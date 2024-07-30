One-time or recurring donations can be made through Ko-Fi:

As we noted on Sunday, French bishops were outraged at the Olympics' opening ceremony over its blatant mockery of Christianity - in which transgender men and a child reenacted Leonardo da Vinci's "The Last Supper" - along with many other sexualized scenes that included a man with his testicles exposed and hanging out of his outfit. The display has led to worldwide outrage, including several corporate sponsors ditching the Olympics…he Olympics apologized for the ceremony, insisting "There was never an intention to show disrespect to a religious group" with the scene created by artistic director Thomas Jolly - also of Jewish descent, who notably excluded a depiction of, say, Mohammad and his young bride at the table.

Slovakia’s deputy PM has withdrawn from the closing ceremony, claiming its opening ‘abused the beauty of sport’

Slovakia’s deputy prime minister, Tomas Taraba, has announced that he will not represent his country at the closing ceremony of the Paris Olympics. Taraba was among the many who slammed Friday’s opening ceremony of the 2024 Summer Games as highly disrespectful to Christians. “I was supposed to represent Slovakia at the closing ceremony, but for the normal world, this Olympics will forever remain a symbol of degenerate decadence, which abused the beauty of sport and turned it into progressive political theater,” the Slovakian official wrote on his personal Facebook page. “Therefore, I decided not to participate in the closing ceremony.”

Several statues of socialist icon Hugo Chavez have been toppled after 'stolen' election...

Summary: While things were somewhat calm through much of the daylight hours on the streets of Caracas, tensions are now at boiling point and full-blown confrontations with police as thousands of opposition supporters have been literally walking, some from rural areas, to the Presidential Palace. BBC and CNN are confirming that Maduro's security services have fired tear gas and rubber bullets against outraged demonstrators who believe Sunday's election was stolen. Some US members of Congress have added their voice, urging the White House not to recognize the results of a Maduro victory.

The United States is leading a diplomatic dash to deter Israel from striking Beirut or major civil infrastructure in response to rocket attack on Majdal Shams.

The United States is leading a diplomatic dash to deter Israel from striking Lebanon's capital Beirut or major civil infrastructure in response to the deadly rocket attack on Majdal Shams, Reuters reported on Monday, citing five people with knowledge of the drive. Washington is racing to avert a full-blown war between Israel and Hezbollah after the attack in which 12 youths were killed, said the five people who include Lebanese and Iranian officials plus Middle Eastern and European diplomats.

Iranian President-elect Masoud Pezeshkian speaks to French President, says Israeli attack on Lebanon “could backfire and have severe consequences for the Zionists themselves.”

Iranian President-elect Masoud Pezeshkian warned on Monday that any possible Israeli attack on Lebanon “could backfire and have severe consequences for the Zionists themselves,” CNN reported. According to the report, Pezeshkian’s comment came during a phone call with French President Emmanuel Macron, ahead of Pezeshkian’s swearing in ceremony before the Iranian parliament on Tuesday. Macron and Pezeshkian also discussed “various issues and topics, including negotiations to lift anti-Iran sanctions, the war in Ukraine, and the latest situation and developments in Gaza and Lebanon,” the Iranian news agency Mehr reported.

Lebanon's foreign minister reportedly claimed that international officials promised Israel would only attack in a limited way, Kan reported on Tuesday morning.

The officials allegedly also promised that the attacks would not be in the area of ​​Beirut and the Rafik al-Hariri airport.

As locals call for him to leave, prime minister pledges a ‘harsh response’ against Hezbollah after 12 children killed in Golan Heights on Saturday

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was met by angry demonstrations on Monday as he visited the site of a deadly Hezbollah rocket strike in the Golan Heights town of Majdal Shams that killed 12 children on Saturday. A crowd of Druze residents dressed in black gathered outside the soccer field where 12 children were killed while Netanyahu toured with local leaders, and chanted in Hebrew for him to leave. A crowd of locals — about ten rows deep — pushed up against barriers as Netanyahu toured the area, some yelling at the premier, calling him a “murderer” and demanding that he leave.

Netanyahu, Herzog and IDF chief call for calm while right-wing leaders are outraged over arrests

Tumultuous scenes erupted on Monday afternoon at the IDF Sde Teiman base in southern Israel, after a mob, including several Knesset members, stormed the gates to protest the arrest of nine IDF soldiers suspected of maltreating a captured Hamas terrorist. Following reports of the arrests, as well as unrest that erupted between IDF military police officers and reserve soldiers stationed at the detainment facility, dozens of protesters descended on the base. Several people, including Israeli Heritage Minister Amichay Eliyahu of the Jewish Power (Otzma Yehudit) party and Knesset Member Zvi Sukkot of the Religious Zionism party, were filmed breaking into the base.

French President Emmanuel Macron warned his new Iranian counterpart Massoud Pezeshkian in a phone call on Monday against Iran's continuing support for Russia's war in Ukraine, the Elysee palace said in a statement.

Macron also told Iranian President Pezeshkian his nation had a role to play to avoid escalation in Lebanon-Israel tensions by halting support for destabilizing players. Iran should also stop the worrying escalation of its nuclear program and comply with international organizations, Macron said. Finally, releasing three French hostages would be a must in order to improve Franco-Iranian relations.

Experts reveal the implications of Russia's new decree allowing the use of foreign intellectual property without consent.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has granted chief designers the authority to utilize foreign intellectual property without the rights holder's consent. This decree, published on the Legal Acts portal, allows designers to specify and integrate necessary foreign technologies, equipment, or software for weapons development, bypassing traditional licensing protocols. This comes after Russia, under Putin’s directive, initiated the creation of a "compulsory licensing" body that issues permits for the use of foreign intellectual property without the consent of patent holders.

Warsaw’s deputy foreign minister has lashed out at Prime Minister Viktor Orban

Hungary can leave the European Union and NATO if it does not like the blocs’ policies, Poland's Deputy Foreign Minister Wladyslaw Teofil Bartoszewski suggested on Sunday. The comments came in response to Prime Minister Viktor Orban’s sharp criticism of Warsaw's policies the day before. During a visit to Romania, Orban had accused Poland of pursuing “the most sanctimonious and two-faced policy in the whole of Europe,” saying it is “obliviously doing business with the Russians,” while “morally lecturing” Budapest for doing the same.

An explosion and subsequent fire occurred at BASF’s Ludwigshafen site

At least 14 workers have been injured in an explosion and subsequent fire at the BASF Ludwigshafen plant in Germany, the multinational chemical giant has said. The incident unfolded on Monday afternoon when a blast was heard at the sprawling plant, the largest integrated chemicals production complex in the world. A thick plume of black smoke was seen emanating from the facility, with locals reportedly told to keep their windows and doors shut. Authorities later gave the all-clear and lifted the notice.

His preteen daughter is reportedly being trained to become North Korea’s next leader

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un’s preteen daughter is taking leadership lessons to take over the reins of the country, according to Bloomberg, citing South Korea’s spy agency. Seoul’s National Intelligence Service (NIS) reportedly told lawmakers in a closed-door session on Monday that Ju-ae is a candidate to be the next in line in the Kim family, which has ruled the country since its founding in the late 1940s. North Korea has hinted Kim Ju-ae as a candidate for successor at this point with lessons to succeed her father under way,” lawmaker Lee Seong-kweun of the ruling People Power Party was quoted as telling reporters after a parliamentary session. “They have been adjusting the level of propaganda and the frequency of her appearance, taking into account the public reaction on her,” Lee stated.

Huw Edwards stands accused of soliciting indecent imagery from minors and sharing it on a WhatsApp chat

Former BBC News at Ten presenter Huw Edwards has been charged with three counts of making indecent imagery of children, the Metropolitan Police announced on Monday. The former anchor is now set to appear at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday, the police revealed in a statement. “The offenses, which are alleged to have taken place between December 2020 and April 2022, relate to images shared on a WhatsApp chat,” the police said.

Canada’s addition of 2.3 million new immigrants in recent years is driving up housing prices, increasing spending, and exacerbating inflation, a Bank of Canada report says.

The report highlighted three main areas impacted by increased immigration numbers: housing, labour markets, and consumption. “Strong population growth in recent years has boosted demand for housing. This is adding to existing pressures on house prices and rents,” the bank said in its July 24 report, as first reported by Blacklock’s Reporter.

Ali Al-Shakati, a Muslim asylum seeker who arrived in the UK by boat last year and was on the MI6 watch list as well as known to Liverpool mental health services, carried out a horrifying stabbing spree in Southport, highlighting the state’s concerning disregard for the Islamic motivations behind such attacks.

In a horrifying and tragic incident, a 17-year-old asylum seeker, Ali Al-Shakati, has been arrested in connection with a brutal stabbing spree that left two children dead and eleven others seriously injured in Southport, Merseyside. The attack, which has once again raised concerns about the safety of the UK’s asylum policies and the effectiveness of its security services, took place at a children’s dance summer camp held at The Hart Space, a pregnancy care center on Hart Street.

Yasser al-Habib came to Britain as a refugee and has since vowed to undermine British values and install a sharia homeland within our territory.

Venezuelan national Jorge Chacon-Gutierrez, who shot a policewoman with in San Antonio, Texas, early Sunday morning, has been identified as an illegal immigrant.

The confrontation between the 25-year-old migrant and San Antonio Police Department (SAPD) officers occurred around 3 AM as the force responded to a domestic violence call. Upon arrival, officers found Chacon-Gutierrez lying in bed with a rifle. He opened fire on the officers, dying in the ensuing gunfight. It remains unclear whether the Venezuelan died as a result of the officers’ gunshots or if he committed suicide. The wounded officer, shot multiple times, underwent surgery Sunday morning. Doctors expect her to survive.

While no US vice president has ever been impeached, at least three presidents have been impeached by the US House including: President Andrew Johnson, President Bill Clinton, and President Donald Trump who was impeached in 2019 and 2021.

Last Tuesday, Representative Andy Ogles (R-TN) filed articles of impeachment against US Vice President Kamala Harris as part of an increase in Republican attacks on the VP as she starts her presidential campaign. In part, the impeachment calls on what Republicans have said was Harris’ failure to secure the border.

Special agent says former US President has agreed to be interviewed by the FBI as part of an investigation into his attempted assassination in Pennsylvania earlier this month.

Former US President Donald Trump has agreed to be interviewed by the FBI as part of an investigation into his attempted assassination in Pennsylvania earlier this month, a special agent said on Monday, according to The Associated Press. Trump said in a subsequent Fox News interview that he expected the FBI interview to take place Thursday. The expected interview with the 2024 Republican presidential nominee is part of the FBI’s standard protocol to speak with victims during the course of its criminal investigations.

With Kamala Harris now the presumptive Democratic Party nominee, it's worth remembering that the United States is still being actively run by a mentally deficient man who has no business anywhere near power.

For now, Joe Biden is still the president, and he's as senile and corrupt as he's ever been. Providing a reminder of that was an incredibly bizarre and concerning scene on Monday. Standing on an airport tarmac next to Air Force One, Biden was asked about his newly proposed Supreme Court "reforms" being "dead on arrival" in the House of Representatives. The president then quipped, "That's what he is," referring to Speaker Mike Johnson. When pressed for clarification, he doubled down, saying, "He is dead on arrival."

Senator Mark Kelly (D-AZ) may have aided the Chinese Communist state in developing high-altitude spy balloons.

In 2012, the Democrat Senator co-founded the high-altitude balloon firm World View and sought investment from the Chinese-based technology conglomerate Tencent, which owns the spyware app WeChat. Kelly is currently under consideration to be Kamala Harris‘s running mate in the 2024 presidential election. Tencent’s investment in Kelly‘s balloon company was facilitated by the future Arizona Senator in 2014 and again in 2016. New reports indicate that claims made by World View that the company had been cleared by the U.S. Defense Counterintelligence Security Agency (DCSA) are false—and the Kelly-founded balloon company’s business relations with Tencent and the Chinese defense industry did, in fact, raise national security concerns.

Instead of helping to build out American broadband access, Harris has allocated her time and energy to internet DEI programs.

A recent audit by the Treasury Inspector General for Tax Administration (TIGTA) has uncovered that nearly 6,000 employees and contractors of the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) collectively owe close to $50 million in overdue taxes.

U.S. Senator Joni Ernst (R-Iowa), who requested the audit, did not hold back in her criticism of IRS Commissioner Daniel Werfel. In a press release, Ernst introduced the Audit the IRS Act, which mandates annual audits of IRS employees and calls for the termination of any agent found to be delinquent on their taxes. “The spirit of 1776 is still alive and well with a tax revolt happening right now at the most unlikely of places in Washington, the IRS,” Ernst said.

Computer models & pseudoscience underpin "expert" advice

Large numbers of young women in their twenties and thirties are getting permanently sterilized in order to make absolutely sure that they will never get pregnant.

In the old days, it was extremely rare to hear of a young woman getting sterilized during her prime childbearing years, but now it is very common. As you will see below, many U.S. adults no longer consider having children or being married to be very important goals in life. Instead, a lot of them are focusing on other pursuits, and they don’t want unintended pregnancies messing that up. In some cases, young adults are taking things to the extreme by getting permanently sterilized. According to one national study, there was a very sharp increase in the number of tubal sterilizations and vasectomies immediately following the Supreme Court decision that overturned Roe v. Wade…

This is the second part in a series looking at the plans of the United Nations (UN) and its agencies designing and implementing the agenda of the Summit of the Future in New York on 22-23 September 2024, and its implications for global health, economic development, and human rights. Previously the impact on health policy of the climate agenda was analyzed.

The right to food once drove UN policy towards reducing hunger with a clear focus on low- and middle-income countries. Like the right to health, food has increasingly become a tool of cultural colonialism – the imposition of a narrow ideology of a certain Western mindset over the customs and rights of the ‘peoples’ that the UN represents. This article discusses how it happened and the dogmas on which it relies.

New Rule: When Jackasses demand money, they should have to state where the money comes from...

Secretary of the Treasury Janet Yellen on Climate Change. Good afternoon. I am very glad to be here at the Goeldi Museum with Inter-American Development Bank President Ilan Goldfajn and Governor Helder Barbalho and to have spent the day engaging with ministers from the region and leaders from the IDB and the private sector. I have seen today and throughout my week in Brazil the value of three key aspects of the Treasury Department’s approach to advance the Biden-Harris Administration’s international climate and nature and biodiversity agenda: strengthening relationships with allies and partners; making the international financial architecture work better for countries; and harnessing the power of markets.

OpenAI could lose as much as $5 billion in 2024, putting the startup at risk of bankruptcy within 12 months, according to a report.

The Sam Altman-led company is spending more cash than it should and that could force it to bankruptcy if it doesn’t get more funding within 12 months, reported The Information. OpenAI is on track to spend about $7 billion on AI training and another $1.5 billion on staffing, claims the report, citing undisclosed financial data and insiders. This spending is way higher than competitors like Amazon-backed Anthropic, which expects a 2024 burn rate of $2.7 billion.

Five Democrat senators have penned a letter to OpenAI CEO Sam Altman, as a form of not-so-subtle pressure to commit “to making its next foundation model available to US Government agencies for pre-deployment testing, review, analysis, and assessment.”

But, “pre-deployment testing by government agencies”? Are these guys sure this is how any democratic (no pun) government should be speaking to a private company? What Altman is really being asked, critics say, is to commit to even broader Big Tech-Big Government collusion.

Tucked away in the ancient redwood forests of Monte Rio, California, lies a 2,700-acre retreat known as Bohemian Grove.

This exclusive enclave hosts a private all-male membership that comprises some of the most influential figures in politics, business, and the arts. Annually, members of the Bohemian Club, which was founded in San Francisco in 1872, gather for a two-week retreat that is both a sanctuary from the public eye and a subject of substantial controversy. Bohemian Grove continues to be shrouded in mystique and controversy. While members may argue that the retreat serves as a critical decompression chamber away from the limelight, the secrecy surrounding its ritualistic activities fuels ongoing debates about transparency.

A drag queen who was one of the many torchbearers for the Paris Olympics had a message for the critics amid uproar over the opening ceremony which appeared to mock the Last Supper.

Nicky Doll was among the drag queens to carry the torch of the Olympic flame but also performed during one segment of the ceremony. Doll reposted an image on his Instagram Stories, claiming the image depicted was not of the Last Supper but the feast of Dionysius. “The opening ceremony did ruffle some feathers… and I LOVE it,” Doll wrote on his Instagram Stories on Monday morning. “You know why? Because the Olympics are the biggest stage in the world and us queer people have always been the audience of other people’s life and achievement and it is time that we are welcome in the space.”

A single county has reported more than 60 earthquakes in the last week, sparking a State of Emergency to be declared.

Scurry County in West Texas was hit by a 5.1-magnitude quake on Friday, which was felt as far north as Oklahoma, followed by a 4.5-magnitude the next day. The epicenter in Hermleigh has now experienced 62 seismic events since last Monday (July 23). County Judge Dan hicks declared a disaster in the county Friday to get assistance from the state and is asking anyone with damage or losses to fill out a survey that will help them identify the scope of damage in the area. The seismic events began on Monday, July 23 when reports flooded out of Texas after a 4.9-magnitude shook Hermleigh residents awake at 10:38pm CST, which was also felt in Oklahoma and New Mexico.

On Monday afternoon, an earthquake struck the Los Angeles region. The US Geological Survey reported a 4.9 magnitude quake with an epicenter near Barstow, California, approximately 103 miles northeast of Los Angeles.

The quake occurred at a depth of nearly five miles, as per the USGS. The magnitude was revised down from an initial report of 5.1. Additionally, the USGS reported quakes of 3.5 and 2.7 magnitude in the minutes following the initial earthquake. At the Warner Bros. Discovery – CNN’s parent company – offices in Burbank, about 115 miles southwest of the epicenter, the earthquake started as a slow roll and increased in intensity, lasting about 20 seconds.

Hinton is the first town east of Jasper, Alberta, where many evacuees reside temporarily. A police blockade and ongoing fires stands between them and a return to normalcy.

