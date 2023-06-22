Dr. Michael Yeadon: It’s Very Very Important NOT To Accept Digital ID
If sufficient of us REFUSE to sign up for or use digital ID, their foul plot fails.
By Dr. Mike Yeadon June 20, 2023
No matter what reason or form, if you sign up, because you feel intimidated or haven’t thought about it, your human freedoms end, permanently.
I don’t care if I suffer penalties. I’m simply not going to concede. Frankly, if it means death, and it might, if I am unable to use money to obtain food, fuel or medicine & unable to receive private pension, access own savings, pay routine domestic bills, I’m still not going to give in.
The government has no mandate to interfere with my private transactions. No permission to remove cash, a means of exchange longer used in history than anything after barter, going back into antiquity.
Any government seeking to remove cash is acting illegally, in my opinion.
I am neutral about various forms of digital currency. If you want to use CBDC linked to digital ID, fine. Don’t make me use it.
I wish to have the option to use cash for most, modest sized transactions, on principle.
I don’t need digital ID. You don’t need digital ID. Evidence? Your entire life to the present day.
The perpetrators NEED you to have digital ID, because without it, they cannot control every aspect of your life. They can’t install the ultimate control system, which I have powerful reasons to believe will be used to severely cull the human population.
THIS is the whole point of the covid fraud. I’ve predicted this exact scenario for three years. It’s a long run conspiracy. There’s nothing theoretical about it.
Best wishes
Dr. Mike Yeadon
If people don't intend to comply they better just just throw out their smart phones right now or get ready to. The foundation of all of this is going to be a contact tracing app they are going to download on to your devices without your permission. It will not be removable. The app that is coming will be able to integrate all the spying, tracking and tracing they have in mind with digital ID, CBDC and social credit. Your phone will become your digital prison. I skimmed through the labyrinthine patent that was filed by two Israeli computer scientists last year. It took an hour just to skim through it. This technology will create a 3D digital record of all movements made by everyone that is accurate down to the foot. It will lock all smart devices into interlocking and continuous networks that will not only have your device spying on you but everyone elses in proximity. It will know who you got near, how close and for how long and whether you spoke or not. Of course they are going to record all conversations. The AI at the heart of this will be "monitoring your health" at all times and will "prescribe a treatment or vaccine" if necessary......... There will be, of course, escalating penalties for non compliance. The only way this is ever going to be stopped is if many millions of people throw these devices in the garbage rather than comply. Might as well start right now because all this is coming quickly. When people say "do not comply" this is what its going to take to even slow this down. I have been carrying a "dumb" phone since the smart ones came out. I have always known this was how it was going to be.
The engineered crisis will close the banks, ban cash, convert your bank deposits to digital ensuring 100%+ inflation. The internet will become infected with a mystery "virus" and close. Bitcoin will be worthless and you will need your digital ID to log on. Buy gold and silver now, when gold hits 10000 sell and buy land before they come for the gold. They may come for the land but that buys you time to plan your next move.