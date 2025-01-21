One-time or recurring donations can be made through Ko-Fi:

The Republican is the second US leader ever to be elected for non-consecutive terms

Donald Trump is scheduled to take the oath of office as the 47th president of the United States at the US Capitol on Monday. The event has been moved indoors on account of sub-zero temperatures in Washington, DC. There have also been security concerns, given that Trump barely survived an assassination attempt last July on the campaign trail. Just a week later, President Joe Biden bowed out of the race in favor of Vice President Kamala Harris. Trump proceeded to win the Electoral College, the popular vote, and all seven swing states in the November 5 election. Trump is only the second US president ever to be sworn in for non-consecutive terms. Grover Cleveland was the 22nd (1885-1889) and the 24th president (1893-1897).

Jan 20 (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump on Monday issued a flurry of executive orders and directives as he sought to put his stamp on his new administration on matters ranging from energy to criminal pardons and immigration.

Here are some of the key executive orders signed on Trump's first day back in office

Expected at the Oval Office later...

"Tonight, I'm going to be signing on the J6 hostages - pardons - to get them out - and as soon as I leave, we're going to be signing pardons for a lot of people," President Donald Trump said at the Capital One Arena to more than 20,000 supporters. Update (1325 ET): Welcome back, Mr. President. President Trump declared, "America's decline is over," during his second inaugural address delivered in the US Capitol Rotunda. He described the election as a mandate to end "a horrible betrayal" and pledged to prioritize an "America First" agenda. The president also vowed to "rebalance" the scales of justice. "Our sovereignty will be reclaimed, our safety will be restored, the scales of justice will be rebalanced. The vicious, violent, and unfair weaponization of the Justice Department and our government will end," Trump said.

NEW YORK, Jan 20 (Reuters) - The United States will exit the World Health Organization, President Donald Trump said on Monday, saying the global health agency had mishandled the COVID-19 pandemic and other international health crises.

Trump said the WHO had failed to act independently from the "inappropriate political influence of WHO member states" and required "unfairly onerous payments" from the U.S. that are disproportionate to the sums provided by other, larger countries, such as China. "World Health ripped us off, everybody rips off the United States. It's not going to happen anymore," Trump said at the signing of an executive order on the withdrawal, shortly after his inauguration to a second term.

"National security is a key issue here."

President-elect Donald Trump is preparing to unleash a flurry of executive orders later this afternoon, reportedly numbering around 200, to reignite his 'America First' agenda. On the energy front, Trump is expected to declare a national energy emergency to ramp up domestic crude oil and natural gas production to reduce power bill costs for all Americans. Later this afternoon, hours after Trump is sworn in, his administration will immediately get to work by declaring a "national energy emergency." According to Bloomberg, citing numerous sources, Trump plans to unleash new oil and gas development on federal lands while reversing the Biden-Harris administration's de-growth climate regulations.

A Presidential Pardon does not take effect unless the suspect accepts it. That according to a little known, 1915 ruling from the Supreme Court, once accepted, the pardon serves as an “imputation of guilt,” or what’s more commonly known as an admission.

Because accepting the pardon is “essential to it’s validity,” I am demanding the Biden family, Dr. Fauci, Gen. Mark Milley, the members of the J6 Committee and everyone else Biden unsurprisingly pardoned declare their acceptance of the pardon publicly. Because, according to the Supreme Court, it would also serve as a declaration of guilt. I will tell you what needs to happen now for America to get the justice from these criminals that we deserve. We will need to get creative and we will need the help of red states. I’ll explain how the Biden Bunch can still be held accountable.

Senator Marco Rubio has now been conformed as Secretary of State. He is the first member of Trump’s cabinet to be confirmed and he received a unanimous vote by the senate.

Rubio has made it clear that he fully supports Trump’s agenda. His easy confirmation could be a sign of how other confirmations will go in the coming days. We will soon see. FOX News reports: Marco Rubio confirmed by Senate to be next secretary of state, becomes first Trump cabinet pick to be approved. Florida Sen. Marco Rubio was confirmed unanimously by the Senate to be the next secretary of state, making him the first of President Trump’s Cabinet picks to receive congressional approval. Rubio, a senator since 2011, was confirmed during a floor vote by the full Senate Monday night, several hours after Trump took his oath of office earlier in the day. The full Senate floor vote occurred following a separate vote by the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, which also voted unanimously in favor of Rubio’s nomination Monday.

Pete Hegseth, President Donald J. Trump‘s nominee to lead the Department of Defense (DoD), has cleared a critical confirmation hurdle. His nomination passed out of the Senate Armed Services Committee on a fourteen-to-three partisan line vote.

Democratic Party lawmakers on Capitol Hill have tried to derail the Hegseth nomination to no avail, and the Army veteran and former Fox News host is expected to be confirmed by the full Senate. During Hegseth’s confirmation hearing last week, Sen. Richard Blumenthal (D-CT) baselessly questioned the Secretary of Defense nominee’s qualifications to lead the department, suggesting he would better serve as the DoD’s communications chief.

President Donald Trump has reaffirmed plans to “take back” the vital waterway

Panama will resist US President Donald Trump’s attempts to reclaim control of the Panama Canal, President Jose Mulino said on Monday, shortly after Trump was sworn in. “I must wholeheartedly reject the remarks President Donald Trump made in his inaugural speech regarding Panama and its canal,” Mulino said in a statement.

“The administration of the canal will remain under Panamanian control, with respect for its permanent neutrality,” the president said, adding that “no nation in the world” was interfering in the control of the canal.

The Russian president says he’s ready for dialogue with his US counterpart

Russia congratulates Donald Trump on taking office as US president and welcomes his proclaimed intent to resume contacts between the two countries, Vladimir Putin has said, during a meeting of the country’s National Security Council on Monday. “We’re hearing the statements of the newly elected US president and members of his team about the desire to restore direct contacts with Russia, which were halted by the outgoing administration. We also hear his statement about the need to do everything to prevent world war three,” Putin said. “Of course, we welcome such an attitude and congratulate the elected US president on taking office,” he added.

The former White House strategist has called for an end to US involvement in the conflict between Moscow and Kiev

Former White House strategist Steve Bannon has warned that US President-elect Donald Trump could become entangled in the Ukraine conflict if he doesn’t take immediate steps to limit Washington’s involvement. In an interview with Politico published on Monday, Bannon compared the situation to former US President Richard Nixon’s handling of the Vietnam War, in which he inherited a conflict from the previous administration and was ultimately defined by it. “If we aren’t careful, it will turn into Trump’s Vietnam. That’s what happened to Richard Nixon. He ended up owning the war and it went down as his war, not Lyndon Johnson’s,” Bannon, who is no longer a key figure in the Trump team, said. He argued that unless Trump clearly commits to stopping military aid to Ukraine, the conflict could overshadow his presidency.

Moscow and Tehran have been working toward a new deal for years, but what matters more is the impact it will have on the future global order

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian’s visit to Moscow was a historic event that opened up a new chapter in the bilateral relations between Russia and Iran that have existed for 400 years. A key moment of the visit was the signing of the strategic partnership agreement, which not only reinforces the longstanding collaboration between the two nations but also signifies a shift toward deeper and more comprehensive cooperation on the global stage. This agreement symbolizes Tehran and Moscow’s commitment to jointly addressing global challenges, confirming their determination to boost cooperation in the political, economic, and cultural fields.

Iran's nuclear program is central to strengthening national security and deterring international threats, a top official said on Monday as hawkish President Donald Trump returned to the White House after repeatedly vowing to deny Tehran a bomb.

“Over the years, adversaries have tried to weaken Iran in this field and entangle the country in international issues," Behrouz Kamalvandi, the spokesperson for the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI) said during a military conference in Tehran. That is precisely why they do not want Iran to have full, indigenous control over it.” Kamalvandi emphasized that the nuclear program not only strengthens Iran's international position but also drives domestic progress.

President Donald Trump told hostage families he would have deprived Iran of the money to aid the Oct. 7 attack, putting the Mideast crisis at the center of his first rally since being sworn in on Monday.

We've got to stop some wars there are some stupid things going on," Trump told thousands of supporters at an indoor gathering in Washington DC. "Israel would've never been hit on Oct. 7," Trump said. "Iran was broke. Anyone that bought oil from Iran ... China passed, everybody passed." The newly-minted head of state, an Iran hawk whose sanctions piled pressure on Iran's oil revenue in his first term and hit Tehran's spending on armed allies in the region, also ordered a deadly drone strike on a top Iranian commander, Qassem Soleimani.

“We believe Israel has taken the decision to attack following the developments in the Middle East over the last several months,” a senior European diplomat said.

A senior European diplomat said Israel has already decided it will attack Iran’s nuclear sites, implying such an attack was not imminent but also not in the too distant future, Al Arabiya reported over the weekend. “We believe Israel has taken the decision to attack following the developments in the Middle East over the last several months,” one senior European diplomat said, according to the report. Next, the report said the diplomat did not say the attack was believed to be imminent but said several European countries have opened talks with the incoming Trump administration to check if there is still a chance to use diplomacy or other tools to block Tehran from obtaining a nuclear weapon.

Following the signing of the ceasefire agreement with Israel on January 17, 2025, many Hamas officials came out with boastful declarations of victory. Speaking mainly in the Qatari media, they bragged about the October 7 attack, and promised that the present war was just one station in the struggle against Israel and that Hamas would continue the jihad against it.

The agreement, they said, is a result of the steadfastness of the Palestinian people, which understands that the war victims are the price that must be paid in the struggle for freedom. They added that the agreement will "restore things to the way they were before October 7," and that the resistance will not lay down its arms and will ensure that the agreement is fulfilled to the letter. They said that Hamas has been given guarantees that the war in Gaza will not resume, and also noted that, as part of the agreement, hundreds of Hamas fighters will leave Gaza for medical treatment abroad.[1]

US President plans to lift pause on 2,000-pound bomb supply to Israel • Thinks Saudi Arabia will normalize relations with Israel

President Donald Trump, while signing a slew of executive orders in the Oval Office on Monday night following his inaugural parade event, was asked if he was confident he could keep the ceasefire in Gaza and complete the three phases of the deal. "I'm not confident," Trump replied. "It's not our war. It's their war. I'm not confident, but they're very weakened on the other side." Trump said he looked at a picture of Gaza and said it's like a "massive demolition site" and that it's "really got to be rebuilt in a different way."

The new Syrian regime is on a collision course with the Druze in the south and the Kurds in the north.

SEOUL, Jan 21 (Reuters) - South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol is due to attend on Tuesday a Constitutional Court hearing of his impeachment trial where the detained leader may get a chance to argue his case or answer questions over his short-lived bid to impose martial law.

Yoon has been incarcerated since last week under a separate criminal investigation into whether he led an insurrection by seeking to impose martial law in early December, which shocked the nation and was overturned within hours by parliament. His lawyers have said Yoon will appear on Tuesday at the Constitutional Court, which is reviewing an impeachment motion that accused him of violating his constitutional duty. The judges will decide whether to remove him from office permanently or reinstate him.

PARIS, Jan 20 (Reuters) - French President Emmanuel Macron warned on Monday that the billions of euros of taxpayer money spent on Europe's military budgets should not be used to buy only American weapons, pushing for more investment in home-grown defence industries.

Speaking minutes before the inauguration of U.S. President Donald Trump, who has complained that Europeans do not pay enough for their defence, Macron said the continent should spend more. But he added, in a New Year address to military top brass: "We can't raise debt together, spend more for our defence to subsidise the industry, wealth and jobs of other continents.

In a striking new escalation against political opposition, the German newspaper Tagesspiegel has published an article urging readers to confront and report colleagues and employees with “right-wing views.”

The piece explicitly targets individuals sympathetic to the Alternative für Deutschland (AfD), labeling their opinions as “right-wing extremism.” This development comes on the heels of revelations that German police officers and civil servants face potential dismissal for AfD membership, highlighting a growing climate of political intolerance in Germany.

Pamela Mastropietro’s mother is fighting to expose the failed immigration policies that let her daughter’s Nigerian killer stay in Italy, the state’s failure to prosecute others involved, and how an illegal immigrant with a deportation order can afford top legal representation to torment her family with endless appeals.

The brutal murder of Pamela Mastropietro, an 18-year-old Italian girl, by Nigerian migrant Innocent Oseghale, continues to haunt Italy as a grim reminder of the tragic consequences of systemic failures. Oseghale, a 32-year-old drug dealer, arrived in Italy in 2014 as an asylum-seeker. By 2017, he had dropped out of his refugee program, was living illegally in the country, and supported himself through criminal activities. Despite being issued a deportation order, he remained in Italy with impunity.

The app allows Mexicans and other immigrants to schedule appointments in order to enter the territory of the United States.

"This isn't even the tip of the iceberg..."

President Donald Trump's imminent executive orders addressing the illegal alien invasion, border crisis, and cartel violence could not come soon enough, as a new report out of Arizona says a multi-agency investigation led to the arrest of several asylum seekers and a US citizen in possession of 30,000 rounds of ammunition. Sheriff Mark Dannels of Cochise County, Arizona, revealed Sunday in a Facebook post that in mid-January, Cochise County Counter Narcotics, Trafficking Alliance assisted Homeland Security Investigations and Burau of Alcohol Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives seized 10,000 rounds of .50 caliber ammunition and 19,640 rounds of 7.62x39 ammunition from multiple vehicles, operated by several asylum seekers and one US citizen from Texas.

Ezra Levant discusses recent polling from Ipsos that shows almost half of young Canadians appear eager to join the United States.

As we head into the inauguration, let's take a look at some of policy changes that we can expect from Trump 2.0.

As we head into the inauguration, let's take a look at some of policy changes that we can expect from Trump 2.0. First, the table below from Goldman's research team, provides a useful summary of the key policy changes expected:

…stops short of imposing new tariffs on his first day in office, as many trading partners feared.

This morning, with a few short hours until Trump's swearing in, The Wall Street Journal reports that Trump is planning to issue a broad memorandum Monday that directs federal agencies to study trade policies and evaluate U.S. trade relationships with China and America’s continental neighbors - but stops short of imposing new tariffs on his first day in office, as many trading partners feared. The Wall Street Journal reviewed a summary of the memo and spoke to Trump’s advisers about it.

As soon as January 20th, after his inauguration, soon-to-be President Donald Trump is planning to sign an executive order that would make cryptocurrency adoption a national priority and establish a federal crypto advisory council that would work with private sector crypto firms.

On the back of this news, BlackRock, which is heavily invested in cryptocurrencies, believes Bitcoin is primed for substantial gains and broader acceptance in 2025. President-elect Donald Trump made Bitcoin and cryptocurrency adoption a major focal point of his campaign in 2024, promising greater investment in Bitcoin as a strategic reserve; with some of his allies and others in his circle of compatriots touting the possibility of selling gold reserves to buy Bitcoin instead.

Keir Starmer, who attends annual Davos WEF gatherings and is at the forefront of world leaders trained to introduce The Great Reset/Fourth Industrial Revolution AI agenda into his country, has recently taken a major step into the abyss by announcing (January 13th 2025) that his government is going to ‘push AI into the veins of Britain’.

That’s straight out of the World Economic Forum’s manual for enforcing a digital DNA manipulation program for control of the human mind – and it looks like Sir Keir gas been chosen to lead the way. “Our plan will make Britain the world leader. It will give industry the foundation it needs and will turbocharge the “Plan for Change”, says Starmer. Claiming that the plan for change is about “more jobs, more investment, more money in peoples’ pockets and the transformation of public services.” But we all know what ‘The Plan for Change’ really is: the Great Reset’s grand theft of people’s privacy, property and positive mental health.

Multiple fire departments were called beginning early this morning to a large building fire at an egg-laying facility near Cokato.

The fire was reported at Forsman Farms just east of Cokato off Highway 12. Reports indicate that the initial call may have gone out to the Cokato Fire Department sometime before 6 AM, with multiple departments called shortly thereafter. Firefighters battled not only the large fire at the structure, but also bitterly cold temperatures in the teens below zero. Conditions on the scene were an interesting contrast of giant flames, as well as huge areas of ice that formed almost instantly when water was applied to the fire. Tanker trucks from many departments called had to make multiple trips to and from the scene to re-fill their tanks.

Frigid temperatures engulfed the South on Monday ahead of a winter storm that’s expected to spread heavy snow and disruptive ice around a region from Texas to north Florida that rarely sees such weather, sending residents rushing to insulate pipes, check heating systems and stock up on emergency supplies.

In Texas, both Houston airports announced flight operations would be suspended starting Tuesday in expectation of hazardous conditions from an unusual blast of severe winter weather taking aim at a huge swath of the South including much of the northern Gulf Coast. Elsewhere, the East Coast contended with a thick blanket of snow while people from the Northern Plains to the tip of Maine shivered in bitterly cold temperatures from an Arctic air mass that sent temperatures plunging well below normal Monday with dangerously cold wind chills.

Sea Ice in Antarctica is rapidly growing, much to the chagrin of climate catastrophe alarmists and corporate media advocates of the net zero agenda.

(The Daily Sceptic) Remember all that alarmist guff about Antarctica sea ice recording lower levels in winter a couple of years ago? Georgina Rannard of the BBC wrote a story headed ‘Antarctic sea ice at “mind-blowing” low alarms experts‘, while Clive Cookson at the Financial Times gave us his suggestion that the area “faces a catastrophic cascade of extreme environmental events… that will affect the climate around the world”. The scare story caravan has moved on to pastures new these days, not unrelated to the fact that at the end of 2024 the extent of sea ice in Antarctica was roughly the same as the 1981 to 2010 average. According to the U.S.-based National Snow and Ice Data Centre (NSIDC), “this provides a sharp illustration of the high variability of Antarctica sea ice extent”. It does indeed, and it also provides us with a classic case study of how a short-term natural variation, well understood by many scientists, is weaponised by activists in science, politics and journalism to induce mass climate psychosis with the aim of promoting the political Net Zero lunacy.

What happens when the world’s richest man introduces a new AI tool that some users say has a satanic symbol?

Elon Musk’s xAI, which made its Grok AI chatbot available for free to all users last month, has been the topic of discussion among X users who have suggested its logo resembles an upside-down broken cross. The chatbot, part of Elon Musk’s broader xAI initiative, was made free to all users in December. While separate from the X platform itself, Grok AI falls under the X Corp. branding and leverages insights from the platform formerly known as Twitter. So, how did it end up with its current logo?

Is it just a coincidence that there will be a major planetary alignment on January 21st?

Just as Donald Trump returns to the White House, Venus, Mars, Jupiter, Saturn, Uranus, and Neptune will be aligning in the sky. This planetary alignment of 6 planets will occur the day after the 60th presidential inauguration in our history takes place. Of course, there are many people out there who believe that the positioning of celestial objects is completely coincidental and could never possibly mean anything. But in Luke chapter 21, Jesus specifically warned us that there would be “signs in the sun, and in the moon, and in the stars” during the times just before His return.

Share