The continued support for Ukraine is aimed at inflicting a “strategic defeat” on Moscow, the president has said

The West’s support for Ukraine is pushing Russia to the point where it cannot help but retaliate, President Vladimir Putin has said, while warning the US against deploying medium-range missiles. Speaking at a meeting of top Russian Defense Ministry officials on Monday, Putin accused the US of seeking “to weaken our country and inflict a strategic defeat” on Moscow by continuing “to pump a de facto illegitimate ruling regime in Kiev with weapons and money, sending mercenaries and military advisers, thereby encouraging further escalation of the conflict.”

The “tough struggle” between Moscow and the US-led military bloc continues to intensify, Andrey Belousov has said

A direct clash between Russia and NATO could happen within the next ten years and the country must be prepared for it, Defense Minister Andrey Belousov has said. He was speaking at a meeting of top defense officials in Moscow on Monday, which was chaired by commander-in-chief, President Vladimir Putin. Belousov said the Russian military had executed its tasks in the Ukraine conflict and elsewhere this year against the backdrop of a “tough struggle with the collective West.” Moscow’s ongoing standoff with the US and its allies “continues to intensify and expand,” he warned.

PALM BEACH, Florida, Dec 16 (Reuters) - President-elect Donald Trump said on Monday that Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskiy should be prepared to make a deal with Russian President Vladimir Putin to bring an end to the nearly three-year-old Ukraine war.

"Gotta make a deal," Trump said at a news conference at his Mar-a-Lago club in Palm Beach, Florida. Trump said he would talk to Putin and Zelenskiy about bringing the war in Ukraine to an end, saying he is troubled by images of carnage from the conflict. "It's got to stop," Trump said. Trump did not give a direct answer when asked whether he believed Ukraine should cede territory to Russia as part of a negotiated settlement to end the war.

Kiev has refused calls for a ceasefire, spokesman Dmitry Peskov has said

Kiev has refused calls for a truce with Russia, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday in response to a question about a Hungarian initiative and the reaction to it by US President-elect Donald Trump’s team. Last week, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban urged a Christmas ceasefire in the hostilities between Ukraine and Russia, describing it as a last-ditch attempt to mediate a diplomatic resolution of the conflict. He floated the idea to Kiev and Moscow, as well as to Trump, who he personally met at his residence in Florida.

“No definitive decisions” have been made regarding facilities in Tartus and Khmeimim, spokesman Dmitry Peskov has said

Moscow is continuing talks with the new powers in Damascus on the future of Russian military bases in Syria but no decisions have been made, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov stated on Monday. A surprise offensive by militant and opposition groups led by Hayat Tahrir-al-Sham (HTS) earlier this month led to the ouster of President Bashar Assad, who fled Syria and was granted asylum in Russia, which had been a major supporter of his government. In 2017, Russia and Syria signed a deal for a 49-year lease of the Tartus naval base and the Khmeimim airbase in the eastern part of the country.

Moscow also continued withdrawing military equipment from bases across Syria, as reported last week by The Jerusalem Post.

The Russian military has begun withdrawing soldiers from Syria, CNN reported on Monday night, citing Western and American officials who referred to the withdrawal as "large-scale" and "significant." Moscowalso continued withdrawing military equipment from bases across Syria, as reported last week byThe Jerusalem Post. EU's foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas told reporters on Monday after meeting with European foreign ministers that extremism, Russia, and Iran should not have a place in Syria’s future, "Many foreign ministers emphasized that it should be a condition for the new leadership to eliminate Russian influence (in Syria)," Kallas said.

"Turkey is the one behind it."

In a wide-ranging question and answer session from the press, President-elect Donald Trump speculated over what was behind the collapse of Syria and the fall of President Bashar al-Assad. He said the jihadist rebel victory in Syria was really an 'unfriendly takeover' by Turkey. The explanation he gave at first generated headlines which made it appear he was condemning and lashing out at Turkish action; however, the full comments were a bit more sympathetic and deferential to Erdogan and to Turkey.

Former Syrian leader Bashar al-Assad has issued his first statement since his ouster by Turkey-backed jihadist rebels, denying he fled the country as “part of a plan” and claiming he initially intended to carry on fighting from the Alawite heartland of Latakia.

“As terrorism spread across Syria and ultimately reached Damascus on the evening of Saturday 7 December 2024, questions arose about the president’s fate and whereabouts,” reads the statement—posted to a Telegram account associated with the Syrian presidency but not yet independently verified. It complains of “a flood of misinformation and narratives far removed from the truth, aimed at recasting international terrorism as a liberation revolution for Syria.” Assad, if he is the author of the statement, said he traveled to the Russian airbase of Hmeimim in Latakia, only hours after rebel forces had entered Damascus, intending to “oversee combat operations.”

Syrian villagers and rebels near the buffer zone are handing over Assad's former weapons cache—including chemical warfare materials—to the IDF, marking a significant shift in regional dynamics.

Villagers and rebels in the Syrian Golan and around the buffer zone have been transferring weapons from the previous regime to the IDF to be taken to Israel, N12 revealed in exclusive footage on Monday. The footage shows residents of Syrian villages and rebels loading trucks with hundreds of boxes of ammunition, mortars, bombs, and grenades and transferring them to the IDF. IDF soldiers told N12 that they found several weapons filled with chemical warfare material.

Understanding the complex history of the Kurdish people and how it affects their future in the new Syria

The Kurdish people are a distinct ethnic group of Iranian origin, with a well-defined identity in the region they have inhabited for over 2,000 years. The Kurds are mentioned in early Greek and Roman sources and have often been involved in the major political upheavals that shaped their region. “No friends but the mountains”. The main area of Kurdish settlement, traditionally referred to as Kurdistan, spans areas of Iraq, Iran, Turkey, and Syria, and contains rugged hills and mountains throughout (the term Kurdistan goes back to the Seljuk Turkish period in the 11th century).

IDF says missile shot down outside country, with sirens sounding to warn of possible falling shrapnel; 5 injured while running for shelter

A ballistic missile launched at Israel from Yemen set off sirens across most of central Israel on Monday afternoon for the first time in that area in close to a month. The IDF said that the missile was successfully shot down by air defenses before crossing the country’s borders. It said that sirens sounded across central Israel over fears of falling shrapnel following the interception. According to reports, shrapnel from the interceptor fell in the northern West Bank and did not cause any injuries.

The Jerusalem Post learned that Israel has lost patience with the Houthis and may be ready to act.

Israel is likely to finally respond to Yemen’s Houthis in the coming weeks, The Jerusalem Post learned on Monday following yet another ballistic missile attack by the Iranian proxy. The IDF air defense intercepted a ballistic missile fired by Yemen’s Houthis on Monday, setting off sirens across central Israel, the army announced at 3:23 p.m. The IDF added that the missile did not cross into Israeli territory. However, alerts were triggered due to the possibility of falling debris from the interception.

In Lebanon, the Druze have a significant political role as they are one of the recognized sects in Lebanon’s sectarian political system.

Wiam Wahhab, a Lebanese Druze party leader and former minister, was recently interviewed on a Lebanese TV show called "Whala’ Shu," where he surprised many viewers by calling for "peace with Israel." While typically one to outwardly support the Iranian regime and its proxies, he seemed to carefully tow the line and called for an embracing of peace with Israel. “I advise the Shi’ites to go to peace with Israel and let’s all live happily,” Wahhab said. While show anchor Georges Salibi seemed perplexed by this admonition to live peacefully with their Israeli neighbors, Wahhab was asked why he was suddenly calling for such an agreement. “The nation does not want to fight. Let’s follow the majority... The Muslim Brotherhood, which is Iran’s ally – they don’t want to fight...” he responded.

Reiterates his ‘hell breaking out’ threat if captives not released by Jan. 20; Israeli team arrives in Doha; PM says he seeks to maximize number of living hostages freed, meets Trump envoy

WASHINGTON — US President-elect Donald Trump said Monday that he is working to secure the release of the hostages in Gaza. “We are trying to help very strongly in getting the hostages back,” Trump said during a press conference at his Mar-a-Lago resort in Palm Beach, Florida. The Trump transition team has been working together with the outgoing Biden administration in the past weeks to try to secure a hostage release and ceasefire deal before the president-elect enters office. The initiative has made progress in recent days, though major obstacles remain, three US, Israeli, and Arab officials have told The Times of Israel.

The rivalry between regional powerhouses Turkey and Iran has heated up after Ankara emerged as a leading power broker in Syria following the downfall of Tehran's ally President Bashar al-Assad.

Turkish foreign minister Hakan Fidan, in an interview with Saudi-affiliated Al-Hadath on Sunday, reflected on the shift in regional dynamics, saying Iran must better understand its actions following Assad’s downfall. “I think Iran will also learn lessons in the new period; we need to help Iran in a constructive way,” Fidan said. He outlined Turkey’s vision for the Middle East as one based on cooperation and respect for sovereignty, adding, “We don’t want Iranian domination, Turkish domination or Arab domination. It’s time for us to come together and establish our own interests, our own order in the region, shoulder to shoulder.”

Officials in Iran have announced widespread closures of schools, universities, and government offices on Tuesday as Tehran struggles to curb energy consumption amid a worsening winter crisis.

Authorities in Iran have announced widespread closures of schools, universities, and government offices on Tuesday as Tehran struggles to curb energy consumption amid a worsening winter crisis. The closures are almost universal but the country’s southern regions with milder climate were less impacted as demand for heating are lower.

After nearly a decade in power, the reign of Canada’s far-left Prime MInister Justin Trudeau may finally be coming to an end.

According to sources who spoke with CTV, Trudeau is currently “considering his options” after the shock resignation of his Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland. In a public resignation letter, Freeland said that Canada faces a “grave challenge” from the incoming Trump administration, which she described as “pursuing a policy of aggressive economic nationalism, including a threat of 25 per cent tariffs.”

We got some breaking news out of Canada. The finance minister, Christiana Freeland, has resigned. And the letter that she wrote to Prime Minister Trudeau, it really shows that she's lost total confidence in Justin Trudeau.

The most unpopular German Chancellor in recorded history, Olaf Scholz suffered another humiliation today, as he lost a vote of confidence in parliament, opening the way for snap elections on 23 February 2025.

Scholz was forced to call today’s vote and was widely expected to lose it. But the embattled leader also calculated that an early election was his only chance of maintaining his party’s political prospects. BBC reported: “It comes around two months after the collapse of Scholz’s three-party coalition government, which left the embattled chancellor leading a minority administration. Ahead of Monday’s vote, Scholz said it would now be up to voters to ‘determine the political course of our country’, teeing up what is likely to be a fiercely fought election campaign.”

PARIS, Dec 16 (Reuters) - France's economy will grow more slowly than expected in the next two years as its home-grown political turmoil adds to the global volatility weighing on activity, the central bank forecast on Monday in its quarterly outlook.

After growth of 1.1% this year, the euro zone's second biggest economy will expand 0.9% in 2025, the Bank of France estimated, trimming its forecast from 1.2% in September. The central bank said government belt-tightening and political uncertainty would weigh on consumer spending and private sector investment. A series of political crises this year has rattled consumers and businesses, making them cautious about the future and further clouding an outlook already darkened by potential U.S. tariff hikes.

Poland’s making shooting classes mandatory for elementary students. Kids will train with ball guns, air guns, and virtual ranges. Full roll-out by 2025.

"If Yoon continues to defy requests for questioning in the two inquiries, investigators could ask a court..."

South Korea's Constitutional Court began reviewing President Yoon Suk Yeol's impeachment on Saturday, following a National Assembly vote that led to it. Yoon was scheduled for questioning on Sunday as part of a prosecutors' office investigation, but he has not responded. Meanwhile, the leader of his party, who had supported the impeachment, has resigned. NBC News reports the prosecutors' office asked Yoon to appear for questioning on Sunday as part of an investigation over his failed attempt to declare emergency martial law earlier this month. Prosecutors will issue another summons for the president.

The Chinese military has released a 'hit list' of US naval targets that it would attack in the event of conflict with America, a new report has claimed.

The Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) identified US radars, sensors and other communication equipment that it would target during a potential conflict in its latest report, according to the South China Morning Post (SCMP). The army reportedly plans to approach the strike group with drones and create false signals that would confuse or overwhelm the targets' electronic warfare systems. PLA's report also detailed potential strategies for hacking into the US Navy's Cooperative Engagement Capability (CEC) system, a vital defense system that allows the naval the entire fleet to share air defense resources.

"... and for some reason they want to keep people in suspense."

President-elect Donald Trump is poised to spark what we're calling "Dronegate," alleging on Monday afternoon that the Biden administration is fully aware of the mysterious drone sightings over New Jersey. Trump accused the administration of fueling the mass hysteria that has gripped the nation. "The gov't knows what is happening ... look ... our military knows where they took off from ... and for some reason, they don't want to comment. And I think they would better off commenting on what it is ... our military knows and our president knows ... and for some reason they want to keep people in suspense," Trump told reporters.

With a growing constellation of lawmakers demanding answers from the feds about mysterious drone sightings over New Jersey, the White House is now blaming hobbyists, planes and even the stars for what it describes as misidentifications.

The latest answer, after days of mounting pressure from Congress, comes amid repeat sightings over populated areas and even U.S. military facilities. The federal response to date has left figures in both parties demanding more transparency and a plan to confront any possible threat. Donald Trump joined the chorus of fed up critics Monday after posting about it over the weekend, saying 'something strange is going on.'

ARTICLE 1: U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission Releases Report Confirming Radioactive Material Lost in Transit — Shipping Container Arrives Damaged and Empty in New Jersey

ARTICLE 2: ‘They’re Trying to Smell Something on the Ground” — CEO of Government-Backed Drone Company Drops Shocking Insight on New Jersey Crisis Which Leaves Joe Rogan Alarmed

... there is no way civilian operators or small terror groups are behind the majority of these events. The level of sophistication involved here requires military or government agency oversight.

The term “False Flag” gets thrown around rather haphazardly these days and it’s important to recognize that a real false flag requires a particular end result – The public blaming the wrong culprit for an event that someone else (usually our own government) perpetrated. When it comes to the increasing fervor over major drone activity across the US, I have very little doubt that what we are witnessing is a false flag scenario. First, let’s outline what has happened so far: Drone sightings have exploded across the country involving a wide variety of devices – but the incidents that concern me the most are those involving the SUV-sized UAVs in places like New Jersey. The sightings have been happening for months. US government agencies including the FBI, DHS and national security officials claim they have no idea who is behind this activity, even though drones have been seen operating over highly protected areas like US military bases.

In retrospect, it will turn out that the only thing the BIden administration "created" was lies.

Back in August, many were surprised by the accuracy of our forecast, when we predicted that in its annual revision, the Biden Bureau of Labor Statistics would revise jobs for the April 2023-March 2024 period by "up to 1 million", something which we said would mean that all job report "beats" recorded in the past year will have been misses and the US labor market is in far worse shape than the admin would admit. The final results, as everyone knows by now, was a shocking 818K revision lower, just as the Philadelphia Fed had predicted 6 months prior, in March, when it calculated correctly that the Biden Department of Goalseeking Propaganda had overstated payrolls by "at least 800,000."

At long last, complaints of gold price manipulation and suppression got some respect this week from the Official Monetary and Financial Institutions Forum, a London-based group connected with central banks.

The group published a long paper heralding gold’s restoration to the center of the world financial system, “Gold and the New World Disorder,” and the paper’s chapter titled “Market Disruption — The Short Squeeze” has this to say about the topic at hand: “With record demand for gold, much of it from BRICS-related countries, the risks of a squeeze are increasing. This could have several catalysts. ‘Bullion banks’ holding concentrated gold short positions might need to buy back the metal during another price run. Analysts have long argued that these short positions suggest market manipulation, citing the disproportionate control held by a few entities…

In 2016, President Donald Trump announced that Masayoshi Son, chairman of Sprint and CEO of SoftBank Group Corp, pledged a $50 billion investment in the United States.

At the time, President Trump tweeted that Son would have never made the deal had Hillary won the election. Today, in light of President Trump's decisive victory in the 2024 election, Son joined Trump to again pledge a massive investment in America. This time, Son announced a $100B investment in America over the next five years. Son remarked, "Thank you so much. I'm very, very excited. I would really like to celebrate the great victory of President Trump. My confidence level to the economy of the United States has tremendously increased with his victory."

Bitcoin rose to a record high, surpassing $106,000, on Monday, influenced by pro-cryptocurrency statements from President-elect Donald J. Trump.

The cryptocurrency achieved a peak of $106,195 early Monday before dropping slightly, but it regained momentum by the afternoon, hitting $106,320.90. Trump’s comments on CNBC about potentially establishing a U.S. Strategic Bitcoin Reserve contributed to the price surge. He suggested that the U.S. should lead in crypto adoption, comparing it to the Strategic Petroleum Reserve. Trump’s plan could affect bitcoin trading due to the cryptocurrency’s limited supply. Out of a total potential supply of 21 million bitcoins, 19.9 million are already available. While Trump’s election has fueled optimism for deregulation among investors, Bitcoin’s value has increased significantly, rising by 190 percent in 2024.

Police in South Wales and Gwent will become the first police units in the UK to use mobile apps with facial recognition that can scan a person’s face in “near real-time.”

The following report is by Biometric Update: The app, known as operator-initiated facial recognition (OIFR), allows law enforcement to take a photograph of a person’s face with a mobile phone and match it to a predetermined database. The technology, however, has quickly come under scrutiny from rights groups that warn that police searches could be conducted against thousands of photos of innocent people.

The move draws scrutiny as the US grapples with its own debates over free speech and media control.

The Biden-Harris administration on has revealed it was setting up an action group to “monitor and address the effects” of any censorship or intimidation of Americans by China. Signed by President Joe Biden, the memorandum addressed heads of executive departments and agencies, while the task force is to be led by the assistant to the president for National Security Affairs and the director of the National Economic Council. This move comes after the administration spent the past four years doubling and tripling down on policies encouraging unprecedented censorship at home and being sued and investigated for colluding (through pressure via third parties) with social platforms and other tech companies to do its (unconstitutional) bidding.

Dr. Martin Jacques – How China will change almost everything explains that the Chinese economy was the largest in the world until the mid-19th century and represented one third of the global economy. China accepted only silver in exchange for goods. Britain, tired of paying in silver, seduced the Chinese to accept opium as payment!

The British Opium Wars in 1840 forced China to open. That led to China’s “Century of Humiliation”. China went into precipitous decline in the 19th century by the end of which, China was occupied by many foreign powers. Britain took Hong Kong and Portugal got Macau. Britain returned Hong Kong to China in 1997 and Portugal returned Macau in 1999. After defeating the Nationalist Party of Kuomintang (KMT), the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) under Chairman Mao’s leadership, declared the establishment of the People’s Republic of China on 10/1/49.

Why is demand at food banks all over the country higher than it has ever been before?

The media keeps insisting that economic conditions are just fine, but it has become quite obvious to everyone that this is not true. In particular, the rising cost of living has been absolutely crushing households from coast to coast. In the old days, most of the people that would show up at food banks were unemployed. But now food banks are serving large numbers of people that actually do have jobs but that don’t make enough to pay for all of the basics. The ranks of the “working poor” are growing very rapidly, and this is creating an unprecedented crisis all over America.

A shooting at a Christian school has left at least five dead, including the suspected gunman, and five others injured.

Police swarmed Abundant Life Christian School in Madison, Wisconsin, about 80 miles west of Milwaukee, on Monday following an on-campus shooting. “Today is a sad, sad day not just to Madison but to the entire community and for our country,” Madison Chief Shon Barnes told reporters during a press conference. Barnes said officers responded to reports of an active shooter at the K-12 Christian school at 10:57 am. When police arrived, they found multiple victims suffering from gunshot wounds.

Even The Washington Post is now raising concerns about the insufficient evidence behind gender-transition treatments for children, such as puberty blockers, cross-sex hormones, and surgeries.

A recent editorial addressed these concerns in light of the pending Supreme Court case, United States v. Skrmetti, where the Biden government is challenging a Tennessee law prohibiting these treatments for minors. The Post editorial notes that the high court’s decision in Skrmetti will impact not just Tennesse but 23 other states that have enacted some degree of restriction on access to gender-transition procedures for minors.

An earthquake of magnitude 7.4 struck Port-Vila, Vanuatu, on Tuesday, the US Geological Survey said.

The quake was at a depth of 10 km (6.21 miles), USGS said. The US tsunami warning system said there is a tsunami warning after the quake.

