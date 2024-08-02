One-time or recurring donations can be made through Ko-Fi:

IDF Spokesman Daniel Hagari said that other than the elimination of Fuad Shukr in Lebanon the IDF did not strike anywhere else in the Middle East that night.

IDF Spokesman Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari answered questions on Thursday regarding Israel's involvement in the elimination of Hamas political bureau chief Ismail Haniyeh. “Other than the elimination of senior Hezbollah leader Fuad Shukr in Lebanon, we did not conduct any airstrikes that night anywhere in the Middle East," Hagari stated at a press conference marking the war's 300th day. Amid the security tension and threats by Iran and Hezbollah to respond to the eliminations of Heniyeh and Shukr, Hagari emphasized: "There is no change in the Home Front Command's defense policy. We are taking all steps to ensure security.

As Israel braces for retaliation from Hezbollah and Iran for deaths of terror chiefs, Nasrallah says it should expect ‘rage and revenge’ as fighting has entered ‘new phase’

Hezbollah Secretary General Hassan Nasrallah said Thursday that Israel had “crossed red lines” in the killing of Hezbollah military chief Fuad Shukr and Hamas chief Ismail Haniyeh, and must expect “rage and revenge on all the fronts supporting Gaza.” Claiming the fighting had entered “a new phase,” he said Israelis “will weep terribly” in the days ahead. Nasrallah spoke as Israel braced for Hezbollah’s response as well as for Iranian retaliation in the wake of Hamas political chief Haniyeh’s death in Tehran early Wednesday. Jerusalem has not taken responsibility for the latter, but has been blamed by Tehran and Hamas.

The recent assassinations of two anti-Israeli leaders have heightened fears of a large-scale Iranian retaliation and regional conflict.

For years, Israel and Iran have been preparing for the moment when the two adversaries will enter a direct conflict. Sworn enemies, the armies of both countries have trained for such a scenario. The twin assassinations of two prominent anti-Israeli terrorist leaders just hours apart earlier this week have brought this scenario the closest it has ever been before. Both leaders, Fuad Shukur of the Lebanese-based Hezbollah and Hamas political leader Ismail Haniyeh, were killed less than 12 hours apart. Israel took responsibility for Shukur’s death in Beirut and has not done so for Haniyeh but is likely believed to be behind the killing which took place on Iranian soil.

Acting Iranian foreign minister Ali Bagheri held conversations about the assassination of Ismail Haniyeh with his counterpart in Russia, as well as in Arab countries on Thursday, the ministry announced on X. According to the ministry's Twitter account, Bagheri emphasized "that the Zionist regime has crossed the red line" and said that the "Islamic Republic of Iran has a legitimate right to defend itself" in a phone call with Russian foreign minister Sergey Lavrov.

The US has made new defensive military deployments to help defend Israel following the assassinations of Hezbollah senior general Fuad Shukr and Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh, the White House announces in its readout of the call that just wrapped up between US President Joe Biden and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

The statement doesn’t elaborate about the new defensive measures. The White House says that the leaders discussed efforts to defend Israel against Iran and its proxies, particularly against ballistic missile and drone attacks, following the two killings earlier this week in Lebanon and Iran, which were widely attributed to the IDF.

"The bomb was detonated remotely... once it was confirmed that he was inside his room at the guesthouse."

New details have emerged in the Israeli covert assassination of Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh while he was staying in Tehran to attend the country's presidential inauguration events. Iran and Hamas' backers considered Haniyeh to be essentially akin to a top foreign diplomat or even head of state, and so at times Haniyeh was known to travel openly in places like Qatar, Iran, or other Gulf states. And yet the bombing that took is life is being widely viewed in Iran as an utterly humiliating security failure for the elite Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), which was hosting the Hamas leader.

WeRedEvils has been operating in a non-official capacity since the beginning of the Israel-Hamas war.

The Israeli hacker group, "We Red Evils Original", took responsibility for reported WiFi outages in Iran, according to Israeli media on Thursday night. Shortly before reports in Iran, the group posted a message on their Telegram saying, 'In the coming minutes, we will attack internet systems and providers in Iran. A severe blow is on the way.' The Post found many comments in Iran from users saying they had heard the internet was down in parts of the country and that there were internet blackouts in certain parts of Tehran.

Sources tell Reuters that Turkey has blocked cooperation between NATO and Israel since October and said the alliance should not engage with Israel as a partner until there is an end to the conflict.

Turkey has blocked cooperation between NATO and Israel since October because of the war in Gaza and said the alliance should not engage with Israel as a partner until there is an end to the conflict, sources familiar with the process told Reuters on Thursday. Israel carries the status of NATO partner and has fostered close relations with the military alliance and some of its members, notably the United States. Speaking on condition of anonymity, the sources told Reuters that Turkey had vetoed all NATO engagement with Israel since October, including joint meetings and exercises, viewing Israel's "massacre" in Gaza as a violation of NATO's founding principles.

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The United States has determined it will recognize opposition candidate Edmundo Gonzalez the winner of the Venezuelan presidential election, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said in a press release.

"Given the overwhelming evidence, it is clear to the United States and, most importantly, to the Venezuelan people that Edmundo González Urrutia won the most votes in Venezuela’s July 28 presidential election," Blinken said in the release on Thursday. Blinken called on the Venezuelan parties to begin discussions on a peaceful transition of power in accordance with Venezuelan electoral law.

More than two dozen high-profile inmates have been exchanged via Türkiye

Moscow and Washington have exchanged a total of 26 prisoners that had been held in several countries, in the biggest such swap in modern history. The exchange took place on Thursday afternoon in Türkiye. Wall Street Journal correspondent Evan Gershkovich and Russian intelligence operative Vadim Krasikov were the two most prominent names on the swap list. Russia retrieved ten of its nationals in exchange for 16 people sent to the West – 12 to Germany and four to the US.

Vladimir Zelensky has signed a law allowing Kiev to suspend debt payments to Western creditors for two months

Ukraine’s Vladimir Zelensky has signed a decree allowing for the suspension of the country’s external debt payments for two months starting August 1, and hopes to reach a restructuring agreement with creditors in order to avoid default. Last month, Ukraine announced a preliminary deal with a committee of its main bondholders to restructure the country’s near-$20 billion worth of international debt. The proposal specified a 37% nominal haircut on the nation’s outstanding international bonds, saving Kiev $11.4 billion in payments over the next three years. Ukraine will issue new Eurobonds in return.

If U.S. and Chinese officials find themselves sitting at the negotiating table again, U.S. policymakers should link progress on arms control with Chinese restraint toward Taiwan.

Prospects for arms control among the world’s nuclear-armed great powers are growing worse by the day. Last week, China announced that it was halting nuclear talks with the United States over the latter’s arms sales to Taiwan. The discussions were unlikely to lead to any substantive results, but it is another sign that U.S. efforts to “compartmentalize” nuclear issues by de-linking it from the geopolitical rivalry driving U.S.-China competition are failing. The same dynamic is at play in U.S.-Russia relations. After renewing the New START treaty in February 2021, Russia suspended its participation last year, citing U.S. support for Ukraine and its aim of inflicting a “strategic defeat of Russia.”

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The United States scrapped the Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces (INF) Treaty five years ago with the aim of expanding NATO further eastward, pressing Russia economically and militarily, and cementing America's global hegemony, veteran Pentagon analyst and retired US Air Force Lt. Col. Karen Kwiatkowski told Sputnik.

August 2 marks the fifth anniversary of the US's formal withdrawal from the INF Treaty. "This [the pullout from the treaty] was due to the US desire (led by neoconservatives in the State Department and elsewhere in the Obama, Trump and Biden administrations) to expand NATO eastward, as well to engage militarily on Russia's European border with both conventional and nuclear arms, specifically via Ukraine," Kwiatkowski said.

Last year, the African state denied claims that the French leader planned to visit Rabat amid strained relations

Moroccan King Mohammed VI has invited French President Emmanuel Macron to visit the North African nation after France endorsed Rabat’s autonomy plan for the disputed territory of Western Sahara. The invitation on Wednesday came a day after Macron reversed Paris’ decades-long stance and declared Rabat’s 2007 proposal, which seeks to grant the region limited autonomy under Moroccan sovereignty, the “only basis” for resolving long-standing conflicts.

The Hungarian billionaire may have hit the jackpot with the presumptive Democrat nominee for the US presidential election

The old joke that a ‘color revolution’ is impossible in the United States because there is no American embassy there no longer seems quite as funny. Especially from anyone who has followed American affairs closely in recent weeks. We’ve had the sudden withdrawal of the incumbent president from the electoral race, hastily organized support for a replacement – who only a few weeks ago was considered an unlikely heir – and the murky story of an assassination attempt on the opposition candidate. Furthermore, as the icing on the cake, the name Soros, a constant presence in all ‘color revolutions,’ has been filling column inches again.

Video from December 2017 surfaced Thursday of then Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA) berating Americans for celebrating Christmas while illegal aliens were being denied amnesty.

Harris is now the presumptive Democratic Party presidential nominee and her record is facing fresh scrutiny. UPDATE: NBC Latino posted a captioned photo of Harris dated December 19, 2017, “”How dare we speak Merry Christmas!!”- Sen. Kamala Harris at Dream Act rally.” In the video first reported by Fox News, Harris is seen wagging her finger and scolding Americans, “And when we all sing happy tunes, and sing Merry Christmas, and wish each other Merry Christmas, these children are not going to have a Merry Christmas. How dare we speak Merry Christmas. How dare we? They will not have a Merry Christmas.”

As many as 14 percent of non-citizens spoken to by a journalist in Georgia admitted to being registered to vote in American elections, which could mean tens of thousands of non-citizens have been registered. A video showing non-citizens admitting to being registered to vote was published on July 31 by the Heritage Foundation’s Oversight Project and shows 14 percent of the non-citizens questioned admitting to being registered to vote. Some non-citizens questioned even admitted they had voted previously.

Law enforcement apprehended Quintana-Dominguez on July 19 as he was attempting to flee the country. Shelby Township Police Chief Robert Shelide stated, “I’m disgusted and sickened by these charges.”

“Another victim came in last night and described horrific acts,” Shelide disclosed. “There are likely multiple other victims that we are actively searching for.” Michigan Republican Senate nominee Mike Rogers, a former FBI agent, took to social media, stating, “Another horrific and entirely preventable tragedy. Every single state is a border state thanks to Border Czar Kamala Harris.” Despite being put in charge of the border crisis in 2021, Vice President Harris has done little to stem the tide of millions of illegals flowing through into the United States, with border officials stating that she flatly refused to implement policies that would stop the crisis.

Italy has opened the first of two planned migrant processing centers in Albania, beginning the first migrant outsourcing initiative in Europe. The center, located in the northern Albanian port of Shengjin, will house up to 3,000 migrants per month who are collected while sailing to Italy from Africa. A second center, planned for a former air force base in Gjader, is experiencing delays in its opening.

Only migrants who are found by Italian authorities in international waters will be eligible for the program. Fabrizio Bucci, Italy’s ambassador to Albania, emphasized that Italian and European Union (EU) legislation would govern the centers, drawing parallels to having an Italian center located within Albania. The bilateral agreement signed between the Italian and Albanian prime ministers will last five years, with the possibility of extension contingent on its success in reducing Italy’s migration burden and deterring migration attempts.

The arrests of Ahmed and Mostafa Eldidi starkly reveal that Islam remains a significant threat to the West, with authorities failing to identify prior terrorism charges and obscuring the true danger posed by jihad terror.

In another instance of the Islamic threat facing the West, a Toronto father and son have been charged with multiple terrorism-related offenses. This jihadi duo was allegedly in the “advanced stages” of planning a violent attack, with direct ties to the Islamic State (ISIS)…Ahmed Fouad Mostafa Eldidi, 62, and his son, Mostafa Eldidi, 26, were apprehended on July 28 in a Richmond Hill, Ontario hotel room. The arrest followed a month-long investigation involving various police services. The charges against them include one count each of conspiracy to commit murder for the benefit or at the direction of ISIS, among other severe offenses.

"I've never taken a punch like that..."

Feminists are once again silent after a female boxer was destroyed in 46 seconds by a 'biological male' in an Olympic matchup. After just 46 seconds and two massive shots to the head, Italy's Angela Carini threw her helmet onto the mat and abandoned the bout against Algerian boxer Imane Khelif, shouting "This is unjust!" The 25-year-old Carini, and Italian police officer, refused to shake hands with Khelif - who was previously banned from the 2023 world championships by the International Boxing Association after failing tests to establish gender qualification. After the Olympic match was stopped, the referee raised Khelif's hand in the air, while a visibly furious Carini yanked her hand away from the official and stormed off, the Daily Mail reports. She then dropped to her knees and burst into tears, saying she had never felt such strong blows in a match.

The Paris Olympics erupted in controversy again on Thursday after a “biological man” easily “prevailed” in an Olympic boxing match by smacking around a much smaller and weaker woman for just under a minute.

This follows the Olympic organizers cruelly insulting Christians during the opening ceremonies with a Last Supper reenactment involving drag queens. The uproar comes on the heels of another contentious event: a boxing match between Italian Angela Carini and Algerian Imane Khelif, which lasted just 46 seconds. Carini was visibly distressed after being knocked down by Khelif, who had previously faced disqualification from major competitions due to elevated testosterone levels.

Following a controversial opening ceremony now being condemned by the Christian community, Paris Olympics 2024 organizers are facing global embarrassment as the first swimming training session for triathletes competing was canceled because of the disgusting, possibly human feces-infested polluted River Seine.

But despite the concerns, the men's and women's triathlon went ahead on Wednesday, July 31, a day later than the initial schedule, near the historic Pont Alexandre III bridge amid a slight drizzle and gray skies. France's Cassandre Beaugrand bagged gold in the women's event, while Julie Derron of Switzerland and Beth Potter of Great Britain won silver and bronze. British triathlete Alex Yee won gold in the men's event.

“The supplier ecosystem is a highly desirable target for ransomware groups. Attackers can infiltrate hundreds of organizations through a single vulnerability without being detected,” it said.

Nonprofit blood bank OneBlood, which serves hundreds of American hospitals based in the Southeast region, has been affected by a ransomware attack that has disrupted its software systems. While the organization remains operational and is continuing to collect, test, and distribute blood, it is running at a “significantly reduced capacity” following the ransomware attack, the group said in a July 31 statement. As part of mitigating disruptions, the blood bank has implemented “manual processes and procedures to remain operational,” said Susan Forbes, OneBlood senior vice president of corporate communications and public relations.

What that means is more government dysfunction. It means more of the Green New Scam... it means expanded weaponization of the Department of Justice, FBI and Department of Homeland Security.

Americans have just passed through the most eventful and tumultuous four weeks in memory. The only comparisons are 9/11, the fall of the Berlin Wall in 1989, the Watergate/Vietnam days of the 1970s, the riots and assassinations in the 1960s and the Cuban Missile Crisis. First, we had Joe Biden’s face-plant debate performance on June 27 when he looked like a corpse and spoke in a demented way. Then came the attempted assassination of Donald Trump on July 13 in Butler, Pennsylvania (which killed one and wounded two others). This was followed by the Republican National Convention and nomination of J.D. Vance on July 15, the decision of Joe Biden to withdraw from the presidential race on July 21 and finally the coronation of Queen Kamala Harris in the following days (more on Harris below).

Judge Nina Morrison of the US District Court for the Eastern District of New York (Brooklyn, Queens, Staten Island, and Long Island) has ruled that police, including officers of U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP), need a warrant to search your cellphone at JFK International Airport, even when you are entering or leaving the US.

This ruling is certainly a positive development. It’s a break with a line of judicial decisions that have made US borders and international airports a Fourth Amendment-free zone, even for US citizens. It’s likely to influence other judges and other courts, even though — as a ruling from a District Court rather than an appellate court — it doesn’t set a precedent that’s binding even on other judges in the same Federal judicial district.

Argentina’s security forces have announced plans to use artificial intelligence to “predict future crimes” in a move experts have warned could threaten citizens’ rights.

The country’s far-right president Javier Milei this week created the Artificial Intelligence Applied to Security Unit, which the legislation says will use “machine-learning algorithms to analyse historical crime data to predict future crimes”. It is also expected to deploy facial recognition software to identify “wanted persons”, patrol social media, and analyse real-time security camera footage to detect suspicious activities. While the ministry of security has said the new unit will help to “detect potential threats, identify movements of criminal groups or anticipate disturbances”, the Minority Report-esque resolution has sent alarm bells ringing among human rights organisations.

It’s hard to be anonymous online in China. Websites and apps must verify users with their phone numbers, which are tied to personal identification numbers that all adults are assigned.

Now it could get more difficult under a proposal by China’s internet regulators: The government wants to take over the job of verification from the companies and give people a single ID to use across the internet. The Ministry of Public Security and the Cyberspace Administration of China say the proposal is meant to protect privacy and prevent online fraud. A national internet ID would reduce “the excessive collection and retention of citizens’ personal information by internet platforms on the grounds of implementing real-name registration,” the regulators said.

Canada is in the midst of a human rights crisis that has grown at a breathtaking pace over the past few years. Suffering, sick, and disabled Canadians are constantly being offered assisted suicide when they are at their most vulnerable.

(LifeSiteNews) — I have many fears about Canada’s euthanasia regime. I am afraid that the activists at Dying with Dignity will succeed in explicitly expanding eligibility to children, the disabled, and those suffering from mental illness. I am afraid that families will one day be powerless to stop their mentally suffering loved ones from obtaining a lethal injection, and that the force of the state will stop them from intervening.

A merry heart does good, like medicine, But a broken spirit dries the bones. – Proverbs 17:22

Would you laugh more if your life depended on it? The Japanese government certainly thinks you should. Citizens in the northern province of Yamagata have been ordered by law to laugh daily for the sake of their health. The edict was inspired by research from the local university which found regular laughter can reduce your risk of heart disease and help you live longer. Researchers from Yamagata University who published their study in the Journal of Epidemiology, worked with 17,152 participants aged 40 or younger and tracked how often they laughed over several years and concluded that increasing the frequency of laughter will reduce the risk of cardiovascular disease and increase longevity.

