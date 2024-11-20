One-time or recurring donations can be made through Ko-Fi:

The changes were flagged in September amid escalating tensions with NATO

Russian President Vladimir Putin has authorized a new nuclear doctrine, bringing into force changes he first announced in September. The order was published on Tuesday alongside a revised version of the key military document. According to the new doctrine, Russia may use nuclear deterrence to prevent aggression by hostile powers and military blocs that possess weapons of mass destruction or large arsenals of conventional weapons. Countries that provide their sovereign space for other parties to prepare and launch an attack against Russia are subject to the policy as well. An attack by a single member of a bloc, including one that does not have nuclear weapons, will be considered an attack by the entire collective. The same would apply where a nation that does not formally belong to a military organization is backed by a nuclear power. Russia’s new nuclear doctrine (KEY POINTS)

Air defenses have intercepted five US-made projectiles and damaged another, the Defense Ministry in Moscow has said

The Ukrainian military has launched multiple US-made ATACMS missiles at Russia’s Bryansk Region, some of which have been intercepted, the Russian Defense Ministry reported on Tuesday. US President Joe Biden reportedly authorized the use of American-supplied weapons for strikes deep inside Russia last week. Moscow had previously said that long-range strikes with Western weapons would constitute a direct war between NATO and Russia. According to the statement, Kiev fired six long-range ballistic missiles identified as ATACMS early on Tuesday morning. Five of them were intercepted with S-400 and Pantsir air defense systems, while another was damaged and hit the ground at a Russian military site in Bryansk Region, causing a fire that was quickly dealt with. The Russian military claimed that no damage was caused by the incident.

The November 19 ATACMS missile strike against Russia's Bryansk region means that the US allowed Ukraine to use these missiles to strike into Russia’s territory, which in turn means the United States de facto declared war on Russia, says Russian military expert and air defenses historian Yuri Knutov.

“This is essentially an act of declaring war upon our country,” he told Sputnik. According to Knutov, this is exactly why the Biden administration and the Pentagon refrained from officially confirming giving Kiev the permission to use those missiles against Russia, to thus avoid making an official declaration of war. He argues that this is a part of a scheme by three countries – the US, France and Britain – to de facto wage war against Russia, pointing out that Paris and London also moved towards allowing Ukraine to use French Scalp and British Storm Shadow missiles against Russian territory.

RIO DE JANEIRO (Sputnik) - Russian Foreign Minister Sergey lavrov on Tuesday has called the use of the ATACMS ballistic missiles in Russia's Bryansk Region a signal that the West is seeking an escalation of the Ukraine conflict.

Earlier in the day, the Russian Defense Ministry said that the armed forces of Ukraine struck with six ATACMS ballistic missiles at the Bryansk Region. "You ask me a question, how do I know that what the New York Times published is true or an attempt to test the waters? I don't know. The fact that ATACMS missiles were used repeatedly in the Bryansk region tonight is, of course, a signal that they want an escalation," Lavrov told a news conference after the G20 summit in Brazil.

MOSCOW (Reuters) -Russia has begun serial production of mobile bomb shelters that can protect against a variety of threats including shockwaves and radiation from a nuclear blast.

The emergency ministry's research institute said the "KUB-M" shelter could offer protection for 48 hours against these and other natural and man-made hazards. Among those it listed were: explosions and shrapnel from conventional weapons; falling debris from buildings; dangerous chemicals and fires. The "KUB-M" looks like a reinforced shipping container and consists of two modules - a room for 54 people and a technical block. More modules can be added if needed, the institute said.

Allowing Ukraine use American missiles against Russia is an impeachable act, Congressman Thomas Massie has claimed

President Joe Biden has violated the US Constitution and ought to be impeached for permitting Ukraine to fire American-supplied long-range missiles into Russia, Congressman Thomas Massie has said. Multiple US outlets reported over the weekend that Biden had lifted the restrictions on Kiev’s use of US-supplied rockets. While the White House has neither confirmed nor denied the news officially, a volley of missiles was fired at Russia’s Bryansk Region early on Tuesday. “By authorizing long range missiles to strike inside Russia, Biden is committing an unconstitutional Act of War that endangers the lives of all US citizens,” Massie, a Republican from Kentucky, posted on X (formerly Twitter) on Monday.

President Joe Biden has approved providing anti-personnel land mines to Ukraine, the Washington Post reported on Tuesday, citing two US officials.

An official, cited in the story, said Ukraine had committed to not using the mines in densely populated areas.

Among the many slips between cup and lip of which I have warned await Trump and his administration is the long gap between the election of the President and his inauguration in office.

As I pointed out, this long time–two and one-half months–gives the current administration the ability to commit the policies of the new president in directions to which he is opposed. In former times when American politics were still civilized and respectful, the party in office was careful not to commit the President-elect to courses of action that the people had rejected. This political courtesy ceased when the Democrat Party became an ideological party determined to replace a merit-based society, redefined as “racist,” with a DEI privileged-based society based on race and gender in which the important values are Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion, all words defined to destroy the power and community of white ethnic heterosexual Americans.

"All it takes is three missiles and British civilization will collapse."

Kim: "Western countries are using Ukraine as a shock force in the war against Russia."

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un delivered a fiery speech where he stressed the importance of accelerating the country’s nuclear weapons program in response to Western threats. In the address to the North Korean Army issued days ago, Kim said, "The United States has already converted its alliance with the [South Korea] into a nuclear-based one and created an 'Asian NATO' in haste by cementing its military ties with Japan and South Korea." The North Korean leader stressed that US nuclear deployments to the region, joint war games with South Korea and Japan, and building military blocs aimed at Pyongyang are all intolerable to North Korea.

On November 14, 2024, the London-based Saudi daily Al-Sharq Al-Awsat published an article[1] reporting that Yemen's Iran-backed Ansar Allah Movement (the Houthis) had enrolled "hundreds" of African immigrants in Houthi military mobilization camps in the capital Sanaa and its outskirts, as part of "recruitment campaigns targeting all groups" aimed at bolstering the group's fighting for the "liberation" of Palestine.

According to the article, the group has sent over 220 such immigrants in recent days, including children and the elderly, to "secret military courses" in the region under the title "Al-Aqsa Flood." The information was attributed to "informed Yemeni sources." The article detailed that the Houthis engaged in "persecution, kidnapping, attraction, and brainwashing operations" to recruit new operatives for the group's military courses. It noted that the African immigrants recently recruited had been previously captured and transferred from Yemen's Sa'dah governorate, "the group's main stronghold," to military training camps established "away from the monitoring and supervision of international organizations."

The Islamic Republic of Iran has inflicted the United States' first major strategic defeat in the West Asia region, the commander of the IRGC Basij paramilitary said on Tuesday.

"The defeat of the United States in the contemporary era in the West Asia region was its first major strategic defeat. This defeat was the greatest defeat the United States has faced since its founding," General Gholamreza Soleimani told Tehran media on Tuesday. Soleimani also said Israel is economically crippled amid the war in Gaza against Iran-backed Hamas, while Iran's largest militia in Lebanon, Hezbollah, continues daily exchanges with Israel. Attacks have also been launched from Iran's militias in Yemen, Syria and Iraq since Hamas's October 7 attacks on Israel last year.

Iran promised to cap its stock of near weapons grade nuclear fuel on condition that no censure resolution will be issued at a Wednesday meeting of the UN nuclear watchdog, Reuters said citing reports to the body's member states.

The confidential reports by the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) say Tehran has made preparations to cap the stockpile at around 185 kg (407 lbs). Iran also agreed to consider accepting the appointment of four additional experienced IAEA inspectors. However, diplomats told Reuters that Western powers are pushing for the censure resolution at the IAEA Board of Governors meeting despite Iran's reported offer. The Wall Street Journal also quoted sources as saying that France, Britain and Germany (known as the E3) will move forward with the resolution in the Wednesday meeting.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was blunt about that strategy, telling the Knesset plenum on Monday, that Israel was negotiating under fire.

US special envoy Amos Hochstein urged Israel, Lebanon, and the Iranian proxy group Hezbollah to seize the opportunity before them and agree to a ceasefire that would end the war that has raged since October 8. “We have a real opportunity to bring this conflict to an end,” Hochstein told reporters in Beirut on Tuesday, adding, “This is a moment of decision-making.” He spoke amid the Biden administration’s optimism that an opportunity to end the war is close. Both Israel and Lebanon have seen a US proposal for a ceasefire which is based on the implementation of United Nations Security Council Resolution 1701, which ended the Second Lebanon War in 2006 but was never fully implemented.

Netanyahu says captives will be freed regardless, even as defense officials said to warn him that a ceasefire deal is the only way to rescue

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu vowed on Tuesday that Hamas would not rule in Gaza after the war, seemingly rejecting efforts to reach a ceasefire with the terror group still partially intact as he visited an Israeli military position in the enclave. The premier also reiterated an offer to lavishly pay Gazans who turn over Israeli hostages, upping the reward to $5 million for each captive, after previously suggesting Israel would pay “several million” for their recovery. The visit came as Israel presses an offensive in northern Gaza to root out resurgent Hamas activity, and amid dire warnings about the condition of the Israeli hostages who remain captive some thirteen months after they were abducted by Hamas-led terrorists on October 7, 2023.

An official at FBI headquarters in Washington is warning that the bureau’s security clearance division is politicized and can’t be trusted to screen President-elect Donald Trump’s nominees for top administration jobs.

The allegations of political bias at the FBI’s security division, or SecD, were revealed in a protected whistleblower disclosure sent to the House Judiciary Committee, which The Washington Times reviewed. The official said the security clearance process has been “contaminated by the political agendas of [security division] officials and other executives in the FBI.” The process is also subordinate to the same FBI executives Mr. Trump promised to sweep out of the agency, the whistleblower said.

US President-elect Donald Trump said on Tuesday that he was not reconsidering the nomination of former Congressman Matt Gaetz as attorney general.

Trump, asked if he was reconsidering the nomination, replied "No." He was speaking in Texas after the launch of a rocket by Elon Musk's SpaceX. Trump did not respond when asked how far he was willing to go to get Gaetz confirmed.

The news of President Trump’s return to the Oval Office and his excellent cabinet nominations may be causing Biden Deep State officials to undertake desperate measures to evade accountability.

As The Gateway Pundit reported, Trump sent shockwaves throughout the political world on last Wednesday after announcing Gaetz as America’s next leading law enforcement official. Trump called him a “deeply gifted and tenacious attorney” who will “end Weaponized Government, protect our Borders, dismantle Criminal Organizations, and restore Americans’ badly shattered Faith and Confidence in the Justice Department.”

Following the recent presidential election, Springfield, Ohio, has seen a noticeable departure of Haitian migrants, who fear potential policy changes under President-elect Donald J. Trump’s incoming administration.

The town, with a population just shy of 60,000 according to the 2020 census, experienced significant growth over recent years as between 15,000 and 20,000 Haitian migrants moved in under the Biden-Harris government, straining local resources and services. Many migrants arrived with temporary protected status (TPS), which allowed them to live and work legally in the United States. However, President-elect Trump indicated plans to revoke such permits, raising concerns among migrants about mass deportations. Some have already relocated to other areas within the U.S., such as New Jersey, Boston, and nearby Dayton, while others are considering returning to former host countries like Brazil.

Protestors supporting Hamas in Gaza stormed the Hart Senate Office Building in Washington, D.C. on Tuesday. The demonstrators, shouting “Free Palestine” and blowing whistles, marched about the building’s first-floor lobby in what was a chaotic scene.

The demonstrators unfurled several large banners in front of the flat, black, brutalist sculpture meant to represent five mountains in the center of the Hart building’s lobby. The banners read “Fund Jobs. Not Genocide,” “Fund Education. Not Genocide,” and “Fund Healthcare. Not Genocide.”

On Sunday, a pro-Hamas thug in Toronto viciously attacked our reporter Alexa Lavoie with a flagpole, and shockingly, Toronto Police stood by and did nothing — even after being shown the video evidence. Ezra Levant is demanding justice, vowing to hold these cowardly cops accountable and take legal action if they refuse to act

"You’re a white person, you have no right to tell us what to do. White people should step the fck back."

15 November 2024 – Protests under the banner of “No Meloni Day” erupted across Italy today, devolving into acts of violence orchestrated by radical left-wing students and pro-Palestinian agitators. In a shocking escalation, twenty police officers in Turin were hospitalized after rioters deployed a chemical weapon. This incident exposes the dangerous extremism and anti-democratic tactics employed by these groups.

Turin: The Epicenter of Violence. In Turin, what began as a protest against education reforms quickly spiraled into a coordinated assault on law enforcement. Rioters, many of them students, burned an effigy of Education Minister Giuseppe Valditara before breaching police barricades near Piazza Castello. The situation reached a horrifying peak when a rudimentary chemical weapon was detonated, releasing noxious fumes that incapacitated 20 officers.

An Afghan asylum-seeker in Switzerland entered the Shrine of Our Lady of Einsiedeln southeast of Zurich and vandalized the famous statue of the Black Madonna.

The Afghan man climbed the alter, ripped off the clothing on the Black Madonna, took off her crown, and placed it on his head. He wore the crown and clothing until police arrived to arrest him. The shrine of the Black Madonna was established in the 9th Century.

Mainstream Britain might finally be waking up to the fact that it elected a totalitarian government that increasingly seems to behave like the Chinese Communist Party. Children as young as nine are currently being investigated by the police for non-crime hate incidents. According to the Daily Mail:

"A nine-year-old child is among the youngsters being probed by police over hate incidents... Officers recorded incidents against the child, who called a fellow primary school pupil a 'retard', and against two schoolgirls who said another student smelled 'like fish'. The youngsters were among multiple cases of children being recorded as having committed non-crime hate incidents (NCHIs), The Times discovered through freedom of information requests to police forces."

President Donald Trump has announced the nomination of Dr. Mehmet Oz as the next Administrator of the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS).

The announcement underscores Trump’s commitment to tackling “America’s Healthcare Crisis” with a focus on prevention, cost-efficiency, and a strong challenge to the “illness industrial complex.”

Gattaca, the 1997 dystopian science fiction film by Andrew Niccol,was prescient. It anticipated the inauguration of a newly class-stratified society based on genetics, the manipulation of genes to ‘improve’ humanity – or rather eugenics, to be more precise, where those with supposedly ‘superior’ genes were termed the ‘valids,’ and those with putatively ‘inferior’ genes the ‘in-valids’ (with a rather pointed double entendre, to highlight the implications of such a vicious class system).

If this makes you think of similar genetic practices among the Nazis in the previous century, you would be spot on. If this makes you imagine the dystopian future we face if so-called vaccine passports were to be imposed, (a move, which, at the time, unbelievably, the WHO rejected) you would also be right. It would trigger the construction of the same kind of two-tier society as in Gattaca, with the same, predictable constant surveillance, control, and resentment as concomitant features.

US large bankruptcies hit 570 year-to-date, the most since since 2010, a year after the Financial Crisis. In October, September and August 60, 59 and 63 filings were recorded, respectively. Bankruptcies are at crisis levels.

“That was when they suspended the Constitution. They said it would be temporary.”—Margaret Atwood, The Handmaid’s Tale

This is how it begins. This is how it always begins, justified in the name of national security. Mass roundups. Raids. Indefinite detentions in concentration camps. Martial law. The erosion of habeas corpus protections. The suspension of the Constitution, at least for select segments of the population. A hierarchy of rights, contingent on whether you belong to a favored political class. This is what you can expect in the not-so-distant future. Once you allow the government to overreach the restraints imposed by the Constitution, no matter what that threat might be, it will be that much harder to restrain it again, no matter which party is at the helm.

X has initiated a High Court challenge against Ireland’s media authority, Coimisiún na Meán, over a newly introduced censorship code that imposes stringent regulations on video-sharing platforms.

The contentious safety code, finalized in October, emerged following the enactment of Ireland’s Online Safety and Media Regulation Act. Rooted in the European Commission’s Audiovisual Media Services Directive (AVMSD), the code obliges platforms under Irish jurisdiction to implement measures shielding users—particularly children—from harmful content. Platforms found non-compliant could face severe penalties, including fines of up to €20 million or 10% of annual revenue, whichever is greater.

Umm where are the cars in this ad? Is this for fashion?"

British sports car manufacturer Jaguar, one of the most celebrated motorsport brands, first gained prominence in the 1950s with its iconic C-Type and D-Type sports cars, securing seven victories at the prestigious 24 Hours of Le Mans. Jag launched the iconic E-Type at the 1961 Geneva Motor Show and has since produced stylish vehicles for the general public and racing teams.

A sexuality expert who called for parents to ask permission from their child before changing their diaper has come under fire on social media.

Deanne Carson appeared on the ABC on Tuesday, speaking about how to establish a ‘culture of consent’ within the home, starting at birth. Ms Carson bills herself as a ‘sexuality educator, researcher, speaker, author and ultimate keeper of a straight face when dispelling children’s misconceptions about bodies and baby making’ according to her website. Ms Carson provided an example of how parents can begin to implement the culture when changing nappies. She said, ‘I’m going to change your nappy now. Is that okay?’ Of course, the baby did not respond, “Yes, mum, that’s awesome. I’d love to have my nappy changed.”

As artificial intelligence rapidly becomes a part of people’s everyday lives, whether in work or leisure, researchers are warning that this reliance on AI will cause a massive dip in critical thinking and decision making leading to a new phenomenon some are dubbing “system 0.”

Daily Galaxy reported: Nobel laureate Daniel Kahneman’s groundbreaking work on cognitive processes identified two primary modes of thinking : System 1 (fast and intuitive) and System 2 (slow and deliberative). However, recent research published in Nature Human Behaviour suggests the emergence of a third mode – System 0. System 0 represents an externalization of reasoning facilitated by AI technologies. This new cognitive pathway allows humans to delegate complex data processing tasks to artificial intelligence systems, potentially augmenting our mental capabilities. However, it also raises concerns about our growing dependence on these external cognitive resources.

Rare Artifact Offers Glimpse into Ancient Judean Administration.

Archaeologists in Jerusalem have unearthed what is being hailed as the “most beautiful seal from the First Temple period ever discovered in ancient Jerusalem,” according to Navot Ram, excavation director at the Israel Antiquities Authority. The artifact, found in the historic City of David, features a striking winged figure alongside an inscription in paleo-Hebrew script. Experts believe the seal was used by a high-ranking official in the Kingdom of Judah to sign documents, a practice that was common among administrative elites during the First Temple era, which dates back to the 10th-6th centuries BCE. “This seal provides a rare and tangible connection to the bureaucratic workings of the ancient Judean kingdom,” said a spokesperson from the City of David. Its detailed craftsmanship and well-preserved paleo-Hebrew script highlight the sophistication of the period’s artisans and scribes.

