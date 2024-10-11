One-time or recurring donations can be made through Ko-Fi:

By Frank Bergman October 10, 2024

British soccer star George Baldock has been found dead in a swimming pool in Greece, according to reports.

The body of the ex-Sheffield United defender, who recently joined Greek team Panathinaikos, was found unresponsive in his swimming pool on Wednesday night.

Authorities believe he was dead for up to five hours before he was discovered.

Athens news outlet Kathimerini claims that a post-mortem examination was completed in the Greek capital on Thursday.

“Drowning in water” has been given as the cause of death by the medical examiner.

Toxicology tests were taken during the autopsy.

The outlet reported that it would take “several days” to determine whether alcohol was present in his system when he died.

Police in Athens have already ruled out any criminal activity, including burglary.

Baldock was found unresponsive in his pool after his partner, who was in the UK, reportedly raised the alarm because he was not answering his phone.

A spokesman for Greece’s Hellenic Police said:

“A forensic pathologist was called to the scene and examined the body with no evidence of criminal activity.

“The police searched the house to determine if there were any signs of a burglary with a negative result.

“In addition, a specialized team of the Criminal Investigation Directorate of the Police carried out a check on the house in order to rule out the possibility of criminal activity.”

A police source told state TV that Buckinghamshire-born George had been dead for at least five hours before he was found on Wednesday night.

Athens broadsheet Kathimerini claims that has said that police are examining CCTV from the entrance of the house to ensure nobody visited the property in the hours before or after his death.

The luxury five-storey property where he died is in the exclusive southern coastal suburb of Glyfada, home to many of Greece’s most famous politicians, singers, and athletes.

Some of George’s Panathinaikos teammates also live in the exclusive neighborhood.

The owner of his luxury property apparently found him unresponsive in the pool.

The emergency services were called and arrived in nine minutes, but he could not be revived.

The circumstances surrounding his mysterious death remain unknown.

Police tried cardiopulmonary resuscitation on the 31-year-old former Premier League player but could not revive him.

Medical emergency units confirmed his death at the scene, one official told Reuters.

His family have said they are in total “shock” over his death.

Despite being born in Buckinghamshire, he played for Greece 12 times after qualifying to represent the country due to his Greek grandmother.

“We can confirm that George has sadly passed away,” his family said in a statement late on Wednesday night.

“As a family, we are in shock at this terrible loss.

“We ask please that the media respect our privacy at this time.”

Baldock would have likely played for Greece at Wembley against England on Thursday night but was injured.

Greece has asked UEFA for permission for both teams to wear black armbands for the Nations League fixture at 7.45 pm UK time.

Baldock was nicknamed “Furious George” by Sheffield United fans who loved his uncompromising style and win-at-all-costs attitude.

Supporters also called him “Starman” and sang his name to the tune of the song by David Bowie as he ran down the wing.

Baldock joined Panathinaikos in the summer after spending seven celebrated seasons with the Blades.

His partner reportedly tried to contact the soccer star for several hours without a response.

After being unable to get through, she contacted the owner of his villa in Glyfada, a suburb south of Athens.

After searching the suburban property, they found Baldock in the communal pool and called the emergency services.

He was reportedly in the water for several hours before he was found, according to images seen by the response unit.

A heartbroken Sheffield United paid tribute to the club’s former player while announcing the news to fans.

“Sheffield United Football Club is shocked and extremely saddened to learn of the passing of former player, George Baldock,” the team said in a post on X.

“The defender left the club in the summer after seven years at Bramall Lane and was extremely popular with supporters, staff, and team-mates who pulled on a red and white shirt alongside him.

“The sincere condolences of everyone associated with Sheffield United are extended to George’s family and friends.”

Northampton Town, where he played five games on loan, wrote on X:

“We are deeply saddened to learn of the passing of former loanee George Baldock at the tragically young age of 31.

“Sending our sincerest condolences to George’s family and friends.”

Panathinaikos appears to have blacked out its logo on social media in a subtle tribute.

And his boyhood club, MK Dons, said the team is “devastated” to hear the news.

In an emotional post, the club said he “will always be one of our own.”

“We are deeply devastated and saddened to learn about the shocking news of former Academy graduate and MK Dons player, George Baldock,” the post said.

“George started his career at Stadium MK, where he worked his way through the youth ranks and made his senior career debut at the Club before reaching the heights of the Premier League in later years.

“Everyone affiliated with MK Dons shares a great love for George, Sam, and the Baldock family, and we would like to share our sincerest condolences during these awful times.

“You will always be one of our own, George.”

