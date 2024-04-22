One-time or recurring donations can be made through Ko-Fi:

Democrats cheered and waved Ukrainian flags, chanting "Ukraine, Ukraine!" in some pavlovian response to Congress passing a bill that will send (another) $61 billion to Ukraine with no questions asked

Rand Paul, among many others, was incensed: Ukrainian flags fly in the chamber of the UNITED STATES House of Representatives as they vote to send more of your hard-earned money to a corrupt foreign regime. And just like that they shout “UKRAINE! UKRAINE!”while happily working to secure Ukraine’s borders, not ours.

A spending bill backed by House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-LA) includes hundreds of millions of dollars in American taxpayer money for border patrol agents in Ukraine as illegal immigration at the United States-Mexico border remains at record levels.

The spending bill, which 151 House Republicans helped 165 House Democrats advance on Friday, would see more than $95 billion sent to foreign countries — including about $61 billion to Ukraine amid its ongoing war with Russia.

The former Russian president and current deputy chairman of Russia's security council said it would exacerbate "the number of victims of this war."

The Kremlin has issued a chilling warning that the recently-approved aid package for Ukraine will lead to the "deaths of even more Ukrainians." On Saturday, the US House of Representatives approved more than $60 billion (£48 billion) in aid to Ukraine after the potentially game-changing assistance for Kyiv stalled in Congress for months over political infighting.

Western advisers are stationed at embassies, the head of the US-led alliance has aid

NATO member states have military personnel stationed at their respective embassies in Kiev performing advisory functions, NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg has told MSNBC News. In an interview on Sunday, Stoltenberg was asked whether NATO was planning to send additional personnel to help Kiev in its fight against Russia. “There are no plans for any NATO combat presence in Ukraine. But, of course, several NATO allies have men and women in uniform at the embassies giving advice,” he said.

A new batch of aid from the US will provide a boost, but only if delivered soon, the president has said

It is still possible for Kiev to emerge victorious in the conflict with Moscow, now that the US House of Representatives has approved a new military aid package for Ukraine, President Vladimir Zelensky told NBC in an interview on Sunday. The remarks came a day after the bill, which authorizes an additional $61 billion in support for Kiev, was passed. The emergency spending had been stalled in Congress since last fall, with some Republican lawmakers concerned that Washington lacked a strategy either for victory or a peace settlement.

MOSCOW, (Sputnik) - Russia has created a digital security system dubbed "Pyatnitsa," which means Friday in Russian, designed to protect important large-scale facilities from drone attacks, the developer of this system told Sputnik, adding that the system would be presented at the Army-2024 forum.

The exhibition will be held from August 12-18 in the town of Kubinka near Moscow. "Most likely, we will present automatic machine gun platforms at the Army [forum], as well as our digital security system 'Pyatnitsa' ... This is a software solution that integrates everything into a single hub. We have drawn the best from industry and cybersecurity, merging everything together and thus getting the ability to control disparate devices in large area facilities," the system's developer said.

In what is simultaneously a humiliating setback for the Deep State and a welcome victory for noninterventionist American taxpayers, the White House on Friday announced that US military forces will be withdrawn from Niger over the coming months. The move comes after Niger's mid-March declaration that was ending its military cooperation with the United States.

Following Niger's announcement, US military officials scrambled in vain to salvage the relationship. At stake: The $110 million Air Base 201, which the New York Times characterized as the Pentagon's "most strategic military asset in sub-Saharan Africa." Said to be a key base for counterterrorism, it was a major hub for drone operations in the region.

MOSCOW, (Sputnik) - German Chancellor Olaf Scholz has thanked Norway for providing gas to the country instead of Russia, adding that Oslo became Berlin's largest gas supplier.

Scholz attended the opening ceremony of the Hanover Fair on Sunday. Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Store also attended the event. "We have to thank Norway for the fact that in just a few months we have managed to become completely independent of Russian energy. You have reliably supplied us with gas, even more than originally agreed, and you will remain our largest gas supplier in the coming years," Scholz was quoted as saying at the fair by the German government.

India delivered the first batch of BrahMos cruise missiles to the Philippines on April 19.

This delivery comes two years after the signing of a $375 million deal between the two nations. The export of ground launcher systems for the BrahMos supersonic cruise missile system, along with the missiles themselves, commenced last month. This historic event marks the first time India has exported the BrahMos missile to a foreign country.

BAGHDAD, (Sputnik) - Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al Sudani and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan are expected to sign over 20 agreements during Erdogan’s visit to Iraq on Monday, Iraqi government spokesman Basem Al-Awadi told Sputnik.

"We will have signed an important strategic agreement related to water resources, water scarcity crisis, water investments ... In total more than 20 memorandums of understanding will be signed," Al-Awadi said. The leaders will also discuss security issues, in particular the presence of Turkish forces in Iraq and the activities of the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK) on Iraqi territory, he added.

Iraq’s Kataib Hezbollah said Iraqi armed groups had decided to resume attacks on US forces in the country after seeing little progress on talks to achieve the exit of American troops during a visit by the Iraqi prime minister to Washington.

“What happened a short while ago is the beginning,” the group said in an apparent reference to an attack late on Sunday with multiple rockets from northern Iraq on a base housing US forces in Syria.

European Union foreign ministers to meet in Luxembourg and discuss expanding sanctions on Iran.

European Union foreign ministers will meet in Luxembourg on Monday to discuss bolstering Ukraine’s air defenses and expanding sanctions on Iran, Reuters reported. While the ministers will also discuss the war in Sudan, most of their focus will be on the conflicts raging on the 27-member bloc’s eastern and southern doorsteps – in Ukraine and the Middle East.

Syrian President reveals his country has held meetings "from time to time" with Washington, as it seeks openings after over a decade of isolation.

Syrian President Bashar Al-Assad said in an interview published on Sunday that Syria has held meetings "from time to time" with Washington, as it seeks openings after over a decade of isolation, AFP reported. "America is currently illegally occupying part of our lands... but we meet with them from time to time, although these meetings do not lead to anything," Assad was quoted as having said in an interview with a Russian-backed official from Georgia's breakaway region of Abkhazia.

A Fatah TV anchor reported that Hamas had attacked aid workers, stolen food and water and caused food prices to skyrocket in the Gaza Strip.

The Palestinian political faction Fatah charged on air that Hamas had deliberately killed aid workers, stolen aid and manufactured a food crisis in Gaza, according to a Palestinian Media Watch (PMW) investigation published on Sunday. A Fatah TV anchor reported that Hamas had attacked aid workers, stolen food and water and caused food prices to skyrocket in the Gaza Strip – which PMW said constituted a triple crime.

“In the coming days, we will increase the military and political pressure on Hamas because this is the only way to free our hostages and achieve our victory,” Netanyahu said.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu hinted that the IDF would soon launch a military operation in Rafah as he vowed to free the remaining 133 hostages held in Gaza, in a special address to the nation in advance of Passover, which begins on Monday night. “In the coming days we will increase the military and political pressure on Hamas because this is the only way to free our hostages and achieve our victory,” Netanyahu said on Sunday.

Biden releases statement ahead of Passover: My commitment to the safety of the Jewish people, the security of Israel, and its right to exist as an independent Jewish state is ironclad.

US President Joe Biden on Sunday criticized the surge in antisemitic incidents in the United States. In a statement ahead of the holiday of Passover, which begins at sundown on Monday night, Biden also again denounced Hamas’ October 7 attack on Israel and pledged to continue to work to bring back the hostages held in Gaza.

Columbia University’s rabbinical leaders have urged Jewish students to seek refuge at home until the situation around the campus has “dramatically improved.”

According to a text obtained by CNN’s Jake Tapper, the leaders of Columbia’s Jewish Learning Initiative on Campus, Rav Elie and Tamar Buechler, sent a WhatsApp message to students following dramatic anti-Israel demonstrations in which over 100 people were arrested.

Jewish Yale University student stabbed in the eye with PLO flag while covering anti-Israel protest on campus. Her assailant has gone unpunished.

A Jewish Yale University student journalist reporting on an anti-Israeli protest at the school on Saturday night was stabbed in the eye with a Palestine Liberation Organization (PLO) flag while her assailant has gone unpunished, The New York Post reported. Sahar Tartak, the editor-in-chief of the Yale Free Press, was covering the protest – which saw hundreds of students camping at the campus in support of Palestinian Arabs – when she was suddenly surrounded by demonstrators.

An unofficial report from U.S. Customs and Border Protection reviewed by Breitbart Texas revealed that nearly 700 migrants from the People’s Republic of China (PRC) were apprehended entering the San Diego region in the third week of April. Since the fiscal year began in October, more than 26,000 migrants from the PRC have been apprehended.

A CBP source, not authorized to speak to the media, told Breitbart Texas the number of Chinese migrants apprehended represents a more than threefold increase from the same time last year. The source told Breitbart that China is now within the top ten nationalities encountered by the Border Patrol along the southern border.

The Houston Police Officers’ Union has issued a warning that the Texas city is “not safe” and “many suspected murderers and capital murderers” are walking the streets on bonds.

The department is also currently facing major staffing shortages in the aftermath of the George Floyd riots. Speaking to Fox News, the union’s executive director Ray Hunt said, “I have never in my lifetime – and I’m a lifelong Houstonian – seen this many suspected murderers and capital murderers who are walking the streets of Houston out on multiple bonds.”

A New York Home Depot has gone to extreme lengths to protect its customers from the state’s increased problem with lawlessness.

According to The New York Post, the store in Rochelle, New York has employed a guard dog and private security to try and solve the issue, which continues to grow worse as the Biden regime continues to allow millions of people cross into the country every year.

Three major seafood processors in Alaska have announced plans to sell off their plants or temporarily close for the upcoming fishing seasons.

Trident, Peter Pan Seafood Company and most recently OBI Seafoods – just last month – have all cited turbulent market conditions for their decisions. Kirsten Dobroth is the Alaska reporter for Undercurrent News, which is a commercial fishing and seafood industry trade magazine. She’s been following this market downturn.

The bank scored a ‘meager 8 percent’ in the Viewpoint Diversity Score Business Index, revealing institutional disregard for free speech.

A group of 15 financial officials from 13 states sent a notice to Bank of America, raising concerns about the institution’s “de-banking” of Christians. “We write to express our concerns over Bank of America’s troubling track record of politicized de-banking. Bank of America’s de-banking policies and practices threaten the company’s financial health, its reputation with customers, our nation’s economy, and the civil liberties of everyday Americans,” the officials wrote in an April 18 letter to Bank of America CEO Brian Moynihan.

U.S. government agency claims it doesn’t have to disclose the information.

The U.S. National Institutes of Health (NIH) is refusing to release additional information about an agreement it reached over a COVID-19 vaccine that has earned it at least $400 million. The NIH declined to provide any materials in response to a Freedom of Information Act request from The Epoch Times. “The NIH withholds the entirety of the records as they are protected from release,” Gorka Garcia-Malene, an NIH officer, told The Epoch Times in a letter.

The extraordinarily large number of severe immediate-terms adverse reactions (including deaths) to the Covid vaccines and pseudo-vaccines has distracted us from an important fact we must not lose sight of:

The gravest issue with the vaccines and pseudo-vaccines is NOT the short-term adverse events but the LONG TERM adverse effects on health and longevity. That so many adverse effects have shown up almost immediately has come as something of a surprise. The scale and seriousness were not expected and the concern has been and REMAINS the long-term effects.

As with every technological advancement, generative artificial intelligence tools like OpenAI’s ChatGPT, image generator Midjourney or Claude, the chatbot created by AI startup Anthropic, are used for productivity and creation as well as increasingly for scams and abuse.

Among this new wave of malicious content, deepfakes are especially noteworthy. These artificially generated audiovisual content pieces include voter scams via impersonating politicians or the creation of nonconsensual pornographic imagery of celebrities.

As AI seems to grow more powerful daily, one of the main people invested in making it smarter is saying that it might soon become self-sustaining and self-replicating.

In a podcast interview with the New York Times' Ezra Klein, Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei discussed "responsible scaling" of the technology — and how it may start to breed without governance. As Amodei explained to Klein, Anthropic uses virology lab biosafety levels as an analogy for AI. He says the world is at ASL 2 — and ASL 4, which would include "autonomy" and "persuasion," may be just around the corner.

The 2024 Atlantic hurricane season is likely to be destructive and costly and could be one of the busiest on record.

That’s the consensus of at least four major forecasting services, all of which point to conditions in the tropical Pacific and Atlantic hurricane formation zone that are ripe for tropical storm harvest. The latest to join the chorus were the meteorologists who assembled the outlook for the Weather Channel. On Thursday, they called for 24 named storms, those with winds of 39 mph or higher, and 11 hurricanes, with winds of at least 74 mph. Six of those are forecast to be “major” hurricanes, with peak winds of 111 mph or higher.

Landslides in southern China injured at least six people and trapped others, state media reported Sunday, as a region with nearly 127million people braced for severe floods 'seen around once a century'.

Torrential downpours across swathes of Guangdong province since Thursday have swollen rivers in the Pearl River Delta and triggered deluges in mountainous areas. State broadcaster CCTV said Sunday that rains had sparked landslides affecting six villages in the northern Guangdong town of Jiangwan, 'causing people to become trapped'.

After a deluge of record-breaking rainfall this week, citizens of the United Arab Emirates and Oman are still trying to return to regular life.

The storms forced schools, offices, and businesses to close, transformed the tarmac of Dubai’s international airport into a rippling sea, and killed more than 20 people across both nations. The downpour seemed almost apocalyptic: On Tuesday, the UAE received the amount of rain that usually falls in an entire year. Early reports of the weather event prompted some speculation that it was worsened by a controversial weather-modification technology.

