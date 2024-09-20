One-time or recurring donations can be made through Ko-Fi:

While the official death toll stands at 32, on-the-ground estimates point to dozens more, as explosions in Lebanon expose Hezbollah's severe vulnerabilities.

The Lebanese Health Ministry has reported 32 deaths as a result of communication device explosions that occurred over the past two days, in addition to 2,400 injured, including 1,300 severely or moderately, Maariv reported on Thursday. Following these events, Lebanese media has reported that wireless communication devices, such as beepers and walkie-talkies, would be prohibited on planes, which may indicate concern about the impact of these devices on national security. Meanwhile, an official in the IRGC instructed officials to distance themselves from their phones, apparently due to concerns about possible vulnerabilities or sensitive information leaks.

Fears that exploding devices could make it onto crowded commercial flights

The last two days saw so many pagers, two-way radios, and electronic devices explode - literally thousands - that there are fears an electronic with a bomb in it could inadvertently make its way onto a passenger flight. The country's state news broadcaster NNA is reporting that Lebanon’s director general of civil aviation has banned all passengers from carrying pagers and walkie-talkies on board any aircraft. Airport security at Beirut Rafic Hariri International Airport will search for and prevent any pagers or two-way radios from being in cargo, checked, and carry-on luggage. The rule has taken effect immediately.

Hezbollah leader promises attacks on Israel until Gaza war ends, says country’s northern ‘settlers’ won’t be able to return home until then; IAF jets fly low over Beirut during speech

Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah conceded on Thursday that the terror group had suffered a “major and unprecedented” blow this week when thousands of its communications devices suddenly exploded, but vowed that the Lebanon-based terror organization would recover and not lay off its attacks on Israel after months of cross-border fire. In a televised public address, Nasrallah blamed Israel for the pager and walkie-talkie attacks of Tuesday and Wednesday, which he said constituted “an unprecedented massacre.”

Defense Minister Yoav Gallant gave a statement following Hezbollah leader Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah's speech on Thursday.

Gallant stated, "In recent days, we have held a series of critical discussions. We are entering a new phase of the war, one that presents both opportunities and risks. Hezbollah is feeling persecuted, and the sequence of our military and security operations will continue." "Our aim is to ensure the safe return of northern residents to their homes. As time passes, Hezbollah will pay a higher price. Simultaneously, we remain committed to the effort to bring the hostages home and dismantle Hamas," he added.

Reports in Lebanon say that at least 70 targets were struck simultaneously. Lebanese security sources tell Reuters that the strikes were some of the 'most intense bombing since the start of the war.'

Unordinary strikes in Lebanon follow strikes on Metula: Directed by IDF intelligence, the IAF on Thursday evening struck hundreds of rocket launcher barrels that were ready to be used immediately to fire toward Israeli territory. Since Thursday afternoon, the IAF has struck approximately 100 launchers and additional terrorist infrastructure sites, consisting of approximately 1000 barrels that were ready to be used in the immediate future to fire toward Israeli territory. "The IDF will continue to operate to degrade the Hezbollah terrorist organization’s infrastructure and capabilities in order to defend the State of Israel," said the IDF Spokesperson's Unit.

Amid sky-high tensions between Israel and the Hezbollah terror group, the Israeli army announced on Wednesday that it is deploying tens of thousands of troops to the northern border.

The move comes one day after an alleged Mossad and IDF intelligence operation saw the simultaneous detonation of thousands of beepers belonging to Hezbollah members in Lebanon and Syria, killing at least nine and wounding some 3,000. The IDF said that it was transferring the elite 98th Division, numbering some 10,000 to 20,000 troops, to the border with Lebanon. The units within the 98th Division include paratroopers, artillery units, and commandos.

US Secretary of State urges against "escalatory actions by any party" in the Middle East, says this is especially important for the efforts to achieve a ceasefire and hostage release deal.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Thursday urged against "escalatory actions by any party" in the Middle East, following the explosions of Hezbollah pagers and walkie-talkies which the terrorist organization has blamed on Israel. "France and the United States are united in calling for restraint and urging de-escalation when it comes to the Middle East in general and when it comes to Lebanon in particular," Blinken said after talks in Paris with his French counterpart Stephane Sejourne, as quoted by AFP. The Secretary of State said this was especially important at a time when the international community was continuing work to agree a ceasefire in Gaza to end the conflict between Israel and Hamas.

British Foreign Secretary David Lammy called for an immediate ceasefire between Israel and Lebanon's Hezbollah after a week of escalation that has brought both sides to the brink of war.

"Tonight I'm calling for an immediate ceasefire from both sides," Lammy told Reuters after meeting his French, American and Italian counterparts for talks in Paris. "We are all very, very clear that we want to see a negotiated political settlement so that Israelis can return to their homes in northern Israel and indeed Lebanese to return to their homes."

Multiple senior US officials have reportedly acknowledged that a ceasefire and hostage release deal between Israel and Hamas is unlikely before the end of President Joe Biden’s term in office.

“No deal is imminent. I’m not sure it ever gets done,” says one of the US officials, speaking to the Wall Street Journal on condition of anonymity. White House National Security Council spokesperson John Kirby acknowledged Wednesday that there has not been progress made in hostage talks over the past week. Nonetheless, Biden officials continue to stress in public and private that they will continue working to secure a deal.

An anti-2nd Amendment video of Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris from 2007 has emerged online, showing her stating that she would support law enforcement entering people’s “locked homes” to check on how they are storing their firearms and place offenders on a watchlist.

Harris, who was serving as the district attorney of San Francisco at the time, discussed the possibility of law enforcement entering gun owners’ locked homes to ensure proper weapon storage while delivering remarks with then-Mayor Gavin Newsom regarding the city’s new gun-control law.

A map showing the spread of migrants across the United States last year suggests they are displacing blue-collar workers in small towns and cities. Based on immigration court case data, the map provides a county-by-county breakdown of migrant populations.

The data, which show where 1.8 million migrants have settled, reveals significant clusters in the Mid-Atlantic and Northeast metro areas, as well as the Midwest and Rust Belt regions. Swing states received 12 percent of all migrants, with significant numbers going to blue counties. The Biden-Harris government and non-governmental organizations seem to have worked to strategically place migrants in smaller towns and cities where they can potentially displace local blue-collar workers.

SPRINGFIELD, Ohio — In the early hours of December 1, 2023, at around 5:40 a.m., a Haitian national ran down 71-year-old Kathy Lynn Heaton, a Springfield grandmother known affectionately as "Mawmaw" by her beloved, in the quaint Midwestern community. The collision killed her, but the driver got off scot-free.

It was the morning after her 71st birthday, and Heaton, "a like-to-keep-busy kind of woman," was collecting trash cans outside her century-old home on Springfield-Xenia Road, a chore she's performed thousands of times for forty years. That was when 38-year-old Robenson Louis, driving a 2012 Chrysler 200 at 45 mph, hit Heaton with so much blunt force that the sheer impact knocked her socks off and ripped out her silver hair, clumps of which were found snagged within the cracks of the sedan's shattered windshield, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol's crash report obtained by Townhall.

Weak laws, slow bureaucracy, and out-of-touch interventions are no match for the social-media-fueled spectacle, say safety advocates and law enforcement

Two infernos, a vandalized storefront, a Metro bus slamming into three cars, drones spitting fireworks at drifting, souped-up muscle cars. Relatively, it was a tame Labor Day Weekend in Los Angeles County, where illegal street takeovers continue to terrorize neighborhoods that have been co-opted as tourist attractions for drivers and spectators seeking internet clout. Contemporary “takeovers”—in which drivers commandeer intersections and perform dangerous stunts for a scrum of onlookers—are a kind of successor to classic California car cultures including drag racing, cruising, lowriding, and sideshows. But propelled by the manic, mimetic spectacle of social media, they have become a uniquely dangerous part of the landscape.

A Kentucky judge was fatally shot in his chambers on Thursday, Governor Andy Beshear announced.

The Mountain Eagle reported that Letcher County Sheriff Mickey Stines fatally shot District Judge Kevin Mullins. No other details about the fatal shooting were immediately released. “Sadly, I have been informed that a district judge in Letcher County was shot and killed in his chambers this afternoon. There is far too much violence in this world, and I pray there is a path to a better tomorrow,” Andy Beshear said.

This will not end well

Witnesses at the scene say the attacker shouted “Allahu Akbar”. Local police say they are investigating the incident and no motive has yet been established.

One person was killed and another seriously wounded in a stabbing incident late Thursday in the Dutch port city of Rotterdam, police said, according to The Associated Press. Police arrested a suspect who was also injured and taken to a hospital for treatment, according to the report. Some Dutch news outlets, including De Telegraaf which cited witnesses at the scene, reported that the attacker stabbed people at random with two knives while shouting “Allahu Akbar”. Police spokesman Wessel Stolle said officers were investigating the stabbing and are “looking into all possible scenarios.”

An elaborate attack by an Al Qaeda affiliate in Mali's capital this week killed some 70 people, diplomatic and security sources said on Thursday, while the government offered no figures on casualties.

Brother Rahide has a clear message for his TikTok followers: “The Muslim is the boss in the Netherlands. And if you don’t like it, you can leave.” He also claims that the Netherlands used to be the largest Islamic country in the world, referring to its former colony, Indonesia.

In his TikTok tirade, Brother Rahide makes it clear that the Dutch need to adapt to Muslims. While his tone seems somewhat exaggerated, the Islamic influencer continues his rant for several minutes. Rahide begins: “This is the Netherlands, the country where the Muslim is in charge, not the Dutch. If you don’t like it, you can leave. Go to Germany or somewhere else. Here, we Muslims are in charge. We built this country. We are responsible for everything here—houses, infrastructure, everything. Everything in the Netherlands is thanks to Muslims.

Major changes are happening in Europe.

The Family Values bill, which passed in an 84-0 vote, allows banning public displays such as 'Pride' events, including annual marches, and legal censuring of trans and other deviant sexual behaviors in films and books.

(LifeSiteNews) — A majority of the 150 Georgia parliament members in a country that borders Russia to the south have thumbed their nose at the pro-homosexual West by taking a bold stand for traditional family values. On Tuesday, the roughly 90 percent Orthodox nation’s lawmakers defied EU pressure and adopted the Family Values bill on September 17 in an 84-0 vote. The ruling Georgian Dream party provided the necessary votes for the bill, which mirrors a similar measure passed in Russia several years ago.

Michel Barnier is negotiating with potential ministers as he struggles to form a coalition government

French Prime Minister Michel Barnier could step down if he cannot form a new government after a meeting with deputies on Thursday, the France Info radio network has reported, citing a member of the right-wing Les Republicains. Two weeks after being appointed by President Emmanuel Macron, Barnier has thus far failed to form a new administration that can meet the conflicting priorities of a divided lower house of parliament and address France’s widening budget deficit. “This is the last chance and otherwise, [the prime minister] will resign. He will realize that it will not be possible, that the personal interests of everyone prevent him from forming a government calmly,” the unnamed Les Republicains member told the broadcaster.

"Surely no one will tolerate this."

An opposition lawmaker in Ukrainian parliament is warning that President Vladimir Zelensky could eventually face a coup if he persists in banning national elections. The Verkhovna Rada lawmaker, Alexander Dubinsky, wrote on Telegram that "a coup is possible." He warned this will be the case "if Zelensky, who has done everything contrary to the interests of Ukraine, remains in power bypassing the elections. Surely no one will tolerate this." But already, the government had canceled elections which were supposed to be held last spring, citing martial law and the necessity of no disruption in government due to the Russian invasion. This is a situation which looks to persist longer, angering many Ukrainians who are dissatisfied with Zelensky's handling of the war.

Today the European Union Parliament voted in favor to allow Ukraine to launch missile strikes deep within Russia, something that Russian officials have warned could warrant the destruction of Kyiv and use of nuclear weaponry in retaliation.

MEPs voted 425 in favor, 131 against and 63 abstentions on a resolution for EU member states to remove restrictions on Ukraine’s use of Western-supplied weapons within Russian territory, and accelerate weapons deliveries, “including Taurus missiles.” The EU explained what the MEPs voted for in a press release

The conflict has no military solution, according to Slovak Foreign Minister Juraj Blanar

The next international summit for finding a diplomatic solution to the Ukraine conflict must include Russia, Slovak Foreign Minister Juraj Blanar said on Wednesday, after meeting with his Ukrainian counterpart Andrey Sibiga. According to Blanar, the Ukraine conflict has no “military solution” and steps must be taken in order to end it through negotiations “as soon as possible.” He noted that Kiev supports the idea of inviting representatives from Russia to the next conference. “We agreed and the minister confirmed that the next peace negotiation must be with the participation of the Russian Federation,” Blanar stated, as cited by the Slovak newspaper Pravda. Blanar also signaled Bratislava’s support for Ukraine’s EU membership bid, but noted that Slovakia is opposed to Kiev’s ambitions to join NATO.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has ordered the signing of a comprehensive strategic partnership agreement with Iran, despite growing Western sanctions on Tehran over alleged missile deliveries to Moscow.

Putin accepted the proposal from Russia’s Foreign Ministry, which had been approved by the entire government, according to the official Russian legal information portal and Ziare. This move comes as the two countries continue to deepen their cooperation. Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov recently stated that preparations for the agreement were nearing completion. Last week, Putin met with Iran's National Security Council Secretary, General Ali Akbar Ahmadian, in St. Petersburg, where he expressed satisfaction with the continuity of strong ties between the two nations under Iran’s new President Masud Pezeshkian.

The range of UAV systems is expanding, the Russian president has said

The Russian military is set to receive ten times more drones in 2024 than it did in the year before, President Vladimir Putin announced on Thursday during a meeting of the country’s Military-Industrial Commission on the development of unmanned aircraft systems. The president stated that in 2023, the Russian Armed Forces received nearly 140,000 drones of various types and their production rate has since gone up significantly. “This year, the production of drones is planned to increase several times, or to be more precise, almost ten times,” Putin said. He said that the range of unmanned systems is being expanded and that unmanned boats are being developed as well.

On the night of Tuesday to Wednesday, the Ukrainian army bombed a Russian arms depot in Toropets in the Russian region of Tver, about 165 kilometers northwest of Moscow. The explosion even caused an earthquake.

The ammunition depot stored no less than 30,000 tons of ammunition. The Ukrainians used drones to attack the depot. The explosions caused spectacular images and an impressive sea of ​​flames. The fireball could even be seen from space. The firefighters who rushed to the scene needed several hours to get the fire under control. Ukraine had used a hundred drones to destroy the arms depot not far from the border with Belarus.

"It's a massacre!" "...by the beginning of next month, Japan has the potential to trigger a worldwide disaster..."

Alexa Lavoie discusses the province of Quebec's plan to expand its Medical Assistance in Dying program and what this says about the state of healthcare in Canada.

"Powell said that the US economy is in a good place and our decision is to keep it there. Really? A 50 bps cut as a message that the economy is strong? So if they cut by 75 bps the economy is booming?"

Some hilarious, and absolutely spot on, excerpts from the reaction note by Rabobank's Fed-watcher Philip Marey who clearly isn't getting invited to the Marriner Eccles Christmas , pardon, Holiday party this year. Here are the highlights from the report which equates what Powell said with the worst parts of 1984. If there was a strong case for a 50 bps cut, Powell did not make it at his press conference. He repeatedly stressed that the US economy was strong, but we should see the strong move as a commitment to keep the economy strong.

The FED just delivered an oversized cut with the S&P500 trading at all-time highs, signalling that, contrary to their mandate, their focus isn’t the economy anymore but to deliver the political agenda of the US Administration in charge.

That the FED is now clearly solely focused on defending the stock bubble isn’t something they didn’t try to hide for a long time (“FED AND BOJ WILL DO EVERYTHING THEY CAN THIS WEEK TO SAVE THE STOCKS BUBBLE ONCE AGAIN“) and the latest action simply reaffirms that. Furthermore, adding this in the context of the latest event, they also signalled the JPY Carry trade unwinding is a serious threat to financial market stability and they are acting to give troubled financial institutions the opportunity to get out of troubled positions, limiting the damages as much as possible (“WHAT IF BANKS ARE COORDINATING WITH THE FED TO LIQUIDATE TENS OF BILLIONS OF TROUBLED JPY CARRY TRADE POSITIONS?“). The question now is: what happens next?

We aren’t supposed to question anything that the Federal Reserve does. We are just supposed to quietly accept their decisions and move on.

Sadly, most Americans don’t even realize that the Federal Reserve has far more power over the economy than anyone else does. We often talk about the “Biden economy” or the “Trump economy”, but the truth is that the Fed is much more responsible for our economic performance than the White House is. So the fact that the Fed just made an “emergency move” that is normally only reserved for times of crisis should deeply alarm all of us. Has the Fed made this move for a secret reason that they aren’t telling us? On Wednesday, the Federal Reserve reduced interest rates for the very first time in more than four years…

When “The Hunger Games” first came out more than a decade ago, the dystopia it presented was compelling and sophisticated but also implausible. Lately I wondered how it held up and rewatched the first three films (I don’t know about the others).

My goodness, it was more prescient than it seemed at the time, including the stratification of wealth, the decadence of privilege, the abuse of power, and the complications of resistance. This series exists on many levels, but strikes me as one of the more revealing fictional stories that forecast the overlapping of material decadence, desperate poverty, and the use of fear as a propaganda device. As a political allegory, it covers the same intellectual terrain as Aristotle’s “Politics,” Machiavelli’s “The Prince,” and de Jouvenel’s “On Power,” but in a way that is more penetrating for readers and viewers, and particularly relevant for our times.

Sweden and France now ban cell phones in school. Digitalization of youth has had serious adverse effects on physical and cognitive development. Having raised a generation of youth unable to function because they are digitalized-addicted, Sweden, France, and other European countries are eliminating cell phones from the school day.

As I have often said, the digital revolution is the third worst thing that dumbshit humanity has brought upon itself other than nuclear weapons and American biowarfare laboratories. Mothers harassed with trying to keep up in a men’s world substituted digitalization for motherhood. The consequences are dire. Grandparents report that their grandchildren instead of acquiring skills wasted their period of cognitive development playing video games and scrolling cell phones. Consequently, they are incapable of working or comprehending the requirements for their survival. Their world is a world of entertainment.

Larry Ellison, co-founder of Oracle and Chairman of the Board and Chief Technology Officer, envisions a future where artificial intelligence (“AI”) systems monitor citizens extensively through a network of cameras and drones.

Ellison shared his vision during the ‘Oracle Financial Analyst Meeting 2024’ in an investor Q&A session, highlighting the potential benefits of AI-driven supervision. He said AI will usher in a new era of surveillance that he gleefully said will ensure “citizens will be on their best behaviour because we are constantly recording and reporting everything that’s going on.” This widespread surveillance will infringe on personal freedoms, creating a surveillance state. But it’s not only citizens he wants AI to oversee. He also envisions that AI will monitor law enforcement. “We’re going to have supervision. Every police officer’s going to be supervised at all times,” he said.

The British government’s open-doors approach to electric vehicles (“EVs”) from Communist China threatens to undercut domestic manufacturing and expose the country to national security risks, with a think tank warning that EVs could be “weaponised” by Beijing.

A report from the China Strategic Risks Institute (“CSRI”) warned that the growing market share of and dependency on Chinese-made electric vehicles in Britain presents both “economic and security risks” to the United Kingdom. The report noted that the UK’s domestic car industry is responsible for 198,000 manufacturing jobs, representing 2.5 per cent of the country’s entire gross domestic product (“GDP”). However, given Communist China’s subsidisation of its burgeoning EV sector, producing an excess of five to ten million cheaply-produced cars per year, the failure by Westminster to impose import restrictions will threaten the future of British car manufacturing.

'Conversion therapy has no basis in medicine or science, and it can cause significant long-term harm to our kids, including increased rates of suicide and depression'

Democratic Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear issued an executive order Wednesday that bans "conversion therapy" for minors, but did not include a prohibition against sex change treatments. The order states that it would be illegal to use state or federal funding in providing conversion therapy for minors, and would give licensing boards the ability to take action on licensees if they are caught performing conversion therapy on a minor. Beshear vetoed a bill banning sex changes for minors in 2023 that was eventually overridden by the state Legislature.

The Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region, in northwestern China, saw 5 to 10 times the monthly average rainfall in August 2024, transforming the desert landscape into a beautiful lush green scenery.

Similarly, satellite images of Africa’s Sahara show a visible increase in vegetation compared to 2023. The unusual rains, expected to bring 500% of typical monthly rainfall to some regions, have even filled normally dry lakes in the Sahara. The relatively dry desert-like landscape of Ningxia has transformed to be much greener than usual after August 2024 saw 5 to 10 times the monthly average precipitation. Normally the region sees about 9 days of rain with the total precipitation averaging at around 54 mm (2.1 inches), while the annual rainfall average is around 272 mm (10.7 inches), with 50 days of rain.

The sword, which dates back 3,200 years, was found at a former fort

Egyptian archaeologists recently found an ancient sword belonging to the military of Ramesses II, the pharaoh that scholars believe was referenced in the Book of Exodus. The Egyptian Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities announced the find in a press release on Sept. 5. The excavation took place in Housh Eissa, a city in the Beheira Governorate. At the site, which is named Tell Al-Abqain, archaeologists found "a series of mudbrick architectural units, including military barracks for soldiers and storage rooms for weapons, food, and provisions from the New Kingdom era." One of the finds was a bronze sword with the cartouche, or hieroglyphic symbol, of Ramesses. A picture of the sword shows that the artifact has decayed over time, but has still retained the symbol of the Egyptian ruler.

Archaeologists are terrified to open the tomb of Qin Shi Huang, China's first emperor who has been buried for 2,200 years.

The tomb of Qin Shu Huang, who ruled from 221 BC to 210 BC, is guarded by a terracotta army of soldiers and horses. The discovery was found by farmers back in 1974 in the Shaanxi province of China. While archaeologists explored the area, they have never opened the tomb itself – and with good reason. According to IFL Science, not only do archaeologists believe it will cause damage, but there are rumours of deathly booby traps that could kill curious intruders. Writings by Chinese historian Sima Qian 100 years after Qin Shu Huang's death claim "Palaces and scenic towers for a hundred officials were constructed and the tomb was filled with rare artifacts and wonderful treasure."

