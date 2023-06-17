Holocaust Survivor Raises ALARM For America's Future - Vera Sharav Testimony
Warning to Americans about the parallels between the U.S. and Nazi Germany
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Vera Sharav joins Eric Metaxas to describe her escape from a Nazi concentration camp as a child and immigration to New York. Sharav opens up about what led her to medical activism and also shares her warning to Americans about the parallels she sees between the U.S. and Nazi Germany.
“…what I remember is, first of all, being demonized…we were ‘spreaders of disease’, that’s what the Nazis called the Jews. They put a great deal of fear through propaganda…”
“Murderous Medicine: Nazi Doctors, human experimentation, and Typhus" by Naomi Baumslag. CDC's "Shielding Approach” - Modern Ghettoization
Related articles:
Vera Sharav: Unless All of Us Resist, Never Again is Now
Following the Footsteps of the Third Reich: Canada Announces Medicalized Murder of the Mentally Ill
Mask Wearing and Occult Ritual Symbolism
Welcome to the Fourth Reich: Germany Orders Holocaust Survivor Institutionalized Over Covid19 Shot
Welcome to the Fourth Reich: NY Governor Demands Court Authorization to Detain Citizens in ‘Quarantine Camps’
SMOKING GUN! Caught On Tape: Trudeau Trying To Bring Back VACCINE MANDATES!
A War Against Humanity: Canadian Government Declares the Unvaccinated To Be a Danger to Society
More COVID Internment Camps are Coming to Canada. Get ready to be tracked, incarcerated and euthanized - all for your safety
At least we have someone to warn us this time. Who was there to warn her and others back then?
I pray we'll learn from history, lest we be doomed to repeat it.
Thank you for sharing. Vera Sharav is always interesting to listen to. I am not much younger than her, but was fortunate to have grown up in Brooklyn, but I also have strong memories of WW2. I believe it had a very strong impact on my life and I have come to believe that nazi Germany was strongly incentivized in the direction it took by American industrialists. They committed treason against the U.S. , even provided the bullets with which many American soldiers died. Many of their descendants, now involved with the WEF - and WHO, are now attempting to make their forefathers dreams (our nightmares) a reality. I am no Trump supporter, but I do believe in the right of individuals to make their own choices even when they don't agree with my own, I think it's called democracy. However, I can't help but compare the response to January 6th to the cover-up of the treason committed by our wealthy class who attempted to replace FDR (through assassination) with a Mussolini-type dictator. The punishment given to W's grandfather for financing Hitler and for his investment in the Silesian mines operated by Jewish slave labor - he was elected to the Senate and his son H.W., who I believe shared his politics, became President as well as his entitled semi-literate grandson. To this day, it is hidden while we go after the working class people involved in 1/6 like pitbulls. Just like we will never indict the true perpetrators of 9/11.