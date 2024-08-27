One-time or recurring donations can be made through Ko-Fi:

"I believe the government pressure was wrong, and I regret that we were not more outspoken about it..."

Two years ago Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg admitted to Joe Rogan that the FBI pressured Facebook into censoring the Hunter Biden laptop story. Now he's participating in a Congressional investigation. In a stunning Monday evening letter to House Judiciary Chairman Jim Jordan, Zuckerberg admitted that senior Biden administration officials "repeatedly pressured" Facebook teams to suppress information related to COVID-19 that the platform would not have otherwise censored - and the administration 'expressed a lot of frustration with our teams when we didn't agree.' Zuck now says that Facebook should not have compromised its standards "due to pressure from any Administration in either direction."

It appears President Emmanuel Macron is feeling the pressure after French authorities arrested Telegram founder and CEO Pavel Durov over the weekend. The prosecutor's office has since said his detention may last until Aug.28.

Several prominent tech entrepreneurs and public figures - for example Elon Musk - have decried the move as selective persecution against a known advocate of free speech. In a rare move Macron weighed in directly on Monday, claiming it has nothing to do with his government and that Durov's arrest and ongoing detention is not politically motivated. Macron said Monday, "The arrest of Telegram's president on French territory took place as part of an ongoing judicial investigation. This is in no way a political decision. It is up to the judges to decide."

The Telegram CEO did not have a face-to-face discussion with the Russian leader days before his arrest in France, Dmitry Peskov says

Vladimir Putin did not have a meeting with Telegram CEO Pavel Durov, who is now in French custody, during the Russian president’s visit to Azerbaijan last week, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov has said. Speaking to reporters on Monday, Peskov was asked to comment on the arrest of Durov, who was detained at a Paris airport after arriving from Azerbaijan by private jet on Saturday. The French authorities have yet to outline the details of charges faced by the Russian tech mogul, who is also a citizen of France, the UAE, and St. Kitts and Nevis.

The Telegram founder was treated as a free-speech champion when it suited Western interests, Aleksandar Vucic has said

Charges against Telegram founder Pavel Durov in France show that the West has abandoned the values it championed just a few years ago, Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic has said. The 39-year-old Russian was detained by French authorities on Saturday, after arriving in Paris from Azerbaijan by private jet. Durov also has the passports of France, the UAE and St. Kitts and Nevis. Speaking on a newscast on Monday evening, Vucic said that Durov’s case was “interesting” and compared him to the persecution of Julian Assange and Edward Snowden.

The detained Russian-born Telegram CEO also holds citizenship in the UAE, France, and St. Kitts and Nevis

Abu Dhabi has asked the French government to grant Telegram founder and CEO Pavel Durov access to the UAE’s consular services following his arrest in Paris, according to a statement from the Middle Eastern state’s Foreign Ministry on Tuesday. Durov was arrested in France last week as part of a broader investigation into the illegal use of his end-to-end encrypted social media app, authorities have said. The Russian entrepreneur holds citizenship in Russia, the UAE, France, and Saint Kitts and Nevis.

Russia targeted all of Ukraine with missiles and drones early Monday morning. Much of the attack targeted Kiev. So reports the Ukrainian military.

The anti-aircraft defense over Kiev reportedly defused as many as 10 Russian missiles before they could even do any damage. Russia did not yet communicate about the attack, but it is already clear that there were casualties. Casualties were reported in western Lutsk, eastern Dnipro and southern Zaporizhzhia.

Officials in Kiev claim that 15 regions were targeted and that emergency blackouts were activated

The Russian military has conducted a series of strikes on Ukrainian energy facilities, the Defense Ministry in Moscow has confirmed. Ukraine’s Vladimir Zelensky acknowledged that the country has experienced one of the most extensive barrages in recent months, causing widespread power outages. In a statement on Monday, the ministry said that “a massive high-precision attack” on Ukraine was carried out using long-range air- and sea-based weapons, as well as drones. The barrage targeted facilities supporting the country’s defense industrial complex, officials noted. “All the designated targets have been hit,” the statement read.

Ukrainian forces have advanced 1 to 3 kilometers in some areas of Russia's Kursk Oblast, further capturing two more settlements in the region, President Volodymyr Zelensky said in his evening address on Aug. 25.

Zelensky, who received the information from Commander-in-Chief Oleksandr Syrskyi, did not detail which settlements were captured by Ukrainian forces, but did note that fighting is ongoing to capture one additional settlement. Ukraine started its incursion into Russia's Kursk Oblast on Aug. 6. As of Aug. 20, the Ukrainian military said it controlled 1,263 square kilometers (488 square miles) and 93 settlements, including the town of Sudzha. The numbers do not account for the additional advancements made up to Aug. 25, which have not yet been provided by Ukraine's military.

Attempts to tamper with New Delhi’s delicately constructed policy will not go unnoticed, while historically warm relations with Russia will continue

The seven-hour visit to Kiev by Prime Minister Narendra Modi last week turned out to be an anti-climactic event. The euphoric build-up by India’s corporate media was unprecedented — perhaps, taking their cue from American diplomats in Delhi who saw an opportunity to create public misperceptions regarding Russia. Viewed from Delhi, the Ukraine question has transformed into the objective correlative of the US-India relationship. Which is no small matter, of course. The entire fifth column of the US lobby in India came out of the woodwork in a vicious media campaign to characterise Modi’s Kiev visit as marking a turnaround from the delicately worked out positive neutrality that his government adopted towards Russia's Ukraine war.

A Chinese military surveillance plane breached Japanese airspace off the country’s southwestern coast on Monday, marking what Japan’s defense ministry described as the first known incursion by China’s military into its territorial airspace.

According to a ministry official, a Chinese reconnaissance aircraft briefly entered Japanese territory near Nagasaki Prefecture around 11:30 a.m. on Monday. In response, Japan’s Self-Defense Force put fighter jets on high alert and issued a warning to the Chinese aircraft. While Chinese planes frequently appear in international airspace around Japan, this incident represents the first confirmed entry of a military aircraft into Japan’s territorial airspace.

SEOUL (Reuters) -North Korean leader Kim Jong Un watched as new "suicide drones" took off and destroyed test targets including a mock tank, and urged researchers to develop artificial intelligence for the unmanned vehicles, state media reported on Monday.

Kim visited the Drone Institute of North Korea's Academy of Defence Sciences on Saturday and viewed a successful test of drones correctly identifying and destroying designated targets after flying along different preset routes, state news agency KCNA said.

The primary suspect in the mass stabbing attack in the German city of Solingen, a 26-year-old Syrian identified as Issa Al H., was scheduled for deportation last year. German authorities, however, failed to remove him.

German media reported that the Syrian had first entered the European Union (EU) through Bulgaria, passing through several safe countries en route to Germany. Subsequently, Germany refused his asylum claim last year, planning to send him back to Bulgaria under EU rules, which allow for the removal of illegal immigrants back to the first EU member they entered. However, Issa Al H. disappeared just before his scheduled deportation. After he reappeared months later, he was “redistributed” to Solingen rather than removed. He allegedly murdered three people in a mass stabbing attack at a diversity festival in the city on Friday. The Islamic State has taken credit for the killings.

The chancellor has responded to a knife attack in Solingen perpetrated by a suspected ISIS-linked Syrian migrant

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz has vowed to crack down on illegal migration and speed up refugee deportations in light of a deadly stabbing spree allegedly committed by an asylum seeker of Syrian decent. Scholz made the pledge while visiting the site of the attack earlier on Monday. A lone knifeman assaulted spectators at the Festival of Diversity in the city of Solingen on Friday night. Three people were killed in the attack and eight others wounded. While the suspected perpetrator fled the scene amid the panic, he later turned himself in.

British police have arrested over 145 people at the infamous multicultural Notting Hill Carnival on Monday, August 26, seizing more than 40 weapons, including two firearms, as at least four people have been stabbed at the festival.

Arrests took place on Sunday and Monday, which are English holidays, at the festival in London. Deputy Assistant Commissioner Ade Adelekan, the officer in charge of Carnival’s policing, stated, “We are tired of saying the same words every year. We are tired of telling families that their loved ones are seriously injured or worse. We are tired of seeing crime scenes at Carnival.” One of those arrested was found with a firearm when they were searched at the entry to the carnival, while the other firearm seized was in a vehicle that was heading to the carnival in nearby Harrow.

Police in Birmingham, England’s second city, are investigating anti-white graffiti in an area dominated by Muslims, just weeks after a Muslim mob rampaged in the city, attacking white people and chasing out journalists.

Police say three instances of anti-white graffiti were found in the Alum Rock area, with CCTV footage showing one of the incidents taking place. A hooded man spraypainted “No Whites” on a wall outside a local school art around 1:20 AM last Thursday. Naveed Sadiq, a local community activist, claimed those painting the graffiti were deliberately trying to stoke racial tensions. However, this is not the first time such slogans have been spray painted in Alum Rock in recent years. In 2017, a message stating “NO Whites Allowed After 8 PM” was found on the side of a building in the area, and a local leftist Labour Party councilor claimed similar messages had been seen before in another nearby district.

Disturbing scenes as gangs of youths are firebombing parked cars! It's a stark reminder of the escalating issues in some cities. In fact, police are now advising women not to go out alone after sunset.

Attackers stopped traffic on highway & began pulling people out of vehicles...

A massive coordinated terror attack on several locations in southwestern Pakistan has left at least 70 dead over a 24-hour period of terror which started Sunday night. The attacks were the work of a separatist group called the Baluch Liberation Army (BLA), which claimed responsibility. It started with bombings and gunfire targeting a national military camp in Pakistan’s Baluchistan Province, which left at least one soldier dead. In the same area, gunmen stormed four police stations, setting vehicles on fire. By morning, a key bridge in the area was also attacked and destroyed. But the situation escalated when militants attacked a major highway in a town called Bela. They intercepted traffic and then proceeded to execute people, reports say.

After more than 60 years of communism, Cuba’s population is suffering with a broken health care system, plummeting birth rates, and economic collapse.

Cubans continue to flee a worsening economy in record numbers while the elderly have been left behind, fighting to survive on the communist regime’s $10 monthly pension and a critical lack of basic supplies. Food, power, medical equipment, and pharmaceutical shortages have ignited persistent protests this year and driven Cuba’s ongoing exodus of working-age adults. The result has been nothing short of devastating for the country’s retirees. “It’s a nightmare in every direction. This is an SOS. Cuba is about to collapse in a fatal way,” said Ramon Saul Sanchez, a long-time anti-Cuban regime activist and president of the Democracy Movement in Miami.

New documents obtained by America First Legal reveal the Biden-Harris Regime claimed that they were importing Afghans as refugees who helped the US government, when in reality, officials admit that they did not know their identities.

The Biden-Harris Regime lied about the Afghan ‘refugees’ who supposedly helped the US government. Kamala Harris repeatedly claimed these refugees were our ‘Afghan allies.’ It turns out the US government did not know the identities of the Afghan refugees and many went on to commit heinous crimes against Americans.

A Texas federal judge on Monday put a temporary pause on President Biden’s plan to fast track permanent residency for illegal migrants married to American citizens.

US District Judge J. Campbell Barker issued the two-week long administrative stay on the same day the Department of Homeland Security began accepting applications for the so-called Parole in Place program, which would grant work authorization, permanent residency and eventually citizenship to spouses and stepchildren of US citizens who have been in the country for at least 10 years. “The claims are substantial and warrant closer consideration than the court has been able to afford to date,” Barker wrote in his nine-page order, which followed a lawsuit filed by 16 Republican-led states arguing that the program would “incentivizes illegal immigration and will irreparably harm” the states.

Tulsi Gabbard has said that she will do everything she can to send the former president back to the White House

Former Democratic lawmaker Tulsi Gabbard has endorsed Donald Trump’s presidential campaign, describing the ex-president as the only candidate who can walk the US back from “the brink of nuclear war.” Trump brought Gabbard on stage during a speech at the National Guard Association’s annual conference in Detroit on Monday, introducing the former Hawaii congresswoman as a “true American patriot” with “great common sense” and “great spirit.” Gabbard, a 17-year National Guard veteran who served two combat tours in the Middle East, praised Trump’s isolationist brand of foreign policy.

Amid doubts about Biden's ability to effectively lead the U.S. in his remaining months as president, our enemies abroad might see an opportunity to alter the global balance of power...

There are three current hot or cold wars: on the Ukrainian border, in the regions surrounding Israel, and in the strategic space between Taiwan and mainland China. All three conflicts could not only expand within their respective theaters but also escalate to draw in the United States. And all three involve nuclear powers.

EU Red Sea naval mission says the Greek-flagged crude oil tanker Sounion has been on fire in the Red Sea since August 23 after an attack by the Houthis.

The Greek-flagged crude oil tanker Sounion has been on fire in the Red Sea since August 23 after an attack by Yemen's Houthis with no obvious signs of an oil spill, the EU Red Sea naval mission Aspides said on Monday, according to the Reuters news agency. The EU mission published photos dated Sunday showing fire and smoke coming out of the vessel's main deck. The Sounion is carrying 150,000 tonnes of crude oil and poses an environmental hazard, shipping officials said. Aspides said part of Sounion's superstructure was on fire and that flames were observed in at least five locations on the vessel's main deck.

Following IDF's preemptive attack on Hezbollah, Iran's foreign ministry claims "the Israeli terrorist army has lost its effective offensive and deterrent power"

Iran on Monday praised the drone and missile assault by Hezbollah on Israel, even though Israel made clear that the attack had failed, AFP reported. Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah on Sunday claimed that the group had launched a large-scale attack on Israel, targeting "the Glilot base - the main Israeli military intelligence base". IDF Spokesperson Daniel Hagari later made clear, however, that Israel’s preemptive strike prevented a major attack on Israel by Hezbollah.

Gen. Brown met with Egyptian and Jordanian army chiefs before Israel visit

Mere hours after the largest exchange of fire between Israel and the terror group Hezbollah on Sunday morning, the U.S. Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, Gen. Charles Q. Brown, arrived for a visit to Israel. Brown’s visit to the region was intended to “deter any type of broader escalation,” and began just hours before Hezbollah intended to carry out a broad assault on Israel that was foiled by the IDF. After meeting the Jordanian and Egyptian army chiefs, Brown arrived in Israel on Sunday evening and joined IDF Chief of Staff Lt.-Gen. Herzi Halevi for a situation assessment at the Air Force's command room.

Hamas said Israel has backtracked on a commitment to withdraw troops from the Corridor and put forward other new conditions.

The Prime Minister’s Office rejected media reports that Israel had agreed to reduce its forces in the Philadelphi Corridor in order to finalize a Gaza hostage and ceasefire agreement. “Prime Minister Netanyahu stands by the principle that Israel will physically remain in the Philadelphia Corridor, from the Kerem Shalom [Crossing] to the sea,” it said on Monday. It spoke up in the aftermath of a high-level US-led summit in Cairo on Sunday that appeared to end without any conclusions with the return of a senior negotiating team.

White House national security spokesperson plays down reports that talks in Cairo have broken down: The talks are constructive.

White House national security spokesperson John Kirby told reporters on Monday that negotiations in Cairo to achieve a ceasefire in Gaza and a hostage deal are still pressing ahead, Reuters reported. Speaking in a virtual briefing, Kirby pushed back on suggestions that the talks have broken down, and said that they were "constructive." "The talks actually progressed to a point where they felt like the next logical step was to have working groups at lower levels to sit down to hammer out these finer details," Kirby was quoted as having said.

“Over 100 people quit within 72 hours" of taking the shot.

A Christian nurse who claims she was recently terminated from her job at Texas Children’s Hospital (TCH) in Houston for exposing alleged Medicaid fraud related to transgender procedures for minors says she sees her situation as part of a spiritual conflict.

“I am a Christian, and my faith is the foundation of everything,” Vanessa Sivadge told The Christian Post. “That’s the reason why I’ve spoken out as I have.” Sivadge claimed TCH fired her on Aug. 16 for exposing alleged Medicaid fraud at the country’s largest children’s hospital, which she said was using federal funds to cover cross-sex hormones and puberty blockers for minors in violation of Texas law, according to an exclusive statement provided to journalist Christopher Rufo.

It almost sounded like an apology. Almost...

On Friday, Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell stood in front of reporters and explained how we got here… and how inflation took hold. To be fair, he rightly diagnosed the root causes: extreme government spending and money printing during the pandemic. And then, when the economy reopened after the lockdowns, there was a sudden surge in inflation. The Fed and its army of experts assumed this inflation would be a temporary phenomenon—what they called “transitory.” They said that, due to the pandemic lockdowns being lifted, prices would rise suddenly, then fall back down. This turned out to be one of the worst calls in the history of central banking. As we now know, inflation wasn’t transitory. Prices rose and continued to rise higher and higher, and they haven’t come back down.

New research presented at the Kansas City Fed's annual research conference in Jackson Hole examined a shift in investor behavior.

No safer than a bund. Or a gilt. Or an OAT. Long touted as hands-down the world's "safe haven" securities, the behavior of U.S. Treasuries during and after the COVID-19 pandemic calls that label into question, suggesting they are little different from the debt issued by the likes of Germany, Britain, France, or even big corporations. That's the key finding of new research presented at the Kansas City Fed's annual research conference in Jackson Hole, Wyoming. It examines a shift in investor behavior in that period that raises questions about the "exorbitant privilege" the U.S. government has long enjoyed to borrow broadly on the global market even as federal budget gaps grow ever wider.

Walmart has recalled more than 9,500 cases of apple juice over fears it could contain arsenic.

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) announced that the retailer’s ‘Great Value’ brand six pack 8oz apple juice PET plastic bottles have elevated levels of ‘inorganic arsenic’ in them. The recalled juices have a ‘best if used by’ date of December 28, 2024 and a UPC of 0-78742-29655-5. The recall was initiated on August 15 and was later classified as a ‘Class II’ recall on Friday, the FDA said. A ‘Class II’ recall is ‘a situation in which use of, or exposure to, a violative product may cause temporary or medically reversible adverse health consequences or where the probability of serious adverse health consequences is remote,’ according to the agency.

A cyberattack at the Port of Seattle and Seattle-Tacoma International Airport over the weekend is another example of hackers increasingly targeting critical infrastructure.

Details are not yet available about the nature of the attack in Seattle this weekend, and whether there was any data breach. The outage, which is still ongoing, did not impact flights or security checkpoints. But it did cause delays to baggage services and many screens inside the terminal showing flight information weren’t working. The Port said Saturday that its Maritime Facilities phone systems were down. The Port and airport’s website were also down, as well as email and phone services for Port staff.

David Menzies reports the latest on Cody D’Entremont, a.k.a., 'Desiree Anderson', a.k.a., the 'Trans Cat of Windsor' who was acquitted of sexual assault in a he said/she said case where none of his strange past was brought up.

Cornell University is set to offer a course on ecological justice from feminist, queer, and trans perspectives

The Ivy League school will teach a “Ecological Justice: Feminist, Queer, and Trans Perspectives” class that will present “an in-depth study of ecological justice from feminist, queer, and trans perspectives.” The course claims it will unpack how these “marginalized” groups have “led environmental movements and ecological theorizing around the globe,” as well as draw on the “traditions of ecofeminism, racial justice, queer and trans ecology, and disability theory” to show how these perspectives have “reshaped environmental ethics.” The course description also alleges: “Historically, people marginalized by race, gender, sexuality, disability, and poverty have borne the brunt of environmental degradation.”

Elon Musk recently debuted the latest iteration of his artificial intelligence generator model Grok 2. The AI chatbot can be used on his social media platform X for users paying for premium membership,

XAI said in a blog post, “We are excited to release an early preview of Grok-2, a significant step forward from our previous model Grok-1.5, featuring frontier capabilities in chat, coding, and reasoning. At the same time, we are introducing Grok-2 mini, a small but capable sibling of Grok-2.”

