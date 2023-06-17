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Vera Sharav joins Eric Metaxas to describe her escape from a Nazi concentration camp as a child and immigration to New York. Sharav opens up about what led her to medical activism and also shares her warning to Americans about the parallels she sees between the U.S. and Nazi Germany.

“…what I remember is, first of all, being demonized…we were ‘spreaders of disease’, that’s what the Nazis called the Jews. They put a great deal of fear through propaganda…”

“Murderous Medicine: Nazi Doctors, human experimentation, and Typhus" by Naomi Baumslag. CDC's "Shielding Approach” - Modern Ghettoization

Stunning Parallels Between COVID Measures and Nazi Germany Lioness of Judah Ministry · April 13, 2022 Exposing The Darkness is a reader-supported publication. To support my work, please consider becoming a paid subscriber. Murderous Medicine: Nazi doctors, Human Experimentation, and Typhus Reviewed by Evelyne Shuster In Murderous medicine Naomi Baumslag documents the complicity of Nazi doctors and pharmaceutical companies in murderous medical experiments r… Read full story

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