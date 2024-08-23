One-time or recurring donations can be made through Ko-Fi:

The IAEA has been notified of the attempted strike on the facility in Kursk Region, the president has said

Ukrainian forces have attempted to strike Russia’s Kursk Nuclear Power Plant (NPP), President Vladimir Putin has said during a cabinet meeting. Kiev sent thousands of troops into Russia’s Kursk Region earlier this month, attempting to reach the town of Kurchatov, where the nuclear facility is located. Moscow has declared the incursion an act of terrorism and has deployed additional troops to repel the invaders. Last night, the enemy attempted to strike the atomic power plant,” Putin said at a cabinet meeting on Thursday afternoon. “The International Atomic Energy Agency [IAEA] has been informed. They promised to come themselves and send specialists to assess the situation. I hope they actually do so.”

Explosion seen for miles across the sea...

A large fire has been spotted raging in southern Russia's Krasnodar region on the Black Sea, following reports that a Ukrainian missile struck a railway ferry transporting fuel tanks. "The Kyiv regime carried out another terrorist attack on the territory of the Krasnodar region," Russian authorities announced on social media. "A railway ferry carrying fuel tanks to Port Kavkaz was hit." Smoke and fire could be seen for miles issuing forth from Port Kavkaz, which is one of Russia's largest, as it sits at a rail and ferry hub connecting Russia with the Crimean peninsula.

Blowing up bridges as fast as Russia can rebuild them...

Ukraine's military has for the first time openly acknowledged it is using US-provided HIMARS rocket systems to attack Russia and destroy its major infrastructure, especially bridges, inside its own territory. Ukraine's Special Operations Forces made the admission in a Wednesday Telegram post to its official account, writing: "Where do Russian pontoon bridges 'disappear' in the Kursk region? Operators ... accurately destroy them." "The statement said U.S.-manufactured HIMARS rocket systems were used," Reuters described of the post. What's more is that Ukraine's military published footage of US HIMARS being used to target several key bridges in Kursk in a new video montage...

CHICAGO (Sputnik) - US Senate Foreign Relations Committee Chairman Ben Cardin said on Thursday that it is absolutely important for Russia and the United States to preserve the arms control treaties.

"Absolutely, yeah, our objective is to reduce the amount of arms around the world, particularly nuclear weapons," Cardin told Sputnik when asked if Moscow and Washington should preserve their bilateral treaties on arms control. Ben Cardin also noted that he is hopeful the United States can continue arms control dialogue with all nuclear powers after the end of the conflict in Ukraine. “Yes, I do hope that the relationship post whatever happens we can resolve Ukraine, that we would work with all the nuclear powers, particularly for arms control,” he added.

Nick Paton Walsh had traveled to the Russian city of Sudzha with Ukrainian troops

Russian authorities have charged CNN chief international security correspondent Nick Paton Walsh, who had been reporting from the Ukrainian-held town of Sudzha, with illegally crossing the state border. Similar charges were previously brought against two journalists with the Italian broadcaster RAI as well as two Ukrainian reporters. Kiev’s forces overran Sudzha, a town with a pre-conflict population of 5,000, during their incursion into Russia’s Kursk Region, which began on August 6. Although many residents have fled the area, some civilians remain.

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Former President Donald Trump said on Thursday that the United States will turn into a "big version of San Francisco," which he called an "unlivable" and crime-ridden city, if Vice President and Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris wins the November election this year.

"Everything she touched turned bad. California turned bad, San Francisco — you can’t walk in San Francisco, you barely can go to California anymore. People say in state that it is in terrible terrible crime trouble … and drugs all over the place, you cannot walk down the streets," Trump told Fox News. Trump pinned the blame on Governor Gavin Newsom but "more" on Harris, who served as District Attorney of San Francisco, Attorney General of California and then senator for the state.

Kamala Harris will theme her 2024 Democratic Party presidential nomination acceptance speech around a “New Way Forward”—a reference to far-left immigration legislation pushed by Representative Chuy García (D-IL).

The radical immigration legislation would make it nearly impossible for federal officials to control the U.S. borders and could result in an exponential increase in illegal immigration. The New Way Forward Act, first introduced by Rep. García in 2019 and in each subsequent Congress, contains provisions that would change penalties for illegally crossing U.S. borders from criminal to merely civil.

A taxpayer-funded program in Oregon is offering $30,000 in home purchase grants exclusively to non-citizens, including illegal aliens, while excluding American citizens from eligibility who are grappling with a severe housing crisis.

According to records obtained by the Daily Caller, the Camino a Casa program, operated by Hacienda CDC, is designed to assist eligible new homebuyers but has explicitly excluded American citizens from its eligibility criteria. Republican Oregon state Rep. Ed Diehl confirmed to the Daily Caller that taxpayer funds are being used to support home ownership for non-citizens while leaving American citizens out in the cold.

The United States Supreme Court has only partially reinstated a proof-of-citizenship election law in Arizona. First passed in 2022, the law requires documentary proof of citizenship using state or federal registration forms when registering to vote.

In a 5-to-4 decision, the Supreme Court ordered Thursday that the law’s provision mandating proof-of-citizens on state-created forms be reinstated. However, the court did not permit the enforcement of rules mandating such proof for voting in presidential elections or by mail. Already, 40,000 individuals are believed to have registered to vote in the state using federal forms without providing proof of citizenship. During the 2020 presidential election, Arizona was decided by just over 10,000 votes.

Britain’s new Labour government will begin the process of reversing Brexit with a deal to partially restore the so-called Free Movement migration regime, with European Union (EU) citizens under 30 becoming free to work, study, and volunteer in the United Kingdom for up to three years.

In practice, the Free Movement of Labor in the EU is not only for workers. For instance, judges ruled EU migrants could not be deported for turning up and becoming beggars. “If we are serious about resetting relations with the EU, then we need to be prepared to give them some of the things that they want,” said a Labour government source. Britain has already repeatedly given way to EU demands on British payments into the EU budget, EU access to British fisheries, continued EU control over Northern Ireland, and more.

They are celebrating—how about you?

A French boy who collected and shared as many as 1,700 jihadi propaganda and execution videos on encrypted messaging apps has been found guilty of glorifying terrorism by a French court.

The 12-year-old boy, from the French commune of Sochaux, was found guilty on Wednesday, August 21, Montbéliard Public Prosecutor Paul-Edouard Lallois announced. Since December 2023, the boy, described as having “significant vulnerabilities,” recorded over 1,700 videos related to jihadist propaganda and executions, which he then shared via encrypted messaging services. During a nearly four-hour closed-door hearing, the boy admitted to exploring Islam and joining radical discussion channels on platforms like Discord and Telegram.

Crew of the Greek-flagged Sounion rescued after an attack in the Red Sea off Yemen but the ship now poses an "environmental hazard"

An oil tanker's crew has been rescued after an attack in the Red Sea off Yemen but the stricken ship now poses an "environmental hazard", an EU naval mission said Thursday, according to the AFP news agency. Several projectiles hit the Greek-flagged Sounion off the rebel-held Yemeni port of Hudaydah on Wednesday, causing a fire and cutting engine power, according to the UKMTO maritime agency which is run by Britain's Royal Navy. The attack was claimed by Yemen's Iran-backed Houthi rebels, who said the Sounion "belongs to a company that has ties with the Israeli enemy" and was "accurately and directly hit" with drones and missiles.

Sources say talks in jeopardy over Netanyahu’s insistence on continued IDF deployment along Egypt-Gaza border; PMO denies reports that he would accept international force there

Israel’s negotiating team flew to Cairo on Thursday for talks on a hostage deal with Hamas, an Israeli official told The Times of Israel, as chances for an immediate breakthrough appeared increasingly remote. The team was headed by Mossad chief David Barnea, and included Maj. Gen. Eliezer Toledano, head of the IDF General Staff Strategy and Third-Circle Directorate. CIA chief William Burns, the top American negotiator on the hostage issue, is leading the US team, CNN reported.

Abu Kabir Forensic Institute provides initial autospy findings of bodies recovered by IDF in Khan Younis tunnel; bodies of terrorists found nearby also examined, no gunshot wounds

The bodies of the six hostages recovered by the IDF from southern Gaza’s Khan Younis this week all have signs of gunshot wounds, according to initial autopsy findings released Thursday. IDF representatives showed the families of Alex Dancyg, Yagev Buchshtav, Chaim Peri, Yoram Metzger, Nadav Popplewell, and Avraham Munder the findings from the Abu Kabir Forensic Institute. According to the institute’s report, the bodies of the six hostages all have signs of gunfire, likely indicating they were killed by their captors.

Hamas called for a day of mobilization in support of the people of Gaza, the Hamas-run Al-Aqsa TV reported on Friday morning.

"Hamas calls on people all over the world to rally and mobilize today, Friday, and make it a day of mass victory and defense of Gaza and Jerusalem," the outlet reported.

Muslims are majority, will demand changes to political system, he warns

A pro-Hezbollah commentator in Lebanon sparked online outrage after a video surfaced on social media in which he warned Lebanese Christians to "be very careful." In an interview on Lebanese TV, the pro-Hezbollah commentator Reda Saad said that “the role of Christians in Lebanon has ended.” “I want to address our Christian brethren in Lebanon,” Saad stated. “They should be very careful, as this rhetoric lays the foundation for future hostility.” He warned that if Christians in Lebanon aligned themselves with U.S. interests, they could find themselves in a similar situation to Afghanis who worked with the Americans during the war in Afghanistan.

Former President Donald J. Trump has vowed to rehire every military veteran fired for declining to comply with the Biden-Harris regime’s COVID-19 vaccine mandate with an apology from the government and full back pay.

He made the promise at a rally in Asheboro, North Carolina, alongside his running mate, Senator J.D. Vance—his first outdoor event since his near-assassination in Butler, Pennsylvania. “Kamala and Crooked Joe purged 8,000 servicemembers from our military for refusing their Covid vaccine mandate,” Trump said. “[The Trump administration] didn’t want a mandate… You just can’t do that,” he continued, vowing: “I will rehire every patriot who was fired from the military with an apology and with back pay. They will get their back pay and an apology from our government,” he promised.

An official with the World Health Organization (WHO) said that mpox is not the same as COVID-19 and signaled there will not be lockdowns or similar measures, in comments about a week after the UN health agency declared an emergency over the virus.

“Are we going to go in lockdown in the WHO European region, it’s another COVID-19? The answer is clearly: ‘no,’” said Han Kluge, WHO regional director for Europe, in a live-streamed media briefing on Tuesday. “Two years ago, we controlled mpox in Europe thanks to the direct engagement with the most affected communities of men who have sex with men,” he said.

Adverse events are now available in single dose servings. Only around 22.5% of U.S. adults received the latest round of shots that came out last fall. This insanity needs to STOP.

The South Africa “Vaccine” Injury Medico-Legal Study Group (“SAVIMS”) has released a press statement to say that it does not support the Africa CDC and World Health Organisation declaration of a global health emergency for monkeypox, now known as mpox.

Additionally, they have warned about the recommended live virus vaccines, Jynneos and ACAM2000: The vaccines are experimental use for monkeypox, as they were originally intended for smallpox; there are reported serious adverse effects; and, they contain live viral strains, which may potentially instigate a resurgence of the eradicated smallpox virus. “We warn members of the public about the inherent risks of taking any vaccine, including those proposed for mpox, of which the effectiveness and safety have not been reliably determined … There can be no justification for a vaccine with unknown adverse effects,” SAVIMS says.

Residents in a Massachusetts town are being urged not to leave their homes after dark due to the spread of a deadly mosquito-borne virus.

The Board of Health in Oxford, a city of 13,300 people about 50 miles southwest of Boston, has set an outdoor curfew in hopes it will reduce the chances of people being bitten by mosquitoes which carry Eastern Equine Encephalitis (EEE). It comes after a resident was the first human to contract the rare and untreatable illness - known as 'Triple E' - domestically in nearly four years. Triple E causes a fever and brain swelling and can lead to seizures and comas. One-third of people infected with EEE die and those who recover are often left with lifelong physical and mental difficulties.

The final version of the report confirms what previous draft versions have concluded — fluoride exposure is associated with lower IQ in children.

The long-delayed and censored final report from the U.S. National Toxicology Program has found “moderate confidence” that fluoride exposure is “consistently associated with lower IQ in children”. The NTP report has been the source of controversy over the last couple years as it became clear that elements of the U.S. government were seeking to prevent its release. The NTP’s final report, also known as a monograph, reported that 72 studies examined the “association between fluoride exposure and IQ in children,” and 64 of those studied found “an inverse relationship associated between estimated fluoride exposure and IQ in children.”

A Louisiana district court ruled late Tuesday that Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and Children’s Health Defense have legal standing to sue the Biden administration for colluding with tech giants to censor their social media posts, in a decision that listed specific instances of government officials targeting Kennedy and CHD.

A Louisiana district court ruled late Tuesday that plaintiffs Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and Children’s Health Defense (CHD) have the legal right to sue the Biden administration for pressuring tech giants to censor their social media posts. The judgment came less than a month after a federal appeals court declined to rule on a preliminary injunction prohibiting the administration from coordinating with social media companies until the district court decided the plaintiffs’ standing. Standing is the legal doctrine that requires plaintiffs to show they have suffered direct and concrete injuries and that those injuries could be resolved in court in order to sue.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's censorship agenda has just entered a dangerous new phase. The RCMP has made an arrest over social media posts the Trudeau government finds offensive. The Online-Harms bill hasn't even become law yet!

Canadian National Railway (CN) and Canadian Pacific Kansas City (CPKC) announced the lockout of their Canadian workers on Thursday after failed labor talks, resulting in a shutdown of their rail networks in the country.

The decision, confirmed by the Teamsters union representing close to 10,000 workers at the companies, sets the stage for an unprecedented rail stoppage that could badly damage the Canadian economy and have a significant effect on cross-border trade with the United States. Canada is the world’s second-largest country by area and relies heavily on rail transport. The stoppage is set to cripple shipments of grain, potash, and coal while also slowing the transport of petroleum products, chemicals, and autos.

US chipmaker Microchip Technology disclosed that an “unauthorized party” had compromised “certain servers and some business operations.”

This cyberattack raises significant concerns due to Microchip’s critical role in supplying advanced chips to the US defense industry, supporting critical systems such as precision strike and missile defense weapons, radar systems, autonomous platforms, image processing, and command and control centers. Microchip first detected “potentially suspicious activity involving its information technology (“IT”) systems” on Saturday, the Chandler, Arizona-based company wrote in an SEC filing on Tuesday. “Upon detecting the issue, the Company began taking steps to assess, contain and remediate the potentially unauthorized activity,” Microchip said.

Furious NAB Bank customers have been struck by a major tech outage impacting its internet, mobile and desktop banking services.

More than 1900 complaints were made to tech monitoring website Downdetector by 4.30pm Thursday by frustrated customers who couldn’t use the bank app and other online services. A NAB spokesperson told Daily Mail Australia at 6.39 pm that its services were up and running again. The first reports of NAB services being down came in around 3.50 pm, according to Downdetector. It’s the second major tech outage to hit bank in the past two months.

Artificial intelligence has officially run for office in what may be the country’s first election with a robot on the ballot.

Victor Miller has always been a big fan of sci-fi books, so it’s no surprise that he was also an early advocate for AI bots. ChatGPT is his favorite AI, he says, and it is the platform he chose to build his running mate for the mayoral election in Cheyanne, Wyoming this summer. He came up with the idea for VIC, as Miller dubbed the program, earlier this year when he had submitted a public records request to the local government that was rejected, according to The Washington Post.

The advent of advanced artificial intelligence has led to an ever-growing number of people and researchers alike to try and preserve their lives infinitely, by transferring and storing their memories in the forms of AI bots, algorithms and holograms; and not just themselves, but digital forms of their riches and material gain.

Several weeks ago The Atlantic ran a headline talking about the prospects of some people trying to attain immortality. The article follows the ambitions of Hany Farid (58), an AI expert at UC Berkeley, who has said that he wants his wife (38) to ‘resurrect’ him as an AI after he passes. “My wife has my voice, my likeness, and a lot of my writings,” he told The Atlantic. “She could very easily train a large language model to be an interactive version of me.” “We have very conflicting feelings about it,” he added. “I imagine that in the coming five to 10 years, it is a conversation we’re going to have the same way we have other conversations about end of life.”

The sword likely belonged to a Roman legionary who participated in the destruction of Jerusalem in 70 AD

Over a decade after a 2,000-year-old Roman blade was unearthed in Jerusalem's City of David (COD), its missing piece – the sword’s tip – was recently discovered. During a soil-sifting operation at Tzurim Valley National Park, the team came across a small metal fragment that drew their attention. The team carefully placed it in a secure place, recording the locus number (excavation site) from which the soil was taken. Next to the number, they noted their initial interpretation of the object: "Sword?" Little did they know that this interpretation was not only correct but would lead to the reunion of two pieces of a single 2,000-year-old lost artifact.

Share