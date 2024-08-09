One-time or recurring donations can be made through Ko-Fi:

Biden officials threaten "stability of its newly elected government..."

The US is preparing to play Air Force for Israel's skies as it deploys a dozen F-22 stealth raptor jets to the Middle East region. This change in 'force posture' was not debated in Congress (nor is it even really being debated on the mainstream networks), despite that clearly US service members could soon find themselves in the middle of a war between Iran and Israel. The White House has issued a fresh warning to Tehran on Thursday as it is said to still be gearing up for a strike on Israel in retaliation for the July 31st killing of Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh at a residence in Tehran. The new warning from Washington includes both negative economic consequences and threats of destabilizing actions directed against the newly elected government of Masoud Pezeshkian.

Iran may choose to target the individuals it believes are responsible for the assassination of Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran last week, rather than launching an attack on Israel, The Guardian reports.

According to the report, Tehran could retaliate for the assassination of Haniyeh, which it has blamed on Israel despite Jerusalem neither confirming nor denying responsibility, by targeting people it believes to be working with or members of Israel’s Mossad security agency. Reports following Haniyeh’s death have claimed that Mossad agents enlisted operatives from within Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps to plant explosives in the room the Hamas chief was staying in for the swearing-in ceremony of new Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian.

"... mitigate the possibility of regional escalation by Iran or its proxies."

United States Central Command confirmed on X that an unspecified number of F-22 Raptor stealth fighter jets have arrived in its 'area of responsibility'—which includes over 4 million square miles and 21 countries in the Middle East, Central and South Asia, and Northeast Africa. "U.S. Air Force F-22 Raptors arrived in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility Aug. 8 as part of U.S. force posture changes in the region to mitigate the possibility of regional escalation by Iran or its proxies," US CENTCOM said.

Israel said to assess group wants to target senior official; leaders meet in ‘the pit’; Gallant to Lebanese: Don’t let Hezbollah drag you to war; Haifa mayor tells locals: Stock up

The security cabinet convened Thursday night in Tel Aviv, as the country continued to brace for a potential attack by the Hezbollah terror group in Lebanon. The cabinet met in the underground command room of the Kirya military headquarters, Hebrew media reported, the first time such a meeting has been held there since the night of April 13-14, when Iran launched some 300 missiles and drones at Israel, almost all of which were intercepted. The meeting was taking place in “the pit,” as the underground command room is known, but not due to immediate security concerns, but rather in order to drill for a potential emergency situation, Channel 12 news reported, as Israel was preparing for a promised attack by Iran and its terror proxies to several recent high-profile assassinations.

Netanyahu’s office confirms delegation to attend August 15 talks after US, Egypt, Qatar urge Israel and Hamas to finalize Gaza ceasefire agreement ‘without further delay’

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office announced an Israeli delegation will attend ceasefire-for-hostage negotiations with Hamas on August 15, after the United States, Egypt and Qatar on Thursday issued a joint call for talks to resume next week with the aim to swiftly conclude a deal. “It is time to bring immediate relief both to the long-suffering people of Gaza as well as the long-suffering hostages and their families. The time has come to conclude the ceasefire and hostages and detainees release deal,” said the statement signed by US President Joe Biden, Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sissi and Qatari Emir Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani.

Russia has significantly stepped up its military cooperation with Iran amid the Islamic Republic’s showdown with Israel.

Many days have passed since Israel’s assassination of Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran, with the region still on edge awaiting a likely major Iranian response. The NY Times and others confirmed this week that Russia has begun delivering radars and air defense equipment, possibly including S-400 anti-air missile components, to the Iranians. This can be seen as Moscow’s ‘payback’ for America arming Ukraine. Now, Russia is arming America’s (and Israel’s) chief enemy in the Middle East.

Following late night explosions being reported in the central Syrian region of Homs, state media SANA has subsequently confirmed that an Israeli airstrike has wounded at least four soldiers and caused "material losses" at the Shayrat Airbase.

The Israeli attack came from the direction of northern Lebanon. It has become common for Israeli jets to use undefended Lebanese airspace from which to attack targets inside Syria. Images showing a series of large explosions have circulated on social media. Shayrat Airbase has long been well-known also as a base of Russian troop operations over several years. It remains unknown if Russians were present at the base when it was struck late Thursday night. Some Israeli sources have said ammo storage depots were hit, or else 'Iranian assets' were targeted - as is the usual refrain after such operations.

Kursk Region intrusion has disrupted the gas flow, Slovakia’s former economy minister has said

The volume of natural gas flowing through the Druzhba pipeline has already decreased, as Ukrainian troops allegedly took over the station at Sudzha, in Russia’s Kursk Region, former Slovak economy minister Karel Hirman has warned. Heavy fighting has reportedly been taking place near Sudzha since Tuesday, when more than a thousand Ukrainian troops crossed the Russian border.

Throughout the Minsk process, Ukrainian officials became masters at stalling for time. Talk of a new referendum is most likely preparation for repeating the strategy.

The head of the Kiev regime Vladimir Zelensky said in an interview with the French newspaper Le Monde recently: “Any question of Ukraine’s territorial integrity cannot be resolved by a president [alone] without the Ukrainian people. It goes against the constitution of Ukraine.” He added that such a plebiscite would be desired by the country’s population. Interestingly, when the mayor of Kiev, Vitaly Klitschko, put forward the idea of holding a referendum on surrendering territories claimed by Ukraine, a little over a week ago, a number of ‘experts’ and bloggers, seen as aligned to Zelensky’s grey cardinal Andrey Yermak, said that Klitschko wanted to deprive the commander-in-chief of the right to negotiate peace and was pursuing his own political goals by talking about such a vote.

The former USMC intelligence officer's home was raided Wednesday over allegations he had violated the Foreign Agents Registration Act (FARA), which requires anyone who acts on behalf of a foreign nation to register as such to the US government. However, individuals accused of such a violation are typically notified by letter, not a raid.

The recent raid carried out on the New York home of former UN weapons inspector Scott Ritter was another chapter in the US government's harassment campaign against him and his family, he told Sputnik. "It's a fishing expedition. It's harassment," Ritter told Radio Sputnik's Critical Hour on Thursday, noting that the US government's end goal is to discredit him in the eyes of the public as he continually works to shed light on US policy.

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump said on Thursday that the Democratic party took away the presidency from President Joe Biden and emphasized that the sitting US president had the right to run for reelection regardless of whether he had a chance to win or not.

"The presidency was taken away from Joe Biden, and I'm no Biden fan...they took the presidency away," Trump said during a press conference. "People were saying he lost after the debate, he couldn't win. Well, I don't know that that's true, necessarily, but whether he could win or he couldn't win, he had the right to run. And they took it away."

New footage also shows the officer who confronted the shooter...

Bodycam footage from local Pennsylvania police reveal that in the moments after last month's attempted assassination of Donald Trump, an officer says he told the Secret Service to cover the warehouse used by shooter Thomas Matthew Crooks. "I f—ing told them that they needed to post guys f—ing over here…I told them that f—ing Tuesday," said a Butler Township officer in audio captured by his body-worn camera and obtained by the Wall Street Journal. "I talked to the Secret Service guys. They’re like, ‘Yeah, no problem. We’re going to post guys over here,'" the officer continues.

Facing allegations that Kamala Harris’s running mate, Tim Walz, dodged deployment to Iraq while serving in the National Guard, the Vice President’s camp is baselessly smearing a veteran endorsed by former President Donald J. Trump‘s running mate, Marine Corps veteran Senator J.D. Vance.

“Unearthed: JD Vance supported a congressional candidate who egregiously lied about his military service and claimed he was deployed to Afghanistan when he never was,” the Harris campaign declared on social media, accusing the candidate—J.R. Majewski—of “stolen valor.” The same smear campaign derailed Majewski’s previously competitive congressional race in Ohio.

A federal grand jury in the Southern District of Florida has indicted three executives of election voting machine and service provider Smartmatic, as well as a former Chairman of the Commission on Elections (COMELEC) of the Philippines.

The men, including Smartmatic’s own President, Roger Pinate, stand accused of facilitating at least $1 million in bribes. These bribes were reportedly made to secure and maintain business related to the provision of voting machines and election services for the 2016 Philippines elections and to ensure the release of value-added tax payments.

Britain’s governing Labour Party has been forced to suspend Councillor Ricky Jones after social media users identified him as the speaker who called for “far-right” anti-mass migration protestors to be murdered at a rally on Wednesday evening.

Jones went on a tirade after being handed a microphone at the supposed “anti-racism” demonstration in Walthamstow, saying of anti-immigration protestors, “They are disgusting, Nazi fascists, and we need to cut all their throats and get rid of them all!” Leaving little doubt as to his meaning, Jones made a throat-slitting gesture as he spoke. The assembled crowd welcomed his message with cheers and applause.

In response to protests and riots in the last week in the UK, there has been a general feeling among the British public that the police are engaged in two-tier policing – taking a soft approach to certain sectors of the British public while taking an overly aggressive approach towards others.

Sir Keir Starmer’s two-tier response to the same protests and riots has significantly aggravated the situation. While Starmer and his government are pursuing a socialist agenda, could the police’s two-tier response be the result of years of critical social justice activism and accusations of “systemic” or “institutional” racism by British corporate media? An overreaction which fits comfortably into a “preventative state” agenda.

Since the asylum crisis of 2015, the Syrian population in Germany has surged dramatically. According to Statista, Germany now hosts a staggering 972,000 Syrians. This means that almost 1 in 20 Syrians globally now live in Germany, considering Syria’s total population of 22 million. In stark contrast, only 60,000 Syrians were living in Germany in 2013, marking a sixteen-fold increase over a decade.

A Look at Other Migrant Populations The Afghan community in Germany has also grown significantly. By 2023, the Afghan population reached 419,410, a sixfold increase since 2014. Approximately half of this group, about 197,551 individuals, are on social assistance, primarily asylum seeker benefits. Despite their numbers, Afghans constitute a smaller proportion of Afghanistan’s 41 million population.

This video shows an assault in the Shak Ghat area of Sylhet district, northeastern Bangladesh

WASHINGTON (TND) — Your trip to the county fair might look a little different this year all because of avian influenza also known as "bird flu."

Organizers across the U.S. are working to ensure their events do not lead to the spread of the virus. Children under five, people 65 years and older, pregnant people, people with certain chronic medical conditions, and others are at a higher risk of developing serious flu complications and should limit contact with animals that could carry influenza viruses, if possible, according tothe Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The CDC also has recommendations for fair exhibitors including reducing the time pigs, poultry, and cattle are on display to 72 hours or less. If bird flu outbreaks, the Allegan County Fair in Michigan will have a virtual cattle show.

A series focussing on the excellent curating work of the Fraud Prevention Hotline publication

48 hours after X and Rumble filed a lawsuit against the Global Alliance for Responsible Media (GARM) ‘advertising cartel’ and several members, the World Federation of Advertisers announced it will shutter GARM, saying in a statement reported by Business Insider that they’re “a not-for-profit organization with limited resources.”

That obviously strains credulity considering they do the bidding of companies representing hundreds of billions in market cap, including CVS Health, Mars, Orsted and Unilever.

What had been obvious “to the rest of us” for years, is finally official: late last night, shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, the parent of CNN and TNT, crashed 10% to the lowest level on record after it reported dire results, which missed across the board and plunged across every income statement category…

… but the biggest hit – and surprise – was the company’s stunning $9.1 billion charge taken to write down the value of its traditional TV networks, such as CNN and TNT, which were acquired in 2022 when Warner Bros Discovery was created as part of its acquisition of WarnerMedia. The write down confirmed that legacy cable channels like CNN and TNT are no longer worth what they were when the $42 billion merger was completed. In fact, judging by the ongoing mass layoffs at the former, one can argue that CNN’s value is now negative and will continue to be so until it stops hemorrhaging cash.

National banks closed more than 30 branches in just two weeks last month.

Chase, Bank of America, PNC and other national banks collectively closed 33 locations between July 14 and July 28. Bank of America led the way shutting 11, followed by Chase and PNC which both closed seven each. Axiom Bank, Capitol, Citizens, Dollar Bank, Lemont, Wells Fargo and Zions Bancorporation also closed locations. Scroll down for the full list with addresses. The worst hit state was Florida, which lost four locations while Ohio, Virginia and Texas lost three.

A devastating flood swept through Yemen’s Hodeida Governorate on Tuesday, August 6, 2024, killing more than 30 people and causing heavy damage to infrastructure, including major hospitals. The floods, which struck as part of ongoing seasonal rains, have displaced thousands of people and left many areas without power.

Heavy rainfall caused severe flooding across Yemen’s Hodeida Governorate, including the city of Hodeida, on Tuesday night. The deluge, part of Yemen’s ongoing seasonal rains, intensified overnight, leading to widespread damage and displacing thousands of residents. The floods inundated streets, homes, and infrastructure, causing significant disruptions to public services and road closures. Power outages were reported across the governorate, with some areas experiencing complete or partial blackouts.

The Japan Meteorological Agency (JMA) issued its first megaquake advisory on Thursday, August 8, 2024, several hours after the M7.1 earthquake hit near the coast of Kyushu. The advisory warns that if a major earthquake were to occur in the future, strong shaking and large tsunamis would be generated.

The M7.1 earthquake that hit near the coast of Kyushu at 07:43 UTC on August 8, 2024, prompted the Japan Meteorological Agency (JMA) to issue its first-ever warning for a megaquake along the Nankai Trough subduction zone — running along the country’s eastern coast. “As a result of examining the relationship between this earthquake and the Nankai Trough earthquake, it is believed that the possibility of a large-scale earthquake occurring in the hypothetical source area of ​​the Nankai Trough earthquake is relatively higher than usual,” JMA said. “Please take disaster prevention measures in accordance with future appeals from the government and local governments.”

Researchers have managed to decipher four 4,000-year-old Babylonian cuneiform tablets that predict future disasters based on lunar eclipses.

The tablets, which are kept at the British Museum and were found over 100 years ago in Iraq, are some of the oldest known descriptions of omens tied to lunar eclipses. The findings of this study were published in the peer-reviewed academic periodical the Journal of Cuneiform Studies. Lunar eclipses are an astronomical phenomenon that occurs when the Moon is darkened in the sky, covered in darkness by the Earth’s shadow. This is caused by the Earth being in a very precise location, stuck between the Moon and the Sun. This itself only happens when the Moon is full. Since the celestial bodies were such a constant feature of life everywhere in the world, it makes sense that different cultures hold significance in eclipses. The ancient Babylonians were no exception.

