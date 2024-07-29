One-time or recurring donations can be made through Ko-Fi:

Twelve killed, including children, and dozens injured, including six seriously, after rocket hits soccer field in Majdal Shams in northern Israel.

At least 29 people were injured - and 12 of them killed - when a rocket hit a soccer field on Saturday afternoon in the Druze town of Majdal Shams in northern Israel. Magen David Adom has reported that of the injured, six are in serious condition, three are in moderate condition, and ten suffered light injuries and shock. The soccer field is located near a park, and among the injured and killed are children and teens, ages 10-20 years old. Initial investigations by the IDF show that the aerial defense system had difficulty intercepting the rocket. The incident is under investigation.

‘Get out of here, you trash!’: Mourners assail Barkat, Smotrich as 10 of the 12 youngsters struck by rocket on soccer field Saturday are laid to rest in Druze town of Majdal Shams

Mourners on Sunday shouted down government ministers at a funeral for 10 of the 12 children and young people killed when a Hezbollah rocket struck a soccer field in the Druze town of Majdal Shams in the Golan Heights, wounding dozens more. “Now you come here? Ten months you didn’t come!” a man wearing a military uniform shouted at Housing Minister Nir Barkat and Environmental Protection Minister Idit Silman, to applause from the crowd. “One drone hits Tel Aviv and you turn Yemen upside down! Why is Beirut still there? Why is there still a Beirut, at all?” the man asked angrily.

Netanyahu held a security cabinet meeting late Sunday night at the Defense Ministry headquarters in Tel Aviv, following security consultations.

The United States and France scrambled on Sunday to prevent the sparking of a third Lebanon war after the Hezbollah attack that killed 12 Druze children in the Golan Heights village of Majdal Shams on Saturday. Israel stood poised to respond militarily. “We have been in continuous discussions with Israeli and Lebanese counterparts since the horrific attack yesterday,” US National Security Council spokesperson Adriane Watson stated.

Ministers Ben Gvir and Smotrich abstain from voting on authorizing Netanyahu and Gallant to decide on the response to the Majdal Shams massacre.

The Prime Minister's Office said on Sunday night that the members of the Security Cabinet had authorized Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Defense Minister Yoav Gallant to decide on the manner and timing of the response against the Hezbollah terrorist organization in the wake of the massacre in Majdal Shams. According to reports, ministers Bezalel Smotrich and Itamar Ben Gvir abstained during the vote to authorize Netanyahu and Gallant. Earlier, Kan 11 News reported that the US administration estimates that Israel's retaliation against Hezbollah for the massacre in Majdal Shams will be significant but not one that would lead to an all-out war.

Israel and the Lebanese-based militant group Hezbollah are on a brink of a full-blown war

Several NATO members, including the US, have issued travel warnings for Lebanon, urging their citizens to immediately leave the country in the face of a potential full-blown war between Israel and the pro-Palestinian armed group Hezbollah. The tensions rapidly escalated on Saturday, when a rocket strike killed 12 children in the Druze city of Majdan Shams in the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights. The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said that the projectile was an Iranian-made Falaq-1 rocket fired by Hezbollah from southern Lebanon. The militants, however, denied their involvement in the strike.

Hezbollah needs to pull back from the border in line with a longstanding UN resolution, the Foreign Ministry spokesman has said

The Israeli Foreign Ministry has warned that now is the last chance to avoid a full-scale clash between West Jerusalem and Hezbollah, insisting that the Lebanon-based militia must withdraw from the southern part of the country. The statement came after Israel accused Hezbollah of a rocket attack on a soccer field in the Golan Heights on Saturday that killed at least 12 teenagers and children and wounded about 20 others. Hezbollah has denied involvement in the attack.

Dutch right-wing leader Geert Wilders condemns Turkish President who threatened to invade Israel.

Dutch right-wing leader Geert Wilders on Sunday described Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan as “totally” nuts and called on Turkey to be removed from NATO after Erdogan threatened to invade Israel. “Islamofascist Erdogan threatens to invade Israel. This guy is totally nuts. Turkey should be kicked out of NATO,” Wilders wrote in a post on X. Erdogan had said earlier on Sunday, "We must be strong so Israel won't be able to do these things to the Palestinians. Just as we entered Karabakh and Libya, we will do the same to Israel. There's nothing left to do, we must be strong."

The Islamic Republic of Iran has long used its various terrorist proxies across the Middle East and beyond to expand its malicious influence.

Attacks by Iranian terror proxies have surged dramatically after the Hamas terrorist organization in Gaza invaded southern Israel and brutally killed 1,200 people on Oct. 7 of last year. The ayatollah regime is reportedly using local terrorist groups to escalate attacks on American forces in Syria and Iraq. The development comes after a period in which Iran chose to reduce its attacks on U.S. interests in the Middle East. Iranian news outlet IRNA took credit for a recent attack in eastern Syria on behalf of the regime.

Sen. Elizabeth Warren has claimed that Kamala Harris would create a “pathway to citizenship” for illegal aliens if she wins the presidential election in November.

Speaking to CNN’s Jake Tapper, Warren also suggested that Harris would pursue “comprehensive immigration reform,” presumably meaning she will formally legalize unknown individuals crossing the southern border without any right to be in the United States.

While the left is trying it's hardest to recast Kamala Harris as a moderate Democrat - quietly scrubbing her public record over the past 5 years - her actual positions have always been radical.

For starters, she's on record wanting to abolish ICE (which she compared to the KKK), letting criminals like the Boston Marathon bomber and rapists vote, ban fracking and offshore drilling, defund the police, provide US taxpayer subsidized healthcare to illegals, and ban private health insurance.

“Obama called Biden after breakfast [on July 20] and said, ‘Here’s the deal. We have Kamala’s approval to invoke the 25th Amendment,'”

In popular lingo young people simply say, “that tracks.” It’s a quick way of saying, new information makes sense with pre-existing information. Investigative journalist Seymour Hersch writes on his substack [SEE HERE], an article outlying how his sources in Washington DC and the White House have confirmed to him that former President Barack Obama was the impetus to push Joe Biden out of the 2024 presidential race.

Former President Donald J. Trump is proposing the creation of a U.S. Bitcoin strategic reserve should he win reelection to the White House in November.

The former Republican President announced the plan at The Bitcoin Conference in Nashville, Tennessee, during his keynote speech before the cryptocurrency enthusiasts. “If we don’t do it, China and others are going to be doing it,” he said, adding: “This [Bitcoin] is the steel industry of 100 years ago.”

According to a Eurobarometer survey published Friday, Austrians view illegal migration as the EU’s biggest challenge, surpassing concerns about the Russia-Ukraine war and climate change alarmism.

Nearly half of Austrian respondents prioritized migration issues over other global issues. The Eurobarometer flash survey 550, conducted from June 25 to July 2, 2024, surveyed 25,658 EU citizens online among the 27 Member States. Across the EU, 50 percent of respondents identified the Ukraine war as their primary concern, followed by migration and environmental issues.

And an additional €1 million every day that they don’t open the borders.

Hold onto your maple syrup, folks! Border Patrol agents in the Swanton Sector have been busier than a moose on roller skates, apprehending over 15,000 migrants this fiscal year. That’s more than the previous 13 years combined!

Chief Patrol Agent Robert Garcia, who probably wishes he had a time-traveling DeLorean to keep up with the influx, reported that agents nabbed more migrants this year than in the last decade and a half. In June, they even set a new record, capturing over 3,300 migrants who thought the northern border was the express lane to the American dream. And if that wasn’t enough, they’re on track to break their own record in July. At this rate, they might need to start issuing frequent flyer miles.

Five years after Montreal city hall removed a crucifix to promote secularism, it now prominently features an image of a woman in a hijab, sparking outrage.

Critics see this as another blatant step in the Islamization of Canada and a direct slap in the face to Christians. This move is part of a broader trend where Christian traditions are systematically replaced by Islamic influences under the guise of diversity and inclusion, further marginalizing the Christian community in Canada. “Montreal city hall replaces crucifix with hijab, prompting criticism” by Lee Harding, Western Standard, July 26, 2024.

Canada’s standard of living is on track for its worst decline in 40 years, according to a new study by Canada’s Fraser Institute.

The study compared the three worst periods of decline in Canada in the last 40 years – the 1989 recession, the 2008 global financial crisis, and this post-pandemic era. They found that, unlike the previous recessions, Canada is not recovering this time. Something broke. In fact, according to the Financial Post, since 2019 Canada’s had the worst growth out of 50 developed economies. Inflation-adjusted Canadian wages have been flat since 2016.

everal men were arrested on Whitehall in London after clashing with police following a large ‘pro-Britain’ rally in Trafalgar Square today (July 27). The march and gathering, of around 20,000 people, was organised to celebrate Britain’s values, contributions and people. Despite a largely peaceful event, several men were detained after scuffling with police officers in chaotic scenes outside a pub on Whitehall.

Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro has won a third term with 51% of the vote, the country's electoral authority said just after midnight on Monday, with 80% of ballot boxes counted.

The result announced by the authority came despite multiple exit polls which pointed to an opposition win. The authority said opposition candidate Edmundo Gonzalez won 44% of the vote, though the opposition had earlier said it had "reasons to celebrate" and asked supporters to continue monitoring vote counts.

The introduction of the intermediate-range weapons would fuel “tension and confrontation” in the region, Beijing has said

Beijing has warned Manila against hosting US intermediate-range missile systems in the country, stating that it could ultimately trigger an “arms race” in the region. The comments were made by Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi on Saturday as he met with his Philippines counterpart, Enrique Manalo, on the sidelines of the ASEAN summit in Vientiane, Laos. The Philippines and China are facing serious difficulties and risk further straining relations since Manila has “repeatedly violated the consensus of both sides and its own commitments,” Wang said.

Mali’s northern Tuareg rebels said they had killed and injured dozens of soldiers and Wagner mercenaries in two days of fighting near the Algerian border, after the army said it had lost two soldiers but killed some 20 rebels.



The rebel movement, the Permanent Strategic Framework for Peace, Security and Development (CSP-PSD), said in a statement on Saturday that it had seized armored vehicles, trucks and tankers in the fighting at the border town of Tinzaouaten on Thursday and Friday. The rebel group also said it damaged a helicopter, which crashed in the town of Kidal, hundreds of kilometers away.

Kiev has reportedly been training Tuareg insurgents in Mali

Evidence of Ukrainian involvement in Mali has been uncovered by the administrator of the Russian military Telegram channel GREY ZONE, which is believed to be affiliated with the Wagner private military company, RT has learned. Photos obtained by the blogger and supplied to RT purport to show Ukrainian instructors, allegedly linked to Kiev’s military intelligence agency, the GUR, working in the African country.

The Russian president has accused the West of clinging to a Cold War mentality

Russia will consider itself free from a moratorium on the deployment of medium and shorter-range missiles if the US places missiles in Germany, Russian President Vladimir Putin has said in an address to sailors at the Navy Day parade in St. Petersburg. Earlier this month, the US and Germany announced plans to deploy long-range precision missile systems in Europe. According to a joint US-German press release dated July 10, the US “will begin episodic deployments of the long-range fires capabilities of its Multi-Domain Task Force in Germany in 2026.”

The covid lockdowns amounted to the world’s largest and most elaborate economic head-fake in human history.

It left the entire world less free and less prosperous, and with drained hopes that restoring normality can happen anytime soon. To add injury to the insult, most official institutions are manufacturing fake data to cover it all up. In the following, Jeffrey Tucker explains the economic impact on the USA of the lockdown in March 2020 and its aftermath. He highlights that the labour market has not fully recovered, stimulus was eroded by inflation, retail sales and factory orders have not significantly increased, and output has not seen a substantial rise. Additionally, it questions the accuracy of inflation data and the sustainability of the economic recovery.

The city of San Francisco is once again urging people to wear face nappies in indoor settings in order to prevent the spread of COVID-19, more than four years after the pandemic began.

In a post to the X platform, the San Francisco Department of Public Health urged people to wear a “well-fitted mask” while in certain indoor spaces. “Make this summer a healthy one for yourself and others,” the post read. “With COVID-19 circulating, please consider wearing a well-fitted mask in crowded indoor spaces”

On July 15, just a few days before the Microsoft-CrowdStrike global tech outage caused by a corrupted anti-virus update (or so we are told), CrowdStrike Chief Security Officer Shawn Henry sold 4,000 shares of CrowdStrike Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: CRWD), a recent SEC filing shows.

After the sale, Henry now owns 183,091 shares of the company, which specializes in cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity and data, according to Yahoo! Finance. CrowdStrike exists to prevent the types of breaches that occurred over the weekend with the crippling of global tech platforms. Over the past year, Henry unloaded 85,986 shares of CrowdStrike at various intervals. During the same time period, Henry did not make a single purchase of CrowdStrike shares.

n the July 18 edition of Gold Newsletter, editor and publisher Brien Lundin wrote about the failure of silver prices to keep up with gold prices.

"I'm not the kind of conspiracy buff that many of my friends in the industry are," Lundin wrote, "but it's hard to look at silver and not see some hidden hands at work (especially considering who holds so much of the metal in both physical and paper forms while acting as custodian for the biggest silver exchange-traded fund)." Of course, Lundin meant investment bank JPMorgan Chase and silver ETF SLV.

Conn’s, a 134-year-old American furniture chain has filed for bankruptcy and is shuttering all of its 553 stores after experiencing a slowdown in recent years that affected both sales and liquidity.

According to a July 23 Chapter 11 bankruptcy filed in the Southern District of Texas, the company has started closing sales at several of its locations, and has asked the court to allow them to continue with the sales. CEO Norman J. Miller said in another court filing that the company faced “significant headwinds” in recent years, which include “drastic shifts” in consumer behavior, as well as interest rate pressures, inflation, integration delays, and increased costs related to the store’s 2023-2024 merger.

The world’s first climate-related social rewards scheme came into being two weeks ago, when the city of Copenhagen officially launched it’s new “CopenPay” system.

Through the CopenPay scheme, tourists visiting the city will be rewarded for “green actions” – such as using public transportation or cycling – with access to “cultural experiences”, free meals, etc…Now, complimentary organic meals and free windsurfing lessons might seem benign enough, but any talk of “changing mindset” and/or “encouraging behaviour” makes my brain itch. It’s pretty easy to see through the happy-clappy tone of the promotion to the heart of the issue, it’s right there in their own words: Transforming green actions into currency.

A United Airlines flight was diverted after an onboard “biohazard” left crew members vomiting and passengers asking for masks.

Flight 2477 was bound for Boston from Houston’s George Bush Intercontinental Airport Sunday morning, but was forced to touchdown early in Washington, DC so the plane could undergo “a deep clean” after a passenger became ill, United told The Post. The situation was so severe that crew members and others onboard started becoming ill themselves, prompting the pilots to request a diversion, according radio traffic from the pilot. “I talked to the crew and it sounds like it’s quite bad back there. The crew is vomiting, and passengers all around are asking for masks,” a crew member was heard saying in audio from the flight.

Hurricane watchers are nervously eyeing the waters off French Guiana where plummeting air pressure threatens to birth a storm which could wreak havoc across the southeast coast.

At least eight people died and more than 2.7 million were left without power when Hurricane Beryl swept into Texas and up the Mississippi valley at the start of the month. And after weeks of relative calm the National Hurricane Center (NHC) has warned that its successor, named Debby, could be brewing east of the Lesser Antilles.

Paris organizers defended the Olympics opening ceremony on Sunday amid backlash over the apparent mocking of The Last Supper during the performance.

The opening ceremony drew condemnation from American leaders, world leaders, Christian groups and athletes alike over its depiction of one of the most revered events in Christianity. The ceremony’s segment appeared to resemble a depiction of The Last Supper, famously painted by Leonardo da Vinci. The performance ensemble included drag queens, a transgender model and a naked singer who was stylized to resemble the Greek god Dionysus.

Share