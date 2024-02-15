Exposing The Darkness

Exposing The Darkness

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Brent Carlson's avatar
Brent Carlson
Feb 15, 2024

He said it right and three words has the solution to stop the Great Reset, it’s The Great Resist. We have to save our own skins. United we can Not Comply. The war is Billions vs a paltry thousand or two.

If it comes to it we’ll have to take justice in our own hands.

Pray and buy rope and ammo

Reply
Share
6 replies
BlazeCloude3's avatar
BlazeCloude3
Feb 15, 2024Edited

CELEBRATE!!!

There are some willing to stand opposed to The Black Noblity/Club of Rome TYRANTS.

They are the same exact TYRANTS the U.S. fought in the Revolutionary War...Bringing

freedom to the whole western world...And, they are THAT hiding behind the U.S. Military

which is NOW AN ENEMY OF THE PEOPLE AS THEY PROTECT THE CONTRABAND,

CONTRABAND SHIPPING INFRASTRUCTURE AND FOREIGN MILITARY OCCUPATION

of western lands...As NOW OCCURING IN THE U.S. BY CHINA/CCP AND THE

MUSLIMS FROM AROUND THE WORLD. THERE ARE MANY HATING AMERICA

WHEN IN FACT IT IS LONDON/SWITZERLAND WITH THE WESTERN MILITARY-INDUSRIAL

COMPLEX AND CENTRAL BANKS OF THE CITY OF LONDON GUILTY. THIS INCLUDES

THE HOUSE OF SAUD AS PART OF THE INTERNATIONAL MAFIA ORDERING THE WARS AND BENEFITING FROM THEM.

Reply
Share
6 replies
29 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Lioness of Judah · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture