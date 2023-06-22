One-time or recurring donations can be made through Ko-Fi:

By Dr. Mike Yeadon June 20, 2023

No matter what reason or form, if you sign up, because you feel intimidated or haven’t thought about it, your human freedoms end, permanently.

If sufficient of us REFUSE to sign up for or use digital ID, their foul plot fails.

I don’t care if I suffer penalties. I’m simply not going to concede. Frankly, if it means death, and it might, if I am unable to use money to obtain food, fuel or medicine & unable to receive private pension, access own savings, pay routine domestic bills, I’m still not going to give in.

The government has no mandate to interfere with my private transactions. No permission to remove cash, a means of exchange longer used in history than anything after barter, going back into antiquity.

Any government seeking to remove cash is acting illegally, in my opinion.

I am neutral about various forms of digital currency. If you want to use CBDC linked to digital ID, fine. Don’t make me use it.

I wish to have the option to use cash for most, modest sized transactions, on principle.

I don’t need digital ID. You don’t need digital ID. Evidence? Your entire life to the present day.

The perpetrators NEED you to have digital ID, because without it, they cannot control every aspect of your life. They can’t install the ultimate control system, which I have powerful reasons to believe will be used to severely cull the human population.

THIS is the whole point of the covid fraud. I’ve predicted this exact scenario for three years. It’s a long run conspiracy. There’s nothing theoretical about it.

Best wishes

Dr. Mike Yeadon

