Australian Senator Malcolm Roberts: “The Plan of the Great Reset Is That You Will Die With Nothing”
Australian senator, Malcolm Roberts dropped serious truth bombs about the WEF and its dystopian Great Reset agenda in the Australian parliament.
"Klaus Schwab's 'life by subscription' is really serfdom.
It's slavery.
Billionaire, globalist corporations will own everything homes, factories, farms, cars, furniture, and everyday citizens will rent what they need if their social credit score allows."
Source: WideAwakeMedia
He said it right and three words has the solution to stop the Great Reset, it’s The Great Resist. We have to save our own skins. United we can Not Comply. The war is Billions vs a paltry thousand or two.
If it comes to it we’ll have to take justice in our own hands.
Pray and buy rope and ammo
CELEBRATE!!!
There are some willing to stand opposed to The Black Noblity/Club of Rome TYRANTS.
They are the same exact TYRANTS the U.S. fought in the Revolutionary War...Bringing
freedom to the whole western world...And, they are THAT hiding behind the U.S. Military
which is NOW AN ENEMY OF THE PEOPLE AS THEY PROTECT THE CONTRABAND,
CONTRABAND SHIPPING INFRASTRUCTURE AND FOREIGN MILITARY OCCUPATION
of western lands...As NOW OCCURING IN THE U.S. BY CHINA/CCP AND THE
MUSLIMS FROM AROUND THE WORLD. THERE ARE MANY HATING AMERICA
WHEN IN FACT IT IS LONDON/SWITZERLAND WITH THE WESTERN MILITARY-INDUSRIAL
COMPLEX AND CENTRAL BANKS OF THE CITY OF LONDON GUILTY. THIS INCLUDES
THE HOUSE OF SAUD AS PART OF THE INTERNATIONAL MAFIA ORDERING THE WARS AND BENEFITING FROM THEM.