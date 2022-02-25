Premeditated GENOCIDE: Pfizer mRNA Integrates into your DNA
The FDA and the SEC were aware of "Undesirable Side Effects" of experimental Gene Therapy masqueraded as "Safe and Effective" vaccines
Worst Fears Realized: Pfizer mRNA Integrates into your DNA
mRNA Vaccines Actually are "Gene Therapy" Study Shows
The fact that mRNA “vaccines” are Gene Therapy is openly stated in the BioNTech SEC Filing, proving that the FDA and the SEC were perfectly aware of what these “vaccines” are and the damaging side effects they will cause.
A rhetorical question: isn’t it enough to prove the Criminal intent and prosecute all involved for Crimes Against Humanity?
The world governments have been KNOWINGLY marketing and Illegally mandating experimental Gene Therapy with “Undesirable Side Effects” as Safe and Effective Vaccines.
Let it sink in.
mRNA "Vaccines" Are Gene Therapy. May cause Undesirable Side Effects That Could Delay Or Prevent Their Regulatory Approval According To BioNTech SEC Filing
The Truth About "Safe and Effective" mRNA "Vaccines" Hidden In Plain Sight
So the people called “anti-vaxxers” with such venom were right all along! Too bad nobody would listen to us.
It's also in the list on Acuitas website. There you will find a list of 4 things that mRNA are used for. It should never have been called "vaccine"