Moscow is striving for the “15-minute city” principle, but currently implementing another program - “My District”.

The announcement was made on June 4 2021 by Moscow Mayor Sergey Sobyanin on the Rossiya 24 TV channel.

Answering the host's question about the concept of a 15-minute city, the mayor noted that this principle should be pursued.

“We have a different program. It is not called a “15-minute city”, it is called more simply - “My district”, which has everything: a kindergarten, a school, a hospital, a restaurant, trade, jobs, ”said Sobyanin.

The concept of a 15-minute city implies the time needed for residents to get to everything necessary, including the workplace. In particular, the Paris City Hall applies and promotes this idea. - ИА REGNUM

It is planned to be erected at the intersection of Minskaya and Ostuzheva streets near the METRO hypermarket. The governor supported the construction of a digital quarter.

Reference:

The digital quarter involves a digital LCD control platform - a “smart” intercom with face recognition, parking entrance with license plate recognition, video surveillance with access for residents, and charging for smartphones in the yard. And the systems of a “smart” apartment, at the request of future residents, will be designed during construction.

Project Manager Alexander Brazhnik said it is planned to build 220 thousand square meters. meters, in which 7 thousand people will live. LCD "Klyuchi" is positioned as the first digital eco-quarter of the city with a developed social infrastructure. So, the construction of a school is being completed on its territory, and in September of this year, the first students will already sit at their desks. A kindergarten for 280 children was also designed there, land was allocated for the construction of a polyclinic and a sports complex.

According to project investor Eduard Krasnov, the management company of the residential complex is part of the developer's group of companies and will serve the residents of its complex.

By the year 2030, Russian people will have their digital ID and brain implants, they will eat bugs and 3D-printed meat, own nothing, and be happy:

