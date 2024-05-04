One-time or recurring donations can be made through Ko-Fi:

"The Russians are in a separate compound and don't have access to US forces or access to our equipment", the US Secretary of State confirmed.

Russian and American troops have been using the same military base for weeks as tensions between Washington and Moscow skyrocket amid the Ukraine war. Vladimir Putin’s men are reportedly using the Air Base 101 alongside US soldiers in Niger, a US defense official and another source familiar told CNN earlier this week. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin confirmed reports but stressed that the Russians are in a separate air hanger in the African military site.

French President Emmanuel Macron has once again brought the possibility of Western 'boots on the ground' in Ukraine back into international headlines, after first controversially floating that the idea can't be ruled out months ago.

In a fresh interview with The Economist, Macron said the possibility of injecting NATO troops into the conflict would "legitimately" arise in the scenario the Russia broke through the front lines and if the Zelensky government specifically made such a request. Macron explained to the magazine that "if Russia decided to go further, we will in any case all have to ask ourselves this question" of sending troops. He called his prior words before NATO-member defense ministers in Paris urging them to not rule out troops a "strategic wake-up call for my counterparts."

Sending NATO troops to Ukraine could spark an all-out nuclear war, Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto has warned

Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto has condemned the latest remarks from French President Emmanuel Macron about the option of sending troops to Ukraine, and has warned such a move could ultimately spark an all-out nuclear war. Speaking to French broadcaster LCI on Thursday, Szijjarto was asked for his take on Macron’s renewed threat to deploy his country’s troops to back up Kiev. The diplomat strongly condemned the idea, saying that the French leader’s comments themselves have contributed to escalating the situation.

Kiev is openly readying for a new attack on Russian territory, with the support of its Western backers, FM spokeswoman has said

Any Western-backed Ukrainian attack against Russia’s Crimean Bridge or Crimea itself will be met with a powerful revenge strike from Moscow, Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova has said. The warning follows a recent post by Ukraine’s envoy to the UN, Sergey Kislitsa, which had a threatening tone, implying that the bridge connecting the Russian peninsula to the Krasnodar Region will not be standing by the end of the year.

On April 24, US President Joe Biden signed a massive $95 billion foreign aid bill which earmarked $61 billion for Ukraine. At the time, Biden promised shipments would begin “in the next few hours” but more than 10 days later, its effects on the battlefield have yet to materialize.

The lack of an impact of the latest US aid package to Ukraine on the frontlines can be boiled down to two things: It was never what it was billed to be, with estimates suggesting only $14 billion of the $61 billion are marked for new weapons and not simply refilling US stockpiles, and a complete lack of manpower that Ukraine can use on the front.

US intelligence officials assess that Russia and China are working more closely together on military issues, including a potential invasion of Taiwan, prompting new planning across the government to counter a potential scenario in which the countries fight in coordination.

“We see China and Russia, for the first time, exercising together in relation to Taiwan and recognizing that this is a place where China definitely wants Russia to be working with them, and we see no reason why they wouldn’t,” Director of National Intelligence Avril Haines said Thursday in testimony to Congress. Republican Senator Mike Rounds of South Dakota asked Haines about such a potential scenario during a hearing of the Senate Armed Services Committee. He also asked the head of the Defense Intelligence Agency about the Pentagon’s planning for such a possibility.

The push to remove Hamas leaders from Qatar comes as growing frustration arose from Hamas's unwillingness to accept ceasefire proposals.

US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken warned Qatar last month that they should expel Hamas senior officials if the terror group rejects another ceasefire proposal, the Washington Post reported Saturday morning. Qatar reportedly responded that they told Hamas leadership to be prepared for a scenario in which they would be forced to leave the country. Three senior officials cited in the report claimed Qatar was preparing for Hamas’s expulsion for months due to frustration with Hamas’s unwillingness to accept ceasefire proposals, frustration that has grown with Hamas's lack of response to the current proposal.

Hamas leadership has not deserted Qatar, leader Ismail Haniyeh is in Turkey for 'diplomatic' reasons, sources say.

Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh has been in Turkey for over 12 days, leading some in the Arab world to question why, Israel Hayom reported. Asharq Al-Awsat reported Thursday morning that Haniyeh's stay in the country raises questions regarding whether Hamas leadership has temporarily moved to Turkey. According to reports, Haniyeh arrived in Turkey leading a delegation of senior officials on April 19. One day later, he met with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in Istanbul. But Haniyeh remained in the country for over a week after the meeting.

Hamas leadership approved the implementation of the first phase of the hostage deal, according to a senior Hamas official.

Hamas will announce soon that it agreed to the Egyptian mediation proposal, according to Saturday Arab media reports. Palestinian newspaper Al-Quds reported that the announcement would come within days, while Qatari government-aligned newspaper Al-Sharq reported that it would come within hours. “In light of recent contacts with the mediator brothers in Egypt and Qatar, the Hamas delegation will head to Cairo [on] Saturday to complete the discussions,” Al-Sharq quoted Hamas as saying.

Sources tell Politico the IDF has informed aid groups and the Biden administration of a plan to begin removing Gazans from Rafah ahead of an invasion.

The IDF has informed aid groups and the Biden administration of a plan to begin removing Gazans from Rafah ahead of an invasion, a US official and two other people familiar with the situation told Politico on Friday. The IDF recently told the US government and aid groups operating on the ground that they had developed a plan to move people out of Rafah to al-Mawasi, a small strip of land on the southern Gaza coast. The IDF sent a map of the area to aid workers this week, a copy of which Politico obtained.

Channel 12 reports that Israel and Hezbollah are close to reaching an agreement that would see the terror group retreat away from Israel’s northern border and allow Israeli civilians to return to their homes in northern communities that have been evacuated since October.

The deal on the table has been brokered by the US and is similar to UN Security Council Resolution 1701, which ended the 2006 war between Israel and Hezbollah and stipulated that the terror group must retreat from the border with Israel to the north of the Litani River. Hezbollah has increasingly violated those terms over the years. The deal brokered by US envoy Amos Hochstein will first require a hostage deal between Israel and Hamas that restores calm in Gaza, Channel 12 says.

A University of North Carolina student who defended the US flag from anti-Israel protesters said he was willing to put his life on the line and said they would have had to take the flag “over my dead body.”

Like many other US campuses, the quad of the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill was attacked by anti-Israel protesters who descended on a flag flying at half mast to commemorate four Charlotte officers who were killed in the line of duty. At one point, the protesters removed the American flag and replaced it with a Palestinian flag.

Mohammad Moazzeni, head of Shiraz University in Fars, made the offer to students demonstrating against Israel's actions in its war against Hamas in Gaza, Iranian state-owned outlet Press TV reports.

One of Iran's most prestigious universities is offering scholarships to US students who have been expelled for taking part in pro-Palestinian protests. Mohammad Moazzeni, head of Shiraz University in Fars, made the offer to students demonstrating against Israel's actions in its war against Hamas in Gaza, Iranian state-owned outlet Press TV reports. "Students and even professors who have been expelled or threatened with expulsion can continue their studies at Shiraz University and I think that other universities in Shiraz as well as Fars Province are also prepared [to provide the conditions]," he said, according to the outlet.

The Iran-back terror organization offers those who have been suspended from their studies to study in Yemen.

The Yemen-based terrorist Houthi movement is offering students, who have participated in anti-Israel protests on US college campuses and were suspended as a result, to study in Yemen, the country's Sana'a University stated on Friday. "We are serious about accepting students who have been suspended from universities in the United States for their support for the Palestinians," a senior official at Sana'a University, which is controlled by the Houthis, told Reuters. "We are fighting this battle with Palestine in every way we can."

A new undercover report by the O’Keefe Media Group claims that leaders of the intelligence community, including former Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) Director and Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and former CIA Director Gina Haspel, withheld information from former President Donald Trump throughout his administration.

On Wednesday, Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.) publicly called for the Select Subcommittee on the Weaponization of the Federal Government to investigate the allegations raised by the O’Keefe Media Group regarding federal agencies withholding information from a sitting president.

Russiagate, documentsgate, insurrectiongate, pornstargate and the phony civil and criminal trials being orchestrated against President Trump demonstrate that Democrat attorney generals, prosecutors, and judges have no integrity, no respect for law, and regard law as a weapon to be used against those who stand in the way of their agendas.

Consider, for example, the 34-count indictment brought by black Trump-hater New York city district attorney Alvin Bragg solely on the basis of Bragg’s assertion that Trump falsified business records by reporting extortion payments to an aging pornstar, who apparently threatened to make accusations to disrupt Trump’s presidential campaign unless Trump paid her off, as a legal expense instead of a campaign contribution to his campaign.

A stunning new poll shows that more than 100 million Americans, 41% of the nation’s population, believe there could be another civil war in America within the next five years.

The Rasmussen Reports document on that foreboding expectation was released on Thursday. It said “41% of Likely U.S. voters believe the United States is likely to experience a second civil war sometime in the next five years, including 16% who consider such a scenario Very Likely.”

Encouraging Polling Data, Needed Emergency Campaign Unveiled

On April 19, 2024, Members of the U.S. Senate and House, together with leaders of the Sovereignty Coalition, held a Capitol Hill press conference to voice their opposition to the imminent adoption of two World Health Organization (WHO) treaties that are set to be agreed to in just 37 days. Participants denounced the Biden administration’s intention to approve these treaties that surrender U.S. sovereignty, compromise states’ rights, and undermine, if not terminate, constitutionally guaranteed freedoms.

United Nations Under-Secretary-General for Global Communications Melissa Fleming recently gave a speech at Boston University’s Center for Emerging Diseases, explaining what can be done to combat so-called health mis- and disinformation generated by AI, and presented accepting a “digital integrity code” later this year.

“In the post-pandemic era, artificial intelligence (AI) has played a major role in the dissemination of information. AI has also facilitated the spread of misinformation and disinformation across social media platforms through algorithms that amplify posts designed to generate outrage and de-prioritize posts from institutions like the United Nations, which work to dispel these false narratives.”

Health Canada assures the public that the novel mRNA COVID-19 injection 'benefits continue to outweigh any potential risks,' yet internal emails highlight discrepancies between this public communication and private discussions.

Genomics expert Kevin McKernan’s dissection of Pfizer’s mRNA COVID-19 vaccine vials sparked discussions among top regulators, including the US FDA, Europe’s EMA and Health Canada when he discovered the SV40 promoter in the shots. This contaminant was undisclosed during authorization filings and regulatory disclosures, as acknowledged by Health Canada’s regulatory leader Dean Smith via emails obtained through access to information, and continues to raise concerns over potential health risks, like fertility impairment and adulteration claims.

As I read this article on LifeSite News, I was greatly saddened to see the lack of compassion and the callous regard for human life in the Canadian health system.

On March 29, Normand Meunier, a 66-year-old quadriplegic man, was euthanized at home after developing bed sores and a major pressure ulcer on his backside. The ulcer and bed sores, resulting from a lack of specialized care (and a lack of common decency) at the hospital in Saint-Jérôme, Quebec, were so severe that muscle and bone were exposed and visible. First off, he was placed on a hospital stretcher for 95 hours (almost 4 days). Now, anyone who has been on such a stretcher knows that they are not comfortable for long periods of time. They are only meant to be used for transporting patients to diagnostic procedures, to their beds, or to surgery.

In the last five years, England and Wales has witnessed a significant rise in DIY abortions at home due to policy changes allowing self-administration of abortion pills.

(Christian Concern) — In the last five years across England and Wales, at least 39,000 women have been treated at NHS hospitals for complications arising from failed or incomplete DIY medical abortions at home; in the past, these complications would have been treated at the abortion providers’ facilities. Five years ago, abortion was only provided at approved abortion facilities. On December 27, 2018, the Secretary of State for Health and Social Care permitted women to self-administer the second part of a medical abortion, misoprostol, at home.

Although Hippocrates, reportedly the founder of Western medicine, said, “Let food be your medicine and medicine be your food”, medical schools now provide almost no information about nutrition.

In the Shadow of Flexner is a groundbreaking documentary film by Justin Smith that exposes the century-old corruption that forever altered the trajectory of healthcare. At the heart of this riveting narrative lies the Flexner Report, a document published in 1910, the insidious purpose of which was to eradicate all traces of natural medicine from the educational landscape. In an era when conventional doctors faced public skepticism, the Flexner Report became the tool of choice for industrial capitalists seeking to monopolize medicine.

Electric vehicles pose environmental problems and national security issues and compromise the safety of drivers, former CIA operations officer says

Electric vehicles are often touted as the green alternative to gas-powered vehicles, but one expert believes that if people knew the truth about EVs, they would think twice before purchasing one. Bryan Dean Wright, a former CIA operations officer and host of the podcast "The Wright Report," told Fox News Digital that electric vehicles pose environmental problems, national security issues and compromise the safety of drivers, making them a less than desirable alternative to gas-powered vehicles.

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese's latest push for stringent internet censorship will continue to spark debate over free speech.

Following his more recent online censorship demands, Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese is doubling down and has advocated for more stringent controls on what is labeled as “misogynistic” online content. This initiative comes as plans are set for a national cabinet session in 2024 focused on women’s safety, which will address online harassment, among other issues. This move marks another significant focus by the government, ostensibly on enhancing women’s safety, but raising alarms about potential overreach in curtailing free speech, as its other speech-related policies have done.

The next time you call 911 in an emergency, the team that comes to rescue you could be a swarm of cyborg cockroaches! Researchers in Asia are preparing armies of these hybrid insects to act as a strange alternative to first responders.

The roaches, controlled by tiny onboard computers, were designed to carry out search and rescue missions in potentially hazardous environments. Specifically, teams at Singapore’s Nanyang Technological University and Osaka University examined how algorithm-controlled cockroaches navigate through dusty and rocky terrain to reach their target.

Officials warned that the Houston area is facing “life-threatening” flood conditions as severe weather pummels parts of Texas.

A flood watch is in effect Thursday in southeastern Texas and Louisiana. Numerous flash flood warnings are also in effect, as up to 8 inches of rain has already fallen in some parts of southeastern Texas Thursday. Additional rounds of rain are expected to continue through Friday in these areas. Gov. Greg Abbott issued a disaster declaration as severe weather and flooding threatened the state.

Seal Presented to the Mayor

A unique discovery was made during archaeological excavations carried out in the Western Wall Plaza, Jerusalem, a few years ago, on behalf of the Israel Antiquities Authority (IAA) and in conjunction with the Western Wall Heritage Foundation. The important find was a First Temple period clay seal, stamped with the phrase “[belonging] to the governor of the city.” This adds to the growing number of recent finds supporting the Bible’s account of Jerusalem being the center of a robust kingdom in the First Temple period from the days of kings David and Solomon down to the Babylonian captivity.

