-Mihan daily newspaper emphasized that given the extensive promotion of strategic relations between Tehran, Moscow and Beijing in recent years, there was an expectation that Russia and China would officially condemn the attacks on Iran. The newspaper wrote: "Three days passed after the Israeli military attack on sites in three Iranian provinces before China’s foreign ministry responded. The Russian foreign ministry spokesperson also commented on the attack only hours afterwards. In the end, neither Beijing nor Moscow condemned Israel's actions."

Iran has informed Arab diplomats that it is planning a complex response with more advanced weaponry against Israel, reports The Wall Street Journal.

In defiance of US warnings against retaliatory strikes on Israel after its attacks on Iran last week, Iran is signaling plans for a complex response with more advanced weaponry, Iranian and Arab officials with knowledge of the strategy told The Wall Street Journal on Sunday. Iran has informed Arab diplomats that its conventional military will be involved in the response because four soldiers and a civilian were lost in Israel’s attack, according to Iranian and Arab officials. While this does not necessarily mean direct troop deployment, the regular army’s involvement suggests the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) may not act alone.

"We told the Iranians: We won't be able to hold Israel back."

Iran has kept up its saber-rattling in the wake of last week's Israeli aerial attack, which itself was the much anticipated response to the Iranian ballistic missile attack of October 1st. Washington is now warning Tehran that it "won't be able to hold Israel back" if the Islamic Republic retaliates, US and Israeli officials told Axios Saturday. "We told the Iranians: We won't be able to hold Israel back, and we won't be able to make sure that the next attack will be calibrated and targeted as the previous one," the US official said.

University officials claimed that the woman was suffering from "severe mental pressure and had a mental disorder."

Tehran’s security forces arrested an Iranian woman for stripping off her clothes in protest after she was allegedly assaulted for improperly wearing her hijab, in violation of Tehran’s strict modesty laws, according to international media reports and footage from Saturday. The young woman was assaulted by security forces at Tehran's Islamic Azad University, according to Iran International. A university official later confirmed her arrest.

Netanyahu praises reserve soldiers’ sacrifices, promises new support plan

Amid growing optimism about a ceasefire deal between Hezbollah and Israel, during a border visit on Sunday Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu reiterated that Israel aims to push the terror group north of the Litani River “with or without an agreement.” A ceasefire deal could be reached within 10 to 14 days, an Israeli official “not known for his optimism,” Channel 12 news political analyst Amit Segal, told the news channel on Sunday. Last Wednesday, Kan News published a draft outline of an agreement that is based on the full implementation of UN Resolution 1701, while granting Israel the right to act forcefully against any violation of the deal.

Questions are mounting over whether a 'Hezbollah operative' taken by Israeli special forces might have actually been a double agent.

In a daring mission Israeli forces snatched Imad Ahmaz, a Lebanese ship captain, from a building in the Northern Lebanese city of Batroun on Friday. The dramatic raid involved at least 12 naval commandos from Shayetet 13 – Israel's version of the Royal Navy's elite Special Boat Service - who moved Mr Ahmaz to an unknown location in the Mediterranean sea. Intelligence experts have claimed the remarkably different operation to remove Mr Ahmaz - compared to recent operations in Lebanon - suggests he could have been working as a double agent.

"Someone may be aware of the location of one or two, but I don't think there is anyone who is aware of the location of all of them."

Micha Kobi, a former senior member of the Shin Bet (Israel Security Agency), emphasized the enormous challenges Israel faces in dealing with Hamas and the return of the hostages in an interview on Sunday with Maariv. Micha Kobi is a former senior member of the Shin Bet and Yahya Sinwar's interrogator from his time in Israeli prison. "The main headquarters of Hamas is no longer operational, but nevertheless - there are other guerilla fighters who are fighting throughout the region on behalf of the organization, within the framework of local and even neighborhood headquarters of Hamas. Today, no one in all of Hamas knows exactly where all the hostages are being held."

Haaretz faces crisis after publisher's Hamas comments, as government and private subscribers abandon paper.

Hundreds of cancellations and subscription termination requests have hit the Haaretz since publisher Amos Schocken's comments, in which he referred to Hamas as ‘freedom fighters’ - Walla has learned. Since the outrage, Schocken has retracted and clarified his statements. Since Thursday's publication, several government ministries have requested to cancel their subscriptions, with each ministry having dozens of subscriptions. The Foreign Ministry alone cancelled 90 newspaper subscriptions. In internal meetings at Haaretz Group on Sunday, there was a discussion of "a crazy rate of cancellations and a sharp decline in newspaper advertising."

"The fear that a lot of people have is that this is a coordinated effort... importing illegals into swing states to rig elections"

“Undeniably," admits Pennsylvania Senator John Fetterman to podcaster Joe Rogan, "immigration is changing our nation." The two men spoke about a wide variety of political topics ranging from how Donald Trump won in 2016 to how immigration stands as a key issue in the election today. Specifically, Fetterman played the Democratic Party card, claiming that Republicans in 2024 "had an opportunity to do a comprehensive border-bipartisan-and that went down because Trump, he declared that that's a bad deal after it was negotiated with the other side."

Rasmus Lenefors, a Social Democrat from Sweden, travels to Pennsylvania to rally support for Kamala Harris, raising questions about foreign influence in American politics.

With only days remaining before the 2024 American presidential election, Swedish politician Rasmus Lenefors, a Social Democrat and municipal councilor from Huddinge, Sweden, joined the campaign efforts for Democratic candidate Kamala Harris in Pennsylvania. Lenefors’ goal is to help mobilize Democratic voters in this crucial swing state as Harris and Trump compete in a tight race.

The European Greens have joined Democrats in pressuring Green Party presidential candidate Jill Stein to withdraw from the race and endorse Vice President Kamala Harris, arguing her campaign could help former President Donald J. Trump reclaim the White House.

Stein remains steadfast in her bid, arguing that the Democrats are beholden to corporate interests—and in any case, removing her name from ballots is impossible at this juncture. The European Greens, a coalition of Green parties across Europe, allege that “Donald Trump has promised that if he becomes President again, he will extend abortion bans, deny members of the LGBTQIA+ community their rights, and deport migrants en masse.”

Vice President Kamala Harris‘s presidential campaign is implying they will attempt to force key counties in battleground states to keep counting votes until they attain victory.

In a recent press call, a senior Harris campaign official emphasized Democrats would work to ensure they hit their ballot marks in certain localities even if President Donald J. Trump declares victory on election night. The official, who requested anonymity, said such a move by Trump “won’t work.” They added: “He did this before. It failed.” The Harris campaign says it is focused on maximizing their base’s turnout and confidence in the closing days of the 2024 election. “We are focused on making sure that all of our voters have the information to get out and vote,” the campaign official said, highlighting efforts to protect the integrity of the voting process amidst what they claim are attempts by Trump to “sow doubt” regarding the election results.

... something is very wrong in our nation.

As we move to the conclusion of this election cycle, there seems to be only one thing about which all Americans agree. That is, that something is very wrong in our nation. In the latest Gallup polling, only 22 percent say they are satisfied with the direction of the country. The highest this has been over the last 16 years was 45 percent back in February of 2020. So, despite change in party control over these years, the sense that something is wrong in the country has persisted. More in the framework of this election, only 39 percent say they are better off than they were four years ago, and 52 percent say they are not better off.

Britain’s so-called ‘Conservative’ Party has elected its new leader, who will likely lead them into the next general election.

Olukemi Olufunto Adegoke Badenoch becomes the first Black woman to lead a major political party. Born in London to Nigerian parents and raised in Nigeria, Badenoch is a free market, libertarian-leaning former cabinet minister who has talked tough on topics such as mass migration and the European Union (EU), though during her time in parliament has actually voted for legislation that kept the UK tied to EU institutions while signalling her support for immigration.

Ezra Levant spoke with independent journalist Andy Lee about the accused traitors working with China and other foreign governments.

When nearly half of all small businesses are struggling so much that they can’t even pay their rent, you have an enormous economic crisis on your hands.

The last time that we witnessed anything like this was during the peak of the COVID pandemic, but here in 2024 we don’t have a major global health crisis to blame for our catastrophic economic performance. In March 2021, 49 percent of small business owners in the United States could not make their rent payments, but that was because so many states had instituted lockdowns which were severely harming the economy. In September 2024, 48 percent of small business owners in the United States could not make their rent payments, but there is no excuse this time around…

Economic advisor to former President Donald Trump, Judy Shelton, joins GoldTelegraph's Alex Deluce for a captivating conversation spanning a wide range of subjects.

Judy Shelton is a Senior Fellow at the Independent Institute and author of the book Good as Gold: How to Unleash the Power of Sound Money. She is the former Chairman of the National Endowment for Democracy and former U.S. Director of the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development. She has testified before the U.S. Senate Banking, Senate Foreign Relations, House Banking, House Foreign Affairs, and Joint Economic Committee.

Silver used in the industrial and technology sectors accounts for more than half of the demand, and the uses for silver continue to expand.

Some of these innovations sound like they come straight out of a science fiction movie. According to the Silver Institute, industrial demand is expected to rise by 4 percent to a record 690 million ounces in 2024. Photovoltaics (PV) and automotive industries are the key drivers. Specifically, new, higher-efficiency N-type solar cells being phased in require more silver than older solar panel technology. While the solar sector is the fastest-growing silver consumer, researchers continue to find new uses for the metal. The Silver Institute highlighted some of the advancements using silver in the latest edition of Silver News.

Microsoft founder and multi-billionaire philanthropist recently said that he believes that some sort of a “new religion” or “new philosophy” will be needed as people become more acclimated to artificial intelligence in their everyday lives, referring to this as a “potential positive.”

Gates made these controversial remarks on the “Possible” podcast, co-hosted by LinkedIn co-founder Reid Hoffman, where Gates discussed some of his recent projects, ways to fight climate change, work on food alternatives to reduce emissions, the rapid development of AI, and more.

Developed and funded by the ecumenical group TryTank Research Institute, Cathy uses large language models from OpenAI’s ChatGPT and has ingested the Book of Common Prayer and the entire Episcopal Church website.

The following report is by John Brandon at Business Insider (excerpts): “Cathy, what should I do about my social anxiety?” An acronym for Churchy Answers That Help You, Cathy is a new AI chatbot that answers faith-based questions from the perspective of a friendly, knowledgeable Episcopalian. Despite its feminine name, the “priestbot,” as Cathy sometimes calls itself, is genderless. There are no ornate flowing robes or croziers, either. But like a wise cleric, Cathy jumped right in with an answer.

One of the main connections between Cincinnati and Northern Kentucky could be closed for weeks after a fire under the Daniel Carter Beard Bridge damaged its steel structure, officials said Friday.

The blaze at the Sawyer Point 1000 Hands Playground, which sits under the bridge, was initially reported at 3:20 a.m., Cincinnati Fire Chief Frank McKinley said. The flames reached more than 40 feet and set fires on the bridge as well. Officials said about 60 firefighters were sent to fight the inferno. The massive fire caused significant damage to the Ohio approach to the bridge which could take days or even weeks to repair and will likely cost millions of dollars, according to Matt Bruning, the Ohio Department of Transportation press secretary.

A FLOODED underground car park in Valencia has sparked fears of a "mass grave" as torrential rain batters the holiday island of Majorca.

The number of people killed by the devastating floods has risen from 207 to 211 - and is expected to climb much higher as 2,000 people are still missing across Spain. Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez announced on Saturday that 5,000 soldiers will be deployed - 4,000 today and 1,000 tomorrow morning - on top of the at least 2,000 already on the ground. A further 5,000 police officers will also be deployed to flood-hit areas, as well as a Spanish navy ship to accommodate helicopters. Addressing the nation, the PM said: "We are talking about the largest deployment of state security forces and bodies of the armed forces that has ever been made in our country in times of peace."

It's official purpose is to be a floating power plant but with a power supply like that anything is possible...

