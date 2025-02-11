One-time or recurring donations can be made through Ko-Fi:

President said 'I don't mind,' when asked about countries retaliating

U.S. President Donald Trump followed through on recent threats Monday evening and signed orders imposing 25 per cent tariffs on all steel and aluminum imports — including from Canada. In the Oval Office, Trump said the tariffs would be imposed "without exceptions or exemptions." He said the orders are "the beginning of making America rich again." The tariffs will go into effect March 4, according to The Canadian Press. That is the same date tariffs on all Canadian goods would be imposed if the agreed-upon pause between the two countries is not extended. Trump said the tariffs are meant to encourage production in the U.S. while taking another jab at Canada by suggesting the country become the 51st state.

United States President Donald Trump has commented on his wish for Canada to become the USA’s 51st state. The President’s comments came during an interview with Fox News Anchor Brett Baier. During the interview, the president was questioned about Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. The Canadian Prime Minister had recently told business leaders and policymakers he believes President Trump wants to annex Canada. In the meeting, Prime Minister Trudeau discussed the looming threat of Donald Trump’s tariffs.

A federal judge blocked the Trump Admin’s move to cut billions in funding to the National Institute of Health (NIH).

US District Judge Angel Kelley, a Biden appointee, issued a temporary restraining order to block Trump from slashing funding for universities and other research centers. Last week, the NIH said it would cut wasteful spending on administrative overhead. “The United States should have the best medical research in the world,” NIH said in a statement last week. “It is accordingly vital to ensure that as many funds as possible go towards direct scientific research costs rather than administrative overhead.”

Your money sent to: Fraudsters. Dead people. Illegal aliens. It has to stop.

The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) says it will fire the individual—or individuals—responsible for paying $59 million to New York City for illegal immigrant housing in contravention of an executive order issued by President Donald J. Trump.

According to the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), which revealed the illegal payments on Monday, one of the hotels receiving the FEMA money is the Roosevelt Hotel, which the Pakistani government owns through the state-run Pakistani Airlines. “Individuals who circumvented leadership and unilaterally made this payment will be fired and held accountable,” DHS spokesman Tricia McLaughlin said, responding to the revelations posted on X (formerly Twitter) by DOGE chief Elon Musk.

President Donald J. Trump‘s administration is canceling a $2.3 million contract to provide virtual reality (VR) diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) training for members of the U.S. military.

The program allegedly uses a VR avatar, with a “trained individual” behind it, to simulate difficult conversations and differences of opinion military personnel might encounter—ostensibly to teach de-escalation strategies. “It is an opportunity to have a difficult conversation when it comes to DEIA [DEI]. There is an avatar, and behind that avatar, there is a trained individual who is going to have a conversation, and he or she will be able to either elevate the difficulty of the conversation or back down and understand,” Hugo Escobar—a Diversity and Inclusion Coordinator for the U.S. Space Force—explains in a video.

A coalition of US refugee backers filed a lawsuit on Monday that challenges President Donald Trump's indefinite suspension of the US resettlement program, saying refugees and their families face irreparable harm if it is allowed to remain in effect.

The legal challenge, filed in US District Court in Washington State by HIAS, Church World Service, and Lutheran Community Services Northwest, argues that Trump exceeded his executive authority by abruptly shutting down the program and freezing funding to aid refugees already in the United States. The lawsuit cites the possibility of serious harm to refugees and calls on the court to "restore the important and historic American tradition of protecting and aiding people fleeing persecution." Trump, a Republican, immediately paused refugee resettlement after taking office on January 20, saying the program must ensure that refugees admitted to the US "appropriately assimilate" and that taxpayer resources are not wasted.

The Justice Department on Monday directed federal prosecutors in New York to drop corruption charges against New York Mayor Eric Adams, an extraordinary intervention by a political appointee of US President Donald Trump in a high-profile criminal case.

In a memo seen by Reuters, Acting Deputy Attorney General Emil Bove told the US Attorney's office in Manhattan, which brought the charges, to dismiss the case as soon as practical. Bove wrote that Adams' indictment in September 2024 improperly interfered with his 2025 mayoral re-election campaign. For the dismissal, Adams must sign an agreement that the charges could potentially be brought again in the future, Bove said.

The Scottsdale Airport announced its runway was closed after an accident occurred upon arrival.

According to reports, a private jet crashed into another plane at around 2:45 PM on Monday. AZ Family reported that at least one person has died after the plane crash. It is unclear if there are any other injuries. “An accident has occurred upon arrival to runway 21. Fire Department is on scene assessing the situation. Scottsdale Airports runway is currently closed,” Scottsdale Airport said on X.

A shooting at high-crime Washington, DC’s Amtrak station, Union Station, left one victim who was discovered unconscious and not breathing.

The victim was reportedly pronounced dead just before 7 pm ET Monday. No arrests have been made as the shooter fled the scene. The station is located less than a mile from the U.S. Capitol and about two miles away from the White House. The DC police department confirmed shortly after 5 pm ET that the shooting investigation is ongoing, and there is no active threat at the station.

Hamas blamed Israel for violating the agreement by delaying the return of displaced people and blocking supplies from entering Gaza.

Hamas announced on its Telegram account on Monday that it is canceling the release of hostages on February 15 until further notice due to an Israeli violation. In light of Hamas's announcement, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu consulted with top security officials and has moved the security cabinet meeting to earlier on Tuesday, with it now being scheduled to take place at 11:00 a.m. local time. One Israeli official told The Jerusalem Post that, in his view, Hamas did not attempt to sabotage the deal in its latest statement. Another official told the Post that Hamas’s allegations of Israeli violations of the ceasefire agreement are “fake,” further arguing that the terror group could be attempting to reignite the conversation over a second phase.

US President warns Hamas that if all hostages in Gaza are not released by 12:00 p.m. on Saturday, the ceasefire should be cancelled, but leaves the decision to Israel.

US President Trump on Monday issued a warning to Hamas and said that if it were up to him, the ceasefire and hostage deal should be cancelled if Hamas does not release all the hostages. “As far as I'm concerned, if all of the hostages aren't returned by Saturday at 12:00 o'clock, I think it's an appropriate time, I would say cancel it and all bets are off and let hell break out,” stated Trump. “I'd say they ought to be returned by 12:00 o'clock on Saturday. And if they're not returned, all of them, not in drips and drabs, not two and one and three and four and two, Saturday at 12:00 o'clock. And after that, I would say all hell is going to break out,” he added.

US President tells reporters aboard Air Force One that he remains committed to buying and owning Gaza, but could give sections of the Strip to other Middle East countries: I will take care of the Palestinians and ensure they are not killed.

US President Donald Trump told reporters on Sunday that he remains committed to buying and owning Gaza, but added he could give sections of the Strip to other states in the Middle East to help in the rebuilding effort. Speaking aboard Air Force One, the President said that he will “turn Gaza into a prime location for future development.” Trump also said that he will be meeting soon with Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and with Egypt’s President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi, adding he expects both will agree to take in Gazan refugees after speaking to him.

US President says he could “conceivably” withhold aid to Egypt and Jordan if they refuse to take in Gazans as part of Trump’s plan for the Strip.

US President Donald Trump said on Monday he could “conceivably” withhold aid to Egypt and Jordan if they refuse to take in Gazans as part of Trump’s plan for the Strip. “Yeah, maybe, sure why not? If they don’t, I would conceivably withhold aid, yes,” Trump said in response to a question from a reporter. Trump several weeks ago expressed his desire for countries like Jordan and Egypt to accept more Palestinian Arabs who have fled the fighting in Gaza, telling reporters he had discussed the idea with Jordan’s King Abdullah II.

Jordan's King Abdullah II has arrived in Washington DC for discussions with the new US administration, Jordanian state media reported.

He is due to meet with Donald Trump on Tuesday. He is also expected to meet with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, National Security Adviser Mike Waltz, and the President’s Special Envoy to the Middle East Steve Witkoff. He already met with US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth.

Amid deep disagreement over US President Donald Trump’s proposal to clear Gaza of its Palestinian residents and redevelop the Strip as a US possession, Secretary of State Marco Rubio reiterates to his Egyptian counterpart in their Washington meeting “the importance of close cooperation to advance post-conflict planning for the governance and security of Gaza,” according to State Department Spokeswoman Tammy Bruce.

Egypt’s foreign ministry earlier said Abdelatty told Rubio that Arab countries reject Trump’s plan, in line with the official Palestinian position. Rubio stresses to Egyptian Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty that “Hamas can never govern Gaza or threaten Israel again,” says Bruce. According to the US readout, both diplomats affirm the importance of the bilateral relationship, which “includes promoting regional peace, security, and stability.”

US President Donald Trump says he thinks his administration will reach a deal with Iran on halting its nuclear program, describing Tehran as “scared” and willing to negotiate.

“I think we’re gonna make a deal in Iran,” he says in a Fox News interview conducted a day earlier. Trump says he prefers Israel not “bomb the hell out of them,” as many think it will do with US help or approval. “I’d much rather see a deal with Iran where we can do a deal, supervise, check it, inspect it and then blow it up or just make sure there’s no nuclear,” Trump says in the interview, which airs at the same time as the president speaks to reporters in the Oval Office.

The acting leader of Hamas said in Tehran on Monday it would defy President Donald Trump's plan for the United States to seize and rebuild Gaza, the coastal enclave the Iranian-backed Palestinian group controls.

"We will bring them down as we brought down the projects before them," Khalil al-Hayya said during a 46th anniversary commemoration of Iran's Islamic Revolution. Iran's support for armed groups in the region has been the crux of a 15-month war pitting them and Tehran against Israel, which is armed and supported by Washington. Trump said on Sunday that he was committed to having US troops take control of Gaza which he hoped to turn into a "riviera of the Middle East". Trump also proposed to relocate at least 1.5 million Palestinians from the strip to other Muslim countries such as Egypt and Jordan.

Several Iranian state media outlets are reporting false information that Donald Trump imposed outlandish preconditions for talks with Tehran, in what analysts call a coordinated campaign to justify Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei's rejection of talks with the US.

Iranian news site Khabar Fori cited a report it falsely attributed to The Wall Street Journal on Monday saying one of President Trump’s conditions for negotiating with Iran was the "transfer of three Iranian islands to the United Arab Emirates." The control of the islands is a deeply felt issue for many Iranians across the political spectrum. Hours later, other Iranian media outlets reported that the American newspaper had not published any such report.

The Free Balochistan Movement, a secular movement headed by Hyrbyair Marri, one of the most popular leaders among Baloch people, published an English-language article stating that China plays a central role in supporting the Islamic Republics of Iran and Pakistan. The movement also added: "The Baloch resistance remains a significant obstacle to China's plans for economic and military dominance in the region."

"China... Has Strengthened Its Economic And Political Ties With Pakistan And Iran" "The Free Balochistan Movement (FBM) has issued a condemnation against the ongoing military aggression and occupation of Balochistan by Pakistan and Iran, saying that these two countries have been waging a decades-long campaign of violence against the Baloch people. "In a statement released November 28, [2024,] the FBM emphasized that the current military offensives in the region are part of a long-standing pattern of exploitation and suppression, which has been further exacerbated by the involvement of China in recent years.

IDF Arabic Spokesperson Avichay Adraee published footage on Monday claiming to show Hezbollah party members tearing down Lebanese national flags and other symbols of the Lebanese state.

The footage is from Yarine in South Lebanon, which sits next to the border with Israel. In the footage, a group of men can be seen going with cars showing a yellow flag, Hezbollah's color, and tearing down Lebanese flags hanging at the side of the road.

The US president has doubled down on his demand for rare-earth minerals to guarantee a return on American investments

US President Donald Trump has said he wants to secure a deal with Kiev to ensure Washington gets its money back by trading aid for Ukraine’s rare-earth minerals – regardless of whether “they may be Russian someday.” In an interview with Fox News’ Bret Baier, Trump claimed that “the United States is in for more than $300 billion, probably 350” in various forms of aid to Ukraine, adding that it would be “stupid” for Washington to continue bankrolling Kiev without receiving anything in return.

Kiev resells up to half of Western military aid on black markets, the American journalist has claimed

A significant portion of the weapons Washington has provided to Kiev as military aid in its conflict with Russia is ending up in the hands of America’s “actual enemies,” including Mexican drug cartels, US journalist Tucker Carlson has claimed. As much as half of all weapons sent by the US to Ukraine end up on international black markets, the former Fox News host said on Monday during an interview with retired US Army Lieutenant Colonel and Iraq and Afghanistan veteran Daniel Davis. “The Ukrainian military is selling a huge percentage – up to half – of the arms that we send them. I know this for a fact,” Carlson claimed. However, he did not disclose his sources or provide specific evidence to support his statement.

Keith Kellogg, the US special envoy for Ukraine and Russia, told allies in recent meetings that he was preparing options to end the war in Ukraine, news website Semafor reported on Monday, citing three unnamed Western officials.

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov, who oversees US relations and arms control, said that all of President Vladimir Putin's conditions for ending the conflict in Ukraine must be met before any settlement is possible. On June 14, Putin set out his terms for an immediate end to the war: Ukraine must drop its NATO ambitions and withdraw its troops from the entirety of the territory of four Ukrainian regions claimed and mostly controlled by Russia.

MOSCOW, Feb 10 (Reuters) - Russia warned on Monday that the outlook for extending the last remaining pillar of nuclear arms control between Moscow and Washington, the world's two biggest nuclear powers, did not look promising and that the situation appeared to be deadlocked.

The New Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty, or New START, which caps the number of strategic nuclear warheads that the United States and Russia can deploy, and the deployment of land- and submarine-based missiles and bombers to deliver them, is due to run out in less than a year - on February 5, 2026.

Feb 10 (Reuters) - The Trump administration plans to push European allies to buy more American weapons for Ukraine ahead of potential peace talks with Moscow, said two people with knowledge of the matter, a move that could improve Kyiv's negotiating position.

The plan, if formalized, will offer some reassurance to Ukrainian leaders who have worried that President Donald Trump might block further aid to the country, whose military has been slowly losing territory under fierce Russian assault in the east. European countries previously had purchased American weapons for Ukraine during the Biden administration. U.S. officials, including Trump’s Ukrainian envoy, retired Lieutenant General Keith Kellogg, will discuss the possible weapons purchases with European allies this week during the Munich Security Conference,

The bloc will reportedly revamp its multi-billion-euro program to secure “strategic interests”

The EU will review its multi-billion-euro foreign aid program to better align with its own policy interests amid budgetary constraints, rising defense expenditures, and the looming threat of US tariffs, Bloomberg has revealed. The decision follows US President Donald Trump’s move to freeze most American foreign aid, citing corruption and uncontrolled spending within USAID – Washington’s primary tool for funneling political funding abroad. The bulk of US assistance is currently under a three-month review to ensure it “aligns with American interests.”

Great Britain’s far-left Labour government, led by Prime Minster Sir Keir Starmer, is cutting a deal with a Chinese wind energy company to install turbines as part of a North Sea wind farm project.

British Treasury officials reportedly “brushed aside fears” that allowing a Chinese company to build critical infrastructure just off the coast of the United Kingdom poses a significant national security threat. Once complete, the Green Volt North Sea wind farm will be Europe’s largest floating so-called green energy project. It is believed that Chancellor Rachel Reeves, roughly equivalent to U.S. Treasury Secretary, sold the plan to her Labour colleagues after China pledged to inject millions of pounds of investment into the United Kingdom if the deal was approved. “It is madness to let a hostile state install UK critical national infrastructure,” one Labour government source told The Sun. “But as far as the Treasury is concerned, it seems money is more important than security.”

To London now where a massive farmer protest has erupted. What do the farmers want? What are their demands?

BUCHAREST, Feb 10 (Reuters) - Romania's outgoing centrist president Klaus Iohannis resigned on Monday to pre-empt an impeachment bid by opposition parties in parliament, with voters highly polarized and the far-right graining ground ahead of a repeat presidential election in May.

The European Union and NATO member state, which borders Ukraine, was plunged into institutional chaos last year when little-known far-right NATO critic Calin Georgescu won the first round of a presidential election. After accusations of Russian interference - denied by Moscow - Romania's top court voided the election and said Iohannis, whose second and last term expired on Dec. 21 would stay on until his successor was elected in a May election re-run.

How soon before we have the Canadian version of DOGE?

Global Affairs Canada (GAC) contributed $1,623,711 in taxpayer funds to BBC Media Action, the charitable arm of the BBC, in 2023–2024, primarily for DEI initiatives in Africa, according to a new report by True North Wire. Despite this, GAC’s website listed only one BBC Media Action project for that year, costing just over $1.5 million. The report notes that GAC allocated most of its $1.5 million contribution to a gender equality initiative in Tanzania, “Broadcasting for Change: Empowering Young Women Through Media.” Although $2.12 million was budgeted for 2023–2024, only $1,536,981 was transferred. The program funded the youth radio show Niambie, aimed at shifting attitudes toward gender equality and promoting young women’s social, economic, and political rights. When asked about the nearly $100,000 in unaccounted funds, GAC requested an indefinite extension to respond.

While parliamentary business remains halted thanks to Justin Trudeau's prorogation, the PM flew to France to meet with "industry leaders" in artificial intelligence.

Johnson demands internal records on Facebook’s removal of vaccine injury support groups and alleged government pressure.

Senator Ron Johnson, Chairman of the Senate Permanent Subcommittee on Investigations, has escalated his scrutiny of Meta’s alleged suppression of COVID-19 vaccine injury discussions, demanding that CEO Mark Zuckerberg release internal records detailing Facebook’s content moderation practices. In a letter dated February 4, 2025, Johnson specifically questioned Facebook’s removal of vaccine injury support groups, including A Wee Sprinkle of Hope, which was described in the book Worth a Shot? as the largest such group in the world before it was shut down just five days after Johnson’s June 28, 2021, roundtable with vaccine-injured individuals. We obtained a copy of the letter for you here.

A novel virus, named the Camp Hill virus, has been identified in Alabama, marking the first detection of a henipavirus in North America.

This discovery has raised concerns due to the potential threat it poses to human health. The Camp Hill virus belongs to the henipavirus family, which includes other notable viruses such as Nipah and Hendra. These viruses are known for causing severe diseases in humans and animals. The Camp Hill virus was detected in northern short-tailed shrews in Alabama. While the Camp Hill virus has not yet been reported in humans, its relation to other henipaviruses raises concerns.

February 10 (King World News) – James Turk: An article about gold in the Financial Times touched upon some of my current thinking, Eric. So now that the mainstream media dare consider a gold revaluation, I thought it was a good time to share my thoughts on it, but give it a spin and depth different from the FT.

The anomalies in the gold market over the past couple of months have become widely known. These include the huge spread at which futures and forward contracts are trading over spot, the huge flows of physical metal into the US, as well as the decline in the assets of GLD and some other paper-gold products.

A massive recall of canned tuna at Trader Joe's, Costco, Walmart and other big-name stores around the US was issued over a potentially fatal food poisoning risk.

The voluntary recall includes H-E-B and Trader Joe's label canned tuna, as well as Genova and Van Camp's brand canned tuna. Tri-Union Seafoods announced the recall on February 7 after its supplier informed the company that the cans' 'easy open' pull tab lids have a manufacturing defect. The defect could cause the cans to leak or be contaminated with clostridium botulinum, which could cause botulism, a form of food poisoning that could be fatal.

Major retailers such as Costco and Trader Joe’s have implemented purchase limits to manage supply and ensure broader customer access in response to a nationwide egg shortage driven by a severe avian flu outbreak.

Trader Joe’s has instituted a policy restricting customers to one dozen eggs per person per day across all its U.S. locations. A company spokesperson stated, “We hope these limits will help to ensure that as many of our customers who need eggs can purchase them when they visit Trader Joe’s.” Similarly, Costco has set a limit of three cartons of eggs per customer in certain stores. This measure aims to prevent hoarding and ensure that more shoppers can access eggs during the shortage.

The San Bernardino area has reportedly experienced two consecutive earthquakes.

The first, a magnitude 3.5 quake, struck at approximately 9:44 a.m., centered about 3 miles north-northeast of San Bernardino. Just four minutes later, a second tremor with a magnitude of 3.0 occurred in the same vicinity. Residents in San Bernardino, Riverside, Fontana, Running Springs, and parts of the Victor Valley reported feeling the tremors. Some described the quakes as quick jolts that rattled nerves and frightened pets. Samantha Martin, a Hesperia resident, recounted, “I was in the kitchen when I felt and heard the first earthquake.

The quake struck an area close to the secretive military testing base in Nevada, which has long attracted conspiracies and rumors about its alleged links to UFOs and aliens.

An earthquake has hit a secret military testing base near Las Vegas after a gigantic tremor sparked tsunami warnings in the Caribbean. The United States Geological Survey said there was a 2.8 magnitude shake near the highly classified Area 51 base in Nevada. The agency revealed the quake's epicenter was East of Amargosa Valley, around 50 miles from the United States Air Force facility, infamous for conspiracies concerning its connection with aliens and UFOs.

The Shocking Warning on HAARP Experiments

This is alarming precisely because between the middle of last year and the beginning of 2025, disastrous floods occurred in the Northern Hemisphere, which is obviously the one most affected by the unknown effects of the high-frequency bombardments of the ionosphere conducted by HAARP, a former US Air Force military base and now managed by the University of Alaska—Fairbanks with research projects funded by the Pentagon, NASA and the NSF (National Science Foundation).

Oxford scientists have just achieved a major breakthrough in quantum computing—teleporting logical quantum gates between separate processors! This could solve the scalability problem, making large-scale quantum supercomputers a reality. It even brings us closer to a quantum internet, where data is transferred instantly and securely. How does it work? What does it mean for the future? Watch now to find out!

