Ahead of the "Russia and China: Cooperation in a New Era" conference in Moscow on Thursday, Russian International Affairs Council (RIAC) Director General Ivan Timofeev told Russian state-owned news agency Tass about the increasing likelihood of a full-scale war between Russia and the West. "A full-scale war is not is not a foregone conclusion, but unfortunately, its likelihood is growing," Timofeev said in an interview with Tass. He said, "One option is that there will be a great rise in confrontation between us. At the root of this is the Ukraine issue, as the West continues to provide large-scale military assistance to Kyiv."

The Biden administration has greenlit the use of American long-range strike systems by Ukraine to launch attacks deep into Russia. This puts the entire planet in a “shockingly” dangerous situation, says former DoD analyst and US Air Force Lieutenant Colonel Karen Kwiatkowski.

President Biden has knowingly or unwittingly brought the risk of a world-ending nuclear conflict much, much closer after listening to “neoconservative advisors who really don’t have a lot of perspective on the nuclear dangers that they’re walking into” instead of military specialists and okaying Ukraine’s use of NATO weapons to strike the Russian hinterland, Kwiatkowski told Sputnik.

The Hungarian prime minister says the US-led military bloc’s involvement in Ukraine is bringing it closer to a global conflict

The European Union and NATO member states are getting “closer to war” with Russia every week, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban said on Friday in an interview with local station Kossuth Radio. He pointed to recent media reports stating that Paris intends to send French soldiers to train Ukrainian troops, as well as reports that the US has given Ukraine permission to strike targets deep inside Russia using certain weapons.

Kiev has already prepared the necessary paperwork for foreign instructors on its military sites

The first group of French military instructors are on their way to Ukraine, senior Ukrainian MP Aleksey Goncharenko said on Friday. This comes just days after Ukraine’s top commander, Aleksandr Syrsky, announced that he had authorized the presence of French personnel in the country. “My sources informed me that the first group of French instructors is already on its way to Ukraine,” Goncharenko, a member of the Ukrainian parliament and delegate to the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe, wrote on X (formerly Twitter) on Friday evening.

Europe lacks TNT and other propellants for shells and missiles

As ukraine comes under mounting pressure on the battlefield, Europe is desperately scrambling to boost its puny production of artillery shells and missiles. In January the EU admitted that it had fallen well short of its pledge to provide Ukraine with one million shells by March 2024. On March 15th it allocated€500m ($542m) to ramp up production. But the biggest bottleneck is something that was an afterthought until recently: a shortage of explosives. The scheme in question is called the Act in Support of Ammunition Production (asap), and three-quarters of the funding, or some €372m, will be lavished on manufacturers of things that go boom.

Any agreement with Russia would be a “trap”, the Ukrainian leader claimed in an interview with The Guardian.

Any peace deal with Russia would be a “trap”, Ukraine’s Vladimir Zelensky claimed in an interview with The Guardian. Zelensky is currently promoting a “peace summit” that Switzerland is organizing on his behalf in mid June. He previously claimed that he insisted on excluding Russia from the event because otherwise it would “hijack” it. There is a legal ban on any talks with Russia in Ukraine as long as President Vladimir Putin remains in power.

Beijing is showing it’s willing to go to war over Taiwan, and it’s preparing for the inevitable consequences behind the scenes

Last week, William Lai was inaugurated president of the self-governing island of Taiwan. Lai, a pro-independence hardliner who advocates formal separation from China, made a provocative speech affirming the wayward province's sovereign existence. China quickly responded by unleashing a military exercise around the island, which was, in Beijing’s own words, a drill on “seizing power” and forming an effective naval blockade. Although the drill was arguably pre-mediated and would have happened regardless, it was nonetheless the largest and most significant one China had held so far, bigger than the one which followed Nancy Pelosi’s controversial visit to the island in 2022.

The decision of Russia to remove the Taliban from “the list of Moscow-designated terrorist organizations” serves to empower and embolden the Taliban globally.

The world has reshuffled and continues to do so under the Biden administration, with the red-green axis tightening ever further. Russia also invited the Taliban to the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum in June. Since the war in Ukraine: Western investors seeking a slice of Russia’s vast resources have now been replaced by businesses from China, India, Africa and the Middle East. The budding Russian-Taliban alliance is a big slap in the face to Joe Biden, who miserably failed in Afghanistan. Russia is now expanding to fill the void Biden left.

The stablecoin sector is gaining momentum after a new Bloomberg report revealed that Russian commodities firms have adopted fiat-pegged digital currencies to execute cross-border transactions with Chinese counterparts.

Russian commodities firms, trading anything from base metals to timber, have started using Tether Holdings Ltd.'s stablecoin to settle cross-border transactions with Chinese customers and suppliers. These settlements are being routed through Hong Kong.

US announces sanctions against entities enabling Iran's drone program, in action seeking to disrupt the production and proliferation of UAVs used by Russia against Ukraine.

The US on Friday announced sanctions targeting entities it accused of enabling Iran's drone program, in Washington's latest action seeking to disrupt the production and proliferation of the unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) used by Russia against Ukraine, Reuters reported. “Today’s action reinforces our commitment to disrupt Iran’s production and proliferation of deadly UAVs that continue to be used by Russia against Ukraine and by regional terrorist proxies against our troops,” U.S. Treasury Department Under Secretary for Terrorism and Financial Intelligence, Brian Nelson, said in a statement quoted by the news agency.

The US military said on Friday that Yemen's Houthis launched two anti-ship ballistic missiles and one drone over the Gulf of Aden and four drones over the Red Sea.

Three of the drones fired over the Red Sea were destroyed by US forces and one crashed into the sea, the US military's Central Command said. Centcom also said it destroyed the drone fired over the Gulf of Aden.

US President urges Israelis to back latest proposal because "at this point, Hamas no longer is capable of carrying out another October 7."

US President Joe Biden on Friday gave remarks on the situation in the Middle East, in which he outlined the latest Israeli proposal for a ceasefire and hostage release deal, and urged both Israel and Hamas to agree to it. The Israeli proposal which was transmitted by Qatar to Hamas, Biden revealed, includes three phases, the first of which “would last for six weeks ... [and] would include a full and complete ceasefire, withdrawal of Israeli forces from all populated areas of Gaza, release of a number of hostages, including women, the elderly, the wounded, in exchange for the release of hundreds of Palestinian prisoners.”

Netanyahu sent a letter signed by all four Congressional leaders inviting him to deliver an address to Congress.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has officially been invited to deliver an address to Congress, according to a letter obtained by The Hill on Friday. House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-LA) sent Netanyahu a formal invitation to speak during a joint meeting of Congress, and the invitation featured the signatures of all four Congressional leaders: Johnson, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY), Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) and House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries (D-NY), according to The Hill.

Hezi Simantov discussed the recent release of the video of hostage Alex Tropanov, noting the coordinated nature of the propaganda tactic repeatedly used by Hamas.

Although the International Criminal Court in The Hague issued an order to stop activities in Rafah, Israel continued its military activities in the area. The harsh international reaction and condemnation of Israel came almost immediately. For example, Saudi Arabia condemned and accused Israel of murder, and the ambassador in Paris intended to propose to 'stop the massacre.' Hezi Simantov, a commentator and correspondent for Arab affairs of Channel 13 News, was interviewed this Wednesday morning by Udi Segal and Anat Davidov on 103FM radio and addressed this complex issue.

Police in Canadian city of Vancouver increase their presence at local Jewish institutions after an individual poured fuel and set the doors of the city's oldest synagogue on fire.

Police in the Canadian city of Vancouver have increased their presence at local Jewish institutions after a synagogue in the city was set on fire on Thursday night, CTV News reported. According to The Centre for Israel and Jewish Affairs (CIJA), an individual poured fuel and set the doors of Schara Tzedeck synagogue on Oak Street on fire. Earlier reports indicated that an incendiary device was thrown at the synagogue. The incident occurred at about 9:30 p.m. According to the Jewish Federation of Greater Vancouver, nobody was injured and damage to the building was minor.

Many critics thought the International Criminal Court had gone too far when its prosecutor asked for arrest warrants against Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Defense Minister Yoav Gallant.

But as the saying goes, "you ain't seen nothin' yet." Now, the prosecutor's office has threatened to prosecute criticism of... himself. Those who seek to defend Israel and stop the malicious, deeply antisemitic action against its leaders and against the Jewish state are now being told that their words and actions may also be a crime. This may sound like something out of Alice in Wonderland, but it is an effort not only to limit freedom of speech, but to limit the constitutional powers of the United States Congress.

The Orange Man’s guilty verdict will only make him stronger, and real jail time is unlikely

Members of the Democratic Party continue to fail to understand that the more mud they fling at the former president, the dirtier they look by comparison. On Thursday, a unanimous decision from a 12-person jury declared Donald Trump guilty on 34 felony counts, which could see the former president sentenced to 136 years in prison. There’s just one catch: the notorious Orange Man will never spend a single night behind bars. The worst that will happen for the Republican presidential frontrunner is that he will enter the race with a criminal record.

RFK Jr. and Joe Biden were also invited, but the sitting US president has declined

Tech entrepreneur Elon Musk has confirmed reports that he will host a live town hall event with presidential candidate Donald Trump, after criticizing his felony conviction as politically motivated. X (formerly Twitter), which Musk owns, has partnered with the TV network NewsNation to live-stream town halls with presidential candidates on both platforms, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing an individual familiar with the matter.

We have discussed in detail how Chinese, mostly military-aged men crossing the U.S. border, has increased 8,500% from March 2021 to March 2024, but that is just a small part of the bigger picture when we consider how much of America is literally owned by the Chinese, who with their close alliance with Russia, are hostile to the U.S. The chart provided in the above-linked ANP article, shown below again, offers a visual of what we are up against as the Biden regime allows more and more foreign nations, including from countries highly hostile to the U.S., into the country. A foreign army within our border.

In November last year, American border agents ordered that a freight train crossing into the U.S. be halted.

Homeland Security agent David Spitzer said in an affidavit that 13 Mexican nationals were discovered and many “attempted to abscond after the train was ordered to stop.” But the scene didn’t take place on the U.S. border with Mexico—it unfolded just south of Vancouver, where American prosecutors and law enforcement officers say they’re dealing with a huge increase in human smuggling from British Columbia.

For more than a decade, politician and the former federal chairman of the “Die Freiheit” party, Michael Stürzenberger, has been a vocal critic of Islam, holding popular presentations and conducting street interviews in Munich, Germany. His activities have frequently made him a target; he has been physically attacked multiple times by Muslims and their children for highlighting texts from Islamic religious books and critiquing the behavior and beliefs of their Prophet.

“If a nation expects to be ignorant and free in a state of civilization, it expects what never was and never will be.”—Thomas Jefferson

If America’s schools are to impart principles of freedom and democracy to future generations, they must start by respecting the constitutional rights of their students. Take the case of Lucas Hudson. With all the negative press being written about today’s young people, it’s refreshing to meet a young person who not only knows his rights but is prepared to stand up for them. Lucas is a smart kid, a valedictorian of his graduating class at the Collegiate Academy at Armwood High School in Hillsborough County, Fla.

Boston's 39-year-old Mayor, Michelle Wu, wants to follow in the footsteps of San Francisco, Philadelphia, Seattle, Denver, New York, and other liberal strongholds - where property crimes, including grand larceny and motor vehicle theft, have seen a sharp increase in recent years.

As the Daily Mail reports, Wu wants to make crimes including shoplifting and disorderly conduct off-limits to prosecution. She also wants to include certain categories of breaking and entering, wanton and malicious property destruction, larceny under $250, and trespassing as non-prosecutable crimes. She did toss in drug possession - which is fine as long as crimes like disorderly conduct and disturbing the peace are enforced.

Samoan police have reported that former University of Hawaii professor Caroline Sinavaiana-Gabbard, who is the aunt of former Congresswoman Tulsi Gabbard, was murdered at the GaluMoana Theater in Samoa.

According to Hawaii News Now, Sinavaiana-Gabbard, 78, was killed by Samoan playwright Papalii Sia Figiel, 57, after the two got into a heated argument at the GaluMoana Theater. Spectrum News reported Figiel stabbed Sinavaiana-Gabbard several times and beat her with a hammer until her death. After the violent act, Figiel allegedly fled to a friend’s house, where she was later arrested.

Several nations and non-state sctors have submitted official statements regarding the proposed amendments to the International Health Regulations and the "Pandemic Agreement."

Scientists in the United Kingdom have announced a “ground-breaking” vaccine that they claim could save people from bowel cancer.

In a statement from the British National Health Service, the state-run healthcare system confirmed that thousands of cancer patients would be given “fast-tracked access to trials of personalised cancer vaccines.” The statement read: The NHS today announced it has treated its first patient in England with a personalised vaccine against their bowel cancer, in a clinical trial part of NHS England’s new Cancer Vaccine Launch Pad. In a national first, father-of-four Elliot Phebve received the developmental jab at University Hospitals Birmingham NHS Foundation Trust, one of several sites taking part in the colorectal cancer vaccine trial sponsored by BioNTech SE.

The Biden Administration wants to prioritize organ transplants to low income patients and racial minority patients. A new proposal from Health and Human Services would allow hospitals to charge more for DEI transplants and penalize hospitals that give transplants to regular income people. Which means that making a decent living would put your life in jeopardy should you need an organ transplant.

After hitting all of the social justice buzzwords, Chief Public Health Officer Theresa Tam says Canada will help decide on the next steps for the pandemic agreement and amendments to legally binding international health regulations.

Canada’s Bill C-26, currently making its way through the country’s parliament, includes “secretive” provisions that can be used to break encryption, researchers are warning.

As far as its sponsors are concerned, Bill C-26 is cyber security legislation intended to amend the Telecommunications Act and other related acts. But the way the Telecommunications Act will be amended is by allowing the government to force companies operating in that industry to include backdoors in networks protected by encryption, a pair of University of Toronto’s Citizen Lab researchers suggest.

In short, China wants Boeing out.

China’s new knock-off passenger jet is waiting for approval as a replacement for the Boeing 737, and the Biden administration is only too willing to help the Chinese by demonizing an American manufacturer, with national security implications. As major media report, “Boeing’s crisis may open a gap for Chinese jets to fly through.” With a Trump presidency, this would not have happened, and it’s another reason why the DNC and its China-first allies want Trump permanently sidelined.

There are three layers to the U.S. state that lord it over the American people and the world: deep, middle, and shallow. It’s a typology of how technocracy works in practice. Let’s talk about how it works and how the layers interact.

Donald Trump popularized the term deep state, and it is a good one. There is a large and serious literature on the topic. It refers mostly to the long-operating and largely out-of-public eye intelligence agencies and their cut-outs in the private sector. It is inclusive of security agencies, which means CIA but also some portions of the FBI, NSC, NSA, CISA, DHS, top brass at the Pentagon, and more besides.

Will we soon see a major prophecy in the Book of Revelation be fulfilled? Global food prices have been skyrocketing and hunger has been spreading like wildfire all over the world.

We desperately need 2024 to be a year of good harvests, but unfortunately weather patterns are not cooperating at all and bad news about harvest forecasts just continues to pour in from many of the planet’s most important agricultural regions. Global food supplies just keep getting tighter and tighter, and the agricultural price spikes that we are witnessing right now are definitely quite ominous. Could it be possible that the stage is now being set for the global food crisis prophecy of Revelation 6:6? In that verse, we are warned of a time when food prices will soar to absolutely frightening levels…

Eternal youth-seekers and investors alike are getting increasingly excited about a concept called “Longevity Escape Velocity.”

This hypothetical idea borrows its name from “escape velocity,” the basic physics principle which states that objects can, at a certain speed, defy gravity’s pull. Longevity escape velocity suggests, similarly, that at some point in the not-too-distant future people will be able to escape the debilitating pull of death — and live indefinitely. Longevity escape velocity is our ticket to immortality. If only science could figure out how to cash it in.

Dramatic things are happening in the heavens at the same time that dramatic things are happening here on Earth.

As I started to write this article, the entire nation learned that a New York jury has found Donald Trump guilty on all 34 felony counts that he was charged with. Meanwhile, the coalition government in Israel has collapsed and it appears that there will be a new election by the end of this year. And all of this is taking place just as things are starting to get very “interesting” in the heavens once again. In fact, as the 6th month of 2024 begins we are going to see a spectacular “parade” of 6 planets line up in the sky…

