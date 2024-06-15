One-time or recurring donations can be made through Ko-Fi:

Kiev must withdraw its troops from Russia’s new territories, the president has said

Ukraine must remove its troops from Russia’s new regions before any meaningful peace talks can begin, President Vladimir Putin has said. Moscow rejects Kiev’s claims of sovereignty over five formerly Ukrainian regions, four of which voted to join Russia in 2022. However, fighting continues in the Donetsk and Lugansk People’s Republics and Kherson and Zaporozhye Regions. Ukrainian troops must be removed from these territories, Putin said on Friday at a meeting with Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and other senior Russian diplomats.

The Ukrainian leader has rejected Russia’s terms for ending the conflict

The terms Russian President Vladimir Putin outlined for ending the conflict are an “ultimatum” to Ukraine and as such unacceptable, Vladimir Zelensky has said. Speaking at a meeting with senior Russian Foreign Ministry officials on Friday, Putin said that Kiev would have to cede all the territory of four regions that chose to join Russia and guarantee it would never join NATO before peace talks could begin.

Western leaders are doubling down on NATO's proxy war against Russia, with disastrous consequences for their domestic and international standing.

Volodymyr Zelensky and sponsoring his regime Western world leaders are gathering for a summit to discuss the country’s ongoing conflict with Russia at Switzerland’s Burgenstock Resort this weekend. The sprawling compound, which boasts multiple five-star hotels and scenic views of Alpine landscapes, is known as one of the world’s top luxury mountain resorts. A spa and fine dining round out the amenities at the destination, known for hosting politicians, celebrities, and other high-profile guests.

It’s not impossible that the Ukraine conflict could eventually lead to a nuclear conflict, in which there will be no winners

Is it possible that NATO forces could become directly involved in the military conflict between Russia and Ukraine? Until recently, such a question seemed very hypothetical given the high risks of escalation of the military confrontation between the US-led bloc and Russia into a large-scale armed conflict. But this scenario should be taken seriously now. The direct participation of individual NATO countries or the entire bloc in hostilities could gradually spiral out of control. Crossing red lines can lead to the belief that there will be no consequences for engaging in war. The result of such movements can manifest itself at an unexpected moment and lead to a much more dangerous situation than the current one.

The U.S. House of Representatives has recently passed an amendment as part of the National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) for Fiscal Year 2025.

The amendment H.R. 8070 will automatically register all draft-age male U.S. residents with the Selective Service System for a possible military draft, based on information from other Federal databases. This new system of automatic draft registration would replace the existing system, in place since 1980, in which young men have the freedom to decide whether or not to sign up for the draft. According to People’s World, the automatic draft registration proposal was initiated by the Selective Service System (SSS) as part of its annual budget request to Congress.

unmissable military signal...

A US Navy fast-attack submarine has surfaced and arrived in Cuba's Guantanamo Bay, just on the heels of a group of Russian warships having arrived in Havana merely the day prior. The American nuclear-powered USS Helena arrived at the US base on Thursday, while a Canadian navy patrol ship has followed on Friday. The Pentagon's US Southern Command in a statement called it "a routine port visit...while conducting its global maritime security and national defense mission." While both Moscow and Washington have tried to downplay these mirror deployments to Cuban waters, the whole spectacle is reminiscent of the Cold War, given it seems clear the US is using the nuclear submarine to signal strongly in response to Russia.

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis held a news conference to discuss the appearance of Russian warships in Cuban waters and blamed Joe Biden’s ‘posture of weakness’ for allowing it to happen.

Last week, Russian state-run media announced a group of four ships, including a frigate and a nuclear-powered submarine, would be making a port call in Havana between June 12 and June 17. Military.com reports: The Pentagon deployed three Navy destroyers and maritime patrol aircraft this week to keep tabs on a group of Russian ships that conducted missile exercises and reportedly got within 30 miles of the Florida coast. “In accordance with standard procedure, we’ve been actively monitoring the Russian ships as they transit the Atlantic Ocean within international waters,” a defense official, who spoke on the condition his name not be used, told Military.com in an emailed statement Wednesday.

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The G7 group will provide $50 billion in loans to Ukraine by the end of the year, which will be repaid from profits generated from Russia’s frozen assets, according to a statement issued after the summit in Italy’s Apulia and obtained by Sputnik.

“With a view to supporting Ukraine’s current and future needs in the face of a prolonged defense against Russia, the G7 will launch 'Extraordinary Revenue Acceleration (ERA) Loans for Ukraine', in order to make available approximately USD 50 billion in additional funding to Ukraine by the end of the year,” the statement read. The G7 intends to provide financing that will be repaid by “future flows of extraordinary revenues stemming from the immobilization of Russian Sovereign Assets held in the European Union and other relevant jurisdictions”.

Berlin reportedly fears that German companies could be flagged as vehicles used for bypassing the restrictions

Brussels has failed to agree on a new round of sanctions against Russia due to Germany’s opposition to the proposed plan to punish companies doing business with Moscow, Reuters reported on Friday night, citing EU diplomats. According to Reuters, EU members were scheduled to discuss the sanctions on Friday evening, but the issue was “withdrawn from the meeting agenda at the last moment.”

NATO's official website says the wording "NATO expansion" is a myth...

The official website of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization has since January of this year featured an entire page which seeks to "debunk" what it calls "Russian disinformation on NATO". The series of "myths" that the official NATO page sets out to dispel in one section mocks the very term "NATO expansion"—strongly suggesting that it's so misleading, the words shouldn't even be used in conversation or in media reporting. Here is what NATO claims as part of its 'debunking' and setting forth of 'facts'...

Theodor Weimer issued the scathing rebuke against the ruling government at an event organized by the Bavarian Economic Advisory Council.

German business leaders are coming out against the ruling left-liberal government, and the CEO of Deutsche Börse AG, a multinational corporation that operates the Frankfurt Stock Exchange, one of the biggest stock exchanges in the world, is now labeling the current government’s policy as “a disaster” on a range of issues, including migration and economic policy.

The Biden administration is working on what is considered to be one of the largest immigration relief plans in recent history, CBS News reported on Friday.

Citing four officials familiar with the matter, the plan will enable hundreds of thousands of undocumented migrants to gain legal status. The program, known as 'Parole in Place', would offer work permits and protection against deportations for undocumented immigrants married to US citizens, as long as they have lived in the US for a minimum of 10 years.

“Biden is not well. Everyone knows this even those who support him…the difference is they don’t care and that’s the most frightening aspect of this situation.” — Edward Dowd

They’re kidding, right? That “Joe Biden” is capable of being president? Not just for another four-year term, but right here and now? This has got to be the most pitiful case of national gaslighting since 218-AD when the Romans installed 14-year-old Heliogabalus to front for their empire. Like “JB,” he reigned for four years (before the praetorian guard offed him). The Danish historian of ancient Rome, Barthold Niebuhr, said of him: “. . . [He] had nothing at all to make up for his vices, which are of such a kind that it is too disgusting even to allude to them.”

"critical to NATO’s strength"...

The US has inked a $23 billion deal with Turkey for 40 F-16 warplanes. Washington promised to sell dozens of the advanced fighter jets to Ankara and upgrade scores of Turkish F-16s in exchange for Turkey approving Sweden’s NATO membership. The AFP reported the deal was signed on Thursday. "The contract was signed and delegations from both sides are negotiating the details," Turkish defense ministry sources told the outlet.

The crew of a Greek-owned vessel damaged in an attack by Yemen's Houthis has been evacuated, and the abandoned ship is drifting in the Red Sea, the United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations said on Friday.

One sailor from Tutor, the Liberia-flagged coal carrier, remains missing, officials in the Philippines said. The attack near the Yemeni port of Hodeidah on Wednesday caused severe flooding and damage to the engine room and left Tutor unable to maneuver.

The US military is preparing to temporarily remove its humanitarian pier off the coast of Gaza because of anticipated sea conditions, a US official says, the latest challenge to the effort that has been hampered by bad weather since it was put into place in May.

The floating US military pier off Gaza had just resumed bringing humanitarian aid into the enclave after being suspended over the weekend. The official, speaking on the condition of anonymity, says that the pier will likely be moved to the Israeli port of Ashdod until sea conditions improve.

Talks had hit a snag after Hamas proposed alterations to the Biden administration's multi-phased plan to bring about an end to the war.

The United States is waiting for Israel to announce the completion of its military operation in the southern Gaza city of Rafah before proceeding with hostage deal-ceasefire negotiations, the Hezbollah-affiliated Lebanese news outlet Al-Ahkbar reported on Saturday morning. "The Americans are waiting for Israel to announce the end of its military operation in Rafah to resume the currently halted communications regarding the negotiations," the Al-Ahkbar cited Egyptian and Qatari sources as saying.

During a meeting of the G7 Summit, which consists of the United States, Canada, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom and Italy, world leaders called for Israel to prevent escalation in Lebanon and to prevent the isolation of the Palestinian Authority, according to Israeli media on Friday.

The group said they were "particularly concerned" about the situation on the border between Israel and Lebanon and called "on all parties to maintain restraint and avoid further escalation." They also called on Israel to "cease any action that weakens the Palestinian Authority in the West Bank." Israeli media speculated the announcement was aimed at the actions of Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich, who has refused to transfer funds to the PA.

Defense chief slams France’s ‘hostile policies’ toward Israel amid war, prompting spat with Foreign Ministry; homes damaged as Lebanese terror group keeps attacking northern towns

Defense Minister Yoav Gallant on Friday ruled out joining an initiative promoted by French President Emmanuel Macron in which France, the United States and Israel would form a contact group to work on defusing escalating tensions with Hezbollah on the northern border. “As we fight a just war, defending our people, France has adopted hostile policies against Israel,” Gallant said in a statement. “In doing so, France ignores the atrocities committed by Hamas against Israeli children, women and men.”

US President Joe Biden's envoy, Amos Hochstein, expected to arrive in Israel on Monday in an effort to prevent the recent escalation between Israel and Hezbollah from turning into an all out war.

US President Joe Biden's envoy, Amos Hochstein, is expected to arrive in Israel on Monday in an effort to prevent the recent escalation between Israel and Hezbollah from turning into an all out war, two Israeli officials told Axios’ Barak Ravid on Friday. Over the last few days, preventing violence on the Israeli-Lebanese border from erupting into a war turned into an urgent priority for the White House, second only to getting a ceasefire in Gaza, US officials said.

The Public Health Agency of Canada has an entire bureaucracy called the Pandemic Instrument Team dedicated to negotiations that will strengthen the World Health Organization mandate and orchestrate unified response plans. Tamara Ugolini from Rebel News reports.

A Calgary man whose 27-year-old autistic daughter is seeking Medical Assistance in Dying (MAiD) has abandoned his desperate, ongoing legal pursuit to block the process.

An expedited appeal hearing is now scheduled for June 28. He had earlier filed two separate appeals with the Alberta Court of Appeal to keep in place an injunction preventing his daughter (who is referred to as MV in court documents), from ending her life, which Court of King’s Bench Justice Colin Feasby lifted in a March 25 decision.

This is absolutely heartbreaking.

There is not enough testing for bird flu among people and animals in the US, says Dr Nirav Shah, principal deputy director of the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) – but he is wary of pushing the issue and damaging fragile trust among farm workers and owners.

“We would like to be doing more tests,” Shah said. “We’d like to be testing particularly not just symptomatic workers, but anyone on a farm who is exposed.” But, Shah said, “right now we want to be in a role where we’re building trust with farms and farm workers.” For the general public, the risk is still low, the CDC says. But the risks are elevated for agricultural workers in close contact with animals – and potentially the people around them.

"Our troops deserve better than to be served lab-grown meat, produced in bioreactors with immortalized cells and chemicals..."

A Pentagon contractor that has received more than $500 million from the Defense Department wants to produce lab-grown meat for America's soldiers in order to "reduce the CO2 footprint" at Defense Department outposts, the Free Beacon reports. BioMADE, a public-private DoD contractor, "is a Manufacturing Innovation Institute (MII) sponsored by the U.S. Department of Defense (DoD) with a vision to build a sustainable, domestic, end-to-end bioindustrial manufacturing ecosystem," according to a project overview posted last month. It is seeking proposals to develop "innovations in food production that reduce the CO2 footprint of food production at ... DoD operational environments," which include "novel cell culture methods suitable for the production of cultivated meat/protein," aka lab grown meat.

This is the first post in a series highlighting the problems and flaws in the proposed UN Cybercrime Convention. Check out our detailed analysis on the criminalization of security research activities under the proposed convention.

The United Nations Ad Hoc Committee is just weeks away from finalizing a too-broad Cybercrime Draft Convention. This draft would normalize unchecked domestic surveillance and rampant government overreach, allowing serious human rights abuses around the world. The latest draft of the convention—originally spearheaded by Russia but since then the subject of two and a half years of negotiations—still authorizes broad surveillance powers without robust safeguards and fails to spell out data protection principles essential to prevent government abuse of power.

The Gates Foundation continues to bankroll various initiatives around the world aimed at introducing digital ID and payments by the end of this decade.

The scheme is known as the digital public infrastructure (DPI), and those pushing it include private or informal groups like the said foundation and the World Economic Forum (WEF), but also the US, the EU, and the UN. And now, the UK-based AI and data science research group Alan Turing Institute has become the recipient of a renewed grant, this time amounting to $4 million, given by the Gates Foundation.

Meta Platforms Inc. has long been using artificial intelligence to help it serve users content and ads it thinks are most likely to interest them, but its new chatbot has thrust the company’s use of the technology back into the spotlight.

The Meta AI chatbot embedded in the company’s platforms—Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp—can be used for searches and to answer questions. A promotional page shows you can ask it for recipes, to generate images or to put together lists of popular guitar songs to play. But it’s also prompted some users to wonder how Meta’s AI systems use their data and what, if anything, they can do to opt out of the new feature.

An artificial intelligence candidate is on the ballot for the United Kingdom’s general election next month.

“AI Steve,” represented by Sussex businessman Steve Endacott, will appear on the ballot alongside non-AI candidates running to represent constituents in the Brighton Pavilion area of Brighton and Hove, a city on England’s southern coast. “AI Steve is the AI co-pilot,” Endacott said in an interview. “I’m the real politician going into Parliament, but I’m controlled by my co-pilot.”

A Mexican journalist claiming to be in possession of alien corpses is looking to American and European scientists to confirm their authenticity.

Two newly unearthed 'alien' mummies from Peru have caused waves of controversy since x-ray and ultrasound data on the bodies was unveiled this past March, with archeologists fearing they may be ancient humans dug up by tomb raiders. Journalist and UFO researcher Jaime Maussan confirmed to DailyMail.com that more in-depth 'analyses are being done' — and he's suing Peru's government for the right to ship the bodies to more advanced labs in the US.

