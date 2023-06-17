Exposing The Darkness

Exposing The Darkness

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Justin's avatar
Justin
Jun 17, 2023

At least we have someone to warn us this time. Who was there to warn her and others back then?

I pray we'll learn from history, lest we be doomed to repeat it.

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Dubby Rose's avatar
Dubby Rose
Jun 17, 2023

Thank you for sharing. Vera Sharav is always interesting to listen to. I am not much younger than her, but was fortunate to have grown up in Brooklyn, but I also have strong memories of WW2. I believe it had a very strong impact on my life and I have come to believe that nazi Germany was strongly incentivized in the direction it took by American industrialists. They committed treason against the U.S. , even provided the bullets with which many American soldiers died. Many of their descendants, now involved with the WEF - and WHO, are now attempting to make their forefathers dreams (our nightmares) a reality. I am no Trump supporter, but I do believe in the right of individuals to make their own choices even when they don't agree with my own, I think it's called democracy. However, I can't help but compare the response to January 6th to the cover-up of the treason committed by our wealthy class who attempted to replace FDR (through assassination) with a Mussolini-type dictator. The punishment given to W's grandfather for financing Hitler and for his investment in the Silesian mines operated by Jewish slave labor - he was elected to the Senate and his son H.W., who I believe shared his politics, became President as well as his entitled semi-literate grandson. To this day, it is hidden while we go after the working class people involved in 1/6 like pitbulls. Just like we will never indict the true perpetrators of 9/11.

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