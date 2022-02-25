One-time or recurring donations can be made through Ko-Fi:

mRNA Vaccines Actually are "Gene Therapy" Study Shows

The fact that mRNA “vaccines” are Gene Therapy is openly stated in the BioNTech SEC Filing, proving that the FDA and the SEC were perfectly aware of what these “vaccines” are and the damaging side effects they will cause.

A rhetorical question: isn’t it enough to prove the Criminal intent and prosecute all involved for Crimes Against Humanity?

The world governments have been KNOWINGLY marketing and Illegally mandating experimental Gene Therapy with “Undesirable Side Effects” as Safe and Effective Vaccines.

Let it sink in.

The Truth About "Safe and Effective" mRNA "Vaccines" Hidden In Plain Sight

