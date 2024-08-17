One-time or recurring donations can be made through Ko-Fi:

A false flag operation using radioactive warheads is reportedly aimed at spent nuclear fuel

Ukrainian forces have begun preparations to target nuclear waste storage sites at a Russian power plant with radioactive warheads and to then blame Moscow, according to intelligence received by Russia. Kiev’s forces have already struck the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant (NPP), Europe’s largest, and started a fire at one of the cooling towers, while accusing Russia of bombing itself. Sources on the other side report that the [Ukrainians] are preparing a nuclear false flag – an explosion of a dirty atomic bomb,” military journalist Marat Khairullin said Friday on his Telegram channel. “They plan to strike the storage sites of spent nuclear fuel of a nuclear power plant.”

Washington is “worried about escalation,” Defense Department’s deputy spokeswoman Sabrina Singh has said

The US will not allow the Ukrainian military to use American longer-range missiles for strikes deep into Russia, including in Kursk Region, Pentagon deputy spokeswoman Sabrina Singh told a news briefing on Thursday. Kiev’s forces launched a major incursion into the Russian border region last week. Kiev has repeatedly called on its Western backers to permit it to use certain weapons, including long-range ATACMS missiles, for strikes into Russian territory. The continuing incursion into Russia’s Kursk Region has “reinvigorated” these calls, according to Ukrainian media, with leader Vladimir Zelensky reportedly insisting that such strikes would bring the conflict closer to an end.

British instructors showed Kiev’s troops how to raid high-rise buildings, the paper has reported

Ukrainian troops involved in the incursion by Kiev’s forces into Russia’s Kursk Region, were trained by British military specialists in the weeks before the surprise attack, The Times has reported. On August 6, Ukrainian forces launched their largest attack on Russian territory since the conflict escalated in February 2022. The advance into Kursk Region was swiftly halted by the Russian military, but Kiev’s troops still hold a number of settlements. Kiev “utilized some of Ukraine’s most battle-hardened fighters” taken from other parts of the front line during the incursion, the British paper claimed in an article on Friday.

MINSK (Sputnik) - Belarus has increased its control over the border with Ukraine following the downing of Ukrainian drones, President Alexander Lukashenko said on Friday.

"After the incidents with these drones, we reinforced control at the Belarusian-Ukrainian border. Moreover, we deployed additional military units to the area," Lukashenko said during a meeting on security, as quoted by the state-run Belta news agency. Lukashenko also inquired about the current situation at the border, asking military officials whether all units have been positioned for potential unforeseen events. "I have received the necessary data and have the relevant map. I request an update not only on the current situation but also on the developments and your proposals for our next steps," the Belarusian president said.

The US Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) raided a property in Rappahannock County, Virginia, belonging to Russian-American political analyst Dimitri K. Simes this week.

Russian TV Channel One presenter and founder of the US-based think tank Center for the National Interest, Dimitri K. Simes, shared his thoughts on the current state of the US law enforcement and on how the authorities treat dissenters in the United States nowadays in an interview with Sputnik. Sputnik: You are a prominent member of the expert community, both in Russia and the US. And still you were subjected to this kind of treatment by the US state. Your home was searched by the FBI, your property rights were violated. And what about an average American who is less of a public figure than you? Isn't your example supposed to show that he or she can be subjected to the state's pressure, even for a smaller digression from the mainstream views, not necessarily on Russia?

Der Spiegel and RND reported that the German Federal Criminal Police Office (BKA) may soon be allowed to enter and search homes secretly. The plan is still in draft form.

According to the draft, police could also install spyware on suspects’ computers or smartphones and conduct covert searches of their homes. These powers would supposedly only be used in exceptional circumstances. What are exceptional, and who gets to decide? A spokesperson for the Interior Ministry will not discuss details of the proposal but told Der Spiegel on Wednesday that security agencies must have the necessary powers to counter evolving threats effectively. This is against German law. The inviolability of the home is enshrined in Article 13 of the German constitution.

A well-known British pedophile hunter has been handed an eight-month sentence by a court in Leeds for allegedly racially abusing pro-Palestine protesters and leading chants at an anti-mass migration protest.

Former mixed martial arts (MMA) fighter Phil Hoban is accused of yelling various phrases at protesters, including, “Who the fuck is Allah?” but later told police he actually shouted, “Who the fuck is Allen?” The news follows 61-year-old David Spring receiving a jail sentence for daring to blaspheme against the god of Islam.

The province of Quebec has called for the federal government to introduce a national quota system for asylum seekers in order to more evenly distribute them throughout the country.

Quebec Immigration Minister Christine Fréchette commented on the proposal on platform X following a meeting with federal Immigration Minister Marc Miller on Aug. 16. “Today’s meeting is a step in the right direction. The federal government is demonstrating a firm desire to arrive at a federally coordinated mechanism for distributing asylum seekers by the end of September, in order to reduce the pressure on Quebec and Ontario,” she said.

'Certainly, there'll be a lot of people in those Gazan refugee groups who would be Hamas... Gaza controls who comes in and who gets out of Gaza, so of course, they're gonna put their own people in there,' Gunter noted.

Border czar Kamala Harris presided over the greatest mass migration in world history.

In October it was estimated that more than 10 million people had reportedly illegally entered the United States since President Joe Biden took office in January 2021. This is the greatest number in history and of any administration. They total more than the individual populations of 41 states. Now, new numbers from the the US Customs and Border Patrol found that Border Czarina Kamala Harris quietly smuggled nearly one million illegal aliens into the country in the past 4 years using the Fast-Pass entry phone app.

Kamala Harris traveled to Raleigh, North Carolina on Friday to announce a Communist-style price control scheme to combat the inflation crisis she created.

Harris cast the tie-breaking vote on the so-called ‘Inflation Reduction Act.’ The IRA made inflation unbearable for Americans. Food prices are skyrocketing because of Joe Biden and Kamala Harris. Harris admitted her failed policies have led to the worst inflation crisis in 100 years. “A loaf of bread costs 50% more today than before the pandemic. Ground beef is up almost 50%,” Harris said.

The Trump Campaign on Friday announced a White House transition team which includes Donald Trump Jr. and Eric Trump.

Linda McMahon, Co-chair

Howard Lutnick, Co-chair

Senator JD Vance, Honorary Chair

Donald Trump Jr., Honorary Chair

Eric Trump, Honorary Chair

Linda McMahon is the former president of the WWE and previously served as Trump’s administrator of the SBA. Howard Lutnick is the billionaire CEO of Cantor Fitzgerald, a large financial firm. “The 2024 GOP Platform to Make America Great Again is a forward-looking agenda that will deliver safety, prosperity and freedom for the American people. My administration will deliver on these bold promises,” Trump said in a statement.

A ruling party MP has attacked an opposition colleague during a heated debate

Dozens of lawmakers in Ankara brawled during a tempestuous session of the parliament on Friday, after a ruling party MP struck an opposition colleague who called the government “terrorists.” Tempers flared as the Turkish legislature debated the fate of Serafettin Can Atalay, an opposition lawmaker currently in prison for his alleged role in the 2013 Gezi Park riots. The Hatay province representative was stripped of immunity and expelled in January, but the Constitutional Court overruled that decision earlier this month. “It’s no surprise that you call Atalay a terrorist,” MP Ahmet Sik of the Turkish Workers’ Party (TIP) said during the session, according to AFP.

At least 20 students traveling for a convention were kidnapped by gunmen in Nigeria's north-central state of Benue, the police said on Friday, the latest in a spate of abductions in Africa's most populous country.

Armed gangs have been causing havoc in northern Nigeria, where they kidnap villagers, students and motorists for ransom, with security forces unable to end the practice. Benue police spokesperson Catherine Anene said the incident occurred on Thursday and an investigation is underway. The victims, who were medical and dental students, were headed to the southeastern state of Enugu, the police said.

The space within the tunnels seen in the video is vast and contains enough room for several trucks and motorcycles to pass.

The terror group Hezbollah published a video to threaten Israel on Friday showcasing a giant network of underground tunnels from which missiles can be launched, the official Telegram of Al Mayadeen news channel showed. Tunnels seen show many terrorists operating inside them. The tunnels appear to be part of an underground network that, along with missiles, contains lighting, technology, and computers. Furthermore, the space within the tunnels is vast and contains enough room for several trucks and motorcycles to pass. Hezbollah terrorists can be seen speeding through them as they ride on their motorcycles.

A senior Israeli official tells the Kan public broadcaster that progress was indeed made in Doha on several controversial aspects of the hostage deal being negotiated.

However, the official notes that this progress was only between Israel and the mediators. It is still unclear how Hamas will respond to these new arrangements. A lower-level Israeli negotiating team will remain in Doha over the weekend for continued talks with mediators, and a separate lower-level team will travel to Cairo tomorrow for similar meetings. Qatar and Egypt have sometimes divided the negotiations to have the former focus on the hostage aspects and the latter focus on the withdrawal of Israeli troops from key areas in and around Gaza, such as the Netzarim and Philadelphi Corridors along with the Rafah Crossing.

Senior official says Iranian strike would ‘basically derail what we think is the best opportunity’ in months to secure a Gaza ceasefire deal

WASHINGTON — A US official warned Friday that Iran would face “cataclysmic” consequences and derail momentum toward a Gaza truce if it strikes Israel in response to the killing of a top Hamas official. The United States “would encourage the Iranians — and I know many are — not to move down that road, because the consequences could be quite cataclysmic, particularly for Iran,” a senior US official told reporters on customary condition of anonymity. US President Joe Biden earlier Friday said that a hostage-for-ceasefire deal in the 10-month Gaza war was closer than ever after two days of talks in Qatar at which US mediators presented a proposal to narrow gaps.

The US State Department will sanction an individual and six companies involved in illicit revenue generation to support the Houthis as well as a company tied to a Hezbollah official.

The United States State Department announced on Thursday that it is imposing sanctions on one individual and six companies, and blocking three vessels, for their involvement in illicit revenue generation to support the Houthis’ destabilizing activities on behalf of Iran-based, Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps Quds Force-backed Houthi financier Sa’id al-Jamal. The United States is also sanctioning one company and blocking four of its vessels tied to Hezbollah official Muhammad Qasim al-Bazzal and the shipment of Iranian liquefied petroleum gas valued at tens of millions of dollars.

A Strategic Shift Bolsters Israel's Defense Against Potential Iranian Threats.

Jordan has decided to open its airspace to Israeli aircraft while simultaneously closing it to Iranian planes. This unexpected move enhances Israel's ability to intercept potential threats from Iran, strengthening its regional security posture. The reasons behind King Abdullah's decision remain unclear, but the impact on Middle Eastern geopolitics is undeniable. The United States has been actively working to recreate a coalition of Arab states that previously cooperated with Israel, the US, and Britain in April. This coalition successfully intercepted Iranian ballistic missiles, UAVs, and cruise missiles, preventing nearly every projectile from reaching Israeli territory. The reopening of Jordanian airspace is a crucial step in reestablishing this alliance, providing Israel with strategic advantages in countering Iranian missile threats.

The Monkeypox virus has been detected in the wastewater of southeast San Francisco. Records show the virus appeared in samples collected between July 26 and August 12, according to the WastewaterSCAN Dashboard, a public health surveillance tool.

Currently, it remains unclear if these detections originate from human sources. The virus is known to spread among homosexual men, who are at particular risk, and San Francisco is well-known for its large gay community. The World Health Organization (WHO) recently declared monkeypox a “public health emergency of international concern.” While the database tracking monkeypox cases in San Francisco shows no data for August yet, one case was recorded in July. In May, the San Francisco Health Department urged the public to maintain their sexual health vigilance and ensure vaccinations for monkeypox as summer approached.

China announced Friday it will begin screening people and goods entering the country for mpox over the next six months, just two days after the World Health Organization sounded its highest possible alarm over the worsening mpox situation in Africa.

People travelling from countries where virus outbreaks have occurred, who have been in contact with mpox cases or display symptoms should “take the initiative to declare to customs when entering the country”, China’s customs administration said in a statement. Vehicles, containers, and items from areas with pox cases should also be sanitized, the statement added.

A Tennessee school was closed this week due to high numbers of positive COVID tests.

Stigall Primary School was closed on Tuesday, Aug. 13 due to high COVID numbers, according to a spokesperson with Humboldt City Schools. The school was only closed for a day to allow for cleaning and disinfecting. Students and staff were able to return on Wednesday. “Stigall Primary School was closed on Tuesday, August 13th but students returned to class today after a thorough cleaning/disinfecting of the school. I do not have those numbers but the closure was a result of a number of students and staff testing positive for COVID as well as others presenting with symptoms.

An explanation of the zeta potential concept

Rite Aid has now shut all the stores it once had in Michigan and Ohio - meaning tens of thousands of customers need to find new pharmacies.

The drugstore's latest filings at bankruptcy court show it has now completely cut all ties with the two Midwestern states. Rite Aid had more than 2,000 stores before it filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in October 2023 as it battled mounting debts. Soon after, bosses announced the initial closures of 154. Since then, a steady stream of filings have taken closures to 856, DailyMail.com analysis shows. The latest closures - 74 so far in August- were all in the two Midwest states apart from one each in California and Washington. That is on top of 169 in July, all in Ohio and Michigan.

A legal battle, seen as a major privacy rights issue, came down to the extent to which the Stored Communications Act (SCA) protects user data, and is now headed to the Supreme Court of California.

This comes after the California Court of Appeal ruled in the Snap, Inc. v. Superior Court case that the majority of remotely stored messages are not covered by the Act’s law designed to prevent unlawful access to stored communications – Section 2702. The CSA is there to stop platforms that provide online communications and storage from sharing contents of users’ online accounts (messages, emails, photos…). There are some exceptions in the legislation itself, e.g., unless the government obtains a warrant, that sets the bar relatively high.

Bulgaria overwhelmingly passed a ban on LGBT propaganda in schools, and the country appears determined to resist pressure from LGBT activists and their globalist allies.

(LifeSiteNews) — In 2021, the Hungarian government passed legislation that introduced stricter laws protecting children from pedophilia and also making it illegal to promote homosexuality or “sex changes” (“gender transition”) in schools and in the press to minors. The Hungarian government made clear that the law did not impact content aimed at adults or entertainment but propaganda targeted at children. Hungary promptly became a target for the full fury of the international elites.

The Massachusetts 'parentage equality' bill, which seeks to axe words like 'mother' from the law among a number of other pro-LGBT changes, was shockingly met with no resistance from Republicans in the state House or Senate.

(MassResistance) — When the LGBT movement used the courts to force same-sex “marriage” on America, the talking point was, “This won’t affect anything else.” But now it’s evident their next major goal was to use state legislatures to completely redefine the family. Several states have already passed laws in that direction. But now the Massachusetts Legislature has surpassed them, passing – unanimously in both branches – a frightening 42-page comprehensive bill. It has already received national attention and is considered to be the most radical change in family law history. Openly lesbian Massachusetts Governor Maura Healey has committed to signing the bill.

Luis Elizondo made headlines in 2017 when he resigned as a senior intelligence official running a shadowy Pentagon program investigating U.F.O.s and publicly denounced the excessive secrecy, lack of resources and internal opposition that he said were thwarting the effort.

Elizondo’s disclosures at the time created a sensation. They were buttressed by explosive videos and testimony from Navy pilots who had encountered unexplained aerial phenomena, and led to congressional inquiries, legislation and a 2023 House hearing in which a former U.S. intelligence official testified that the federal government has retrieved crashed objects of nonhuman origin.

Archaeologists have discovered a quarry where stones were carved out to pave the streets of ancient Jerusalem in the days of Jesus Christ.

The stones were constructed to build ancient Pilgrim’s road, a 2,000-year-old stepped stone path where Jesus and his disciples are said to have roamed. The Bible states that Jesus cured a blind man on the pathway, which also led to the ancient Jewish Temple where Jesus would have prayed. The site was discovered in the southeast side of Jerusalem and extends about 37,600 square feet, making it one of the largest and most significant quarries ever found in Jerusalem.

The Globalists are laying the groundwork for Pandemic 2.0.... get ready for lockdowns, school closures and forced vaccines... CDC has been dropping hints for the past couple weeks that a new massive outbreak of a highly infectious disease is coming out of Africa. Earlier this summer The CDC added surveillance teams in Congo... warning it’s just a matter of time until it spreads to other parts of the world.... pandemic 2.0 is getting ready for a rollout.

