Australian Senator Malcolm Roberts dropped serious truth bombs about the WEF and its dystopian Great Reset agenda in the Australian parliament.

"Klaus Schwab's 'life by subscription' is really serfdom.

It's slavery.

Billionaire, globalist corporations will own everything homes, factories, farms, cars, furniture, and everyday citizens will rent what they need if their social credit score allows."

Source: WideAwakeMedia

